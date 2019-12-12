UNG: Natural Gas Prices Oversold Following Warm Weather Report

Over the long run, the drop in rig counts and slowdown in per-rig production growth may substantially boost natural gas prices.

The current futures curve has January and February natural gas at a typical late-summer price, meaning it is highly unlikely to fall much lower.

The Natural Gas ETF UNG has lost a quarter of its value in recent weeks following warmer-than-expected winter weather.

(Pexels)

Natural Gas (UNG) recently took a significant hit as warm winter weather forecasts lowered the expected demand for heating. This is the opposite as last year when a huge increase in cold weather in December caused UNG to rise just over 66% in value in a matter of weeks.

The recent drop pushed natural gas spot prices to a four-year low which has made a strong support level over the past two decades as shown below:

Data by YCharts

Adjusted for inflation, natural gas is about the cheapest as it's been in the 23-year history above.

As you likely know, the primary reason for the decline since 2010 has been primarily due to shale discoveries in Marcellus and more recently, the Permian basin as well as improvements of hydraulic fracturing technology. This has made the U.S the largest global natural gas producer and has made natural gas the second-largest source of energy in the U.S next to petroleum.

Natural gas is incredibly cheap today. Production is high, but the number of natural gas rigs in operation has declined dramatically in recent years. Production gains have been due mainly to a huge increase in per-well production which is beginning to slow. While this is unlikely to cause a price rise soon, investors and speculators should keep in mind a potential reversal in the commodity super-cycle.

Even more, warm weather reports have caused a significant sell-off in natural gas prices which means that prices are unlikely to fall much further from here making long UNG a relatively low-risk trade compared to usual. This is supported by a flat futures curve into next winter and slightly lower-than-normal underground storage levels.

Current Production Trends

Since vast production increases have gone on for a decade and prices have fallen tremendously, most assume production will increase forever. The days of belief in "Hubbert's peak" are long gone and technological improvements have caused proven reserves to rise considerably.

Take a look at a monthly natural gas production in the main producing regions.:

Note: I'm using Pennsylvania as a proxy for Marcellus which has different units since it is not available.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, production growth in the smaller producers has been limited while much higher in the largest. Importantly, growth in Haynesville is slowing and will likely flatten out over the next year.

Interestingly, the number of natural gas rigs in operation has declined dramatically as those that cannot produce at low enough costs have been turned offline. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, price declines usually spur drops in the rig count. When the rig count declines are too rapid, natural gas has a habit of popping back up due to temporary supply shortages. The rig count has declined meaningfully this year which means that price sensitivity is likely higher.

So, the rig count is falling while production is increasing. This means that many rigs are producing a magnitude more than in the past. Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, outside of the Permian it looks as if production increases per well are likely to be limited going forward. If companies cannot produce more per well and cannot make a profit at current prices with their inactive wells, it follows that prices must rise. This is also supported by the fact that many producers are once again flirting with bankruptcy and large losses.

A Closer Look At 'Peak Oil'

As I mentioned earlier, many seem to believe that the world will not return to energy shortages as proven reserves have increased globally. While more is available today, consumption has risen accordingly and proven reserves have returned to declining.

As you can see below, at current reserve levels and consumption rates, there is about 51 years of global natural gas left and the rate of decline has increased in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, this is a long-run bullish thesis for natural gas and does not apply to the ETF UNG because it has a heavy decay rate due to futures curves. Still, it seems that investors will eventually return to the "resource shortage" mindset as opposed to the "endless glut" view over the coming years. This may eventually boost natural gas prices and finally cause positive returns for production investors.

Market Priced For A Very Warm Winter

Moving back to the short run, it appears that natural gas prices have overreacted to weather forecasts that predict a warmer-than-usual winter. We can see this quite clearly in the Natural Gas futures curve:

(Source - Thinkorswim)

As you can see, the coming January and February futures price for natural gas is incredibly low compared to the typical winter prices. In fact, the current winter natural gas prices are roughly equal to the expected late-summer price next year. That's a big bet that long-range weather forecasts will be accurate and implies that colder-than expected weather could cause UNG's price to rise considerably in short order since it owns the near-term contract.

As you can see below, peak natural gas winter storage was also slightly lower than in prior winters:

Data by YCharts

While the difference is small, it could cause an exaggerated effect on natural gas prices if winter is colder or longer than the markets are currently estimating.

The Bottom Line

While I'm not a weather forecaster, I can tell that natural gas is currently priced for a very warm winter by historical standards. UNG has lost nearly a quarter of its value since the beginning of November and nearly 10% over the past week. This means that there may be some speculator capitulation in the market that has pushed futures prices abnormally low.

If prices cannot go lower and a small move can push them much higher, then UNG is a solid bet. Obviously, one could trade short-term futures and have slightly greater control, but I prefer UNG since it is highly liquid and position sizes can be smaller. The fund currently owns $407M worth of Jan 20 futures which is likely to be the most weather-sensitive (and I believe the most mispriced).

Over the coming years, I expect the rate of U.S natural gas production growth to fall substantially which will eventually lead to stagnation in total production unless prices move substantially higher and higher-cost rigs go online. Of course, as total global reserves stop rising, it is likely that there will be a return to much higher prices across energy commodities. This may mean natural gas producers could be a good buy today.

That said, my primary long thesis for UNG rests in the current depressed price which seems to be caused more by stop-losses than fundamentals. I believe that UNG is a "buy" from here with a three-month time horizon.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.