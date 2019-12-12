Noble Energy: The Growth Story Plays Out In Q3 And Beyond

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, independent exploration and production firm Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite solid as the company beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top line and the bottom line. With that said, the results were somewhat worse than the company had in the year-ago quarter. This is a trend that we have been seeing with many other upstream companies that is being caused by energy prices being lower than a year ago. A closer look at the actual report shows that Noble Energy's results were actually somewhat mixed as there were some very real disappointments here along with some positive developments to come out of the period. Overall, investors in the company should be reasonably satisfied with these results and it continues along the right path.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Energy's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Noble Energy brought in total revenues of $1.119 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 12.10% decline over the $1.273 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $9 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $498 million operating profit that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Noble Energy sold an average of 385,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current quarter. This represents a 11.59% increase over the 345,000 barrels of oil equivalents that the company sold during the year-ago period.

The company reports that the massive Leviathan project in Israel is approximately 96% complete and it is currently expected to begin production in December of 2019.

Noble Energy reported a net income of $36 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 85.48% decrease over the $248 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that Noble Energy's financial performance was generally worse than in the prior-year quarter. This has been the case with every other energy company with upstream operations that I have analyzed over the past several weeks. The primary reason for this is that energy prices were broadly lower this quarter than what was the case in the year-ago period. We can see this here:

Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Crude Oil United States Onshore ($/bbl) 55.13 65.54 Crude Oil Equatorial Guinea ($/bbl) 58.62 73.70 NGL United States Onshore ($/bbl) 11.18 28.58 Natural Gas United States Onshore ($/mcf) 1.57 2.31 Natural Gas Israel ($/mcf) 5.55 5.49 Natural Gas Equatorial Guinea ($/mcf) 0.27 0.27

This is partly a remnant of the fourth quarter of last year, which saw the price of oil (along with pretty much everything else) plummet over concerns that the economy could not handle the higher interest rates than the Federal Reserve was planning to impose at the time. While the stock market has since completely recovered its losses from that period, oil prices have not recovered to the same degree. In addition to this, natural gas prices fell relatively steadily over the course of the year due to concerns that the market is oversupplied with the compound relative to supply. We can see this here:

Source: MacroTrends

It should be immediately obvious why this would have a negative impact on Noble's financial performance. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then it will generate less overall revenues all else being equal. As the total amount of revenue coming in is lower, that means that there is less money available to migrate down to the earnings and cash flow sections of the financial statements.

As is often the case, all else is not equal. As we can see in the highlights, Noble Energy managed to produce and sell significantly more resources in the third quarter of this year than it did in the prior-year quarter. This was somewhat expected as it was the direct result of several of the company's growth projects that we have been discussing over the past year coming online. For example, during the third quarter Noble Energy saw its production from the Delaware basin increase 21% year over year due to a nine-well development being completed. The company also brought online some new wells in the Eagle Ford shale late in the second quarter that benefited Noble's production in the third quarter. Finally, the company completed the work at the Aseng 6P development well in West Africa, which started production in October. This production growth helped to offset some of the impact of the lower energy prices and it is also the reason why Noble's revenues did not decline to the same degree that some other energy companies did. It should be fairly easy to see why the increased production would help to offset the impact of lower energy prices. After all, if the company has more products to sell, then it has more units with which to generate revenue. This is basically Walmart's (WMT) business model - making very little money on each product sold but selling a lot of them. Unfortunately, the increased production was not enough to completely offset the impact of the lower energy prices.

Noble Energy's production growth will be continuing over the remainder of this year and into the next one. One of the biggest reasons for this is the impending start-up of the massive Leviathan field in Israel. As I have discussed in past articles on Noble Energy, the Leviathan gas field is one of the largest ones in the world, containing an estimated 16.5 trillion cubic feet. The company has been working to bring this project to a production state since it was discovered in July 2010 and as of the end of the third quarter, it reports that it is approximately 96% to a production state.

Source: Noble Energy

As we can see above, the crew quarters have now been completed and the platforms at the site are occupied by production crew that is working to complete the final stages of the project in time for a December 2019 start-up. Once the project begins operation, Noble will work to ramp up the production field, which should help it to continue the Israeli production growth that it has been delivering over the past year:

Source: Noble Energy

Noble Energy has already moved to take advantage of this impending production growth. During the third quarter, Noble and its partners at the field agreed to increase the supply of natural gas that they export to Egypt from the Tamar and Leviathan fields. The new agreement calls for the company to supply 3 trillion cubic feet annually from the two fields, which is an increase of 1.85 trillion cubic feet annually over the previous agreement. While the company did not include any other information about this deal, including pertinent information such as pricing, this is still a very positive development. This is because it effectively guarantees that this field will produce growth by providing a steady buyer for the natural gas that it outputs. While the company would probably still not have any problems selling the natural gas, the presence of a guaranteed buyer should still provide a certain degree of comfort. As we can see here, the company should see steady sales growth over the next year as this field ramps up and the company takes advantage of this deal:

Source: Noble Energy

While Noble Energy has a few more avenues to drive its growth over the next year or two, the Leviathan field start-up and this subsequent deal to sell the gas will be the biggest growth driver of it over the next year or two. This is the culmination of many years of work and an integral part of the company's growth story. It is therefore quite nice to see that it will finally be playing out over the next year. This should serve to drive the company's revenues upward over the period in the absence of any more commodity price declines.

In conclusion, this was a mixed quarter for Noble Energy. The company's performance was hampered by the weakness in commodity prices just as every other energy firm was. However, the company's growth story remains strong and it is likely to play out in a big way over the next year as the massive Leviathan field comes online. Overall then, there seems to be a lot of things to like here and the company appears likely to deliver very solid growth over the next several quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.