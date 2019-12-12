Atea Is Overvalued After Quarterly Stabilization

A look at the last quarterly shows us that expectations for FY19 are excellent - and the positive company trajectory seems likely to continue.

In my original thesis article, "Atea: Scandinavian IT Should Be On Your Watchlist," I presented Atea (ATAZF) as my largest IT-holding, accounting for nearly 2% of my portfolio.

With the latest quarterly released and the fourth/FY report coming in, it's a good time to see just how my holding has been doing in terms of overall, risk-adjusted returns, and what sort of stance we can hold with regards to Atea now.

3Q19 - a good quarter

ATEA is one of the largest IT/software companies in greater Scandinavia, covering the needs of seven nations (including some non-Scandinavian European countries). Its segments are software development/infrastructure, but hardware solutions as well. As mentioned, the company's business idea is the implementation, installation and supporting of IT products, services, solutions, and technologies in popular brands. These include Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), HP (NYSE:HPQ), Microsoft (MSFT), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), IBM (IBM), Readdle and many others.

Since my last article, the ADR hasn't shifted all that much (it's pretty thinly traded) - a better look to showcase development could be the local, Oslo-listed ticker.

(Source: Avanza)

The share price has appreciated a bit more than 16.5% since the time, coming to around 80% annualized. There are reasons for such a development which we can find in the third quarter.

Revenue up 10.3% YoY.

EBIT up 37.3% YoY.

Net profit up 47.5% YoY.

The financial position materially improved by almost 1B NOK since 3Q18.

40 bps EBIT margin improvement.

The underlying causes for these results were strong sales across all business lines and operating expenses firmly reared in. Software revenue grew the most, contributing 36.6% in terms of increase, but hardware and service were up single digits as well.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

Most importantly, this trend came flowing down in part from a partial recovery in Denmark, the company's previously problem-stricken market. This in term leads to a gross profit recovery, as gross margins recovered, falling by almost 70 bps. As I said, despite ramp-ups/recovery in Denmark, operating expenses did not really take a hit, growing only 1.6%, mostly due to an increased number of full-time employees (so the growth was actually disproportionate to actual revenue growth).

So, what we have is essentially recovery in the company's problem area, combined with sales growth in all other geographies as well, showing just what Atea is capable of in terms of profit and growth when the company machinery is running as it should.

That isn't to say there weren't negatives - but they were small and can be mostly characterized as seasonal aberrations - see below.

Products revenue in Norway segment fell by 0.3% (Services up 12.3%)

Gross margin decline of 1.3% in Sweden (But all sales/revenue up 7.5%)

Services revenue still down in Denmark by 7.6% due to cyclicality (But Products up 36.7%)

The one "true" flaw we can still see is a negative EBIT result in Denmark, but it's halved compared to last year, and I did not expect the segment to fully recover to profitability overnight.

The issue I have at a more fundamental level is the company's Baltic operations. While operating margins are in line with or even higher than some legacy segments, the company's volume/mix in this segment is so low that EBIT is below < 1M NOK, with OpEx currently eating over 90% of the segment gross profit. This may not be the sort of segment one wants to have dragging things down if/when the economy turns and sales themselves go down.

When looking at Atea, we also need to be aware of the fact that it does not make for a very good quarterly cash flow report, due to seasonal variations in customer order cycles. This has the effect of peaking/bottoming operating cash flow to a degree that I've yet to see in any other company.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

As a result, there was an outflow of cash of 434M for the quarter. These seasonal variances create huge differences in working capital throughout the year. The company solves this by selling certain receivables through a securitization program (through its main bank).

Takeaway, Debts, Position & Risks

So, I want to quickly reiterate just why I like Atea so much as a business and why my investment is so heavy when I barely own 0.3% in Intel (INTC), or other hardware/software companies in my current portfolio.

Most (60%) of the company sales are to the public sector, with long procurement processes and very, very safe customers.

The company is by far the leading player in its field, having a 19% market share across the entire Nordic/Baltic region.

The market for IT infrastructure will likely continue to grow and has grown at an average of 3.3% per annum since 2008.

Atea has had organic revenue growth as a result of this growth of 6% per year since 2008.

Company M&As have largely been successful, confirming the thesis of capable management (less the Denmark scandal).

Local offices in 87 cities with over 7,400 employees, granting the company a scale and customer proximity no competitor in the geography can match.

Close relationships with international IT companies to work in bringing new tech to the market.

Significant state ownership stake of nearly 9%.

To me, all of these advantages by far outstrip the risks/downturns I've seen and am aware may happen once more. The takeaway from this quarter, to me, is a return to business as usual, with Denmark slowly starting to recover and other geographies performing well.

Relevant key indices - EPS, profit, EBIT, EBITDA, revenue and others - are all up compared to YTD2018, and I fully expect the company to deliver on a better 2019 result than 2018, which justifies the increased interest/increased share price for Atea.

The company's long-term debt is at an extremely small interest and consists mostly (long-term) of an unsecured 475M NOK loan from the ECB, which has a five-year term rate at a NIBOR6M +0.99%.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

I also mentioned the securitization which Atea does to guarantee a non-volatile, long-term working capital, in part due to the extended payment terms of most of its customers.

Under the two agreements/facilities available, Atea is 1.) able to sell specific receivables at a three-year term with a discount rate of IBOR3M +0.60% and 2.) has access to an uncommitted revolver secured by receivables at an IBOR3M +1.0%. Because the buyers are not specific factoring companies, but the firms' bank, the rates on these services are very favorable to Atea and enable it to essentially have favorable access to cash in exchange for receivables whenever needed. The need for this is due to the aforementioned seasonality of operations, where the customer needs for IT infrastructure, especially in the public sector, peaks in fourth quarters.

Company risks do of course exist, as we've seen in Denmark over the past few years. If things are handled poorly, the company may well experience similar situations in other markets. However, I believe this risk to be minimal, as due diligence in the company has reportedly increased after these scandals.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

The largest risk I see to Atea's continued operations and market size is the presence of a new entrant as a competitor on the market. Again, the risk for this is comparatively low.

To seriously compete with Atea, a company would need to provide both hardware and software solutions to the broader market - and given the public sector exposure, they'd have to begin (likely at a loss) by winning state/regional procurements to even be allowed entry, a development I see as unlikely (based on my own experience working in such public procurement processes). Public organizations are likely not to continue well-working relationships unless price variances are significant and guaranteed service is on the same level.

(Source: 3Q19 Presentation)

I don't believe the Scandinavian market to be sizeable or clear enough for a new entrant to easily penetrate to accomplish this. It's a risk, but I see it as comparatively small and not enough to change my overall positive thesis for the company.

The problem is, as it currently often is, valuation.

Valuation

Next to international comps, Atea has the distinct advantage of being a high-yield, high-payout stock with yields of up to 5-7% if bought at the right price. My position was initiated well below the 100 NOK mark, and my YoC at this time is 6.8%, which for an IT services/hardware company this size is beyond excellent, in particular, because it's allowed me to partake of company growth at such an extreme discount.

The problems to the valuations here are several, so let's go through them one by one.

First, the company's P/E, P/B and P/S multiples are at multi-year unfavorable highs. The company currently trades at nearly 25 times earnings, which is ridiculous even at the high moat required to enter such a local market and given Atea's market share. It's not acceptable from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: Börsdata, Atea Dividends (NYSE:NOK))

Because of the company's flat dividend for years at this point (6.5 NOK has been its dividend since 2014), we can also assume that dividend growth won't resume until the company has materially righted its entire organization, which I see as still being ways off.

Perhaps most crucially, the reason for the very high 5.2X price/book value is two-fold. It's in part the high share price, but also a continual dilution of the book value/share due to financial problems related to Denmark, continual M&As and other measures. Not only does the company need to turn around Denmark, but it also needs to bring its balance sheet, currently heavily loaded with over 3B NOK of goodwill, back under a much higher book value ratio/shareholder equity.

Now, mind you, revenues show just what has been done with all of that debt-equity/capital - and the company has delivered here, with steadily increasing revenue YoY since 2008. Revenue has increased without fail since 2010. The problem is, due to corruption scandals and ongoing M&As, these increases in revenues have not been seen flowing through to profits, earnings, dividends, or book value.

So what does this mean? Well, to me, it means this.

Provided that Atea is traded at a fair value for a company growing earnings by 5-6% annually according to traditional metrics, this makes for a good candidate for appealing dividend yield combined with the potential for capital appreciation due to its market dominance. That's where I entered, and my holding is showing impressive, above-mid level rates of return (including dividends).

On the flip side, if you were to invest at peak valuation, like today, I see it as more likely that you're locking capital away at a below-historical yield (4.8% today) with a potential for a "correction drop" as the market realizes the continued current lackluster shape of Atea's balance sheet (specifically the drop in book value/high intangibles). This can be seen in its price/tangible BV, which is at about twice the number (11.5X) compared to 2012 (Source: TIKR.com). In fact, all valuation-related multiples, including TEV/revenue, are at historical highs.

I'd want to see the company improve the balance sheet and continue dividend growth until I'm willing to see these richer valuation multiples as fair here.

Thesis

This isn't saying that Atea's current balance sheet makes it a bad company. Its balance sheet makes it a company recovering from a string of headwinds and doing so quite well.

However, some of the headwinds are still there, and we may well be entering a new phase of a business cycle soon - which makes it decidedly not the time to invest in this sort of company at overvaluation.

In this article, I'm changing my stance to "neutral" to represent the current historical highs from which the company has fallen before. I'm keeping my "HOLD" recommendation for those still owning Atea - if you do, you likely own it at a much lower cost basis, and this continues to grant high-yield dividend returns in conjunction with long-term potential capital appreciation when the company solves its issues for the better and becomes structurally sound once again.

I do, however, expect Atea to perform well during the last quarter of the year, and for full-year results to be impressive in relation to historical ones.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to continued overvaluation, Atea remains a "HOLD" at this time, with a long-term "neutral" stance at this valuation. I see it as far too rich for investment here, given the continued issues we can see in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATAZF, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers of all European/Scandinavian companies listed.