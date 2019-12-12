Ball Corporation: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Source)

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Ball Corporation (BLL) is one of those. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Ball's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph to examine that cyclicality:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Out of the past twenty years, Ball Corp. has experienced negative EPS growth during 3 years. The first year was a -4% EPS decline in 2001 during the recession. The next two were a -10% decline in 2015, a flat year in 2016 and a -24% decline in 2017. These three weak years probably had less to do with normal earnings cyclicality than they did with Ball Corp.'s acquisition of Rexam. I think it's unlikely they will experience that sort of earnings fluctuation in the future. For that reason, on a scale of 1-8, I rank Ball's earnings cyclicality a "2." We should expect some modest earnings growth declines during recessions, but other than that, they should steadily grow during non-recession years.

For stocks ranked a "2," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Ball's case, with EPS still relatively stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do in this article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Ball Corp.'s current blended P/E is 25.79, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 16.31. If over the course of the next 10 years the P/E were to revert to 16.31 and everything else were held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -4.48%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Ball's forward earnings yield is currently +3.93%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically will also show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

Ball Corp.'s FCFE/EV is essentially zero. We can see the big hit the company took after its 2015 acquisition of Rexam, which is normal, but the low current FCFE/EV is a signal that it likely has a lot of debt. Since this article is already looking more like a "sell" article than a "buy" article, I'm not going to dig into this more here, and I'll instead use the more generous earnings yield for my calculations. But if Ball Corp. was looking more like a "buy," I would certainly spend some time examining the company's debt before I bought.

Next, let's take a look at how earnings are being allocated.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 0.94% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with those of shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Ball Corp. has reduced its shares outstanding by a little over 20% since 2007. It was on track to be much more than that, but it looks like some shares were issued to fund the company's 2015 acquisition. I'll back these buybacks out for my earnings growth calculations later in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Ball Corp. continues to buy back about 2% of its shares per year. So, the company tends to pay out about 1/3rd of its earnings in dividends and 2/3rds go to buybacks. Personally, I don't really like that it is buying back so many shares when the stock price is as elevated as it has been over the past few years. I think paying down debt or increasing the dividend would have been a better use of funds. It's not as bad as some companies, though. Ball does seem to be reducing its debt over the past three years, so it doesn't appear the company is borrowing to buy back these shares. It just seems like it is buying the shares when they are pretty clearly overpriced.

Since I am interested in how much money Ball might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +8.06%, which is a solid growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Ball Corp.'s whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.93 per year, and that amount would grow at +8.06% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $161.69, and that translates to a +4.92% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -4.48% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +4.92% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +0.44%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Ball Corp. is currently a "Sell" for me.

Time Until Payback Perspective

I've been working on a new angle from which to analyze the business returns of stocks. Since with Ball Corp. there is a big gap between the market sentiment returns and the actual business returns, some long-term investors might want to just ignore the market sentiment and focus solely on the business.

I think this is a legitimate way to think about long-term investing (that's what Warren Buffett does). But I think if one does that, one of the key questions an investor should ask is, "How long will earnings from this business take to pay me back on my investment?" In other words, if I invest $100, how long will it take for my $100 investment to return an additional $100 so that I end up with $200?

The shorter this time until payback is, the better the investment. But just as importantly, when the time until payback gets quite long, I think an investor really has to think about whether they can predict earnings and earnings growth that far into the future. Personally, I prefer investments that pay me back in 8 years or less, but in some cases with a very predictable business, I might be willing to accept a 10-year time until payback. Additionally, I don't think any business's earnings can be reasonably predicted beyond 20 years, so that is the high end I would be willing to hold any stock before selling. Each investor will have to decide what time until payback they are willing to accept for each business, but having a solid number to reference when making that determination can be very useful.

When I calculate Ball's time until payback, I get about 14 years, assuming we have one recession during that time period. If an investor was really in it for the long term and only cared about the business and wanted to ignore market sentiment altogether, 14 years is about what it would take to earn an amount equal to their initial investment if the next cycle is similar to the previous one. That is well beyond my 10-year maximum and 8-years-or-less goal, but there may be some investors who think 14 years is reasonable, so I thought I would share the number.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Ball Corp. is a pretty good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years over the past two decades Ball Corp. has traded below its average P/E this cycle of 16.31, and at some point during each year in 14 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2014, which was several years ago, so it is possible the market has re-rated the stock for the longer term. That said, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Ball Corp.'s P/E will fall at least to that 16.31 level. (During the Great Recession the P/E fell to under 10.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 25.79 to 16.31 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -36%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2 years to January 2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $25.45 to Ball Corp.'s current price. That gives us a price estimate 2 years from now of $89.58 using today's 25.79 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -36% of its value and produce a price of $57.33, which is significantly below where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -36% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect the price to fall much more than that based on past cycles.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of the stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Ball Corp. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 - "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 - "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 - "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Ball Corp. who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Ball stock's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Ball Corp. shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with over two dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.