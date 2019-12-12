VGT: The End Of Technology's Dominance Over Equities Is Coming

While the technology ETF VGT has outperformed peers over the past year, momentum may be fading and creates a potential short opportunity in 2020.

Increased scrutiny from U.S and E.U regulators may increase tax burdens and slow or even stop the pace of M&A activity in the market.

In general, valuations today for these firms are the highest ever while their gross profit growth has slowed considerably.

Technology companies have been the primary benefactor of the nearly eleven-year bull market. While the 1991-2000 bull market showcased the emergence of technology stocks, the 2009-2019 bull market has exhibited not only the maturation but also the dominance of technology companies on the U.S economy.

Looking through the Vanguard Sector ETFs, we can see that the total returns of the technology ETF (VGT) are the highest when measured since the March 2009 equity bottom:

To look at this from another angle, we can divide the total returns of the Info. Tech. ETF by that of the Industrials ETF (VIS) which acts as a good benchmark for the U.S economy. (Note, I did not use the S&P 500 since it holds more technology companies today than it did in 2008 which would skew results).

In this chart, you can more clearly see the outperformance pattern in technology that truly began in 2015 and has been a nearly constant force since 2017.

So, with valuations of most technology companies around their 20-year high, will the outperformance streak continue? In other words, can the largest technology companies Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) who have market capitalizations now well above $1 Trillion continue to grow?

To put it in perspective, the total market capitalization of the top 5,000 companies in the U.S is about $32T. The largest three technology companies, Apple, Microsoft, and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) currently have a combined market capitalization of about $3.25T meaning they alone make up over 10% of the total.

Frankly, it seems that these large giants are hitting a regulatory ceiling. In both the U.S and Europe, there appears to be growing bipartisan support for treating many of these companies as monopolies. While this does not necessarily mean regulators will "break them up," it makes it likely that they will block more M&A activity as seen recently regarding Google's intended purchase of Fitbit (FIT). This means that their future revenue growth may be muted while current valuations imply growth will remain high.

In other words, it is likely that the outperformance of technology stocks is likely to end soon, particularly for the largest companies. While this does not make ETFs like VGT a great short opportunity today, it could be a good opportunity once equities lose their current momentum.

Looking Closer At VGT

There still are many great technology companies out there, specifically among smaller less well-known companies. However, Vanguard's VGT is market-cap weighted which means it is disproportionately weighted toward the largest firms. In fact, its largest two holdings AAPL and MSFT currently make up one-third of the fund's total holdings. Even more, the top ten holdings make up 56% of the total. This gives the fund high concentration risk and makes it very weighted to the bearish "anti-trust" theme.

On a positive note, the fund is one of the most popular sector-based ETFs with an AUM of $25B today and a negligibly low expense ratio of 10 bps. A decade ago, that figure was closer to $100M, demonstrating the increased popularity in both ETFs and technology stocks.

As most know, valuations in technology companies are very high compared to most sectors. According to Vanguard, the fund has a weighted average PE ratio of 24.9X which compares to industrials at 20.7X. Usually, higher valuations imply higher earnings growth rates, but the weighted average earnings growth rate for VGT is 10.6% while it is 11.6% for the industrials ETF VIS.

To see this more clearly, take a look at the select fundamentals for the top 30 companies in VGT which make up just over 80% of the total holdings:

As you can see, valuations are quite high for these companies with a weighted average PE of 25X which is right in-line with the fund's total. EV/EBITDA valuations are also high and I was surprised to see how much debt many of these companies have and how low their current account ratios are.

The median gross profit growth (which I prefer to revenue) was only 4% over the past year which is much lower than in most ETFs I see, particularly those that command such a high valuation.

All of the companies are profitable which is a plus and is backed by high net margins in the sector. While this does imply the firms have wide moats, it also may mean investors are not prepared for potential regulatory efforts that will cut margins.

Overall, these companies do not look great from a fundamental standpoint. Of course, many have looked about the same over the past two years and have been kept high by high momentum in technology stocks. In 2018, they flirted with converging toward their fundamental value as VGT declined about 25% while most only fell 20% (peak-to-trough), but they are now back at their maximum valuation levels.

To illustrate, take a look at the forward PE ratios of the largest companies in the fund:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, these firms are generally at their most expensive level. Visa (NYSE:V) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have had higher forward PE ratios, but by and large, they have not been as expensive as they are today.

The question is, what will bring the giants back down.

Potential Catalysts

The main negative catalyst I see for these firms is a regulatory risk. Of the companies in the fund, Apple has by far the highest risk since it is in the center of European and FTC regulatory complaints and makes up such a large portion of VGT's total holdings.

While the vast majority of the companies in the fund are unlikely to face antitrust regulations, damage to the largest tech firms could devalue the entire ecosystem since the giants have often been the highest bidder during mergers and acquisitions. If those with the most money can't throw their hand up in the auction, prices will likely fall.

Google is not currently in VGT but if the DOJ blocks their acquisition of Fitbit, which I suspect, it will certainly fire a warning shot across the bow of the technology/"communications" sector looking to make acquisitions.

The second major regulatory risk comes from taxes. The major technology companies have been well-known in having lower taxes than other industries. In fact, a recent study demonstrated that large technology firms globally paid $100B less in tax than would be implied by tax rates. Global regulators are becoming increasingly wary of such and Apple was recently hit with a $14B fine for alleged tax avoidance in Ireland alone.

Even more, many E.U countries are currently looking to levy a 3% fee on "digital revenue" which includes advertisements, data sales, and subscription services. Since this is a tax on revenue not on the income, it could have a much more dangerous impact that regulators believe.

There are even some general economic risks to technology companies. Of course, they are generally less exposed to recessions, but a rise in inflation that increases the discount rate would make a significant cut to the value placed on future cash flow growth. While Powell opposes the idea, there is talk of raising the inflation target to 4%. I would argue that the slow but steady trend toward higher commodity prices may even make 4% likely.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there seems to be very few fundamental reasons to like VGT. The companies in the fund are expensive, have poor recent growth, and are likely to face increasing regulatory scrutiny for years to come. Even more, the interest rate and low inflation environment that has helped boost the valuations of these companies may be ending soon.

Still, I'd want to wait for momentum to fade from the sector before shorting it. Comparing the fund's total returns to a few other sectors over the past year, we can see that momentum may have recently faded as the uptrend has become relatively flat:

Data by YCharts

If this flat trend continues into January then it may imply that momentum has faded and that 2020 will likely be a year of underperformance of technology companies. Overall, VGT looks like a "sell."

