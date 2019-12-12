The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 2019 Investor and Analyst Conference Transcript

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 2019 Investor and Analyst Conference December 11, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Craig Menear

Good morning, everyone and I'd like to start by thanking you all for taking the time to be here with us today.

Before we jump into the program, I'd like to provide an overview of what you can expect from today's discussion. As you know, we have now in a 2-year journey into a transformation to create the One Home Depot experience. Today, we like to provide an update on the progress of our investment initiatives and share a preliminary outlook for 2020. It is our objective for you to walk away with a better sense of why we have more conviction than ever that we are making the right long-term investments in the business to extend our leadership position in the marketplace.

There are five key messages, we hope that you'll leave with today. First, our distinct competitive manages and execution have and will continue to deliver strong financial results. We continue to capitalize on the compelling market opportunity. Third, our transformative investments to deliver the One Home Depot experience are largely on track and will further enhance our leadership position. Four, the macro environment continues to be supportive and our disciplined approach to capital allocation will continue to create substantial value for all stakeholders.

The Home Depot has built a number of competitive advantages that position us as the number one home-improvement retailer in the marketplace. Our stores are the hub of our business and we will continue to be an important in the future of home improvement retail. We have a premier real estate footprint that provides convenience for our customers that is nearly impossible to replicate. Over the years we have consistently invested in a market leading.com experience, knowing that our customers increasingly leverage the digital world for their projects. This has been done through an integrated approach and merchandise end marketing.

We have created a best-in-class supply chain and finally, our unique culture and values as well as our knowledgeable sales associates has always been a competitive differentiator. These competitive advantages have translated into significant growth in our business over time. Over the past 5 years, we have delivered over $25 billion in revenue growth and over $5 billion of net earnings growth. While we are the number one home-improvement retailer across all of our geographies, we represent a relatively small part of a large fragmented addressable market.

Home Depot competes in hundreds of different categories and many of these, the independents, the regionals, the specialty players command the majority of the market share. As a result, the competitors set varies significantly by category.

We have captured share over the past several years and we are investing to position ourselves as the low cost provider and to grow faster than the market going forward. In order to do this, we know we can just maintain the status quo. This is why we made the decision to invest in One Home Depot what was true in December of 2017 remains true today.

Retail is changing rapidly and customer expectations are higher than ever. Customers are consolidating the number of retailers that they visit on a regular basis to delivering convenience and value through a personalized interconnected experience is critical.

One Home Depot is a full realization of the interconnected frictionless shopping experience that we started talking about several years ago. It enables our customers to seamlessly blend the digital and the physical world. Every initiative in our investment strategy was formulated using a customer back approach that will drive results, not just over the next several years but for the long term.

We are building interconnected capabilities that will leverage the convenience of our stores, increase the digital experience, expand our product offerings into new categories, extend our leadership position with the Pro and allow the customers to receive their goods, however they choose.

We've learned a lot on those multi-year journey. Customer feedback has reinforced our belief that the investments we are making are the right - right investments and they will create value in the marketplace that we believe is unique. Our strategic investments are largely on track and we are realizing benefits but there is more work to do to unlock the full value of the One Home Depot experience.

We are perhaps a bit ambitious with regards to the speed at which these benefits will be seen in 2019. Transformations are complex and our technology teams have done a fantastic job supporting the organization as we work to greater enable functionality and capabilities.

Let me give you a couple of examples of areas where more opportunity is ahead. First, let's talk about our B2B experience that we're creating. There are features and functionalities not yet available that will better serve our large more complex pros. For example, integrating the functionality around special order price and delivery that's available today at our products into our B2B experience will enable a more seamless interconnected experience for our products.

Second, many of you have seen what the tools that we've implemented our products that have provided both simplicity and visibility for our associates. And frankly into a lift in spend with this important customer. The same work is now under way for our DIY customers as we invest as simple by order management in our stores.

Historically, our associates that have navigate dozens of different systems. Now, we have introduced order up, which begins to streamline those multiple systems into one that is simpler and much more intuitive. But the functionality that we've enabled today, the average customer experience is 35% faster and it has led to increased customer service scores.

And in the near future, we will add a number of different capabilities, including the ability to sell a store base items and an online item on the same ticket. This is part of the interconnected shopping experience that we're building.

And finally another example is increased functionality around personalization both in marketing and in search results. This is an evolution and we offer personalization today but there remain opportunities to unlock a more comprehensive view of the customer that will allow us to offer deeper level personalization going forward.

While there's more functionality coming, we know that the capabilities that we've built thus far are meaningful to our customers. And as such, we will begin to the market us. So let me show you new ad that aired this past week.

[Video Presentation]

We have also changed our tagline to strongly signal that Home Depot is evolving as our customer needs change. Now, well, let me provide a bit more detail on some of the other major areas of investment.

Our investments to deliver the One Home Depot experience is nearly double what we would have spent in the business as usual environment. As we transform the business, there is a customer experience standard that aligns to the Home Depot brand that we hold ourselves accountable to deliver. This is the governor if you will, to the speed with which we will bring new capabilities into the market.

Our culture centers on taking care of our associates. We have invested in them in wage, benefits training and created development opportunities. Our commitment to our associates growth and development can clearly be seen in the store leadership roles as over 90% of our store leaders began their careers at The Home Depot our lead associates.

We want to invest more than million hours per year over the next 5 years in training and development opportunities. Our associates, our competitive advantage and they are key to providing an exceptional customer experience.

Approximately 50% of our investment dollars were targeted to leverage the advantages we have with our convenient locations, addressing customer pain points and to deliver a great interconnected experience. Our investments here are on track with approximately 60% of our U.S. stores having a new look and feel. We have addressed our customers number one issue navigation through our way finding investments, as well as an enhanced installed mobile navigation experience.

We are improving the checkout experience through investments in front of our stores and we are enhancing the pickup experience for online orders by reconfiguring our service fast and implementing pick up orders. Connecting the digital world rating reviews for appliances through digital labels has been part of the overall improvements we've made in our appliance shopping journey, which continues to deliver sales growth ahead of the market.

Our store investments are driving higher customer satisfaction scores, which we believe is translating into market share gains. Customers coming to the Home Depot for products that allow them to complete their products and receive them time and money.

So we continue to invest in Merchandising resets in our stores to refine assortments, introduce innovative products, to improve visual merchandising, to drive a better in-store shopping experience.

Two examples are our pipe and fitting house, as well as our color solutions center in paint. In our pipe and fitting house we are resetting all of our base, reconfiguring them to better showcase our merchandise assortment and to free up space add new categories for our customers. On average, we have been adding 2 to 3 additional base per store to this reset, which is giving us a space for additional skews for our Pro customers. As a result, we are seeing key pipe and fitting category with us a little approximately 150 basis points, post reset.

By the end of this year, we will execute the pipe of our reset in 1300 stores at our new color solution center in over 1900 stores. Our enhanced store and associated experience is complemented by the investments that we're making in interconnected and digital customer experience. We know the customers expect speed, convenience and a variety of delivery fulfillment options. This is why we continue to invest in our website and mobile applications improving our research capabilities, site functionality, category presentations, product content and enhanced fulfillment options.

We have grown our online sales by approximately $1 billion each of the last 6 years, making us the fifth largest e-commerce operation in the United States and approximately 50% of the time customers choose to pick up their online orders in our U.S. stores. This is a testament interconnected retail strategy.

We know that there is significant opportunity to better serve our Pro customers who we believe represent about 45% of our sales today. The value proposition that we're creating for our Pros is a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses product, exclusive brands, delivery, credit, service, digital capabilities, tool and more. We believe what we are building is unique to the marketplace. We are building the capabilities to enable that Pro to be serve, no matter where and how they might want to interact with us.

The store experience is being enhanced. Delivery is a key component that we are building now to our supply chain investments and the B2B site experience is being designed to make it easier for our Pros to engage with The Home Depot from the job site.

We'd like to share a video to help bring this experience to life for all of you.

[Video Presentation]

As you can see, we have a lot of great momentum with the B2B website experience and we are on track to on-board one million Pros by the end of this year.

Turning to our supply chain and delivery efforts. Getting that changing expectations of our customers, we have committed to a $1.2 billion 5-year investment to create a fastest most efficient delivery network at home improvement for both Pro and DIY customers. Over the last decade, we have invested heavily in our upstream network and have created a distinct competitive advantage, yet, there is still opportunity to improve going forward.

We are investing to augment and mechanize our RDC network to require a fewer product touches and faster movement of goods. On a downstream side, we are investing in approximately

150 new facilities to drive speed of delivery for our customers, efficient fulfillment, a network tailored to the specific needs of home improvement.

We are now live with at least one of each of these types of facilities that we are building and we're pleased with the results. Perhaps the better way for you all to understand what we are building is to actually see it in action. So we have prepared a video for you to rise in context.

[Video Presentation]

So today you heard how our business is in the mix of [Technical Difficulty] One Home Depot experience for our customers. We will leverage our convenient store locations. We will extend our digital leadership and expand our market opportunity. We will create a best-in-class interconnected experience and we will deliver the fastest, most efficient delivery network in home improvement, all of this to extend our leadership position into the future.

And with any transformation the work that we're doing is complex and I'm proud of the way that our associates continue to focus on what's most important in our business, our customers. As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our store openings, it's worth noting, how the company continues to evolve, well at the same time, saying true to the culture and values that are established in our business by our founders.

Our culture centers around values and leadership contract that is the lens through which we make management decisions around the important issues like environmental, social and governance issues that impact our business.

We know this not only drives strong business practices that has enabled us to deliver consistent industry leading results. But it is the underpinning of our strategy to create the One Home Depot experience, it is the desire to create value for all of our stakeholders.

This includes our shareholders, our associates, our customers, our supplier partners in the communities that we serve. As we invest to unlock the truly interconnected One Home Depot, we are enhancing our already strong foundation in order to deliver value for years to come.

I thank you and I would like to turn it over to Richard.

Richard McPhail

Good morning, and thank you for being with us today.

As you heard from Craig, we are confident that the investments we're making will extend our leadership position in our market. We believe that ultimately scale combined with low cost position will win in retail, and we intend to deploy and leverage our unmatched scale and improvement to win with the customer, and deliver exceptional returns to shareholders.

Today, I'd like to take you through our preliminary outlook for 2020, but let's first quickly cover our expectations for the remainder of 2019. Today, we are reaffirming our previous guidance of 3.5% comparable sales growth, 1.8% physical sales growth reflecting comparisons against 53-week year in 2018. And diluted earnings per share of $10.30.

What we define our sales growth in percentage terms, we capture share in dollar terms. And through to the second year of our One Home Depot investment program, we have grown sales by over $9 billion, unmatched in our market. We are investing to win over the long-term.

By the end of next year, we will have invested $5 billion in our stores, $2.5 billion in technology and will be on track to invest $1.2 billion on our win supply chain network. It's important to remember that these investments are designed to extend advantages, that we already enjoy.

Our 2,291 stores across North America are the hubs of our customer experience. And with 90% of U.S. population living within 10 miles of our Home Depot store, they provide us with a structural advantage that will likely never be replicated. As we unlock the power of the interconnected experience with our digital assets, we continue to drive strong sales productivity, and we're now at the highest level of sales per square foot in our history.

For the last decade, the power of The Home Depot's economic model has been defined by productivity and efficiency. And while we are in an advantage position today, our investments are designed to extend our position as a low cost provider in our market.

We're making transformational investments in technology to simplify our infrastructure, harness the power of data analytics and to drive complexity and cost out of our processes and systems. Our investments in our supply chain will provide increased speed and reliability of delivery for our customers, but they also create cost advantages.

We're working to build the lowest cost network in our industry that will also drive simplification in our stores as we migrate deliveries out of our stores and onto an optimized network. Taken as a whole productivity and efficiency, we're at the heart of our investment program.

So, let's turn to 2020. We build our preliminary outlook for the year on the foundation of a supportive environment for growth in 2020. U.S. consumer healthy and the housing environment is stable and provides support for home improvement demand.

With wage growth now at over 3% and a lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, the consumer remains confident heading into next year. We're in the 10th year of economic expansion, and the current Blue Chip forecast for GDP growth is 1.8% for 2020.

The housing environment is healthy, and we believe that we have entered a period of stability with respect to home price appreciation, housing turnover and household formation that provides a solid foundation for home improvement demand.

While we don't expect to see the same tailwinds as in prior years, we do expect to see a positive influence from housing. And when we think about how home improvement should grow over the long-term, we think about two supporting data points. First, the age of the housing stock continues to increase with over 50% of homes now over 40 years of age. And as we know, spend for home increases as homes grow older.

Second, homeowners have more capacity to spend on their homes than ever before. The value of homeowner equity and housing stock of the United States has more than doubled over the last eight years and is at an all-time high. The combination of these factors supports our view that home improvement spending will grow faster than GDP over the long-term.

With that backdrop, let's turn to our preliminary outlook. For fiscal 2020, our preliminary outlook is for sales growth of between 3.5% and 4%, representing sales of between 114,000 billion and 114.5 billion. Operating margin of approximately 14%. And return on invested capital of approximately 45%.

2020 will be a year of transition for us. While we expect to continue to grow faster than the market, 2020 represents the peak year of investment in our $11 billion program, creating impressive operating margin during the year as we complete many of our initiatives.

After 2020, this level of investment will decrease and benefits from our investments should increase. Our preliminary sales outlook of 3.5% to 4% growth built off a base of estimated GDP for 2020, which is slightly lower than in prior years, has the same level of support we expect from housing, and reflects our outlook for continued growth faster than the market.

Built on the investments we are making and the improvements we continue to make in areas of opportunity in our business, our preliminary margin outlook for 2020 reflects our peak year of investment.

Let's talk about the walk from 2019 to 2020. We expect to continue to deliver leverage in our business as usual expenses. As expected, our operating margin will reflect over $200 million of incremental investment in both costs of goods sold and operating expense, as well as incremental depreciation of approximately $70 million.

Our investments both in the form of capital and expense will decrease as we move past 2020. Additionally, we will see an impact from product mix. As lumber price deflation abates, and we continue to see outsized growth in categories like appliances, power tools and outdoor power equipment, we expect to see some pressure from mix in 2020. While these sales are diluted to margin rate, they are accretive to operating profit dollars and are evidence of share capture in those categories.

Finally, the most significant impact to our margin outlook is continued pressure from shrink, primarily driven by product theft. We have tested approaches to mitigate this loss while minimizing the impact on our customer's shopping experience and are now rolling out these solutions more broadly.

While we implement these changes, we think it's prudent to anticipate continued pressure in 2020. We will maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our strong performance allows us to invest more than anyone in our space, while returning more than $35 billion in the form of dividends and share repurchases over the three years ending in 2020.

We expect our return on invested capital at the end of 2020 to be approximately 45%. 2020 will be a year of ongoing development for us. And while we're not providing guidance for the years beyond, we know where we're heading. We're creating an interconnected experience for our customer that we believe will be unique to our market.

We expect to continue to grow faster than the market, and to capture dollar share at an increasing rate. We'll extend our position as the lowest cost provider in our market, particularly through the transformation of our supply chain and our technology infrastructure. And we will continue to drive capital efficiency throughout our business.

At The Home Depot, our scale creates a virtuous cycle. As you've heard from Craig, our distinct competitive advantages position us to deliver strong financial performance. While we are the leader in our space, our market is large and fragmented, and we have plenty of room to grow faster than the market.

We believe the One Home Depot experience we're creating will extend our leadership position. The macroeconomic environment is supportive, and our capital allocation principles will continue to create value for our stakeholders.

Thank you for your time. And now I'd like to invite my colleagues to the stage for Q&A.

Michael Lasser

It's Michael Lasser from UBS. Thanks for hosting the event today. I want to talk a little or ask a little bit more about future state slide that you posted at the end of your presentation. One could argue that, over the last decade Home Depot has been on a fantastic run of steady state margin expansion as there's been prolonged housing - there's been a prolonged benefit from the housing recovery as the consumers been in good spot, as you've had a distracted competitor and there's been really sound execution.

And over the last two years, we've seen the company's operating margin come down. You're guiding for another year of margin degradation in 2020. From there, should we start to expect to see the Home Depot's operating margin stabilize in light of everything you know today? Or have you just been past peak margins and based on the overall environment, based on the cycle, we should really expect margins to come down further? And I have a follow up.

Craig Menear

So, if you take a look at our outlook for 2020 and our margin of 14.0%, if you were to take the current mix of business as it stands today, and you set aside the investments we're going to make in 2021 and 2022, you would see the type of leverage in our business that you've seen from us over the past many years.

But we're focused on creating the lowest cost platform in home improvement in order to drive incremental share gains and incremental sales. And so, we don't quite know what the product mix might look like of that incremental opportunity. So, it's preliminary to talk about what margin looks like. But again, if you took the current business and thought about: Okay, absent investments. You would see the type of leverage.

So, think of it this way, maybe an example to think about is with the network that Mark is building, there are multiple types of facilities. And we think about the market delivery centers, the MDC's, those are supportive of core business as well as the opportunity to accelerate growth and MRO, which would be creative overall.

At the same time, Mark's building flatbed distribution facilities. And those are all about really driving share opportunity and lumber and building material type categories, big and bulky things, which are lower rate but significantly higher ticket and operating profit dollars.

And so the question for us and the learning that we'll go through in 2020 is how does that mix play out as we bring these facilities up on board. So it makes it a little bit harder to tell you out years right now until we get a few more of these facilities open, and begin to understand how that plays out in the in the market. But as Richard said, we're building a low cost position to be able to take care of all aspects of our business and take outside share and drive gains in our profit dollars.

Michael Lasser

And my follow-up question is on shrink and it seems like the expectation that's going to get worse before it gets better new information today. So can you give us more detail on the drivers of that shrink how much is it? We're just in a really tight labor market and that’s part of it, how much is it using credit to the Home Depot. Maybe you had above average shrink experience over the last few years and now it's just come back to normal?

Craig Menear

Let me make a comment and then I'll turn over to Ann to talk about a little bit of what we're doing. So look, this is a situation that quite honestly continued to become more problematic as 2019 played out despite the work that we're doing, and we've got some great work that we've done to begin to turn a corner in 2020. This is largely as a result of that as Richard said in his opening comments.

It is driven by in large part by organized retail crime that is expanded rapidly in this country. We have a hypothesis that this ties to the opioid crisis, but we're not positive about that. But what we can tell you is that working hand in hand with law enforcement, we are seeing significant bus that are happening, where we work with law enforcement will go in to a warehouse facility that gets hit.

And it is literally millions and millions of dollars of multiple retailers goods in these facilities. And the digital world and has become a pretty easy way to move this product and will work with all parties, including partners in the digital world but Ann maybe you want to talk just a little bit about what was going on this world.

Ann Campbell

Yes, so we have initiated several pilots to see how we can really mitigate and reduce shrink across the board. And some of the short-term things we're doing, of course, is really making sure that we can secure or high value product, when you think about what they tend to take, like it’s very marketable product that they can put online. So if we can secure that product, we can certainly bend the curve on shrink.

But not only are we doing that from a short-term perspective, we're also accelerating our plans around some of the technology things we can do to really shrink down. So think about realization or POS activation that you buy a power tool and the only time that power tool can work if it goes to a POS. So when you think about the short-term things we're doing and the acceleration around our long-term things we're doing, we expect to see shrink abate you know, not only in 2020 but beyond.

Now you may ask why you will see a little bit of pressure in 2020. We take inventory in our store once a year. So even though we're seeing short-term benefit from the things that we are in acting we're not going to recognize that benefit until we actually take our physical inventories. But all creditors on the things that we have implemented have shown really good success and we expect to continue to roll out those initiatives that continue to see value.

Brian Nagel

Hi, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer, thanks for having us. So the question I have first off, I guess bigger picture. We talked a lot about the investments at Home Depot you outline there was a couple years but we talk about more today. The question I have as we look at or consider some of the recent commentary that you could not guide as quickly as you initially thought better for these investments. Has the investment plan for 2020 change either the allocation of dollars towards certain initiatives or magnitude dollars through counter that?

Richard McPhail

So in large part, the investment dollars are the same. There are always tweaks that we make based on learning. And one of the things I'll give you an example of one of the things that we're going to do in 2020 is put more dollars than we originally anticipated into the work that we're doing in our high volume source. We've had great learning through some initiatives that were in 2019 that we have seen terrific results in making the operations in our high volume stores and as a result in sale lift in those stores significantly better.

And so we're going to shift some more dollars from - in 2020 to go after that. So it is always a little fluid as we learn. I think the other comment around that is when you think about another thing that is happening in our business right now is we're completely changing Matt, Matt and the team in terms of how we develop software. And we're totally doing it from a customer back approach versus a slower whole - old way of doing it which - fill all your requirements and then go build.

And then, by the time you implemented it the role might have changed on it. So we're doing it from a customer back into agile approach. And so that by its very nature says will shift things as we learn.

Brian Nagel

And for - my follow-up question with regard to pro-customer with analysis you refer to for a while, just basically particularly you have low - your penetration with key pros They're spending on Home Depot now but all these initiatives you starting to improve the on boarding to additional platform reason delivery. Could you point there are key wins with pro-customers and how that’s been with Home Depot really to improve?

Craig Menear

Yes so, I mean I would say first of all, we're very pleased in the last quarter for example, with the acceleration of our pro business. We also like the growth that we're seeing in only our light business. We want to maintain the balance in that by the way, we don't want to wake up one day and go hey, we love that like us we're behind but Bill you might want to share what we're seeing.

Bill Lennie

No surprise I would say that the slide that Craig put up on the pro ecosystem is really key to pro we all talk about there is one thing that resonates with the pro and logic gain share wallet. We know that the key buying factors for pro is varied by size and prototype pro and what perfect occasion they are in. And so that's exactly what we're doing as we’re listening to pro taking that feedback and building out that ecosystem that provides them with the services that they need.

That will allow them to spend more with us. But we know we have to earn that - have to create an experience for them. It's a lot less pressure into it more seamless. Give them the tools that help them become more productive as we do that. We see share wallet gain, this is all about engagement. It's all about finding ways to transact get frequency out of them so the more that we provide that more we see that share wallet consolidate and more we expect this pro.

Simeon Gutman

Simeon Gutman, Morgan Stanley, good morning. My question is what percentage of the one Home Depot is in place, could be zero could be 10 doesn't seem like the whole thing is in place. You're early on the B2B initiative for the pro can you share some data points around sales uplift. The question is if we're looking at a stable housing environment for the next few years, it would seem like really buy for the four should not be the ongoing run rate it should be better than that from these investment. So anything you can pointing to, to get an appointing to put your future in that?

Craig Menear

Yes, the first comment I have is what we're building and the investments that we're making is to position us to be able to take outside share growth in any environment whatsoever period whether it’s a great environment or an environment that changes down the road, that's what we're trying to accomplish overall. As it relates to kind of where are we I'd say we're probably still in the third inning mark just getting going and supply chain, which is a key component.

We're making really, really nice progress in the underlying technology that the team is building to be able to transform how we actually do technology and in the future with much clearer speed and agility.

So feel really good about that are physical investments in store are largely on track and say there were in 2020 will be a big chunk of that complete but not totally complete at that point, so probably, probably still pretty early innings. And at the end of the day, obviously, we'd like to see that we when this all comes together and you begin to have leverage from all the investments that we're making that we would grow substantially ahead of the market.

So based on where the market is would obviously but we’re the same yes we would like to fix our rating growth absolutely. All of this in 2019 we talk a lot about the sale headwinds and the underlying rate of business look like it could have been a little stronger than what you were recording. We're going to lapse some of this inflation next year. Housing says it’s not worse if you have initiative coming to the four. So what are the moving pieces of the 3.5% to 4%. Why isn't it a little bit stronger than that?

Craig Menear

So as long been our practice we build our outlook of GDP which this year the outlook is around 1.8%, so that's a little lower than the outlook for 2019. We add a positive level of support from housing. I would say not at the level that we've seen in prior years, but a very positive, very stable environment from improvement demand, and then remain really flex our view that we will continue to gain outside share on market. So those are building blocks.

Simeon Gutman

And then I would say one other comment as it relates you mentioned the deflationary pressure that we saw will be pretty stable right now based on year-over-year in lumber business we think at this point.

Craig Menear

Yes the lumber prices were actually pretty flat lumber in panel traded in a pretty tight range throughout '19 but it was all lapping the spike in prices we saw in '18. So as we look at 2020, will stay flat and we'll have pressure in 2020, but we won't have tailwind either in terms of our call,

and we don't plan for any adjustments there.

Dennis McGill

Good morning. Dennis McGill with Zelman & Associates. Richard, the first question, can you bridge the margin outlook today for 2020 versus the outlook from a couple of years ago. I think the midpoint of range was 14.7 versus 14?

Richard McPhail

Sure, I think Dennis the easiest way to think about is if you sort of look at our 2019 guidance 4.03, slightly different than our guidance at the beginning of the year principally because of the fact that we expect to report 3.5% sales growth in 2019. So that perhaps a little different than what we had outlined many years ago.

And then if you look and you bridge to 2020, which I went through again based on the 3.5% to 4% sales growth, we are certainly leveraging at the degree in which you would expect with that sales growth, and then you have the investments that are right on track with respect to the long range plan, shrink has really been the largest unplanned item, particularly in 2019 and we just think it is prudent while we are going to be taking steps to implement action that we have tested with success.

That's going to take a little time work through our P&L. Improvement shrink actually only work its way through the P&L as we take inventories and we take inventory throughout the year. So that's why 2020 the shrinking back still looks relatively significant.

Dennis McGill

And secondly on the margin mix of the product mix, as you think about the flatbed services in particular, is your point Craig, when we grow that is over the next couple years, that's going to be disproportionately in categories that are more building materials commodity oriented and that will just carry lower margin and you have better returns perhaps, but the margin mix from that operation particular is something that you're unsure of how it will unfold?

Craig Menear

Yes, the flatbed distribution centers are all driving big and bulky capabilities and home improvement right? And it will allow us to actually extend assortments in that space beyond where we have room today in store. So if you talk to our store associates for example, there are lots of stores we have that don't have the space security 20-foot lumber and product like that, these facilities will allow us do that and get it delivered to the customer and very expeditious efficient way. So we see opportunity for growth in that space. It is with the average sector wide kind of the truck going out is significant.

So driving big sales and Op profit dollars very low efficient cost base, it just is lower rate than our average. So it could put some pressure on rate. But, obviously, we're trying to bring up the NBCs at that same time, which are more accretive to the type of stuff we saw, so the balance between how those ramp will really determine what kind of race, but at the end of the day, we don't take rate to link, it’s all how we drive gross profit dollars.

And that's what we're really focused on. How do we accelerate the growth in top line and gross profit dollars in the most capital efficient way possible, which is the point of One Supply Chain.

Laura Champine

It's Laura Champine with Loop Capital. Another question about the margin pressure you said from an initiative. I think Richard you mentioned an expectation to take outside share and appliances and OPE. And my sense from Craig’s answers is that's driven by distribution improvements. If that is so how do you communicate that in turn there is an improvement in better conversion relative to more typical sales value like promotion and assortment?

Craig Menear

So when you think about what we've done in the appliance business, we've invested heavily in appliance business over a number of years as one of our key competitors was dominating last year, and we saw an opportunity to go after that and we grabbed our own fair share of that opportunity. And as a result, we figured today we had about $10 billion appliance business, which is rate pressure to your question. It is rate pressure. But it is a phenomenal return on invested capital and drives great overall sales productivity.

The ability and as we shared in the video and supply chain for marketing team to take that customer experience more in house and Mark I think it was 20% per se appliances delivered in total Home Depot controlled environment.

We are taking control in that customers experience and we are seeing great feedback from the customers on that. The interesting part is not only that but it is the entire process end to end that we are working on. Research on that product begins online in those purchasing store for the large part.

So the work that the team has done to enhance the overall beginning of the shop experience bringing the dimension, bringing the digital label, so that you actually ratings and reviews in the store from the digital world has given them the customer confidence and our associates confidence in selling.

So it's really this interconnected blend that we're bringing together that we see acceleration in businesses when it all comes together and that's why we are making the investments that we are making.

Richard McPhail

I think appliances are a great example of taking control over the supply chain and the customer experience to improve our customer satisfaction and improve our penetration there. Our legacy appliance delivery processes we gone through those and to discern. We continue to improve that whole process.

And then on top of that, the One Supply Chain investment opening up the market delivery operations, which are these appliance hubs as Craig mentioned, we're at 20% control directly of our appliance delivery now before none, it was directly controlled by us. Our goal is to fully control that grow over time.

And we've been a seven point improvement in our customer satisfactions scores on appliance delivery, which is very meaningful - it is great we got that improvement, but there is still tons of upside on that where we want to be on that. So there is a lot of opportunity ahead of us and that what we expect to capture with One Supply Chain investments in market delivery operations.

Laura Champine

My follow up is on that same margin degradation shrink side. I think that you're being more global and other retailers at least is around were on the decline issues that are impacting there. Is there something special about Home Depots, warehouses or access to inventory, there's something that makes you more vulnerable that you might be able to crack down on to stop that it before happens.

Richard McPhail

Let me share an example of a record that I read yesterday, this is one example of many and record came from our head of asset protection on a bus that we participated in that was warehouse and I don’t remember what city it was in, but it was a major metropolitan market if I remember correctly - $16.5 million of goods from multiple retailers in this one warehouse of which Home Depot's was estimated at $1.4 million this is happening everywhere in retail.

Ann Marie Campbell

Yes. And I think for us, when you have strong grants like we do, and they're very marketable, of course, we are going to be challenged just like any other retail that have these strong grants. But I think it's to point out that we are doing things immediately.

When you think about - I talked about some of the things we're doing just to protect the product in bay. But when you think about the stuff we do and when we've seen them behind the scenes, we are anticipating where these organized retail client's operations are moving, which is why we get into the bus we're getting.

When you look at some of the things we're doing with non-receivable return, where we are identifying things behind the scene that help us identity where we have gaps in our system. So, we're not only reinforcing the asset protection component or stores. But we do have multiple entrances and exits and we have to protect the safety of our customers and our associates.

But there's a lot of things we can do with technology that can really help us across the board. And when we have a harder target to take things from, they go somewhere else. And so we have to continue to be vigilant about it and that's where we've upped our game across the board to make sure that we're not vulnerable as we were in the past, given the environment that's changing.

Matthew McClintock

Matthew McClintock, Raymond James. So, just a lot of folks today are on One Home Depot and rightfully. So, but on product innovation you talked about 2019. I was wondering if you could give us like some insight, how you think about that category in 2020? And then I have a follow up.

Craig Menear

Which category?

Matthew McClintock

Product innovation, jus the product that you expect to do launches.

Ted Decker

Okay, general, yes. We see it happening across the store. And we see our customers trading up in and selecting that innovative product. So, if you think of things that are more discretionary in nature like appliances. Just unbelievable technology and innovation in the appliance space.

We just came out of a big even for the holiday season and we continue to see customers trade up to that innovative product, whether it's different ice cube making devices, LED lights, stainless steel, smart technologies now entering the appliance space, whether it's preheating an oven or refrigerators. You might not think you need this but comforts inside the refrigeration. So, if you're at the grocery store: Hey, do I need milk? You can actually look through your phone to see what's in your refrigerator.

We've talked a lot about power tools. That has been transformational and continues to increase the power and the runtime of these tools, the electronics in the tools, the battery power, the brushless motors, that has revolutionized the tool industry.

We've invested behind that and how we bring that to life in the store in digitally. That transformation is now moving into outdoor power equipment. So, those battery platforms are moving into outdoor power where now you can actually cut a half acre, three quarter acre lawn on one battery charge.

A pro can have a string trimmer or leaf blower and do hours of work on a battery pack. If you have a couple battery packs, you can get through most of the day's work. We're investing behind that as well.

So, as we reset our tool corrals by brand, by battery platform, we are now resetting our outdoor power equipment by brand, by battery platform. Because these batteries work across the tools whether it's an outdoor power, or in traditional power, portable power tools.

But it's just not the fun cool stuff like technology. We see innovation literally every day and every day. Some things that might not seem so sexy, but fast set times with high PSI ratings and concrete, lightweight drywall, mold resistant, flame retardant drywall, soundproofing and flame retardant insulation.

The flooring industry, what's happening with polymers and carpet, what's happening with solid core vinyl plank. I mean, I can go on and on. We have 900 odd bays in the store and there's literally technology improvements and enhancements in each case.

The pros find it for ease of use, and the consumers find it for convenience and satisfaction and wellbeing for a more fulfilling life. So, it's super exciting and continues. And it has for 40-years, right, Craig? This isn't new in Home Depot.

The supplier community appreciates that no one launches this type product better than Home Depot, which is why we get the disproportionate share of exclusive product. And even if it is an exclusive product and/or an exclusive brand, we'll often have exclusive lines. Like, in the case of DEWALT, the atomic, which is their new compact platform, is exclusive to Home Depot.

And even if it isn't an exclusive brand or an exclusive line, we'll often get launch exclusives. So, for six months, for nine months, for a year we'll have the product before anyone else in the market. Again, because the supplier community knows no one or digital platforms or marketing platforms and in the stores brings product to life and launches at life like Home Depot.

Matthew McClintock

And then my follow up is, you talked about in terms of lessons learned over the last two years. One of them was transformations are complex and take time. Can you talk about how you've incorporated that lesson into the planning process for 2020 and beyond?

Craig Menear

Yes, so I think - if you think about, as we build these capabilities and more capabilities come into play, what we've really learned is how we're trying to approach this. The interconnected interdependency that exists going forward is really important and really powerful. And it makes it harder for us to understand exactly what each little component is delivering. But we know that when it comes together, it's really powerful.

And I go back to maybe the category Ted was just talking about. When you think about power tools, for example. This is a category that we've had a leadership position in with a pretty large share for a very long time. Yet, we are growing at an accelerated rate right now. Because all of the capabilities that we're bringing together in this and Ted, I don't know if you want to talk on - because we actually had those conversation, by the way, as we were preparing for this meeting.

All right. How do we explain this to you guys? Because it's pretty interesting. Yes, I think from a from a customer back, the operative words and experience we're trying to develop is a seamless, interconnected, convenient shopping experience. And all of these pieces start to come together.

So, when we think about power tools, we know most all shopping journey start online. So, is it the fact that we reach people appropriately with marketing or with SEM or SEO efficacy to get them to come to our site. Did they resonate with the experience and category of experience we've built on power tools? Did they resonate because we have these great brands generally everyday low prices and in all cases great values? Do they resonate because when they come into the store in part of that $5 billion that we spend in the stores? We've spend about $100 million on our tool corrals, to do that setting by brand.

It's very expensive as you can appreciate to move product around and seal around in our stores. Is it the great customer service that Ann and her team give when the customer is in our store? Is it their great relationships with our supplier partners? In many cases, they have some augmented expertise in our store.

Is it - if someone chooses how to shift the job site or to the home supply chain that Mark is building that they can reach 90% of the country in today or less parcel? Is it a very seamless and easy one -

Ted Decker

One day.

Craig Menear

One day. Return policy, where we'll take back with limited friction. So, all of that comes together. And what we've learned is to try and parse that. We get an X basis points from returns. We're going to get Y basis points from an online experience. We're going to get Z basis points from two-day shipping or one day shipping.

That's very hard because all of it comes together in a seamless interconnected, convenient shopping experience.

Ted Decker

It gives us real confidence that what we're investing in quite candidly, we can continue to take outside share in a category that we have significant share already, we feel pretty good about the investments we're marking.

Eric Bosshard

Eric Bosshard, Cleveland Research. Two years ago when you talked about this program, the sales guidance was, I think, increased. You've spoken to 4.5% to 6%, understand was reduced in 2019. And I guess some of the moving pieces in 2020, but you could talk about the thoughts on the 4.5% to 6%, the thoughts on the incremental growth as a payback from these investments? If you could bridge that, that would be helpful.

Craig Menear

Well we are focused on delivering the remainder of 2019. We build and outlook in 2020 that expresses our confidence that we're going to continue to take outside share. And as we said, we're building those capital efficient low cost platform to go after incremental merger opportunities. We don't quite know what that business looks like, but we're confident and so as we learn more through 2020. We'll come back with our views at the appropriate time. Yes.

Eric Bosshard

A quick follow-up what’s different your confidence in the payback I think your execution of the investment of the new capabilities. All those things seem to be the delivering and I appreciate the economy can be perhaps different but what is different that makes that up to less it's also consider the original guidance was not optional perhaps just put that contrast?

Craig Menear

Look I think that, we've shared with you that some of our investment has been pushed. And so some of the things that we're doing are harder than what we anticipated. If you think about the underlying changes that we're making, to be able to drive this experience. We have shared that, you know one of the complications that underlies a lot of the work that we're doing is if today you have item that exists in store and online. And by the way in our own business that carries excuse in our world today.

And so, we can present a consolidated views to the customer and until we solve that underlying problem and the team working really hard and when we solve that underlying problem, then we can drive significantly greater leverage through the supply chain. And we can drive more value for the customer. And I'd say, we probably maybe we're just a little bit too ambitious in our thinking as to how fast we can get some of this done and how fast the benefit would come.

We love early reads that we’re gaining in the work that we've done for example on the B2B website. And we onboarded really this year 135,000 pros later towards the end, we added another about 650,000 goal. It takes time to get them to engage with the experience, understand the functionality we built, and then we have more work to do to be able to get more complex pros where we have more functionality that they need. So I'd say we're profitable on this.

Richard McPhail

Right just a follow-up comment on B2B website as an example if you think about pro going into our stronger front by three types of products, you want to buy an inside product line up, what are something that is online. Got you this little store protect job or shift your job site special order due to our code as we can orchestrate that make that happen real quick it seems like. If you try to do that online, you're operating in three different POS systems.

And so it's very complex. Our goal is to take all of that and make that customer facing through a digital experience. And we're talking we're going to get - and take the floor a bit longer to deliver that now. I'll make one comment while I think that's so important. 70% of our pros that are in our stores never go to a POSITIVE, but this is all of our final growth strategy, identifying those pros that are in the aisle. And signed up a pro actuary starting to engage them when we do that we see their approach is purchase is double.

But when you start to take those experiences and make them customer facing, we think that there is tremendous upside. So receive men and the customers as they migrated we're really, really excited and encouraged of what lies ahead, but it's just going to take us a while to get those capabilities customer base.

Craig Menear

I think it's important to know this isn't the company's first time entering and pursuing a new market opportunity that it was unclear to understand what the true upside was but that eventually came to the fore Ted maybe you want to talk about appliances.

Ted Decker

Yes, if you take appliances in questions about growth opportunity, share opportunity, impact on rate. When we started the appliance business in a modest way 15 years odd years ago, we didn't have shelve where we just put some very basic appliances inside a racket you couldn't call the display really. And you know, 15 years later, you know, we're pushing a $10 billion appliance business. Unfortunately, the gross margins are not 34% in appliances, but we managed that in the portfolio disproportion growth in lower earning business, but a tremendous gross margin dollars in appliance if not rate.

And tremendous return on capital employed and tremendous return on capital employed, given our direct model. And when we think what we build out now in - what I would argue is the best in class additional experience with videos on how to receive your order, picking your delivery day everything in the marketing and supply chain. The breadth that the brands that we have the ability to get all those brands to deliver generally inside a five days. There is tremendous evolution of that business to what we have today.

So as Craig said will NRO grow faster than more big and bulky coming out of the two platforms of MDC and FTC. The aim is to grow them all equally, because as we said in 15 shares and $650 billion market, their share opportunities in all these categories. And as the assets come online is interconnected, largely powered by systems and IT comes online. Our merchants are working very closely with Bill in the protein and our outside sales force. To start unlocking these market opportunities and turning it into share gain, to satisfying increased customer purchase occasions.

Steve Forbes

Steve Forbes, Guggenheim. So Craig you mentioned the 150 new supply chain facilities as part of $1.2 billion investment right over the five year period. But can you or I guess Mark provide some color on how many facilities are slated to open in 2020 and to discuss whether the incremental sort of operating costs of those facilities are a part of whether or not they are part of the $200 million plus or incremental investment spend that you noted for next year?

Craig Menear

Yes so I'll just kind of go through the platforms. A couple years ago, when we unveiled one supply chain strategy, we really identified what we are going to do across five different platforms. The first platform, part of one of the key tenants of the story is really to leverage our upstream supply chain where we build the tremendous competitive advantage with a low cost fast flow supply chain. And to further mechanize the RDC and you saw on the slide there where we went from three characters to one.

We're halfway through that we actually accelerated that program because we're having such good results from that. It's been great results. In terms of financial, it's also been a bonus from that has been its improved the safety in our facilities as well doing that further magnetization so well on track in terms of their RTC platform in the upstream. Another platform that we talked about was the flatbed returns, we have talked about that a bit.

We got our first one up and running in Dallas we’ll be opening more in 2020 you know really excited about what we're seeing in Dallas. One of the things that changed a bit in the last couple years is we really founded that we had an opportunity to go further upstream and our flatbed and bulk distribution. In other words where we're doing these flatbed easy most of them will be combined with our bulk distribution centers that sort of our stores with goods for that side of the store with lumber and building material.

What we're doing now more than ever is taking control with that offering supply chain. We’ve figured over the years we left this as the vendors one point we did the rest of our supply chain where we transformed with the RDC we left the ball we see kind of loan. We discovered that hey, as the largest purchaser of lumber in the U.S. we have tremendous leverage in managing the rail and down to the truck and down to these distribution centers. Have a flatbed delivery center co-located there and take control that entire supply chain from the lumber mill all the way to the customers. So, a huge advantage there. We have the one up and running. As I said, we'll be opening more in 2020.

Our market delivery centers, these are the centers that will consolidate the legacy interline brand, The Home Depot pro-centers 25 of those in local markets. We have one opened in Chicago. We'll be opening more in 2020, and we are on track there.

I think maybe a little bit behind on that one, as Craig mentioned, getting the integration of our order management systems, our inventory system, and our transportation systems to really be able to take an order, understanding where the inventory is, understand the transportation options to get the product there. That's proving to be a little more challenging than we thought. So, maybe a bit behind on that one.

And then finally - well, not finally. Our direct fulfillment centers, we had three of those that got us the two-day parcel free on the ground for 90% of the U.S. population. We're now adding facilities in Dallas and in Seattle as noted in the video. They're underway now in terms of construction. That will get us further on to our goal of 90% one-day parcel rate to the U.S. population.

So, pleased with the progress there. And then finally, the MDOs, we mentioned the appliance deliveries that are enabled by the MDOs, they're not just appliance but that's really where the biggest bulk of their business is. 20% of our appliance delivery is now under Home Depot control through those market delivery operations. We'll more than double that in 2020 as we build more market delivery operations.

We've opened 13 of the 150 facilities. We've got 26 that are in some state between real estate committee approval and getting ready to open. So, 26 are in the development phase and we have more in the pipeline that will be taken to real estate committee for approval going forward. So, we feel well on the way and largely on track with what we outlined a couple of years ago.

Richard McPhail

And as we've shared in the past, obviously, as we invest in opening these up, that's pressure and that is in the ballpark.

Craig Menear

It is in the $200 million of investment.

Steve Forbes

As a follow-up on that, Rich, if you can, the $200 million given sort of weight under the supply chain side. Can you just provide some color and sort of split between COGS pressure and SG&A pressure with that incremental spend?

Richard McPhail

Supply chain is largely expressed in COGS, but the vast majority of that $200 million is in operating expense.

Scot Ciccarelli

Scot Ciccarelli, RBC.I guess I was looking for some clarification. Craig, you've mentioned a couple of times, maybe you guys were a bit ambitious in terms of how quickly some of the change in investment could manifest in terms of accelerated sales growth from margin share gains. I guess the question is, is there a couple of things that you can kind of point that'll take longer or is it just a combination/integration of all of them together has just hit a - been a longer than expected process?

Craig Menear

I think that the combination of everything coming together has been a little bit longer than on some of the investments; particularly, for example, on the pro-side. As I mentioned, it takes a while, pros appreciate they have it. It takes a while to get them to being to - to utilize and understand the new capabilities. When they do, we see great results. And so that's part of not what we're doing as planned to go to market and actually communicate and begin to more aggressively on board as well.

Scot Ciccarelli

So once you have all those physical capability, digital side, supply chain et cetera, and giving your comments right there, like, how long do you think it will take the stores and the DC workers et cetera, to actually get you to where you could actually start see again more a, call it a, net financial benefit kind of flowing through the P&L?

Craig Menear

I mean, I think to tell you I could give you a monthly timetable exactly would probably be unrealistic. But what we're seeing is we're seeing around. And this will continue to ramp over time as we pull these capabilities together and begin to create the holistic experience that we're building.

Obviously, the key component of that is the supply chain and that takes time. As Mark just shared, we have number of buildings coming up, that will continue/ We're kind of taking the same approach that we did with the RDC network. If you remember, we went pretty slow in the beginning with the RDCs and as we improved that model out, we began to ramp that and started seeing more and more benefit as time goes by. So, I think you'll see the same type of pattern, as we go forward.

Ted Decker

Some of you might have heard me say this before, but when we built the RDC network in 2007, we had one. In 2008 we had four, and in 2009 and 2010 each, we opened seven each. So one, four, seven, seven was kind of the cadence there. Our supply chain build out will look something like that as we look forward.

Ann Marie Campbell

I think even for the store, to talk a little bit about adoption of flatbed delivery centers, just think about picking orders in 2,000 stores, delivery orders, right? And being able to become much more efficient through a flatbed delivery center. Mark mentioned the one that's in Dallas, or it's one of the biggest kind of big and bulky market. Literally, the adoption will be as soon as it opens. If you tick that up right, it is exciting.

Craig Menear

That one seems pretty fast.

Ann Marie Campbell

Because that's important. Because when you think about how we go to market and uses of our labor, and we think about activity-based labor modeling. And if you look at where we use labor, that can most efficient somewhere else, this is where the flatbed delivery center, it's just a tremendous win. And it's not going to get an adoption issue with the stores. Because clearly, it's going to be more efficient, more effective, and we can think about where can we reallocate that labor if necessary or whether or not we need to use that labor within the store.

So, there's a lot of things that has to come online simultaneously. But once it come online, there is - certainly, the stores will leverage those capabilities very quickly.

And shifting that to the fulfillment to the SDC will also improve the customer service experience in the stores, which is, you will walk into some of our stores today that we're pulling orders for customers, right? And this like to Craig's point, 14 foot lumber and it's blocking an aisle in the store because that way we can store the product.

So, there are just so much value beyond the efficiency we can gain by doing it out of a central facility. It just gives a lot of capabilities and lot of efficiencies in the stores that we want on the market as well, because it's a tremendous amount of value beyond just the picking component.

Craig Menear

Yes, it's a huge component of our high-volume store strategy, really. I mean, if you go to New Jersey, I think some of those high-volume stores we have there, you can go there 6:00 in the morning someday, you might see lumber blocking -- delivery orders blocking the lumber aisle.

If you think about Dallas, that flatbed delivery center is going to serve 61 stores needs in terms of lumber and building materials, flatbed delivery. And think of the efficiency of that. That facility is co-located with our bulk distribution center that serves those stores. So, in the old days, the product would come through that bulk distribution center and go to the store and then we pull it back out of the store, load it on a truck and deliver it to the customer.

That flow doesn't happen anymore for delivery, right? We'll bring that product to the bulk distribution center, we'll move it across the floor to the flatbed delivery center, load it on a truck and deliver to the customer.

Much more efficient than all of the stores labors who have received that product, put it away, let it down and then go pick it for customer and take it back out the back door. Much more efficient to launch that from a central flatbed delivery center. We're really excited about the possibilities of that one. Our store team is super excited about that in Dallas, can't [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions on the e-commerce business. The first one what you mentioned in the last five or six years you've been growing over billion dollars of e-com business. Could you give us a split in terms of how much of that business came from Amazon, from Lowe's, from other retailers, from Home Depot, people not going to the store but going e-com? I'm not looking for exact numbers, but just rough indication.

And my second question on e-com is why do you see CapEx declining post-2020 when you know e-com is supposed to continue growing and then maybe eventually go for next day shipping to same day shipping kind of thing or sort of more services to customers?

Ted Decker

So, e-com, as Craig said, the e-com business itself, the pick, pack and ship business continues to grow. We believe we're number five in e-commerce in terms of product flow, that all continues to grow at rates over 20% on a bigger and bigger base. So we're thrilled that we're keeping that growth rate. It's harder to get market share. So when we look at overall market share that the base numbers are the federal census numbers, so we know we're taking share in the overall space.

As we go through categories, it gets more challenging when you get into online it gets more challenging, but we look at what our growth numbers are publicly reported numbers from digitally native competitors, talking to our supplier base on where they're seeing growth. We're quite confident that we're taking share in e-com in virtually all categories. This past quarter we had double-digit growth in virtually all categories so while 22% overall we had double-digit in virtually every category online.

So we feel pretty good that we are indeed taking share in virtually every category online. Others are also taking share, but we're pleased that we're taking share. On the delivery yes, expectation of time to delivery is increasingly important. And when we open up a new capability of the market opens up a new direct shipping facility or we improve our supply chain routes so that we can lower our days, delivery on website, if we post the number of days still delivery, we see an immediate increase in sales when we decrease the number of days.

So that's why we made the decision that we're 90% out of the country today two days and less parcel. We’ll be same day or next say 90% of the country when we're done building up the supply chain We have same day capability today in 70 odd percent of our stores for store assorted product utilizing third-parties like Rody. So we think we're in a great - we actually don't talk enough about it, but we have greater same day delivery capability of our product categories than anyone else in the country.

Richard McPhail

I am learning that I chime on one, so we're incredibly pleased we've been able to take those days out of delivery, stand up new offerings like the same day capabilities with crowd-source cars and vans out of our stores 50% of the country is now serving by same day with car delivery and 70% via van delivery at reasonable prices. What we find most interesting what I am learning over the past couple years from me and this has been the speed is important but for our project oriented pro customers reliability is the most important thing.

And reliability being there when we say we're going to be there is really we're discovering is what's most important to our pro customers. Speed important but being there when you say you are is more important. The other comment that I make is that our digital growth and our digital business has for all practical purposes being incremental growth in the Home Depot. We see categories growing in store at the same time we're growing double-digit online.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes so fair enough but to go back in my second - how do you see all that happening your CapEx is going to be expect that the client post 2020 that what I want to understand?

Richard McPhail

So right, I understand your question. So first of all, CapEx in total is going to decline post 2020. So if you think about programs in our investment program particularly the store investments What we've done in store environment, for instance where those improvements are essentially coming to an end, that's going the flex the capital number down. There also investments we're making in technology infrastructure that benefit the entire company, they also benefit. And really sort of lead us to a more frictionless experience online, but don’t last forever.

We will continue to invest in our online experience. It's just when you put it all together with our other programs that's why you see the CapEx growth all the total company decline absolutely 2020.

Christopher Horvers

Christopher Horvers, JPMorgan. A bit of a follow-up on the question. So first, on the expense side, and you talked about, incremental dollars of investment peak next year into 2020. Store investment sort of slowing technology slowing a little bit then Mark’s got a lot of work to do as you get beyond 2020 and we're still in a sort of three to four comp environments. Do you get back down to the BAU 50% SG&A versus sales growth rate or is that more lagging out as Mark completes?

Richard McPhail

So first of all, we really like to we're concentrating on 2020 right, there will be investments that are specific to these programs that will continue beyond 2020. The investment the nominal dollar amount, will be lower post 2020, the nominal dollars will be 200 million 2020 it will be lower, it won't increasing by 200 million this year in 2020 after 2020 that will decrease rather than increase.

Christopher Horvers

And then in terms as a two part question, sounds like you had some technology discoveries where - like wow this is going to take longer than what we originally appreciated. Is there something structural in terms of the systems, legacy systems that make them harder to change that you previously thought and how is that, follow up on someone else's question like, have you thought about that as you take, make more changes.

And then related to the market share or the self help factor and a guide you are not expecting that 50 basis points this year, does that 50 basis points accelerate next year or is it more hey let's use prudent here things have taken longer than we thought. And thus we'll just assume that 50 bps is a similar level in 2020.

Craig Menear

Yes, let me take the first part of that there are complex opportunities as we redesign and build our systems for the future and for efficiency and speed, which is exactly what we're doing in the overall environment. And so yeah, there were things that we learned that are harder than we thought to unwind. And if I go back to my SKU example it took us in the neighborhood of four or five months, to actually get to an approach to unwind that problem.

To truly understand how we were going to unwind that problem and build it for the future going forward. I don't think we anticipated that it would take us four or five months to figure that out. We knew it was not going to be an easy problem. But it was a little bit harder than what we thought to figure out. And so yeah, I mean it's we're learning as we go. But we're super, you know, pleased with the support that we're getting from the team. They're doing a great job they done approach on that particular problem.

Now that we're working hard to implement and that will allow Mark to continue to move forward and open the building as you sit back and opening begin to [indiscernible]. It's not just systems is process as well, right I mean, how do you onboard a SKU. How do you enrich all the content to be able to flow that SKU properly. The process is often brought with the same kinds of issues as the system. So, it's not just a system issue its really, how do we want to do it the right way, going forward, getting it right, is way more important than then doing it fast.

Really using that customer experience as the governor or we're going to do this when we actually have everything right for the customer more so than anything else we want that experience to be great when we implement it.

Bill Lennie

Chris - the second part of your question. I will go back to how we built our preliminary outlook for 2020 to answer that. We should be the say again, guiding off of a preliminary outlook for GDP at 128 a positive level of support from housing, albeit perhaps a lower degree than prior years and an expectation for continued share gains. I think, as Craig and Ted pointed out today, we don't want to give you a false sense of precision. We've always had a directional and imperfect model but I think when you add the factors up, you can see that our expectations for healthcare again in 2020.

Craig Menear

And again, we know that when it all comes together in categories, and we've been able to do that in a category like power tools it then has the same complexity as similar big and bulky. We're seeing share gains as a result of that absolutely seeing the share gains. So we're super excited about what we're building going forward. And you think about building that really across all product types in project business that we're in, you know wow that is, super exciting it really is.

When you think about the road is littered with retailers that couldn't or wouldn't change with our customer’s needs as they change. If you just look back over history, that is not an option for the Home Depot is candidly not an option. We intend to be there. We intend to deliver a great customer experience. And we intend to be the low cost provider that takes outside share in the marketplace. That's why we're making the investments that we're making.

Kate McShane

Kate McShane, Goldman Sachs. Just in terms of the 2020 guidance. Can you extent that you can comment on the cadence of the year, I'm just curious with regards to comp. You seem maybe to have slightly easier comparison to the first half of the year - and so the weather and the lumber deflation, but also it sounds like investment maybe expected to - well all year, but how should we think about the cadence comp first half versus second half?

Richard McPhail

Thanks Kate, today we're providing a preliminary outlook, we will provide further detail when we provide guidance for 2021 on our fourth quarter earnings call.

Kate McShane

And then my follow-up question is just about automation. I wondered if in the supply chain you can talk to us with regard to all these fair platforms how much automation plays a role versus your labor?

Bill Lennie

Yeah, I think automation are real key to our supply chain, you saw in the video quite a mix. So I think obviously as conveyors going straight into the truck, the RDC platform. We've got a person in a trailer, putting a carton onto a truck onto a conveyor, it goes through this order and it comes out on the other side inside the trailer, we're an associated factored into the trailer. So two touches to get products from the inbound side of the building and out to the outbound side.

So highly automated, it's great, it works really well for products that are engaged, right that you know fit onto the conveyor and can be conveyed like that. I was walking in RDC the other day and walking around the dock and I'm always intrigued by the types of products that we handle here at Home Depot. You look over there and you got a big honking spool of wire, right, sitting on a pallet. Over here you've got bags of mulch.

Over here, I've got a stack of boxes - for goodness sake, those are live good. They're rosebushes. Then I have got over here tomato cages that people use in the gardens. That stuff doesn’t get to go on the conveyor, unfortunately, and right now the way to handle that is there is human involved in handling a lot of that. So and probably will be for sometime because it just isn’t a piece of equipment yet you saw in the video our appliance market delivery operations involves with two wheelers.

I’m very, very interested in the autonomous two-wheeler if anyone has a lead on that, please let me know. And we're constantly looking at applying technology to our business. But in keeping with our hallmark of disciplined capital allocation, we always make sure that there is a payback from those investments when we make them. We've got a pretty exciting task coming up, we're actually testing autonomous robots in the distribution center to help us select orders and bring them to the outbound dock.

So we're there with that, I would say that home improvement big and bulky lots of different variety of products has to be considered as we make those investments. But where we can get a return we're going to make those investments and we're staying in touch with where the technology is on this.

Craig Menear

I’d also say that part of the investment as it relates to technology automation just in supply chain. If you think about what Ted and team are doing in the digital experience and leveraging the ability to personalize that doesn't happen manually that all has to happen through real time automation and machine learning that we build in. So it’s spreading throughout The Home Depot.

Greg Melich

Greg Melich with Evercore ISI. I guess I had two questions, one for Richard and one for Craig and team, however you want to do it. Richard, just want to make sure we're on the same page to understand the capital allocation philosophy a little bit. I guess 55% prior year into dividend, the 2x debt-to-EBITDA are still a number. And how do you think about those, as what you talked about 2021 at all, I mean, where CapEx could be coming down, spending out of the P&L also probably peaking. How do you think about those sort of numbers going forward?

Richard McPhail

We will maintain our philosophy around capital allocation, which is simply to return access cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchases after investing in our business. So, we will look to pay dividend of at least 55% of prior year earnings per share, and return excess cash above and beyond that point to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.

We do believe that the 2x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is the appropriate balance for us between cost of capital, access to capital and flexibility. And so, we like the target, but we certainly maintain flexibility to do what is right for the business.

Greg Melich

Definitely the answer is relating to Craig. As you've built this platform that basically is the fifth largest e-com platform, you're doing it without any 3P business, I would say expanded your market TAM to $650 billion. But how do you think about other ways you could extend that TAM or deepen the share even more just given, I think, fifth largest digital player in the country in the category that isn't really online? How well can you leverage that M&A?

Craig Menear

It's a great question. And if you think about one of the things that we shared with you that we're building is an extension of our Decor business that we call [AC Home], right? And that is all about how do you leverage the capabilities that we're building to be able to grab a larger share of our customer spend and related categories around the home.

And so we went down the path, that was the acquisition of the company store. Our customers told us that they would be willing to purchase more categories around the home from us, that they trust The Home Depot to bring value to the marketplace.

The consumers are shopping fewer retailers on a regular basis, so it nationally applies. If you think about those categories that are kind of finishing the home space, if you will, around the kitchen and bath and the bedroom, don't know exactly these numbers. I believe in total it's about $200 billion market, of which little north of $25 billion today is done in the digital space.

And so you open up like $25 billion plus market place that auto leverage all the capabilities that we're building through our digital platform, through our supply chain network that will have incredibly efficient delivery, low cost model, we are going to be able to server customers, make it more convenient kind of one stop shop for their home needs, and leverage all of the spend that we're putting into the business.

And if you think about kind of two areas in our business where we've done this before, okay? One is, we've talked about a lot here today is the appliance business. We weren't in that business, our customers told us we want to buy this from you. The other one quite candidly is Holiday Decor. We weren't in that business either.

Our idea of holiday décor was, we always sold live tree, Christmas trees. And our decorative idea was a stake like with green and red balls in our lightning department. And today we are a destination for that business. And it's a substantial business for us.

And so we think there's opportunity like that. That's part of the expansion. Of course, the market is expanding, but also when you look at the opportunities, MRO, this is home opportunity. We think we can leverage capabilities that we're building.

Yes, no, it wouldn't - it would not be on our inventory by any means, not at all.

Michael Baker

Mike Baker from Instinet/Nomura. I wanted to ask about the margins for next year, down 30 basis points. Are you breaking out that gross margin or SG&A? I think there's some gross margin pressure in shrink and mix. Should we expect SG&A to deleverage or leverage? I mean, if you go through the math, there's 50% business as usual and that add-on 270 million in incremental expenses. I think you get expense growth that will be less than sales. Does that make that right at all?

Richard McPhail

Well, when you add the depreciation, so you take that whole bar including depreciation, the incremental expense is greater than the operating leverage sort of equivalent. I think you have it reasonably right. Some of the factors that we called out including shrink in mix, gross margin in that orientation. We'll provide more detail when we provide 2020 guidance [indiscernible].

Michael Baker

And if I could ask one more follow-up, which isn't really a follow-up because it's completely different question. But in your outlook for next year, so maybe somewhere in that sense, but you talk about having less of a benefit from housing. Yet, most housing metrics are getting better and really just starting to get better mid-year and that should flow into next year is with the home sales, home price deprecation, both accelerating. So, why wouldn't housing be more helpful or are you just being conservative in the outlook?

Craig Menear

The housing environment is absolutely stable and positive and it'll be a positive influence on home improvement. We just don't want to count on the same level of tailwind that we have in the past.

Ted Decker

I mean, you think about the beginning of the year, and everybody thought it was going to be an absolute disaster. And we said: Hey, look, things are stable. Now, everybody is thinking that it's going to be a little bit stronger. Our position hasn't changed. We think it's stable.

Michael Baker

Nothing specific that you're seeing in terms of competitive situation from one of your competitors investing [indiscernible]. It just sounds like being little conservative, lack of position as you said before.

Isabel Janci

And we have time for one more question.

Craig Menear

Pressure is off.

Peter Benedict

Peter Benedict with Baird. I guess I'll go short-term, everyone's asked basically all the long-term questions. But since your latest view on price elasticity among the consumers out of the pros or DIY consumer in relation to maybe price increases you're taking around tariffs or anything else?

And then secondly, just how are consumers responding to this sure holiday window? You're now past Black Friday, Cyber Monday, again, short-term stuff; but just curious of what you would speak to on that.

Craig Menear

So, on tariffs, our position hasn't changed. We view this to be manageable. And our merchants and our finance teams and our supply chain team has done just a great job to identify the pressures literally down to the SKU with every - all the tariffs that are in place through for a - for Home Depot was about $2 billion potential exposure. We've mitigated well over half of that.

And on the residual, we have taken some price increases. But we do that with a portfolio approach. It's not necessarily tariff skewed to retail increase. We look at the entire line structure, or even cross categories.

And we're watching the elasticities very carefully, again the finance partners and emerging teams have done a great job to measure those. You can imagine the different elasticities geographically and in product categories, whether it's a pro-oriented or a consumer-oriented SKU.

We have covered all the top lines. We wouldn't point any top line impact from the actions we've taken on tariffs. You generally don't get unit increases when you have retails go up. So, we watch units very carefully. Our whole model is about volume and driving units or for our business as well as our supplier partners.

So, our suppliers are deeply connected with us to keep that unit of productivity at the center of all of our actions. So, again, we've been able to manage it. If we get a December surprise, Sunday, that's in our outlook. And again, we'll take the same approach for the tariffs on other categories and think it's manageable.

I was chatting before the session started. We actually saw more net cost pressure in 2018 with the commodity spike than we have with our post mitigation tariff impact. So, again, we think this is bit manageable.

On the short-term, again, Richard updated our guidance for 2019. I can say we had our best week and our highest sales day this Black Friday. We do have a shortened week. Whether this could be better, but we've seen this before. For us, it happens sort of every seven years. And all of our plans are on track and seeing great results in decorative holiday, our appliances and our gift center, everything is going at our planned rate. So, we're very happy.

Richard McPhail

The customer is certainly in a healthy place. We see that in the business. We are - we're investing for the long-term position in this company. And we are investing to make sure that we are in a position to be the low-cost provider. We're investing to make sure that we are in a position to be able to take share in any environment. We're investing to make sure that we're in a position to leverage the competitive advantages that we have in the marketplace.

And we're excited about the opportunities that we have ahead of us. We are pleased with the progress that we're making. And we look forward to being able to continue to drive the kind of growth that we've had in the business and deliver the kind of returns that we've had over time.

Peter Benedict

And just one quick follow up, I guess, for Richard. Maybe when you think about the store-based investment and you showed the chart to, I think, $1.7 billion CapEx plan next year is on the stores. If you could maybe tease out the growth, what's the maintenance CapEx for the store base versus what's kind of incremental investments that are kind of peaking next year? Just trying to understand how maybe that breaks down as we think beyond 2020 where store investment could settle in?

Richard McPhail

Without giving a lot of specific breakouts, the investment we've made in the environment of our stores, the investment we've made in pickup lockers, the investment we've made in merchandising resets, they all come together to form that number. And so it's - I would say that all of those programs are significant. I wouldn't isolate any. But we have - we're finishing lot in 2020.

Craig Menear

Richard, if I could add one thing that I'm particularly super excited about. We have seen great results with customer intercept on our whole environmental investments in the store and our wayfinding. So, think of the new design package, our new wayfinding, our number of days shining the floors, updating all restrooms and breakrooms for associates. We are accelerating that with a goal to complete all of our stores in wayfinding and environmental in 2020.

And I would say, I've been with Home Depot 20 years. So it's probably close to 30 years. This will be the first time every store will have the same brand standard and look and feel for probably close to the 30 years. I'm super excited about that.

We've made a call to do all the top 40 markets first and then do the balance of 400 odd stores going into 2021, 2022. We said, no, we want Home Depot, and that means people in Maine, Atlanta, Dallas, LA are all going to have the same Home Depot experience. That's all part of our confidence in launching the new advertising campaign is One Home Depot. So, super-super excited about that.

Isabel Janci

So, that concludes our investor/analyst conference. Please reach out to the IR team with any additional questions. And thank you for joining us today and for your interest in Home Depot. And thank you to all those that made today possible, including our Executive of the IR team, our Corporate Communications and Corporate Events team. Thank you.