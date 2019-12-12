Dividend Income Update November 2019

Looking back at my November dividend income totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my 2019 totals in a few weeks.

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream (even with those nasty dividend cuts that come our way every now and then; thank you General Electric (GE) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)). Looking back at my November totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my 2019 totals in a few weeks. With that being said, let's take a look back at my November 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $584.61, up from $401.25, an increase of 45.7% from November of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $246.58, down from $251.50, a decrease of -2.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $139.07, down from $177.23 from this time last year. A decrease of -21.5%.

Grand total for the month of November: $970.26, an increase of 16.9% from November 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $8,346.93

Date Symbol Description Amount 11/01/2019 T AT&T INC. $33.66 11/01/2019 GIS General Mills Inc. $118.58 11/12/19 APD Air Products And Chemicals $47.56 11/15/2019 ABT Abbott Laboratories $25.28 11/15/2019 ABBV AbbVie Inc. $217.21 11/15/2019 CL Colgate-Palmolive Co. $7.74 11/15/2019 CLX Clorox Co. $18.02 11/15/2019 HRL Hormel Foods Corp. $18.06 11/15/2019 PG Procter & Gamble $20.89 11/20/2019 CAT Caterpillar Inc. $77.25 11/29/2019 WAB Wabtec Corp. $0.36 Total: $584.61

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,450.10

Date Symbol Description Amount 11/01/2019 GIS General Mills Inc. $27.93 11/15/2019 ABBV AbbVie Inc. $68.50 11/15/2019 HRL Hormel Foods Corp. $1.89 11/15/2019 PG Procter & Gamble $8.20 11/20/2019 CAT Caterpillar Inc. $66.95 11/22/2019 RY Royal Bank of Canada $70.24 11/29/2019 SBUX Starbucks Corp. $2.87 Total: $246.58

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $979.76

Date Symbol Description Amount 11/19/2019 PEAK Healthpeak Properties REIT $64.75 11/21/2019 WELL Welltower Inc. REIT $68.60 11/29/2019 LTC LTC Properties, Inc. REIT $5.72 Total: $139.07

I'll gladly take a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. Some accounts reflected lower year-over-year income because of sales I made in the last few months, notably Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) and LTC Properties, Inc., among others in my accounts. The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial, as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand, which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your November dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.