Short And Sharp: U.K. Election - Conserve Your Energy, The Brexit Saga Is Only On Hiatus

By Seema Shah, Chief Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Sterling has risen to its highest level in almost seven months, just under $1.32, as polls show the ruling Conservative party holding its lead over Jeremy Corbyn's left-wing Labour party at this Thursday's general election. Investors clearly see a Conservative majority as the most market positive outcome, as it would allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push his Brexit deal through Parliament in time for next month's deadline, perhaps earlier.

While the election was originally gearing up to be a vote on Brexit, it's not the only issue that will shape voters' decision. The economy, public spending, National Health Service (NHS) and education will also be important across the country. Corbyn is a self-confessed anti-capitalist, with unrepentant aspirations for nationalisation, higher taxes for large businesses and wealthy households, and a 32-hour working week. Not only have his views divided many life-long Labour supporters, but many Remainers - even ardent ones - would prefer Brexit over a Corbyn-led government.

It's also these hard-left leanings that have led financial markets to fear a Labour victory. Indeed, sterling's advance seems constrained by lingering market fears of a Labour last-minute surge, upsetting the expected Conservative majority and resulting in a hung parliament (whereby the winning party falls short of a seat majority). Although all polls suggest a comfortable Tory majority, recent ones also indicate that the lead has noticeably narrowed in the past few weeks, with Labour's momentum looking similar to 2017 when they almost doubled their lead in the final two weeks before the election.

If the Conservatives win but fall short of a majority (a hung parliament), they will struggle to form a government. There is no sizeable party that wants to work with them unless they introduce some very significant changes in their Brexit policy. If they fail, the option of forming a government will fall to Labour and they would need to find a willing partner to create a working coalition. Reassuringly, in that scenario, it is very unlikely that the other parties would permit any of Corbyn's radical policies to actually be implemented. What's more, the Liberal Democrats have stated that they will not cooperate in making Jeremy Corbyn Prime Minister, suggesting there could be a change in Labour leadership before they could create a government. Current polling - and bookmakers odds of around 20-1 (or about a 5% chance) - suggests an outright Labour victory is highly unlikely.

Perhaps market anxieties about a hung parliament, rather than a Conservative majority, are misplaced.

Popular thinking is that a Tory win leads to "getting Brexit done" by January 31, and with it, the end to all Brexit uncertainty. Yet, that would just be the end to Phase 1 of this interminably long Brexit saga.

After officially leaving the European Union (EU), the UK will then enter a transition period, whereby it maintains EU membership privileges (i.e., single market access) and continues to abide by EU rules, but also loses its representation in the various European institutions. Boris' Parliamentary approved Withdrawal Treaty specifies that this transition period will finish at the end of 2020 unless a request for a two-year extension is agreed, by both the UK and EU, by July 1, 2020. Johnson has also stated in his election manifesto that "we will not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020" and instead promises to negotiate a full UK-EU trade agreement within 11 months.

Boris' proclamations are rather fanciful. Not only has the UK struggled with reaching agreement on its future relationship with the EU for the past three years, but no two major economies have managed to agree a new trade deal in less than three years.

Very worryingly, if the UK doesn't have a finalised trade deal by end-December 2020, or hasn't negotiated a longer transition period, the UK will once again face a no-deal cliff edge whereby in January 2021, it could revert rather abruptly to standard World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

This suggests that, while UK assets are likely to perform well in the first few months of the year, fuelled by their current undervaluation and the pessimism that has permeated the UK economy, currency and equity prices in recent years, any lull in Brexit saga is likely to prove brief. The prospect of a no deal end to the transition is likely to return to focus for markets by end Q1/ early Q2. That's right people. We will likely still be discussing the prospects for Brexit this time next year.

The implication for asset prices is for a "Brexit bell curve." After having sunk as low as $1.20 in early August, sterling may creep marginally higher this week, but with a ceiling of $1.33, as the threat of a hung parliament continues to weigh on market fears. Post-election, assuming a Tory majority, should see a $1.35 level, perhaps slightly higher. Yet as concerns about the transition period settle in and the risk of a no-deal Brexit rears its very ugly head once again, sterling is likely to weaken back to the high $1.20s in the early months of 2020, possibly even $1.25.

Similarly, for UK equities, following a period of euphoria post January 31, further supported by a substantial fiscal stimulus package and stabilising global growth, resurgent Brexit uncertainties will once again weigh on confidence and sentiment, leading to renewed weakness in UK equities.

A lower voter turnout is expected for this election due to a combination of inclement weather, an electorate which is largely uninspired/horrified at the politicians on offer, and a profound national boredom of Brexit. If the hope, however, is that this election marks the end of the Brexit odyssey - both in terms of a return to more edifying politics and more buoyant UK asset prices - I fear it will disappoint. Prepare to stay bored.

