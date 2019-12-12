GameStop: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

GameStop (GME) released its Q3 results on Wednesday, and there was little to be excited about within the report. Same-store sales fell 23.2% in the quarter, revenue slid 26% year over year, and it's likely we'll see another quarter of (-) 20% same-store sales in Q4. Not surprisingly, we've seen some downward earnings revisions since, with analysts now forecasting just over $1.60 in EPS for FY-2019, with these estimates likely to be slashed further over the coming week. While many bulls are hopeful of a turnaround in the next two years, I believe they are overlooking one significant issue. There is no guarantee that the market is as strong as it is today, and that the market feels like valuing any companies, let alone GameStop, at current multiples. The time to be betting on lower-quality stocks is early in a market cycle and economic expansion, not in the later innings when there is less certainty over the next couple of years. Based on this, I continue to see GameStop as high-risk and would view any rallies back to the $6.00 level as selling opportunities.

Just over a month ago, I wrote on GameStop and discussed that the stock was hitting overbought levels, with absolutely zero justification for the sharp rally it had enjoyed. The stock was up 100% off of its lows, but we saw consistent earnings revisions downward for FY-2019 and FY-2020, and the trend same-store sales had been blown wide open, accelerating to the downside for two quarters in a row. The bull argument, which the company echoed in their call, seems to be that same-store sales are not an accurate way to measure the company's progress. Instead, investors should focus on margin expansion, cash flows, and expense management. While I'm not going to infer that GameStop is a Blockbuster Video 2.0 as this is a bold statement, it's worth noting that this is quite similar to what we saw with Blockbuster Video before things really hit the fan.

As we said in September, over the next several quarters you should not evaluate our business on retail comparable store sales results. Instead, you should evaluate our performance during this console transition on gross margin expansion across categories, our ability to generate strong cash flows, disciplined inventory management and overall expense management, delivering operating profit and cash flow expansion...."

As the above excerpt shows, Blockbuster's turnaround strategy was also to improve profit margins and cash flow by reducing inventory and implementing other cost-control measures. The problem of a turnaround based on declining sales and cost-cutting is that it is not sustainable. There is only so much room for a company to cut costs before it begins to erode its sales declines even further, and this makes the turnaround in GameStop much riskier. The bulls will likely argue that the elephant in the room with Blockbuster was Netflix (NFLX), a competitor dead set on gobbling up Blockbuster's business and transforming the industry. This is a fair point, and there is no similar competitor to GameStop. However, I believe the elephant in the room for GameStop is the market itself, and the fact that we have enjoyed one of the longest economic expansions in history.

We're now ten years and 350% off the lows in this bull market for the S&P 500 (SPY), and there's no guarantee that the market waits for GameStop to get its ducks aligned so the stock can recoup shareholders' losses. While I am not by any means calling the top here on the market, I believe most of us can agree that the easy money has been made, and valuations are now in the slightly overvalued phase when compared to past bull markets. While investors may seem to think that GameStop will be valued at an earnings multiple of 10-12x in FY-2021 when the turnaround begins to take effect, a bad market or even a less Herculean market may decide differently. Generally, when bull markets begin to lose their luster or show signs of topping, valuations are thrown out the window. This is a significant issue for GameStop investors as they're not only betting on a recovery in the business but also continued vigor in the general market.

Let's take a closer look at GameStop's growth metrics below:

If we take a look at earnings per share [EPS] below, we can see that annual EPS has plunged from a high of $3.89 in FY-2016 to estimates for only $1.60 for FY-2019. This earnings estimate of $1.60 for FY-2019 is down 50% since last quarter, as analysts shaved their forecast after a feeble Q3 report. We've also seen FY-2020 earnings estimates fall off a cliff, down from $1.60 following the Q2 report, to $0.70 after the December 11th report. This is a massive revision lower and certainly puts a dent in any calculations the bulls were doing based on forward earnings estimates. While the stock was previously trading at only 4x forward EPS for FY-2020 based on $1.60, it's now trading at nearly 8x forward EPS, despite a 15% drop in the share price. Therefore, this revision lower is material.

While earnings are expected to perk up in FY-2021 and FY-2022, this is nothing to get excited about at all. If the best the company can do is muster up 65% earnings growth for FY-2021 ($0.70-1.14) after earnings have fallen by more than 80% since FY-2016, it's not all that impressive. This is akin to a business earning $100,000 in 2016 and seeing earnings fall to $20,000 in 2020, but then cheering when sales returned to $34,000 the next year. While it's a mild step in the right direction, it does not meet my criteria for stocks I'm willing to buy. When looking at turnaround stories, I want to see triple-digit earnings growth in a year at a minimum, similar to what Crocs (CROX) saw in FY-2018, when annual EPS jumped from $0.18 to $0.86. Some will argue that it's too late to buy once you've seen earnings growth of that magnitude, but Crocs is up another 80% in a year.

Moving over to same-store sales, the further acceleration into negative territory has been downright atrocious. As the below chart shows, same-store sales have plunged from (+) 2% in Q3 2018 to (-) 23.2% in the most recent quarter. It is rare to find any company with same-store sales with high-single-digit declines, let alone big double-digit declines. While the company has mentioned that paying attention to same-store sales is not an accurate measure of defining a turnaround, I don't believe this massive erosion in this metric should be discounted either. As we saw with the Blockbuster Video example above, same-store sales were down 7.5% in Q3 2003, but the company sugarcoated this by saying that this was part of the plan and highlighted margin expansion and reduction in inventory combined with cost-cutting as more important. GameStop will indeed see improved cost controls with the closure of some of its European operations, but closing stores and cutting costs do not define a turnaround when same-store sales are falling off a cliff.

To summarize, there is absolutely nothing to like here from a top or bottom-line perspective. Earnings per share are expected to drop more than 50% year over year in FY-2019 ($3.34 to $1.60) and are expected to fall another 50% in FY-2021 based on current estimates for $0.70. Given the fact that revenues continue to slide, down 26% year over year in the most recent quarter to $1,439 million, there's no reason to believe that the company will be able to beat these earnings estimates. Worse, same-store sales growth has seen massive sequential declines, with a more than 1100 basis point sequential drop in the most recent quarter. The company noted in its conference call that same-store sales should finish the fiscal year with declines in the high-teens, and this is forecasting another quarter of 20% or worse same-store sales. Given that there're still no signs of a turnaround in sight, things could get worse before they get better.

In terms of buybacks, the company has bought back $178 million worth of shares through the end of Q3 2019, or 34.6 million shares, at an average price of $5.14. While GameStop believes that this is a prudent use of capital, I am less convinced that the company should be buying back shares at the pace it is doing so at. I certainly believe the company that it sees value at current prices, but I think it might be underestimating what the market is capable of when valuing stocks. As we have seen many times in the past, especially with turnaround stories, the market can remain irrational longer than investors or buyback programs can stay solvent. For this reason, I would view it as wiser to buy back some shares at separate prices, but not buy back as the company is doing in a bazooka type manner. If the market decides that GameStop is only worth $4.00 per share, whether this is rational or not, the company will have minimal ammunition left to keep buying back shares. Besides, even if it can buy back at lower prices, it will have a high average cost due to the massive position bought back at $5.14.

There is certainly an argument to be made that GameStop could turn things around as we are in the later innings of the previous console cycle, but the issue is that we don't have a definitive date yet. In addition, while GameStop may benefit when the new console cycle kicks in, it has to hope this occurs before the bull market cycle tires out. Given that we're more than ten and a half years and 350% into this bull market move, one could argue that we're in the later innings, and likely at least inning seven of the bigger picture. From my experience, risky stocks have the most to gain early in a new bull cycle but are the highest risk later in a bull cycle. This is because a rising tide typically lifts all boats, but unfortunately, this works in both directions. When the tide is done rising, it pays to be holding high-quality stocks, not low-quality. I would argue that GameStop is a low-quality stock given that it meets none of the requirements of a growth stock, and none of the conditions of a turnaround stock, as it's too early still to confirm any real turnaround. Based on this, I see the stock as high-risk, even at current levels, and I would be a seller into sharp bounces if I did hold the stock.

If we look at the above chart, we can see that GameStop remains in a weekly downtrend, and these rallies are just opportunities for investors to get out of the way. While a recovery could occur, and there could be significant gains to be had, I believe investors are playing with fire, given that they have time working against them. This is no longer 2012, 2016, or even 2017, we're heading into 2020, and we have a more fragile market to work with, given that we're later in the cycle. For this reason, it makes sense to be betting on stocks that are delivering results today, not ones that need a year or two before they can start performing. I continue to view sharp rallies as selling opportunities in GameStop, and I would consider any bounces to the $6.00+ level as noise.

In summary, I see GameStop as an Avoid despite this drop, and I believe investors would be wise to take profits above the $6.00 level. This is because I do not see anything to like with the most recent earnings report, and I see no reason to expect any change from these results over the next twelve months. Finally, the company's buy-back plan, while admirable, is quite aggressive, and the company may get burned if the market decides to whack GameStop further. Given that there are hundreds of companies growing annual EPS and sales, I see no reason to bet on the worst ones, and especially those with no confirmation of a turnaround in place. The company may have the console cycle as a tailwind heading into 2021, but there's no guarantee it will have the market as one as we begin to get later stage here.

