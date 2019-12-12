LendingClub: Moving Forward

Operating leverage is likely to continue and should help grow earnings substantially over the next few years.

It has been a while since we last covered LendingClub (LC). Since our last article was published, the stock has corrected somewhat (our timing was pretty horrible). The company has reported two more quarters of results, and it has conducted a reverse stock split, bringing the stock price above $10. While two quarters have passed, our conviction in the bull case remains strong, and we think LC will do well over the long term.

Performance

We had always thought that LC's new management is top-notch, and the two previous quarters confirm our thoughts. All targets have been met, and adjusted EBITDA results frequently exceed or hit the top range of guidance.

There really isn't much to say - KPIs like loan origination volume continue to break fresh records, and while revenue growth has been quite slow, profitability has improved drastically, with LC guiding for breakeven in 2019 as management continues to focus on growing the bottom line.

Back in February, I said 2019 would be about driving responsible revenue growth, continuing to innovate, while carefully allocating capital, managing risk and simplifying our business to drop more of our growth through to the bottomline.



Instead of looking too much at the most recent quarter, we'll take a more longer-term view of LC. We think the long-term bull case around LC revolves around operating leverage driving growth in both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

Adjusted EBITDA has grown far faster than revenue in the last few quarters, as the company saw far slower expense growth compared to revenue growth. This has driven adjusted EBITDA margins to nearly 20% compared to 15% a year ago, and management continues to expect further growth, guiding for adjusted EBITDA margins to hit 25% by the end of 2021. Considering its past track record, we're confident that management can hit this target.

While adjusted EBITDA has grown at double digits, SBC and D&A have remained quite stable and actually declined YOY in the most recent quarter. This has contributed to strong improvements in adjusted net income growth.

Doing the math, we estimate adjusted EBITDA CAGR for the next two years will be around 25-30% and adjusted net income will grow much faster, from breakeven this year to around $70-80 million in 2-3 years.

Growth drivers

Even though management has been focused on improving profitability, it hasn't completely neglected growth. The number of loan applications and the conversion time has improved substantially over the past few quarters, much faster than overall revenue growth.

On demand generation, we officially drove an average of 53,000 loan applications per day in Q3. That’s up 30% year-over-year.



And throughput our conversion efforts have increased the 24 hour issuance rate to 71%, that’s up 11 points year-over-year.



Management continues to believe there is an opportunity to expand horizontally to leverage the company's data on consumers to help out each debt-laden consumer more. It has created a club which currently has 3 million members and 500k MAUs, up 30% YOY.

Our increasing focus is now on the third growth driver, building a lifetime relationship by creating value through membership in the club. Club membership is important and so you are going to hear us talk more about it over the coming quarters. As Americans wrestle with debt and the spread between credit card rates and personal loans hits an all-time high, club membership is how we will empower and motivate each individual on their path to financial health. Increasing the savings we generate for them, while reducing customer acquisition costs and growing revenue per member for LendingClub.



This is an initiative we are really watching closely, as it has the potential to massively increase revenues with minimal costs given it just offers incremental services to existing customers. Management seems very optimistic, expecting to double LC's auto origination volume next year, and we look forward to seeing how this will evolve through the next few quarters.

In 2020 we expect to double our auto origination volume and to have approximately a third of those originations coming from existing LendingClub members.



We should also mention that the company plans to get a bank charter, which management believes will help both the top and bottom line significantly through attracting more customers, further vertical integration and providing funding. This is another interesting initiative that should be assessed over the next couple of quarters.

Valuation

LC is quite cheap for a company showing strong operating leverage and growing adjusted EBITDA at 30-40% rates. It currently trades at an EV/adjusted EBITDA of just 4.7x due to its large cash balance. Admittedly, many similar companies like OnDeck (ONDK) and GreenSky (GSKY) are similarly cheap, trading near single-digit P/E multiples, so the pessimism seems to be industry-wide. We're not sure what's causing this pessimism, but we think the long-term fundamentals of the fintech industry are sound and that multiples should recover in the long run.

While we do like LC a lot, there are a few factors keeping us from buying. Firstly, there has been insider selling at prices not much higher than current prices, and there hasn't been much insider buying. We do think LC is cheap, but it is quite odd how insiders aren't buying the stock, especially since the company is near all-time lows. Secondly, we are very hesitant about buying LC at what we think is the top of an economic cycle. There are many indicators that the economy is faltering, and we don't want to be long a company so exposed to consumer credit when the collapse inevitably happens.

Because of these factors, and because we see so many much more attractive opportunities, we haven't gone long LC, though we continue to have it on our watchlist.

Takeaway

LC is just another forgotten growth story tucked away at the edges of the market. Despite the fundamental improvements in the company's business model and the excellent execution of management, the stock price has moved sideways for 3.5 years now. While we are skeptical about stock price performance in the short to medium term due to macro factors, we are very confident that LC should perform well in the long run.

