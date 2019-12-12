3 Reasons Innovative Industrial Properties Could Be One Of The Hottest Stocks Of 2020

I recommend capping your position size at 2.5% or less due to its speculative nature and complex risk profile. That includes future growth uncertainty created by high stock price volatility and high regulatory risk.

IIPR appears about 29% undervalued for 2019, 64% for 2020, and has about 44% CAGR total return potential through 2021.

The business model is a stable cash-flow minting machine with 85% AFFO margins, and over 100% growth is expected by analysts next year.

I purchased more of it for my retirement portfolio at about $75 because IIPR is likely to be the fastest-growing REIT of 2020.

Innovative Industrial Properties reported blowout earnings, with revenue growth of 201% and AFFO growth of 270%. It just hiked its dividend for the 4th consecutive quarter, 28%, 186% YOY.

(Source: imgflip)

Normally I don't recommend speculative 7/11 quality companies, but Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a rare exception.

IIPR, REITs and S&P 500 Since October 30th

(Source: YCharts)

Back on October 30th, I explained why The Fastest Growing REIT In The World Could Soar 300% Within 2 Years. Since then we've had important updates in the form of the latest earnings results and another quarterly dividend hike (28%).

IIPR is a complex beast to analyze and model, as it's the only cannabis-focused REIT in America and the regulatory risk profile is shifting frequently.

However, for a hyper-growth stock of this caliber, I still consider a 2.5% or smaller position size reasonable for most investors. That's because there are three reasons that the fastest growing REIT in the world (and the most profitable) could become the hottest performing REIT of 2020, and one of the best stocks of next year period.

That's why I recently bought 11 more shares of IIPR at $74.85 for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

Reason One: The Most Profitable Business Model In REITdom Creates Growth You Need To See To Believe

IIPR is a niche triple net lease industrial REIT that specializes in medical cannabis.

42 properties with 100% occupancy in 13 states (up from 9 properties at the start of the year)

15.5 years weighted remaining lease

13.6% cash yield on investment (6% to 8% is average for this industry)

3.8% weighted cash cost of capital (about average for the industry)

9.8% gross investment spreads (vs. 1% to 3% industry average)

3% to 4.5% annual rental escalators (1% to 2% is industry norm)

1.5% management fee (based on rent) - no other triple net lease has this

To date, the REIT has paid $431.2 million for those 42 properties but has also funded $157.5 million in property improvements that tenants will also pay rent on when they are complete. This means that the average IIPR deal is for $14 million

Innovative Industrial has a veteran management team that consists of

Chairman Alan Gold: founder of BioMed Realty Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE): both medical-focused REITs - 30 years of industry experience

CEO Paul Smithers: a former attorney with 33 years of experience in California (the first state to legalize medical cannabis)

CFO Katherine Hastings: 22 years of industry experience, former Vice President and internal auditor of BioMed

General Counsel Brian Wolfe: also from BioMed

Director of Finance and Investments Be Regin: formerly from BioMed, Westcore Properties (private REIT), and PricewaterhouseCoopers

Controller Andy Bui: helps lead the team in charge of acquiring new properties, former Senior Director of Financial Reporting at BioMed

Vice President of Asset Management Tracie Hager, another BioMed veteran with nearly 30 years of commercial property management experience

Senior Real Estate Counsel Kelly Spicher: 16 years of experience in commercial property law

Vice-Chairman Gary Kreitzer: 37 years of experience in commercial real estate, also a co-founder of ARE

Thus far management has done an exceptional job in putting together wildly profitable deals but also ensuring terms are fair for tenants thus minimizing the probability that tenants won't be able to pay their rent.

(Source: IIPR)

Its tenants are mostly large, vertically integrated national medical cannabis growers, with its largest single-tenant representing 12% of invested capital.

(Source: investor presentation)

Its 13 largest tenants account for 48% of invested capital and rent.

One of its most recent tenants is Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), a vertically integrated Florida grower that reported the best earnings in the industry, including 150% YOY sales growth, and 62% gross margins.

IIPR is basically the largest financier of medical cannabis growers in America, and able to obtain such lucrative terms that its AFFO margin (equivalent to FCF margin for most companies) is the highest I've ever seen.

IIPR AFFO Margin Over Time

Quarter AFFO Margin Q4 2016 -187% Q1 2017 26% Q2 2017 36% Q3 2017 45% Q4 2017 36% Q1 2018 52% Q2 2018 25% Q3 2018 19% Q4 2018 77% Q1 2019 80% Q2 2019 70% Q3 2019 85%

(Source: earnings releases)

The REIT's economies of scale will improve over time, and barring significant changes to cannabis regulations at the national level (see risk section) could eventually hit 90% to 95%.

Combine the highly stable nature of its cash flow with management's long-term 75% to 85% payout ratio guidance, and you get the makings for a generous, safe and very rapidly growing dividend.

Debt/EBITDA: 3.2 vs. 6.3 REIT median and 6.0 or less is safe for REITs

Interest coverage: 4.2 vs. 3.1 REIT median and 2.0 or higher is safe for REITs

Debt/Capital: 22% vs. 60% or less that's safe for REITs

Average interest cost: 4.8%

IIPR's dividend is also secured by a strong balance sheet. The REIT isn't able to tap traditional bond markets (cannabis is illegal at the Federal level) and thus must use convertible bonds, resulting in higher interest costs.

However, the REIT recently raised $250 million and has a new ATM program, which means it has enough dry powder to buy 16 more properties. That includes the 10 properties the company bought after Q3 ended.

That quarter, by the way, saw IIPR blow past expectations reporting

201% revenue growth

270% AFFO growth

Those impressive results "do not take into account at all the 10 acquisitions we completed after quarter-end, constituting over $150 million of additional investments," according to Chairman Alan Gold.

(Source: investor presentation)

IIPR operates in 13 states right now and has 20 more it can enter that have legalized medical cannabis. The industry itself is expected to triple in size by 2022, according to ArcView Market Research. Grand View Research estimates that globally, legal cannabis could become a $66 billion industry by 2025. Some analysts, as tracked by the Wall Street Journal, estimate that by 2030 global legal cannabis sales could reach as high as $200 billion.

In other words, as things stand now, IIPR is not just the most profitable REIT in America, but poised to remain the fastest-growing. Which bodes very well for high-yield income investors who are comfortable with the speculative nature of its industry.

Reason Two: Hyper Dividend Growth Makes IIPR An Attractive Source Of Future Income

What triggered my most recent buy of IIPR (and Dividend Kings's second buy in our Deep Value Portfolio) was the REIT's 4th consecutive quarterly dividend hike.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock, representing an approximately 28% increase over IIP's third-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.78 per share of common stock, and an approximately 186% increase over IIP's fourth-quarter 2018 dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $4.00 per common share and is the sixth dividend increase since IIP completed its initial public offering in December 2016." - IIPR Press release (emphasis added)

IIPR has a 75% to 85% long-term AFFO payout ratio goal but at this stage in its growth cycle, it believes that fast dividend growth will help maintain investor interest and keep its cash cost of equity low (currently about 3.5%).

This is why it's been growing the dividend at such a furious pace, every quarter for the last year.

Quarter FFO/Share Dividend Payout Ratio Q1 2020 $1.14 $1.00 88% Q4 2019 $0.93 $0.78 84% Q3 2019 $0.76 $0.60 79% Q2 2019 $0.48 $0.45 94% Average 86%

(Sources: GuruFocus, Seeking Alpha)

It appears that management plans to keep growing the dividend at a rate slightly slower than cash flow, gradually reducing the payout ratio over time, and keeping the dividend sustainable.

The most recent hike to $1 per quarter or $4 per year represents a 5.4% yield on cost that is likely to rise at a rapid clip.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Year AFFO/Share Consensus Dividend (75% Payout Ratio) Dividend (85% Payout Ratio) Yield On $74 Cost 2020 $5.58 $4.19 $4.74 5.7% to 6.4% 2021 $6.22 $4.67 $5.29 6.3% to 7.1%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Management Guidance)

Keep in mind that management has been beating expectations pretty consistently, meaning that these estimates might be on the low side.

IIPR Earnings Surprises

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, even if analysts are right that IIPR's growth will slow drastically beginning in 2021 (see risk section) buying today means potentially enjoying a 6% to 7% yield on cost from a REIT that is likely to keep growing at double-digit for the foreseeable future.

As I'll soon explain, the biggest fundamental risk to IIPR's investment thesis isn't that it is going to implode, cut its dividend and or go bankrupt. It's that its growth rate will slow drastically from the sensational rates of the past few years.

The dividend income investors will be enjoying should be sufficient to make IIPR a market-beater, even if it grows at a high-single-digit rate in the future.

2% to 7% CAGR is what most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over the next seven to 15 years. Dividend Kings uses the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which estimates 6% to 7% CAGR returns from large-cap stocks.

Even if IIPR were to see its current business model disrupted in 2021 and beyond, the yield on cost you can obtain from today's share price should be sufficient to generate superior returns from income alone, must less capital appreciation.

Reason Three: Attractive Valuation Means Some Of The Best Medium-Term Return Potential On Wall Street

Valuing a new REIT with such a specialized niche business model growing at a torrid pace and facing so much regulatory uncertainty is no easy task.

Metric 2019 Growth Consensus 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus FFO/Share 136% 98% 14% AFFO/Share 122% 88% 11% EBITDA/Share 300% 151% 39% EBIT/Share 318% 179% 39%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here are the FactSet consensus growth estimates for IIPR's fundamentals in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

100% growth is expected in 2018 and 2019 but then a major slowdown in 2021. That may be due to analyst concerns about IIPR running out of properties to buy (law of large numbers) or that the 2020 election could bring a new Congress that could legalize cannabis, resulting in significant disruption to its current business model (see risk section).

There are no long-term growth estimates for IIPR because just three analysts cover it and none are willing to project out beyond three years. Thus to determine how to value IIPR's fundamentals, I look at both its historical averages and at the Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham/Peter Lynch sound valuation rules of thumb (PEG = 1).

IIPR's FFO/share growth rate since its IPO has been 322% CAGR, which when combined with its high volatility and recent bubble creates very high historical multiples.

F.A.S.T. Graphs' long-term growth extrapolation tool, which looks at historical or consensus data from 2018 to 2021, estimates that IIPR is capable of 24.7% CAGR long-term growth.

I consider that a reasonable probability-weighted estimate that factors in the potential for much slower future growth should the regulatory environment shift against it.

IIPR Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value Reasonable Valuation Multiple 2019 2020 2021 3-Year Median Yield 2.08% 2.08% $192 $199 $226 FFO 127.8 24.7 $66 $130 $149 AFFO 41.1 24.7 $73 $138 $154 EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 EBIT 62.0 24.7 $76 $211 $294 EV/EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 Average $104 $204 $263

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Chuck Carnevale, Peter Lynch, Ben Graham valuation rules of thumb)

IIPR is still growing so fast that its fair value is likely to skyrocket in the coming years.

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For 7/11 Speculative Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $104 $204 Good Buy 20% $83 $163 Strong Buy 30% $73 $143 Very Strong Buy 40% $62 $122 Current Price 29% for 2019, 64% for 2020 $74

Margin of safety is critical for speculative REITs like this and currently IIPR's 29% margin of safety is sufficient to make it a strong buy based on 2019's consensus fundamentals. The 64% margin of safety for 2020 makes it a very strong buy for next year's expected results.

Analysts have gotten much better at forecasting IIPR's results since its early quarters and the REIT has consistently met or beaten FFO/share expectations.

What kind of return potential is IIPR capable of?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

F.A.S.T. Graphs utilizes a blended P/FFO approach, meaning it proportionally adjusts 2018, 2019 and 2020's expected results based on where in the calendar we are. It estimates a blended P/FFO of 28.7, but based on 2019 and 2020's expected results IIPR is trading at

27.8 times 2019 FFO

14.0 times 2020 FFO

Even using 28.7 as a baseline, IIPR trading at 24.7 times FFO by the end of 2021, applied to consensus expectations yields a return potential of 44.3% CAGR, meaning the stock could more than double over the next two years.

And if IIPR were to keep growing at a rapid pace (regulatory risks prove to be overblown) then it could soar to $263 by the end of 2021, a 255% capital gain, while merely becoming fairly valued.

The monthly rallies have tended to be epic and could be so in the future.

September 2017: +10.4% vs. S&P 500 2.1%

December 2017: +79.6% vs. market 1.1%

April 2018: + 27.6% vs. market 0.4%

May 2018: +10.1% vs. market 2.4%

August 2018: +40.2% vs. market 3.3%

October 2018: +20.4% vs. market 2.0%

January 2019: +36.4% vs. market 8.0%

February 2019: +27.6% vs. market 3.2%

June 2019: +47.8% vs. market market 7.3%

(Source: YCharts)

Today 27% of IIPR is owned by short-sellers creating massive short-squeeze potential. With IIPR consistently beating steadily rising growth expectations, we'll likely see some very significant rallies in the coming year.

Combine a safe 5.5% yield with such remarkable return potential and you can see why I'm planning to invest 2.5% of my savings into this speculative REIT. However, 2.5% of my capital is as much as I'm willing to risk, because of IIPR's complex risk profile.

Risks To Consider

There are two big risks to know about before investing in IIPR. First, the REIT doesn't break down interest coverage of its tenants or issue any financial reporting on its clients.

Most of its tenants are private companies and the four largest cannabis companies are reporting shockingly bad results and large losses. The trouble is that even when cannabis is legalized, the regulatory procedures for opening dispensaries are very slow (Oregon has 10 times more dispensaries per person than CA for this very reason).

High taxes and cities banning dispensaries via NIMBYism also explain why the AP has reported that 43% of national cannabis users continue to buy from the black market.

California was expecting to collect $643 million per year in cannabis taxes and is collecting about half that much. That's due to regulatory red tape and high taxes driving people to the black market. In fact, according to NBC News, in CA black market cannabis sellers outnumber legal ones by 3:1.

Here's Motley Fool's Sean Williams explaining why California legalization of recreational cannabis hasn't been a financial windfall for legal growers.

In California, the combination of state and local taxes, a 15% excise tax, a wholesale tax on cultivation, and other expenses, such as laboratory testing, are all combining to tax the daylights out of legal purchasers. Perhaps it's no surprise that legal pot sales actually declined in 2018, the year that California opened its doors to adult-use weed sales." -Motely Fool (emphasis added)

In other words, we have no way of knowing how strong IIPR's tenants are. For now, all are paying their rent even DionyMed, a California tenant that's in receivership. The first sign investors will have of trouble with tenants is if occupancy falls below 100%. That would indicate that someone isn't paying their rent and could indicate financial stress across the entire tenant portfolio.

The most pressing risk, at least to the investment thesis, is regulatory risk. 66% of Americans support legalization though that doesn't mean it will necessarily happen.

Candidates like Joe Biden have said they are opposed to legalizing cannabis nationwide, while others like Bernie Sanders, want to legalize it but tax it very heavily. Remember that high taxes and regulatory red tape are the reason that California cannabis growers are suffering (the legal ones).

How do things look at the Federal level?

Cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance, which generally prohibits all cannabis use and cannabis-related commercial activity in the United States. That said, Congress has continued to enact spending bills since 2014 with a provision that has been interpreted by courts as preventing the Department of Justice from using funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical-use cannabis laws. That provision was again included in this year's congressional spending bill passed earlier this year, which carries through to November 21st of this year as part of the stopgap spending bill passed on September 27. Importantly, the Senate Appropriations Committee has also approved this provision again for the fiscal year 2020 spending bill in late September... In addition, as I am sure you're all aware, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, also known as the SAFE Banking Act, was passed by the house in late September with resounding support in a vote of 321 to 103. The legislation now moves on to the Senate where it is likely to face more opposition and to be amended. As we noted previously, the SAFE Banking act if it came law, would provide greater federal protection to banks servicing state licensed compliant operators and may also result in banks being more open to providing debt capital to these operators." - CEO Paul Smithers (Emphasis added)

SAFE and MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) are the bills currently working their way through Congress. SAFE would allow traditional finance companies to lend to cannabis growers and MORE would legalize cannabis at the Federal level.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been an adamant opponent of legalization legislation, not bringing it to a floor vote. Could he be replaced by a Democrat that would bring SAFE and MORE to a vote in 2021 or later? Sure. However, both bills would have to start the entire process over as occurs when a new Congress is seated.

What are the chances of the GOP losing control of the Senate and thus McConnell being replaced as Majority Leader?

(Source: 270towin.com)

In 2020, Republicans are defending 11 more seats than Democrats and the current consensus is that the GOP will retain 50 seats, factoring in state conditions (how many races are competitive). In the event of a 50/50 tie, the VP would be the tiebreaker that determines which party controls the Senate and thus whether future versions of SAFE or MORE would likely come to the floor.

Should Biden become President he might not veto such legislation since he's recently softened his stance on legalizing cannabis.

As Motley Fools' Keith Speights explains

Most observers think it's a matter of when and not if federal laws prohibiting marijuana will be changed. If you have an investment horizon of 10 years or more, you'll be content knowing that there will be a lot more opportunities ahead for marijuana stocks than the MORE Act.

If the US legalizes cannabis at the Federal level, then IIPR will be able to obtain much lower cost capital than it can today. But so will its tenants who have no other source of growth funding right now.

Cap rates will most assuredly come down if SAFE or MORE (which would legalize cannabis Federally) becomes law. The fact that analysts covering IIPR are expecting such a rapid decline in 2021 growth might be an indication that they expect legalization legislation to pass, eliminating IIPR's virtual financial monopoly for its tenants. In 2020, we'll get 2022 consensus estimates that will help clarify the REIT's long-term growth potential.

Would the passage of SAFE or MORE mean that IIPR's dividend would become unsafe? Probably not. In fact, access to lower-cost capital would likely mean its tenants would be on a firmer financial footing, and thus at lower risk of future defaults.

Most likely in the future, national cannabis legalization will pass, someday, and then IIPR will become a slower-growing REIT, likely capable of high single-digit/low double-digit growth.

But the point is that the hypergrowth that many IIPR investors have come to expect, including nearly 30% quarterly payout hikes, would be a thing of the past.

Finally, we can't forget that IIPR's cost of capital advantage is a result of its historically high P/FFO multiple. IIPR is trading at 14 times 2020's FFO consensus, which would represent a 7.1% cash cost of equity should it persist into next year.

That's double its current cost of equity and would mean that funding future property deals becomes far more expensive. The weighted cost of capital would rise to 6.6% if IIPR's price doesn't rise in 2020, cutting the profitability of its current deals to about 7% from 10%.

Like most REITs, IIPR's growth potential is a function of its cost of capital, and how friendly Wall Street is feeling at any given time. With the legal cannabis market (the big four names) all losing a lot of money, it's possible that negative investor sentiment weighs on IIPR resulting in a steadily falling valuation, rising cost of capital, and thus slower growth potential.

Those are the fundamental risks for IIPR, but we can't forget about valuation and volatility risk. Valuing this REIT is hardly an exact science since we have very little historical data to work with and there are no long-term growth consensus estimates available.

(Source: YCharts)

There's also the extremely volatile nature of this stock to contend with, with a 12-month beta of 2.6. I don't know of any stock in America that is more volatile than IIPR.

That includes two bear markets and three corrections since 2017 alone.

IIPR Peak Declines Since 2017

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = IIPR

Since January 2017 alone, IIPR has seen two bear markets and three corrections.

The stock has gone up or down by double-digits about 32% of months since its IPO.

February 2017: -11.2% vs. market +4.0%

January 20018: -11.6% vs. market +5.7%

February 2018: -12.6% vs. market -3.7%

July 2018: -11.6% vs. market +3.7%

October 2018: -15.0% vs. market -6.9%

July 2019: -14.5% vs. market 1.4%

August 2019: -15.6% vs. market -1.6%

The bottom line is that anyone considering an investment in IIPR based on its hyper growth story and legal cannabis growth story needs to be aware that the devil is in the details.

legal cannabis growers are not making money yet (and we don't know if they ever will)

regulatory changes are likely at some point that will reduce future deal profitability

the stock's valuation has a high degree of uncertainty due to its short history, very rapid growth, and a growth outlook that changes every quarter.

All of this is why a high margin of safety (20+%) is important and I recommend you cap your investment at 2.5% or less.

These are the risk management guidelines I use in running both my retirement portfolio and the Dividend King model portfolios. IIPR is a holding in our Deep Value portfolio, and as with all speculative stocks, has a 2.5% position risk limit.

Bottom Line: Innovative Industrial Properties Could Be The Hottest REIT of 2020 And Possibly Far Beyond

Don't get me wrong, IIPR is not for everyone. There is a lot that can go wrong with this REIT, whose growth potential is at the mercy of

fickle investor sentiment (effecting its cost of capital)

regulatory changes at the Federal level that we can only speculate on right now

high valuation uncertainty due to lack of sufficient history and an uncertain long-term growth outlook

This is why I am capping my position size at 2.5% or less. Not just for my retirement portfolio but Dividend Kings' Deep Value portfolio, which has bought IIPR twice (a roughly 1.3% position size).

But for anyone who is comfortable with the complex risk profile, and hyper volatile nature of this cannabis REIT, the long-term income and total return potential of IIPR is immense.

For as long as the national regulatory status quo holds, IIPR is likely to remain both the most profitable and fastest-growing REIT in America. The yield is safe as long as the medical cannabis industry eventually becomes profitable, and the 5.4% yield is likely to continue growing each quarter at a rate that puts almost every other dividend stock to shame.

Conservatively, I estimate the REIT is 29% undervalued for this year's expected results, and a stunning 64% for 2020's consensus expectations. Those are expectations that IIPR consistently beats.

In a well-diversified and risk-managed portfolio, I consider Innovative Industrial Properties to be one of the best REITs you can buy right now, and most likely the hottest name in the sector in 2020.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Two exclusive preferred stock portfolios

Exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

Exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns IIPR in our Deep Value Portfolio with a 2.5% risk cap.