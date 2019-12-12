EUR/SEK To Find Support With Possible Bond Market Reversal

The author believes that EUR/SEK will likely retain its long-term bullish trend. Further weakness to the 9.98 level (the midpoint of the long-term trading range since 2009) could be seen again; however, the upside is likely to remain uncapped, which presents an increasingly attractive 'long' opportunity at present.

While the bond market could be vindicated with corresponding changes in central bank rates, the pessimism is likely to favor a reversal from a reward:risk perspective, especially given that the current trajectory remains bullish overall.

Despite a current central bank rate spread in positive territory, the bond market has priced the spread pessimistically in negative territory; the extent of the divergence exceeds 50 basis points.

Nevertheless, Sweden remains relevant in the currency space, with the country both having geographical proximity to 'eurozone' countries and retaining its own, independent monetary policy.

The EUR/SEK pair is a more exotic pair, as the Swedish krona is not as well traded as the major currencies such as the euro and the U.S. dollar.

The Swedish krona tends to correlate with the other Nordic currencies (the Danish krone and Norwegian krone), yet its relative value still significantly depends on the monetary policy of Sweden. The Swedish krona is also viewed as another safe-haven currency, besides the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, meaning that it is more likely to strengthen in market turmoil (i.e., during "risk-off" activity) rather than weaken.

The pair is currently trading within a long-term range which spans from the high of 11.79 as set in March 2009, and the low 8.17 as set in August 2012. The midpoint is therefore 9.98; these points are illustrated on the monthly candlestick chart presented below.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Currencies are in large part driven by interest rate differentials; the stronger the interest rate spread offered by a currency pair, the stronger the carrying value. The stronger the carrying value, the more likely the currency will rise, provided that the economic fundamentals support the carrying value favorably.

The chart below is similar to the chart above, but with an additional line (in blue), set against the far-right y-axis, which represents the difference (or spread) between the two-year government yield of German government bonds (as a proxy for the eurozone) and Swedish government bonds (as a proxy for the short-term rate offered by the Swedish krona).

As shown, on this monthly candlestick chart, despite the long-term bullish trend that has prevailed since late 2012, the recent fall in EUR/SEK may have significantly further to fall, given that the interest rate spread has been falling even more quickly. The interest rate spread should correlate positively with the spot price of EUR/SEK over time (the same applies with other currency pairs).

On the other hand, the current central bank rate of the European Central Bank is 0.00%, while the Bank of Sweden (the Riksbank) has set rates modestly lower at -0.25% (in negative territory). On a central bank rate basis, the EUR/SEK interest rate spread could therefore be approximated as being +0.25% (i.e., 0.00% for the euro, minus the negative -0.25% for the Swedish krona).

We can compare the bond market-priced spread of negative -0.34% (as shown in the chart above) with the positive spread implied by the central bank rates of +0.25%, and possibly find a contrarian conclusion: the bond market might be under-estimating the carrying value of the EUR/SEK pair going forward. The negative bond market impression could reverse, sending EUR/SEK much higher.

Since central banks typically do not move interest rates by more than 25 basis points (sometimes 50 basis points) per meeting, the current delta between the bond market's -0.34% spread and the central bank rate spread of +0.25% is 59 basis points. Therefore, even if the ECB lowers rates or the Riksbank raises rates (i.e., bringing the central bank rate lower down and thus closer to validating the bond market), any change already appears to be priced in. That means any subsequent effect on the spot price of EUR/SEK is likely to be limited.

In summary, in the author's view, the bond market is too pessimistic on the EUR/SEK pair as implied by interest rates, and therefore the current upward trend for EUR/SEK will likely remain intact going forward (notwithstanding recent weakness). The weekly candlestick chart below shows the bond market's interest rate spread once again, plus two trend lines to illustrate the current direction which is likely set to continue.

While further weakness should not be ruled out in the near term (for instance, the midpoint of the long-term trading range of 9.98 might be sought once again), it would appear that a reversal in the bond market could be in store. This could support the EUR/SEK pair much higher, to take out the recent highs of 10.93 (as set in early October 2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.