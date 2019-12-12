ICA: More Swedish Groceries At Overvaluation

While both are grocers, this company still has some very distinct differences to Axfood. In this article, I highlight some more of them as the company focuses on them.

Much like its closest competitor, ICA has outperformed since my last article, improving results and increasing guidance going forward.

In this article, we take a look back at one of the biggest grocers in Sweden, ICA.

This article is an update on ICA-Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF), Sweden's (by some measures) largest grocer. Together with Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), the company has come to more or less dominate the market across the entire nation. The companies are quite different in their corporate structure, with ICA essentially being a franchising organization and Axfood being more traditionally structured/capitalized.

Both, however, are highly profitable and worth owning, but only at the right price. Unfortunately for us, that price isn't available/possible at this time. The current company valuation is historically atypical at current heights.

Let's review some results and see at what valuation you could buy this company.

ICA - Quarterly results and performance

The last quarterly was in the end of October, with 4Q19 being slated to come out in a little over a month. ICA is a great holding, because it doesn't provide a lot of surprises - not in the quarterlies and not in the annuals, at least not from a negative point of view. This latest quarter was no different.

Excellent sales growth of 4.2%

Net sales profit up 3.0% in local currency

3% EBIT improvement and flat margins

14.2% increase in EPS and 59.7% increase in cash flow from operations

I recently reviewed Axfood in the similar quarter, and that company actually provided double the market/food retail index growth for the quarter. ICA did not, but grew in line in the market. Axfood, as such, grows faster than ICA does for the time being, but this is to be expected given the size of Axfood's investments and planning, as well as ICA's recent divestitures of unprofitable businesses and headwinds in non-Swedish markets (which Axfood does not have). In this quarter, these small headwinds came in the form of store conversion charges which impacted company sales, specifically in Rimi Baltic.

ICA's online shopping alternative is growing about on par with Axfood's, meaning that these giants are pretty much tied once again. ICA struggles a bit with the start-up of its online pharmacy (which Axfood is also developing), with an OTC of negative 1.7% and a drop in traded goods of 5% for the quarter. This was in opposition to the pharmacy market, which grew by 4.5% for the quarter. Online sales were up significantly, 22%, but still did not manage to come close to the market development of nearly 40%. Sales growth in this segment is better than in 2Q19, but is in a negative trend compared to 2018.

ICA has also chosen a different strategy when it comes to the future of warehousing & automation. Unlike Axfood, which has decided on a very centralized strategy combining both wholesale/store deliveries with e-commerce/consumer deliveries, ICA intends to keep the two operations separate.

This does make sense if you consider the fact that ICA is vastly differently structured than Axfood, where franchise owners to a much larger degree decide what and when to order (even being available ordering outside of the ICA organization), as opposed to the centralized mandates/planning with limited local control we find in Axfood. Hence, the two companies require different logistical solutions and strategies for the future.

ICA is also quite different when it comes to overall company ambitions and structure. As I've mentioned in previous article, ICA has a banking arm. This banking arm has traditionally offered checking, credit and savings accounts. Now the company intends to start offering mortgages as well.

This might seem very strange for an outside observer, but when you consider the company from a Swedish perspective, it actually makes sense. Many people, particularly the elderly, have ICA-Banken as their main banking institution and do not have secondary accounts elsewhere. In so doing, ICA establishes itself as a full-service banking alternative. While it will never (I believe) be able to compete with national full-service banks, this still increases the bank's appeal, and it does so at a very limited cost, given that it doesn't really require ICA to change its organization to any major degree. It's a matter of "simple" integration into existing services.

And on a small side note, ICA also leads the charge in meat alternatives, with 50 private-label products being slated to be released in the coming 12 months. This is vastly more than the current plans by Axfood. I don't personally eat the products, but so far sales seem to be going well.

Finances and Takeaway

ICA is easier to handle and analyze than Axfood. Why? Because it isn't currently in the midst of multi-billion SEK-intensive CapEx/investments related to logistics. Instead, ICA has taken a far more mellow approach to the needs of the future, choosing to keep its current logistical structure while expanding e-commerce logistical solutions.

While the company does see cost increases due to business development, digitalization and e-commerce, it is in no way in the current financial shape that Axfood is in, with its equity ratio reduced by double digits in a few years.

Even in areas that I characterize as "Headwinds", ICA actually operates profitably but records costs for warehouse expansions and other things, while at the same time improving margins and efficiencies. The only part where ICA truly seems to be suffering, now that Hemtex is divested, is the pharmacy arm, Apotek Hjärtat.

Despite a net sales growth, the company records mid-double digit EBIT drops and a full 150 bps margin drop (to 3.1%) related to ramp-up costs, investments, and app-related services. ICA has actually gone so far as to completely stop the automation ramp-up and rollback operations to manual handling, with ramp-ups continuing in November/October and being finished in 1Q20.

ICA, as before, also owns a significant portion of real estate, and this segment continues performing extremely well, with 20% EBIT margins and yields of nearly 7%. The company now owns 270 properties.

And as mentioned before, the bank has reasons for expanding, with incomes and volumes growing YoY.

Cash flow wasn't as strong as 2Q19, but is up by quite a bit from 3Q18, although some of this is related to calendar effects and one-time effects. At a time when Axfood is loading on debt (and paying back some as well, for certain), ICA is firmly lowering its debt load to a 2.1X net debt/EBITDA for the quarter, meaning it's well within not only current covenants but also well below its own stated 3.0X target.

The company is not expecting any different ramp-up in CapEx not previously communicated.

As such, the quarter can be summarized with:

Solid results, good growth - both online and in stores

New initiatives, with mortgage and current, planned projects being brought to fruition.

Headwinds really only visible in the pharmacy arm - both in terms of logistics as well as roll-out of new services, but can be considered minor in the big picture.

Valuation

Much like with Axfood, ICA's problem lies in its valuation. While Axfood quite obviously is in a materially worse position in terms of its capital structure, the difference is that ICA is actually moving towards levels that, if the trend continues, may be considered "Buyable".

Don't let the graph fool you. ICA is being traded at a P/E of 24.6, making it only slightly more appealing than Axfood. The exuberant high of September brought it up to over 30 times earnings and an insanely low dividend yield of nearly 2.3% (seen in historical terms).

The most poignant difference are things we see when we look at the balance sheet - namely the shareholder equity/book value. Where Axfood is valued in the low double digits in its book value, ICA is valued in the low single digits at 2.6X - a much more humane valuation in terms of its tangible assets. We must consider, however, that the company includes banking, real estate and other segments, which has a tendency to cloud these metrics somewhat (whereas Axfood is more of a typical grocer).

ICA, in the end, unfortunately suffers from the same P/E exuberance that Axfood does. In 2015, you could buy ICA at a conservative 12 times earnings and a well-covered dividend of nearly 4%. My own YoC is close to that, at 3.95%, in part because I loaded up mostly during this year/early 2016. Its current yield is below 2.8%, at 2.77%, and I want you to remember that ICA is a company which, despite dividend increases, has had a rather stagnant history of earnings growth since 2015. In fact, earnings since then have dropped by 27.75%, and they even dropped 3.38% last year.

Now, there are circumstances here, but none of these change the fact that ICA, for the past 5 years, has been essentially a zero-growth stock in terms of annual earnings. To ascribe it a valuation of 24.6 times earnings, therefore, includes a sizeable amount of positive assumptions.

Many of these assumptions are valid, to be certain. Market dominance, continued bottom line growth, continued efficiency and rationalization - ICA is delivering on all of them. As a shareholder, however, your returns have been driven far more by appreciation of capital than increase of the dividend, which has grown less than 4.8% for the past 4 years (annually). This also makes any current investment into the company, as I see it, a misstep.

This overvaluation is part of a bigger problem. The Swedish market is so starved for "safe", decent returns that investors are latching onto even distinctly overvalued stocks to capture something. Investors (and even corporations), for the most part, lack the option of investing in competitive, local government bonds. Remember, most European bonds (and certainly Swedish bonds) are firmly in the negative returns for the short term (the 10Y Swedish bond is at 0.05%) on the basis of our negative interest rate - and this, among other things, is pushing our conservative stocks to rarely-seen-before valuation multiples. Even a stalwart like Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) is actually trading close to its net asset value (NAV) and was close to nearly breaching its own book value/share in terms of market price - something which does not ever happen. Investor AB hasn't traded at 1X in P/B or above for as long as I can find relevant data (before 1999). Its current level is 0.99X.

This isn't saying that there isn't value to be found in the Swedish stock market. There certainly is. But to do so, you must most certainly look outside of what Sweden considers to be its "large-cap", conservative companies.

ICA is one of them, and despite a relatively fair P/B multiple when put into relation to public comps, and strong growth of in terms of book value/share, it does not change other fundamental multiples and trends, including a very soft, spotty earnings growth and low dividend growth.

Thesis

Despite ICA being different from Axfood in terms of its corporate structure, the current overvaluation affects the company as well. ICA is by far the company that can be considered the "safer" of the two - though I believe quite clearly that both companies are safe long term due to their market position and other variables.

The question was, at what valuation could you buy ICA? To which I say that from a valuation-oriented perspective, I see no reason to move from fair value of ~15 (or slightly above) due to the company's limited earnings growth and dividend growth. Given its current overvaluation and current trend, it's more likely that you're placing capital at a ~2.7% yield and may partake in a capital decline as opposed to appreciation, especially if we experience a market downturn.

Such a market downturn would do nothing to hamper the company's overall bottom line, but it could certainly wake up the market as to what valuation it's assigning to a common grocer.

My stance does not change. I remain bullish on ICA overall, because much like with Axfood, I expect continued outperformance. I also don't see any particular short- or medium-term catalyst for a sudden stock price drop which could cause me to go "neutral" here. A recession may come, but I'm not in the business of trying to forecast this, even if I do try to recognize short/mid-term risks.

So, ICA remains a "Hold" for now.

Stance

ICA continues to trade vastly above where it should be seen to its growth/earnings development. The lack of downside catalysts means I remain "bullish", but the overvaluation means that I also remain at a "Hold" here.

