Dividend Income Update November 2019

Looking back at my November dividend income totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my 2019 totals in a few weeks.
Some accounts reflected lower year-over-year income because of sales I made in the last few months.
The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie.
The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream (even with those nasty dividend cuts that come our way every now and then; thank you General Electric (GE) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)). Looking back at my November totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my 2019 totals in a few weeks. With that being said, let's take a look back at my November 2019 dividend income.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $584.61, up from $401.25, an increase of 45.7% from November of last year.
Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $246.58, down from $251.50, a decrease of -2.0% from this time last year.
Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $139.07, down from $177.23 from this time last year. A decrease of -21.5%.
Grand total for the month of November: $970.26, an increase of 16.9% from November 2018.
Brokerage Account
Year-to-date dividends: $8,346.93
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|11/01/2019
|T
|AT&T INC.
|$33.66
|11/01/2019
|GIS
|General Mills Inc.
|$118.58
|11/12/19
|APD
|Air Products And Chemicals
|$47.56
|11/15/2019
|ABT
|Abbott Laboratories
|$25.28
|11/15/2019
|ABBV
|AbbVie Inc.
|$217.21
|11/15/2019
|CL
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|$7.74
|11/15/2019
|CLX
|Clorox Co.
|$18.02
|11/15/2019
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|$18.06
|11/15/2019
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|$20.89
|11/20/2019
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|$77.25
|11/29/2019
|WAB
|Wabtec Corp.
|$0.36
|Total: $584.61
ROTH Account
Year-to-date dividends: $2,450.10
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|11/01/2019
|GIS
|General Mills Inc.
|$27.93
|11/15/2019
|ABBV
|AbbVie Inc.
|$68.50
|11/15/2019
|HRL
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|$1.89
|11/15/2019
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|$8.20
|11/20/2019
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|$66.95
|11/22/2019
|RY
|Royal Bank of Canada
|$70.24
|11/29/2019
|SBUX
|Starbucks Corp.
|$2.87
|Total: $246.58
IRA Account
Year-to-date dividends: $979.76
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|11/19/2019
|PEAK
|Healthpeak Properties REIT
|$64.75
|11/21/2019
|WELL
|Welltower Inc. REIT
|$68.60
|11/29/2019
|LTC
|LTC Properties, Inc. REIT
|$5.72
|Total: $139.07
I'll gladly take a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. Some accounts reflected lower year-over-year income because of sales I made in the last few months, notably Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and LTC Properties, Inc., among others in my accounts. The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial, as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand, which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your November dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above.
