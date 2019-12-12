Fed Watch: No Lump Of Coal This Year

In order for the policymakers to reconsider their current stance and entertain thoughts of another rate cut, there would need to be a material change to the Fed's baseline outlook.

The Fed feels that the three mid-policy-adjustment rate cuts enacted from the end of July through the end of October should provide enough insurance to keep the economy growing and to help mitigate the risks from trade uncertainty and slowing global growth.

By Kevin Flanagan

After three consecutive rate cuts, the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to stay on the sidelines at their final gathering for 2019. While this result was widely expected, it also represented a stark turnaround from the December 2018 FOMC meeting, when the policymakers made Santa's naughty list and hiked the Fed Funds target for what amounted to the final time in that rate-hike cycle. Given this most recent outcome, it's safe to say investors will not be getting a lump of coal in their stocking this time around.

Where does that leave us heading into the New Year? In my opinion, Chairman Powell and company have made it abundantly clear that the current state of monetary policy suits them just fine. In fact, to use the language the Fed itself has used of late, "monetary policy is in a good place." In other words, the Fed feels that the three mid-policy-adjustment rate cuts enacted from the end of July through the end of October should provide enough insurance to keep the economy growing and to help mitigate the risks from trade uncertainty and slowing global growth.

What would it take for the Fed to reconsider this position? Based on comments from Fed officials, it appears as if the bar has been raised for another rate cut. Not only do Powell et al feel their policy is appropriate, their base case is also centered around continued moderate growth of around +2.0%, or basically right where Q3 real GDP came in at +2.1%. In order for the policymakers to reconsider their current stance and entertain thoughts of another rate cut, there would need to be a material change to the Fed's baseline outlook.

How about a rate hike? The bar for such action has been raised even further. It has become increasingly apparent that a renewed rate increase is not on the Fed's radar. This is an important point. Following the solid November jobs report, there was some commentary that if the Phase 1 trade deal is reached with China, then perhaps the FOMC's next move in 2020 would be to raise rates. For the record, I'm not in that camp. The Fed has been rather disappointed with the utter failure to hit its 2% inflation target. If anything, I would argue the policymakers may let things run hot before considering such a move.

Conclusion

The bottom line seems to be that the Fed will be on hold for the foreseeable future. The aforementioned employment data underscores the fact that the U.S. economy enjoys a firm labor market setting and plays right into the Fed's own outlook. In other words, there is no need for any further insurance. Fed Funds Futures do point toward a 2H 2020 rate cut, but I'm not there yet, especially if the economic data continues to come in as it has of late.

Unless otherwise stated, data source is Bloomberg, as of December 6, 2019.

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree's Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree's existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm's Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University's Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.