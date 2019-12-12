Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: At The Corner Of Special Value And Closeout

Given the rather large battle line being drawn, is this a good time to be buying?

The future fate of this rather unassuming retail REIT continues to be a focal point in the growing bull/bear saga.

Retail REIT investment continues to be a hotly contested investment topic, wherein the worlds of technology advance, shopping behaviors, and property utilization collide. While valuation multiples have become tantalizing to many, continued erosion in fundamentals has created hesitancy for some and downright bearishness for others. One of the names at ground zero for the current bull/bear battle continues to be the rather unassuming Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), the unique $1.5 billion market cap landlord.

A little over two years ago, I wrote an article titled "Retail REITs: It's Time To Check Your Shorts." Therein, I advised broadscale caution towards select shopping-inspired REITs given weakening operating fundamentals and strong negative bets that had started to appear.

Specifically relating to Tanger, I advised in that article, with the stock at about $25 a share:

... while I'm sure its fan base won't like this call, I see Tanger as a clear avoid here and perhaps even a sell.

My advice then was to opt for Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) or Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the open air shopping center space. I based the call primarily on the better general diversity of KIM and KRG's ABR and, more importantly, less clothing-centric tenant base. While neither KIM nor KRG are lighting the world on fire themselves since then, they have held up materially better than Tanger.

(Source: Ameritrade.com)

Before I toot my horn too hard on the Tanger side-step, I also mentioned Macerich (MAC) as my preferred A-mall landlord in the article - thinking (fallaciously, obviously) that perhaps Simon Property Group (SPG) would make another run for them and that high-end malls might be better insulated from SSNOI and FFO disruption. In hindsight 20/20, it appears I should have stuck with Simon Property Group. Macerich's growth has dwindled and its stock has slumped almost in lock-step with Tanger and A-mall peer Taubman Centers (TCO).

But, I digress.

So, what's changed in two years for Tanger? Not much, it might be argued.

The company continues to be conservatively managed on a fiscal level with attractive balance sheet metrics and dividend coverage. But outlet development has been nil, as has been bottom line growth. The dividend has been increased on aggregate about 1.75% each of the past two years as we progress towards token gesture land.

ABR continues to be dominated by what I would collectively characterize as a sleepy set of clothiers and accessory purveyors. Tanger, like virtually all of its shopping peers, has been challenged by the Amazonification of retail. The pain has been inching its way around the brick-and-mortar space, with department stores, some niche retailers, and mall REITs being hit the hardest.

Here's Tanger's top 10 tenant profile in 2017 and now. Both slides were taken from corporate web presentations.

In 2017:

In 2019:

Outside of Nike (NKE), Tanger's top 10 tenants (which hasn't changed much in two years) include a who's who of ho-hum stocks, with 5-year charts only a mother could love. A share of its top tenant, Ascena (ASNA), can currently be purchased for spare pocket change.

While Tanger's properties, including the one near me in the tourist mecca of Lancaster, PA, tend to be dominated by a stuffy, department store-like assortment of apparel and accessory purveyors, other open air shopping centers like Kimco and Kite continue to evolve into destinations with increasing nouveau retail diversity.

Current Kimco ABR:

(Source: Kimco Presentation )

Kite ABR:

Of course, many in the bull camp will point to attractive outlet locations with full parking lots, which, having visited and analyzed many Tanger properties myself, I would certainly agree with. Alas, full parking lots aren't a particularly good predictor of a REIT's bottom line or future prosperity. You need to look past the parking lot and consider the occupancy picture, forward demand for the landlord's space/churn, as well as tenant stability and profitability.

Also, consider the fact that Tanger has drifted to zero growth during a period of general economic buoyancy over the past several years. What happens to the company and its tenancy if the economy dramatically hits the skids?

If CEO Steve Tanger were in the room, he might answer with his signature, albeit perhaps increasingly stale, line:

In good times people love a bargain, and in tough times people need a bargain.

Kidding aside, the $64,000 question for prospective SKT investors today is whether the shares themselves are in the bargain bin.

Strategy Session

In the two years since I penned the "Check Your Shorts" article, Tanger stock has dropped about 40%, while short interest has more than doubled from the low 20%'s of float to the almost 50% of float we see today. Despite the negativity, with SKT sporting a 7 FFO multiple and covered 9% dividend yield, the stock is much more tempting than it was 24 months ago. I have certainly considered the rewards should a rampant short squeeze envelop the stock.

Unlike the current shorts, I don't see Tanger as morphing into a CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) or Washington Prime Group (WPG) anytime soon. The current financial picture is just too positive. There's also the oft-speculated notion that the company sees a buyout, perhaps by optimistic private equity.

However, for me to take a long position, speculation is not enough. I'm looking for a clear intermediate/long-term path to FFO growth. Right now, with SKT's tenancy profile, the generally disrupted retail environment, and other than the seemingly never-ending hope that an uptrend is on the horizon, there appears no obvious fundamental catalyst. Therefore, I remain content to window shop on this one as it struggles to put in a bottom.

I suppose one can take the view that getting paid 9% while you wait for some sort of resurgence is sufficient reason to go long. Meanwhile, given the forward uncertainties of retail, I'd argue one must also accept that there's potentially a "waiting for Godot," pervasively erosive, aspect to this story. If the stock happens to inch back to $10 (or lower) over time, which a huge group of investors seem to be betting the farm on, that 9% still won't prove enough of a bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.