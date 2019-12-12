Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:NYSE:SIG) is a jewelry retailer operating primarily in North America with a smaller international business across a number of brands including 'Zales,' 'Kay Jewelers' and 'Jareds' among others, each targeting different market segments. The company has faced a challenging operating environment in recent years considering trends in broader retail, including declining traffic of brick-and-mortar stores with consumers moving more towards e-commerce. The company with a traditionally very profitable business has faced weak growth, resulting in its stock price and valuation losing more than 85% of its value from a peak in 2015. In response to market conditions, the company announced a restructuring strategy in 2018, targeting store closures for a more sustainable operating profile. The company just reported its latest quarterly results which showed signs of some positive trends suggesting a turnaround is underway. This article looks at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

SIG Q3 Earnings Recap

Signet Jewelers reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings on December 5th with a non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.76 which was $0.33 narrower than expected, while the GAAP EPS loss of -$0.84 also beat estimates. Revenue in the quarter at $1.2 billion was $50 million ahead of expectations. The loss this quarter reflects the seasonal profile of the business with sales concentrated in the Q4 holiday shopping season, which the company expects to generate positive operating income and push the full-year EPS figure into profitability. The results were seen as better than expected judging by the strong market reaction in shares that climbed over 9% on the result.

The story here was favorable same-store sales (SSS) which increased by 2.1% y/y company wide and 2.9% in the North America segment. These numbers are in the context of what is an ongoing restructuring strategy or "transformation plan," including the closure of poorly performing stores across the brand portfolio. The idea is to focus on its more profitable locations while capturing cost savings with a smaller profile. The company is on track to close 150 stores this year and reduce its total store base by 12% from the fiscal 2018 level through fiscal 2021. From the press release:

In Fiscal 2020, the company expects net cost savings of $70 million - $80 million. The company expects its transformation plan to deliver $200 million - $225 million of net cost savings in Fiscal Years 2019-2021, inclusive of the $85 million achieved in Fiscal 2019. In Fiscal 2020, the company expects to close approximately 150 stores, with 86 closures in the fiscal year to date and limited new store openings for the full year. The company expects it will have reduced its store base by approximately 12% over the three-year period from Fiscal Years 2018 - 2020, materially reducing its exposure to lower grade malls and simplifying the portfolio by exiting most of its regional banners.

While the total revenue figure was flat (down by 0.3% year in Q3), much of this was based on the store closures as "non-same-store sales" declined by 1.9% year over year. As the international business represents just 10% of total revenues, we are less concerned about the weak headline 5.2% decline in SSS of the segment which the company is addressing by closing poorly performing locations at a higher rate than the North America operation. From this low base, Signet could benefit from better comparables next year.

Other highlights of the quarter include a GAAP gross margin of 31% that declined by 20bps while the company highlighted e-commerce sales up 13% y/y as a strong point. SG&A as a percent of revenue favorably declined to 33.5% from 34.4% in the period last year, indicative of lower overall employee headcount.

SIG Current Year Guidance

For the full year including the current Q4 period, management is guiding for SSS between a decline of 1.7% and a decline of 1% with total sales around $2.05 billion, down approximately 3.5% from $6.24 billion in fiscal 2019. As mentioned, Signet expects to be GAAP EPS profitable in a range between $1.21 and $1.52, reversing a loss of $12.62 last year based on impairment charges. The non-GAAP EPS estimate of $3.20 at the midpoint would be 14% decline compared to $3.72 for 2019. According to the restructuring plan, the expectation is for further cost savings in support of earnings through next year while the market will have to wait for the Q4 figures for official fiscal 2021 guidance. Our takeaway from the results is that the core business is stabilizing with financial conditions improving.

SIG Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The retrenchment strategy is a powerful tool in the retail industry that can help support profitability while adjusting to the realities of the market. A smaller profile focused on more profitable store locations represents a leaner and more efficient business that can be sustainable for the long run.

As the growth outlook is often the primary focus of equity investors, the other side of widespread store closures is the fact that a smaller operation implies less earnings potential which affects intrinsic value calculations. The case for Signet Jewelers is that with the stock price down over 85% from its all-time high back in 2015, expectations have been reset lower to the point that we believe there is value in this new restructured profile. That does not mean the stock price will ever return to its peak valuation, but there is upside from current levels.

In terms of valuation, the current share price of $20.50 represents just a 6.4x multiple on the current year adjusted earnings guidance at $3.20 per share, with the deep discount reflecting what is still some uncertainty along with a currently high leverage ratio. Over the next year with a clearer outlook and growth trajectory, there could be significant upside to the share price if we consider a reasonable 8x multiple of fiscal 2021 earnings. In our opinion, the mass-market jewelry business is not going away, and Signet remains a leader that will continue to command a market share supported by its portfolio of well-established and recognized brand names.

Signet Dividend

The important consideration for the stock is its current quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share that yields 7.1%. The annualized cash payout of ~$108 million including the distribution for preferred shares compares to $243 million in "adjusted free cash flow" year to date and $362.3 million over the last twelve months. By this measure, the dividend is supported, and we expect it to continue. The dividend payout ratio in terms of earnings is closer to 100% based on management's 2020 GAAP EPS midpoint guidance of $1.36. The payout ratio should nevertheless trend lower going forward, but we expect a more normalized payout ratio going forward to likely remain above the company's historical average under 20% pre-fiscal 2019 since the initiation in 2012. Clearly, the dividend rate increases of recent years were too aggressive, but in this case, the underlying business and cash flow profile suggest the dividend is still safe.

Verdict

While it's up for debate if Signet Jewelers made the necessary changes to the business fast enough in recent years in response to market conditions, the latest data here with positive same-store sales suggest the turnaround is working. While the reported financials still leave a lot to be desired, we believe it's important to look forward at how the results can improve. Our view is that Signet Jewelers is a structurally stronger business compared to many other struggling retailers that may have less of a competitive advantage and potentially weaker brand momentum.

Shares have climbed 100% since its lows in early September and this reflects the improving outlook that has cast aside some of the most apocalyptic scenarios for the company. We think shares of SIG should benefit from more momentum this quarter seeing upside to current estimates, considering strong consumer fundamentals including resilient economic growth and the firm labor market conditions supporting the operating environment. Risks here beyond a broad-based cyclical slowdown include the company losing traction in maintaining same-store sales trajectory while margins remain a key monitoring point.