O3 Mining: A Cashed Up Junior With Insider Buying

While I have no position in the stock currently, it is a name worth adding to one's watchlist, given that it's trading for an enterprise value of less than $15/oz.

It's been a busy year for the junior miners (GDXJ), with a near parabolic rally following the Fed's first rate cut in more than a decade. Unfortunately, the rally was short-lived, and many juniors gave back more than half of their gains. One company that's traded in its own world all year is O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF), better known as Osisko 3.0. The company started trading in July following its spin-out from Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), and the past success of the Osisko team makes the stock one worth keeping an eye on. It's no secret that Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Osisko Mining have under-performed the benchmark this year. Still, their companies have generally provided massive returns for shareholders from their trading debuts. While I am not long the stock currently, a breakout through the C$2.95 level would suggest the bottom is likely finally in for O3 Mining.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those not familiar with the Osisko Group, the company has had tremendous success in the resource sector, beginning with Osisko 1.0, and their massive discovery, now known as the Canadian Malartic Mine. The company followed up this success with Osisko 2.0, formerly known as Oban Mining. The company followed a similar model to Osisko 1.0, acquiring cheap assets at a time of extreme pessimism in the gold markets, and seeing value where others didn't. Both Osisko 1.0 and Osisko 2.0 have benefited massively from this model, with Osisko 1.0 returning 800% in ten years, before being acquired by Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY) in a friendly takeover in 2014. Osisko 2.0 has fared well also, considering the overall market backdrop. The company is up 200% since it debuted in early 2016, significantly exceeding the return of the Gold Miners (GDX) in the same period of just over 100%. Before digging into O3 Mining, it's worth taking a quick trip down memory lane to give some history on Osisko for those new to the sector:

(Source: Stockhouse.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Osisko 1.0 was started in late 2004 when the company picked up claims for less than $100,000 that was initially sold by Barrick Gold (GOLD) to McWatters Mining. In 2005 once Osisko Mining began exploring the property, it became clear very quickly that they were onto something. Early drill results produced multiple intercepts of over 100 meters of 1.0+ grams per tonne gold, and there was a definite possibility for a low-grade bulk tonnage deposit at Malartic.

(Source: Company Presentation, 2011)

(Source: Company Presentation, 2011)

Fast forward five years and after a couple hundred thousand meters of drilling, and Osisko 1.0 had delineated a resource of 8.97 million ounces of gold at a grade of 1.13 grams per tonne. This is a massive resource and a huge win for the team, especially given the fact that Barrick practically gave the project away to focus on other deposits in 2003, provided that they could keep a small NSR of 3% on the camp.

(Source: Company Presentation, 2011)

In 2014, the company had put Canadian Malartic into production, had proven up over 10 million ounces, and Goldcorp (GG) swooped in to try and take over Osisko in a hostile takeover. Sour with the deal terms, the Osisko team decided to sell to Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle for over $3 billion, and a higher offer. One could say that the Osisko team ran up their initial investment of $100,000 pretty decently, based on the $3 billion price tag they got for the project ten years later.

(Source: Financial Post)

Fast forward to Osisko 2.0, and we saw the same model applied. Osisko 2.0 (Oban Mining) went on a buying spree taking over Eagle Hill, Niogold, and Northern Gold, and spun the portfolio into Osisko 2.0. Eagle Hill's Windfall Lake has turned out to be a massive acquisition, starting out with barely 1.6 million ounces, and now looking like a 6.0+ million ounce deposit. Given the success at Windfall Lake, Osisko 2.0 spun out its non-core assets to build Osisko 3.0 so that the Osisko 2.0 team could focus on Windfall Lake, given that their hands were full with new discoveries.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Osisko 3.0 debuted in July, and we've seen the same playbook that has worked well for the team in the past. The company acquired Alexandria Minerals for $27 million with the stock 89% off of its highs, acquired Harricana Mining in August for $2 million, and acquired Chalice Gold Mines for $9 million in July. This string of acquisitions has allowed O3 Mining to assemble a 5-project portfolio in Val d'Or, Quebec, as well as its flagship Garrison Project in Ontario, Canada. Notably, the company's Val d'Or properties are sandwiched between several producers, with Eldorado Gold (EGO), Agnico Eagle Mines, and Wesdome Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) as neighbors. The company has also finally returned to its old stomping ground, which made the company famous several years ago.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Apparently, the market is convinced that lightning won't strike thrice for Osisko, as they've sold off the stock vehemently since its debut. O3 Mining is down 45% from its highs, and the market capitalization has been nearly cut in half, now down to $83 million US. It doesn't seem that Osisko is very perturbed by the selling pressure, as they've gone in and done some insider buying recently, both in August and more shares recently. Thus far, the company has picked up over 1.2 million shares in the past four months at prices ranging from C$2.33 to C$2.78. Given the company's past success and vast portfolio they've assembled, their confidence isn't surprising. Let's take a closer look at the company's projects below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above map, O3 Mining has several projects sitting on a 40-kilometer trend in Val d'Or. The most exciting project being Marban, a deposit that currently holds 1.8 million ounces at an average grade of 1.35 grams per tonne gold. Elsewhere, the company's Orenada Zone 2 and 4 hold 250,000 ounces at 1.7 grams per tonne gold, and Akasaba holds 540,000 ounces at 3.58 grams per tonne gold and border's Agnico Eagle's property. Finally, both East Cadillac and Sleepy hold 500,000 ounces between the two deposits, with both being high-grade deposits, at over 4 grams per tonne gold. While the only deposit here that's truly impressive is Marban, it's important to note that this is how nearly all of Osisko's projects have begun. By this, I mean average deposits that most wouldn't bat an eye at, which have often proven to exceed anyone's expectations. It's important to note that not all of Osisko's acquisitions pay off, but this is why they tend to buy projects in chunks, as one or two are often company makers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Outside of Val d'Or, the company's Garrison Project is the most impressive next to Marban, with 1.8 million ounces at an average grade of roughly 1.10 grams per tonne gold. The project is located in the Kirkland Lake Camp of Ontario and is on trend with Kirkland Lake Gold's (KL) Holt and Holloway Mines, as well as McEwen Mining's (MUX) Black Fox Mine. The majority of Garrison is amenable to open-pit mining, with three separate zones on the property: Jonpol, Garrcon, and 903.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Youtube.com, OsiskoMinings.com)

Thus far, the Garrison Project has been drilled over a 1000 meter strike length, with significant infill potential in the gap zone between 903, Jonpol and Garrcon. While the property is not massive and about 25% of it has already been tested, it does benefit from an exceptional location, with Ontario Highway 101 bordering the property. With further drilling, there's certainly the potential to upgrade this resource to over 2.5 million ounces or better, and ultimately complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project.

(Source: Osisko Mining Technical Report)

According to O3 Mining, drilling is expected to ramp up as we head into the next year, with over 50,000 meters planned for 2019. Therefore, while news flow isn't in the company's favor currently, it should be a tailwind as we head into 2020. Fortunately, the company's total global gold resource of 5 million ounces should put the floor under the stock if we do see more weakness, given that the company is currently trading at an enterprise value of less than $15/oz. Based on a share price of $1.80 US and 46 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization for O3 Mining is $83 million US, while the enterprise value is just $66 M US, after subtracting out the company's $17 M in cash. While the company has another $6 million US in marketable securities, I have not given the company any value for this in its enterprise value.

Risks & Uncertainties

The most significant risk for juniors is financing, and if a company will be able to raise money again at favorable prices. Fortunately, this isn't an issue for O3 Mining, as the company has roughly $17 M US in cash (C$22.7 million). As we can see from the below financial statements, O3 Mining had just over C$22.7 million in cash to finish September, with another C$9.2 million in marketable securities. In addition to this, the company had just over C$3.0 million in tax recoverable. To be as conservative as possible, given that we can't predict the future value of the company's marketable securities it holds, I have not deducted this when calculating the enterprise value.

(Source: O3 Mining Financial Statements)

Moving over to expenses, we can see that compensation expenses and G&A expenses came in at nearly C$2 million for the first nine months of 2019, and should finish FY-2019 at roughly C$2.7 million. Based on this, we can expect that O3 Mining will burn through $2 million US in cash for 2020. Once again, I am being conservative here, and am assuming that compensation for FY-2020 is paid out in cash, and not stock.

(Source: O3 Mining Financial Statements)

Given the $2 million US burn rate for general & administration expenses and the $9 million US that should be spent for exploration, this should leave O3 Mining with a cash balance of over $5 million US to finish FY-2020. Therefore, I see no financing risk until January 2021 at the earliest. Given the company's significant resource size, and the 5 million ounces in their portfolio, I also do not see any financing risk if they do need to go market to raise more cash. However, I would prefer to see them raising money at higher prices. The most recent financing was done at C$4.20 for flow-through shares, but due to the credits provided with flow-through shares, this was more akin to raising money at C$2.50.

The other risk for O3 Mining is that they don't find anything exceptional in their 2020 drill program, and they have to go back to the market to raise more money in Q1 2021. I see this as quite unlikely, but I believe they would have no problem raising capital if they needed to. The company has made many shareholders a lot of money over the years, and the Osisko group generally has no problem raising money when it needs to, given their track record. In July, for example, the company had no problem raising over C$18 million at C$3.88, a price that's 50% above current prices of C$2.50. This is likely why the company is happy to buy back shares in the open market currently, as evidenced by the insider buying.

(Source: O3 Mining News Release)

While we don't have much new drill results to work with at O3 Mining's new properties, we do have a 5-million ounce global gold resource across tier-1 jurisdictions, and a company with a track record of success. Based on the fact that the company has roughly 20% of its market cap in cash and insiders are buying in the open market, I believe there's a potential for the stock to bottom out near the $1.60 US level, or C$2.25. The stock currently has support at C$2.25 on a weekly basis, and this is a must-defend level for the bulls to embolden the thesis that the stock is trying to bottom out.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While I am not long O3 Mining currently, I believe the stock is one worth watching, given the company's exceptional track record. Given that the stock is a tax-loss selling candidate and news flow is rather sparse until next year, we could see further weakness as we head into January. However, I would be surprised if the stock fell below $1.60 US, given that the stock is trading at an ultra-low valuation of only $11/oz based on its 5 million ounces. To summarize, the stock is one that investors should keep an eye on, though position size should be taken into careful consideration, given the company's low market capitalization. As we've seen with McEwen Mining, past success with management does not guarantee future results. However, this has not been a team to bet against the past two decades, and I expect O3 Mining to be a winner long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.