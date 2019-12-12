The Unending Artificial Boom

We don't think it offers actionable insights for investors, and those doing so would have had a pretty difficult decade.

However, we don't need the Austrian perspective for that insight, and we find it full of ad hoc explanations and fuzziness.

Events on the ground have forced even some of its proponents to now admit that these can last much longer than many thought.

Austrian economics invariably predicts gloom and doom as a result of policy intervention, which by definition creates "artificial" booms and bubbles. So, we sat up when an article appeared here in Seeking Alpha where a different message was conveyed.

Let us start with a quote from a recent popular article on Seeking Alpha by Thorsten Polleit from the Mises Institute, which gives a look at the economy and the markets from an Austrian School perspective:

The Austrian business cycle theory offers a sound explanation of what happens with the economy if and when the central banks, in close cooperation with commercial banks, create new money balances through credit expansion. Said credit expansion causes the market interest rate to drop below its "natural level," tempting people to save less and consume more. Credit expansion also drives firms to increase investment spending. The economy enters into a boom phase.



However, the boom is unsustainable. After the effect of the injection of new money balances has worked itself through the economy, consumers and entrepreneurs realize that the economic expansion has been a one-off affair. They return to their previously preferred savings-consumption-investment affinity: once again, they save more, consume, and invest less. This manifests itself in a rising market interest rate and the boom subsequently turns into bust.

This is both a nice summary of the Austrian business cycle as well as a remarkable article in more than one way.

So no crash in sight..

For starters, it's a remarkable change in opinion from early in the decade, when most observers from an Austrian perspective argued that the QE policy initiated by the Fed to combat the effects of private sector deleveraging on the economy in the aftermath of the financial crisis would lead to mayhem.

A summary of that can be found in the famous open letter to the Fed in 2010, many of whose signatories wrote from an Austrian perspective. In that letter, the signatories warned that QE would lead to runaway inflation and "currency debasement."

As we know now, exactly the opposite happened. Inflation remained very low and the dollar remained strong. This wasn't a surprise to anyone but the Austrians, so there is an obvious need to explain these awkward facts away.

An economic theory can be judged by the empirical evidence supporting its main operative mechanisms (we'll come to that below) but also by the predictions it makes.

At this point, readers might wonder how useful is a perspective where the central tenet ("policy interventions inevitably lead to trouble") is forced by events on the ground to explain away by ad hoc explanations ("the boom can last much longer").

A decade ago, most Austrians would argue that "artificially" propping up the economy (by which they mean any government action) would only work temporarily and that the reckoning will come any moment. So strong is this belief that most Austrian economics were actually even against the emergency measures taken during the financial crisis. The remedy (TARP, QE, fiscal stimulus, bailing out the car companies etc., that is, any kind of policy intervention) was worse than the disease (a financial crash).

Many Austrians preferred "liquidation," that is, the crash is seen as a natural cleansing process washing away the effects of previous excesses, and intervention only postpones the "inevitable." We have seen what happens if that advice is followed, as the crash only became serious when authorities let Lehman Brothers go bankrupt.

And, of course, there is the more terrifying example of 1929-33, and if you have doubts about that, we recommend a reading of Irving Fisher's "Debt-Deflation Theory of Great Depressions" explaining exactly how this kind of financial crash can snowball and feed on itself.

However "artificial" it might have been, we were lucky the authorities did intervene and left Lehman the exception (now widely regarded as a strategic mistake), and the contrast is pretty clear:

And:

Austrian theory doesn't seem to produce useful economic predictions, and any investor following the implications would have had a very rough decade. When you declare any policy intervention in the economy as artificial by definition and predict terrible things as a result, you have a problem if these terrible things don't happen.

But make no mistake, they still predict mayhem. From Polleit's article (our emphasis):

However, there should be little doubt that the longer the boom keeps going, the bigger the distortions in the economic and financial market system will become. This in turn suggests that the severity of the crisis that must be expected to unfold at some point in the future

The reality is, of course, exactly the opposite. That terrible crisis happened in 2009, and the reason it didn't turn out into a 1930s-style depression was because of "artificial" policy interventions.

One might also consider the experience of Japan, where "artificial" fiscal and monetary stimulation has kept the economy going for decades, even if the asset crash was three times the relative size of those in the US in 1929 and 2008 and against the headwind of the worst demographics in the world.

Decades of stimulus and Japan never experienced anything like the Great Depression, unemployment never came anywhere close to double digits, and GDP per person grew comparable to that in the US (and is distributed much more equal). But we're sure that crash as a result of these "artificial" policy interventions will come any moment now.

Dud mechanisms

Since Austrian economics struggled badly in explaining the post-financial world, there are other economic perspectives, like Keynesianism, that had no problem making sense of it, indeed making predictions that have been vindicated since, more specifically:

QE would not be inflationary.

Monetary policy would be powerless.

Fiscal stimulus would not lead to a bond market crash.

Keynesians laughed at the predictions of accelerating inflation and currency "debasement," as they predicted that QE wouldn't be inflationary as long as interest rates are close to zero, as the economy experiences a liquidity trap where the demand for money becomes highly elastic so that the public willingly holds any amount of money that is created.

Indeed, under these conditions, monetary policy, which seems the all-powerful but evil driving force from the Austrian economics perspective, is actually pretty powerless.

Not even zero interest rates can induce households to spend and invest more as they are repairing their balance sheets from the damage of the financial crisis ($9 trillion was wiped from household balance sheets as a result of the housing crash).

While not an exclusive worry for Austrians, we could add to this the worry that the "artificial" fiscal stimulus would lead to a bond market crash and would have turned the US into Greece. This, of course, also didn't happen because the private sector was deleveraging, so the supply of savings was elevated and bond yields remained very low.

Central banks

At its core, the Austrian business cycle theory is really rather simple - it's all the fault of central banks pushing interest rates below their "natural" level which unleashes "artificial" and, hence, unsustainable investment, which has to be liquidated in the inevitable crash.

Indeed, so suspicious are Austrians of central banks that they either want them to be curtailed (by locking monetary policy through going back to the gold standard) or abolish them altogether. Both are seminally bad ideas, but space prevents us from going into that right now.

Apart from the bad forecast, this theory has a host of problems:

The concept of a "natural" rate of interest is problematic.

Central banks are not in full control over interest rates.

"Artificial" low interest rates did not produce an investment boom.

Central banks are ascribed incredible power, they aren't the driving force of credit creation.

Its effect depends on all knowing market basically fobbed by central banks.

If you go back to the quote from the Polleit article at the top, you see that even the author himself placed the "natural rate" of interests in quotation marks.

This suggest Austrians (or at least this Austrian) are aware of the fact that the concept is problematic. It plays a role in theory where it is simply the rate in the absence of policy intervention that equates savings and investment.

Even this abstract use is highly problematic (there is always policy intervention by definition, savings can come from abroad, etc.), but the concept isn't operative, as it isn't observable. So, we don't really know whether the interest rate is below the "natural rate."

What's more, even if it was observable, it could shift around in ways that require explanation and are likely to have nothing to do with central banks. Take, for instance, the following:

The real interest rate has moved down almost everywhere in the Western world and really precedes the introduction of QE by a couple of decades, and is better explained within the concept of secular stagnation or a global savings glut.

Austrians bestow central banks with superpowers which really belie reality. From Polleit:

The market interest rate plays a crucial role in the boom and bust cycle. As it is manipulated downwards by the central bank, a boom sets off, and as the market interest returns to its "natural level," the boom turns into bust. This explains why central banks have been increasingly trying to gain full control over the market interest rate in recent years: for he who controls the market interest rate controls the boom and bust cycle.

Without being exhaustive, there is a good deal that can be argued against this:

Bond yields, especially in the longer spectrum, aren't under central bank control (witness the Fed tightening last year going hand in hand with a bond selloff, for instance).

Banks and other financial institutions can alter credit creation by loosening creditworthiness (which they did on a large scale with mortgages in the previous decade, as they could get rid of the risk by securitizing and selling them) independently of any central bank action.

The financial system can create and increase leverage through all sorts of ways, independent of central bank interest policies.

Should central bank raise rates when there is no danger of inflation taking off just because Wall Street cannot contain itself?

More in general, one of the curious puzzles of Austrian economics is how it is possible that market participants, whom Austrians bestow with such wisdom that any policy intervention mucks things up by definition, are nevertheless so easily fooled in embarking on an unsustainable spending spree prodded by central banks lowering rates below the "natural" rate?

Fuzzy concepts

The "natural" rate isn't the only problematic concept in the Austrian doctrine, which turns out to be surprisingly malleable. Runaway inflation didn't happen, so Austrians have redefined inflation as occurring in asset prices only, and these must be a bubble, as they are the result of "artificial" policy interventions (hence there is always a crash around the corner, but they don't tell you which corner).

We are not aware there is an Austrian theory as to why inflation suddenly occurs only in asset prices and not in the CPI, and this seems a distinctly ad hoc solution to us even if in case there is one. We have also seen Austrians defining inflation simply as monetary growth, which sort of solves the problem by definition, but at the expense of producing useful insights.

The same applies to other "excesses" as a result of central banks pushing on the accelerator. The crux of Hayek's business cycle theory is that interest rate pushed below the "natural" rate by central banks cause an unsustainable (and/or "artificial," take your pick) investment boom.

The only problem with this is that there is no corporate investment boom, artificial or otherwise. In fact, not even a big corporate tax cut could produce one. Consider the following graphs:

Now, do you see a corporate investment boom?

And more recently, not even a large corporate tax cut has revived business investment:

To empirical economists, this doesn't come as a surprise, as they know that business investment is really not interest rate-sensitive, and for similar reasons, there were quite a number of economists predicting that the tax cut would do little for investment. As Dean Baker, summarizing the research, points out:

The research on this issue is extensive, and most of it finds that investment is relatively unresponsive to changes in the cost of capital.

Taxes and interest rates change the cost of capital, but the effect on business investment is weak at best, while this is a central mechanism in the Austrian world.

But once again, the malleability of the perspective offers a way out, with investment shifting to financial markets. That does make more sense, we admit, as financial assets are certainly more interest rate-sensitive compared to business investment. But again, we have not seen any theory which determines the distribution of investment in hard versus financial assets (as the result of interest rates being below their "natural" rates).

Since "artificially" low interest rates can only produce unsustainable booms (whether in hard or financial assets), these are by definition characterized as bubbles, and their collapse is continuously predicted.

We have seen plenty of these predictions of mayhem of all sorts passing from Austrians in the last decade. If you had invested on these exhortations, you would not have been a happy person.

The article by Polleit is a bit of a reality check, as he at least admits that these "artificial" booms can be terribly prolonged, but that's not much of an admission given we are in the longest post-war period of economic expansion.

But that crash is coming - they just don't say when.

Conclusion

Have we learned from the Austrian perspective that the bull market can go on as a recent very popular Seeking Alpha article argued?

Yes, but there is nothing specifically Austrian about that. In fact, we don't need the Austrian perspective to know that, and it doesn't produce any useful or actionable prediction for investors. This isn't surprising, as the perspective is full of fuzziness and ad hoc explanations.

These are necessary, as the core tenet - that policy interventions produce "artificial" and, therefore, unsustainable bubbles, and are therefore never warranted - is simply an act of faith that isn't substantiated by the facts.

Policy interventions saved us from a second Great Depression, central banks have much less control over credit creation than Austrians assume and low interest rates doesn't necessarily mean they are below some unobservable natural rate and, hence, unsustainable.

Apart from that, it's curious that a perspective which is entirely focused on the supposedly terrible consequences of policy interventions and has a history of doom and gloom predictions is now forced by events to admit that these "artificial" booms can last much longer than most people think?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.