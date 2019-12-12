The Lack Of Even A Token Dividend Hike From Ventas

We discuss the "why" behind the lack of a hike and suggest investors be prepared for the risk of bad guidance for 2020.

We have been bearish on Ventas Inc. (VTR) for some time. While the REIT has a glorious past, rearview mirror driving is extremely hazardous to everyone's health, and we felt that its best days were in the past rather than in the future. When we last wrote on it, we summarized our views as follows:

VTR still trades at near 17.5X FFO and almost 20X FAD (21X if you annualize Q4-2019) after this resounding drop. It is really hard for us to see that as "cheap" for a company that just forecasted zero growth for 2020. Longer term supply demand may move into better balance and we are seeing the same trends as what VTR is. That said, we do not expect this change to have an impact to VTR's FFO for another 24-36 months out at the minimum. We think investors have better opportunities in other REITs and we are maintaining our Sell rating on this.



Source: Debbie Downer Report from Ventas

Since then, the stock has continued its downward trajectory and is now approaching what was our initial idea of a "fair value" on the stock. We discuss below why we see high risks going into 2020, and we still have no reason to buy this overrated REIT.

Time Frames Matter

VTR has delivered great returns over very long time periods. We don't disagree with that.

Source: Ventas, pretty much every single presentation

However, a lot of that was way back in the past. The company has been delivering rather mediocre results for many years now. The stock price has been flat for about 7 years. More importantly, we have been concerned with a rather lingering inability of the company to move past the $4.00 funds from operations (FFO) mark. While we are generally accepting of flattish FFO trends, if the underlying yield compensates us for the lack of growth, we think that VTR just does not make a case for such a leap of faith.

2016-2019 FFO

In 2016, VTR delivered $4.14 in FFO for the year, and there was a feeling that 2017 would be a good year for growth. The REIT did edge out some growth, but it was barely noticeable, as FFO came in at $4.16. 2018 FFO declined to $4.07 for the year. After 3 years of rather flat numbers, one would think that the transition would be complete. Instead, 2019 was guided for at a normalized FFO of $3.80 (midpoint). Fast forward to today, we see that while the company will hit that number, Q4-2019 will come in at around 92 cents (midpoint). That run rate extrapolates to $3.68 for the year 2020, and it is a rather bad trend for the company. We further extrapolate that there is no time frame that we can see ahead to where VTR will exceed its 2016 FFO.

Did we miss the Pivot?

Company management was optimistic that 2019 would be the pivot year.

We entered 2019 on a strong foundation. We expect 2019 normalized FFO to range between $3.75 and $3.85 per share, assuming no acquisition activity. We also anticipate that our diversified portfolio will grow same-store cash net operating income year-over-year. We expect 2019 to be a pivot year in our transition back to growth following a multi-year period of strategic improvement in our portfolio quality and mix from the disposition and receipt of loan repayments totaling $8 billion.



Source: VTR Q4-2018 transcript

The first half did move above expectations, largely due to VTR being conservative with its guidance. The last quarter, however, did show that the ecosystem of senior housing, both on the triple net and operating sides, was rather fragile.

Source: Ventas Management trying to stabilize SHOP assets

This was best illustrated by the transcript portion below:

In third quarter, the year-over-year occupancy gap widened sharply in September with September period end occupancy approximately 115 basis points lower than prior year.



Second, price competition driven by new supply was significant in pursuit of new residents in select geographies, most notably in secondary markets. Negative releasing spreads and our portfolio widened in Q3 instead of our expectation that they would tighten relative to prior year. As a result, REVPOR growth reduced sequentially from 60 basis points in the second quarter to 40 basis points in the third quarter year-over-year.



And third, ESL experienced discrete pricing challenges, exacerbated by new supply. Corrective action plans are in progress. I would note that excluding ESL, our Q3 SHOP same-store NOI performance will improve by over 100 basis points.



In light of Q3 revenue trends and a lower occupancy start point entering the fourth quarter, our operators plans call for aggressive pricing actions in pursuit of occupancy as we close out the year and set the base for 2020.



Source: VTR Q3-2019 transcript

From our perspective, there are two real worrisome aspects here. The first is that Q3-2019 just had one month (September) of these challenges. Oversupply issues rarely peak immediately as they happen, and we could see continuing deterioration for many months out. The second aspect is that this is definitely not reflected in the chart shown below.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 supplemental information

The chart shows how well VTR's tenants are able to manage paying their rent. The REIT's Q3-2019 quarterly results on the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, were biased upwards, as the challenges were only reflected for a month. VTR's tenants, on the other hand, do not even incorporate this month into their rolling 12-month rent coverage, as this chart runs till June 2019. So, over the next 12 months, we expect VTR tenants to start experiencing this distress in spades. That should lead to progressive lease modifications for all those under 1.09X rent coverage.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 supplemental information

The lack of a dividend hike

VTR has signalled dividend hikes in the past in the fourth quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, one did not come this year. That has to do with the degree of uncertainty the company is facing. The FFO range was rather large for just one quarter ahead, and when you take out capex from that to get to funds available for distribution, or FAD, the payout ratio looks a bit tight.

Source: Author's calculations

That number also carries a death knell for VTR's much-vaunted balance sheet. At the low end, the company's adjusted annualized EBITDA would be hovering near $1.8 billion, giving it a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.4X. While we don't believe that number is extremely high, especially when buttressed by a good portion of FFO coming from medical office buildings and life sciences research facilities, we do think it will limit the flexibility to pay out a rising dividend.

Conclusion

After remaining stuck in neutral for the better part of 3 years, VTR may be going full reverse. Certainly, the stock is now more appropriately priced for VTR's rather incorrect plunge headfirst into the SHOP pool. At $55, it is now near 15X trailing FFO. While investors can argue that is cheap, we cannot make the case here, as there is little evidence of stability. At the same time, the market is pricing in the fact that the company is at best a busted blue-chip rather than a growth play on the demographic wave. Based on that, we see less reason to have a strong bearish bias, and are hence upgrading this to a Hold rating from a "get out of dodge" rating. At $55, VTR is probably close to liquidation value of the company, and that also makes it difficult to argue for shorting it down here. Investors looking to buy this would be better off selling the $50 puts for January 2021.

Source: Author's calculations

The "yield" is higher than the stock and offers another layer of safety versus directly purchasing the common shares.

