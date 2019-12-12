Rising Expectations For S&P 500 Dividends In 2020

Most of the change has occurred over the last seven weeks, since October 21, 2019.

Four weeks ago, we took a snapshot of an improving outlook for the dividends investors expect to be paid out in each quarter of 2020. One month later, the CME Group's crystal ball for quarterly S&P 500 dividend futures indicates that those expectations have continued to rise.

The following animated chart shows how the future has changed since September 10, 2019, when we took our first snapshot of the expected future for the S&P 500's dividends in 2020. If you're accessing this article on a site that republishes our RSS news feed and you don't see the chart change every 3-4 seconds, please click through to our site to see the animation below.

Most of the change has occurred over the last seven weeks, since October 21, 2019, with the bulk of the change taking place between October 21, 2019, and November 6, 2019. Since then, the S&P 500's quarterly dividend futures have continued to rise, though at a slower pace.

