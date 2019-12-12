Patterson Companies: Improving Outlook With Solid But Messy Results

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a major supplier and wholesaler of dental industry supplies and equipment along with an animal health products segment. This is a company that has faced a challenging operating environment in recent years given a changing industry landscape with intense competition, resulting in its share price falling by over 50% since reaching a peak valuation back in 2015. This year, the story has been something of a turnaround with positive revenue growth and an improved outlook. The company just released its fiscal Q2 quarterly report and increased its full-year earnings guidance, which has been accompanied by strong momentum in the stock. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where PDCO is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Patterson Companies reported fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings on December 5th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.39, which beat expectations by $0.04. Revenues of $1.42 billion in the quarter, up 1.4% year over year, was in line with estimates.

A GAAP EPS loss of $0.35 was related to a recognition of a legal reserve charge in the amount of $58.3 million. This amount is reflected in operating expenses, clearly skewing the reported figures to the downside based on this non-recurring amount. The company's Animal Health International division had been under investigation for previously making sales of prescription products to people and/or locations not licensed to receive them in violation of criminal laws. These activities occurred prior to Patterson's acquisition in 2015, so not necessarily a fault of the current Patterson organization. The preliminary agreement here discussed in the press release at least removes one level of uncertainty that had pressured the stock since the disclosure back in 2018.

Other highlights from the report include a higher adjusted operating margin, up 40 basis points, while the company also revised full-year guidance higher. The results here were overall well-received by the market, as shares surged on the report by over 10%.

In the consolidated results, what stands out is strong momentum in sales of its Equipment and Software products and a separate Value-added services segment. These include proprietary dental office customer management software solutions, which presumably generate a high operating margin in support of underlying profitability. As mentioned, the corporate segment results included the legal settlement reserve dragging the firm-wide total lower, but what we are focusing on is the strength from the Dental business, where operating income increased by $11 million or 26.5% year over year. This covered a weaker result from the Animal Health segment, where operating income fell by $3.8 million.

The story is really the underlying earnings impact from Equipment and Software along with Valued-added services, while the core Consumables business remains tepid but still performed better than expected. From the table above, internal sales growth of consumables, which represent 80% of total revenues, increased by 0.2% y/y, led by a 0.4% y/y increase in the animal health consumables internal sales. This increase, while small, was better than expected, and during the earnings conference call, management took a question regarding this apparently positive trend, explaining they are seeing momentum across the board with improving relationships with key customers.

The improved trends in our consumables is really coming from across all elements. Certainly, we believe we're going and winning back some of the confidence in our customers after going through a difficult time several years ago with the ERP implementation. We've launched programs to bring on new customers. As I mentioned earlier, we've invested in field resources, specifically focused on the DSO space and we're seeing some real positive trends there. So, really, it's, I think, across the board. I wouldn't want to characterize it in one specific area. We believe that we're continuing to make progress in this area. And as I mentioned, we expect to continue to build on that momentum.

Another important aspect of the results continues to be Patterson's practice of securitizing receivables for working capital management. The company uses the strategy to free up liquidity on the asset side of the balance sheet and recognizes the collection of deferred purchase price receivable as an investing activity. The net effect is that cash flow improves but is reclassified from operating cash flow to cash flow from investing, requiring a reconciliation to observe the underlying trend in free cash flow. Over the past six months for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020, Patterson has generated $175 million in adjusted free cash flow, which is 3.5x the company's dividend payout of $50.5 million over the period. The stock currently yields 4.5%, and we believe the payout to be well-supported by these underlying cash flows.

PCDO Current-Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance

The company revised full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance slightly higher to a range between $1.36 and $1.46 from a previous $1.33 to $1.43. The spread between the non-GAAP EPS guidance and the GAAP estimate between $0.42 and $0.52 is again largely based on the legal reserve expense taken this quarter.

Looking ahead in terms of published consensus earnings estimates, the market sees PDCO with full-year revenue growth at about 1% this year, rebounding to 2% in fiscal 2021. The expectation is for relatively stable earnings over the next two years, with EPS growth in the low single digits.

PDCO Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Excluding the messy numbers that are skewed this year, there is an underlying improvement in the company's financials. We point to the positive adjusted free cash flow and higher adjusted operating margin, which has been driven by momentum from the Equipment and Software along with Value-added services segments that have carried the otherwise weaker consumables business.

In terms of valuation, PDCO, currently trading at $22.80 per share, is at a 16.2x multiple on the current-year adjusted EPS guidance midpoint. This is a bit above our price target of $21.50 from a previous article, but in some ways, the Q2 results were better than expected. What we really like about Patterson is the underlying free cash flow, which has reached $175 million over the first six months of the fiscal year. When annualized to $350 million, this represents a price-to-free cash flow multiple of just 6.2x considering the firm's market cap of $2.17 billion. That being said, the overall 1% revenue growth and an expectation of earnings upside in the low-single digit earnings isn't necessarily impressive and should contain the bullishness for further near-term upside.

Verdict

We think the surge in shares in recent weeks has now brought the price to near fair value based on the current outlook. We rate shares of PDCO as a Hold, looking forward to the next couple of quarters to see how the growth outlook will evolve and if management will be able to maintain margins. In our view, this is a solid and stable business, but an extended move higher in the share price from here would likely require a stronger outlook.

