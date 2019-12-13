Costamare's CFO Greg Zikos On The Containership Market (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of yesterday's podcast with Costamare's CFO. We hope you enjoy.

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to another episode of Value Investor's Edge Live. This morning, we’re hosting the CFO of Costamare (CMRE), Greg Zikos, who will talk to us about the current containership markets, as well as Costamare’s plan to balance their growth and expansion plans into this market, as well as their insights on the current strengths and challenges we’re seeing today. Headlines are talking about U.S./China trade war. We’re also seeing some strength ahead of IMO 2020.

With that, I’ll turn it over to CFO, Greg Zikos. As disclosure, I have no position in Costamare stock and nothing here today constitutes any sort of forward guidance. Greg, welcome.

Greg Zikos: Hi, J. Good morning.

JM: I do want to congratulate you. I mean it's been – I’ve been tracking this stock, of course, throughout the year and it was one of our top picks at Value Investors Edge for 2019, and I just looked at the charts as we’re talking, and you were up 86% year-to-date, including the dividends that you’ve paid out. So, a very, very strong year and hopefully as we continue to close out 2019 and pivot to 2020, we can continue to see that sort of success. I wanted to, you know, bring you on to talk little a bit about containership markets.

You had a good solid Q3 results here a couple of weeks ago. You know the markets, a lot of times, we’re hearing a lot of stuff about the U.S./China trade war and concerns about how that will impact the markets, but, you know, when we look around at the actual rates, that you’re reporting and some of your peers are reporting, the rates were actually stronger year-to-date. What kind of stuff are you seeing in the markets today? What are some of the, I guess, signs of optimism? And what are some of the big challenges?

GZ: Yes, first of all, thank you very much for having us here today, and we’d appreciate this opportunity to talk about the company and about the containership market in general. Now, as you already pointed out, the charter rate and especially for the larger vessels year-to-date, have [indiscernible] quite significantly. By saying larger vessels, I mean mainly sits above like 5,500 TEUs, especially under these, sort of [6.5, 8.5, the 11,000 TEUs], they have performed extremely well. Smaller vessels like the fleeter ships up to the Panamax, they have not followed up the strength.

Now, without seeing charter rates terming, for the larger vessels, there are a couple of factors. It’s all about demand and supply and the demand for other ships and the supply is rather limited. I will say that generally in the market, there’s very limited supply for the large vessels today. This has to do, first of all, with the scrubber retrofits. This may apply to larger ships and initially people thought that the whole process would take some weeks, apparently it takes much longer. There is a backlog and according to buyers, the analysts, this may have taken up to 2% of shipping capacity, which is a big number, especially for the ships of 8,000 TEUs and above. The second thing is that we have also weakness over the last year’s [indiscernible], especially again for the larger vessels, which again shapes the supply and demand dynamics.

Now, regarding generally the demand, we have the Trans-Pacific trade war as you already pointed out, although there seems to be a Phase 1 agreement, which may be coming over the next weeks. But we have generally the Brexit, we have the European GDP not being great. However, demand has been relatively resilient I would say. Trans-Pacific year-to-date, it’s pretty flat, and I have to state that this comes from a very high base of 2018 where the last quarter we had a lot of frontloading. Demand on the Asia-Europe trade year-to-date is close to 5% higher, compared to last year. So, the overall demand seems to be quite resilient bearing in mind all the negative event and the perception in the public.

So, going forward, we don’t look at the market as an owner. We tend to be pretty much very really [indiscernible] and narrow however, bearing in mind the scrubber retrofit, which takes much longer and the backlog and the ships that are to be phased out for retrofit, it seems that this supply taken off market may well continue within 2020. So, those things seem to be there and we see no reason why it would go away. Also, increased fuel expenses mean that normally a liner company might prefer to use a larger vessel compared to a smaller one because the cost per load goes down. So, analysts’ consensus is generally the supply and demand dynamics, especially for the larger vessels. It seems to be quite attractive today.

JM: Yes, thanks, Greg. It seems like, you know, we came into this market last year, a little bit nervous, you know, with the trade war circumstance. You know we had a little bit of supply growth, but you know, it looks like the reality of it is kind of the Pacific trade was flat, but it was flat from basically record highs, right. And then, you mentioned the Europe trade was up about 5% year-over-year and hitting all new highs on that side of the business, and then the supply. It looks like its pretty flat, right, because there's a little bit of new vessels hitting the fleet, but we also have the scrubber off-hire. I think you – I heard you mention that some of that off-hire was going to stretch now into 2020. Just remind us for Costamare and specifically, how does your scrubber plant factor into that? I know you're doing a few scrubbers in conjunction with your long-term charters.

GZ: Yes, in total, we have agreed to install scrubbers in 15 of our vessels. These are five new buildings, which are now in the building phase and they’re going to be delivered 2020 and 2021. We have also agreed to install scrubbers on the five 14,000 TEU ships we have, which has a long-term charter to everything up until 2026. And we have also agreed to install scrubbers on five ships started to [MSE], which are close to 10,000 TUEs with a charter duration up until 2026 and 2027.

Now, in all those instances, it is the charter who is paying for scrubber cost, which means buying the equipment at also the scrubber retrofit. As a company, I mean in container shipping, the fuel expense is a pass-through cost to the charter. So, whatever benefits are being derived from the scrubbers, I think, it’s – you know that the [cost] it’s got to be with a charter. We don’t take any residual value risk and we are not investing that in equipment. As a pure containership owner, we only take residual value risk on the asset, on the vessel, and we only invest in the ships.

JM: Yes, thanks, Greg. It sounds like you’re simply taking the position that look if our customers want to install the scrubbers and pay for the scrubbers and take that risk upfront, they can do that, and you’ll work with them, but it doesn't sound like you are personally or with the company speculating on the fuel spreads or anything like that. Is that correct?

GZ: That’s absolutely correct, because first of all, we don’t know what the spread is going to be in two-or-three-years’ time. We don’t know what the payback period is going to be. For containership in which – you know, it is not the same cycle like [indiscernible] shipping for instance. The charter is paying for the fuel expense. And also, we don't know where in a black market in the future in three, four years time whenever, I’m not saying that, you know, we’re going to have a black market, but generally in the black market, you’re not sure where the charter is going to be willing to pay in all the benefit to be derived by the scrubbers or not.

So, I mean, you’re right that we don’t take any risk on scrubber equipment. In the charter, and with our clients and we need to cater to the needs of our client once a while when our scrubber is fitted on the vessels. We’re going to have an agreement regarding the associated cost and it is some to be borne by the charter. Now, the charter, they may pay through [indiscernible] additional charter hires through a charter extension or also pay upfront. We have used all three options in our dealings for the 15 vessels where scrubbers are going to be fitted, but the bottom line is that we don’t take any residual value risk or we don’t have any sort of CapEx commitments for scrubbers.

JM: Yes, thanks, Greg. I appreciate you clearing that up. It is kind of a different approach, I think, than some of the other companies we’ve talked to are doing. I think some of the other companies are being a little bit more speculative on there, and you know, hopefully it turns out well for them. But I do understand your approach. You know the markets are pretty good right now. And so, we mentioned kind of in the intro I think, you know, it would have been surprising to a lot of people, right. Six months ago, a year ago, it would have been surprising to see the rates we’re seeing now. You, kind of, already talked about why that's happening, but what are some of the biggest risks that you see? When you're looking at the news or you’re looking at the market fundamentals, what concerns you the most?

GZ: Look, I think a lot of risks are already factored in – I mean there is a lot of uncertainty about the, you know, Trans-Pacific trades generally, and you know, the trade war between U.S. and China. There is – you said that there is something that, you know, will not be resolved although the complexities are at some point this will be resolved. We talked about the Brexit, there’s a lot of [indiscernible] in there, but still there’s a lot of chances that the – you know, we’re going to have a smooth Brexit agreement. We talked about contraction of the economy in Europe. However, this to some extent could be a side effect of the trade war. So, I mean we have some – we have a lower demand in the Middle East, especially because of Iran, which is already factored into the demand numbers we’re seeing today and it then applies for the whole Middle East region.

Also, the same applies for South America where like we have recession in Argentina. So, all those risks, we know them today, and these are factored in the demand figures. I cannot think of sort of anything over and above that and the risk is that none of those issues will ever be resolved. Now, I have to stress and sorry for repeating myself that we don’t focus in the market. We have no clue how all those things are going to turn out. However, as a company, we make sure that even in a downside case scenario, we can service our debt, pay for our expense and all will have some cuts on the side and that is to-date in order to opportunistically enter into new transactions. All the rest should sound or sort of all of those issues are properly resolved as soon as the better is going to be an upside and an upside is a good problem to have.

JM: It sounds like, you know, you covered most of the demand side of things, right. It sounds like when you’re talking about the market, you’re looking at the economic health, right, of South America, of Europe, of the U.S./China trades and we’re really kind of focused on both the consumers there and the overall GDP. What about on the supply side? Do you see any sort of risks of a return in new builds? Or how do you see that?

GZ: On the supply side, first of all today, we have an order book in the region of 10%, which if you take a historical view, I think it’s pretty low. There are – I think that we have a lower order book because larger companies and ship owners are waiting to see how the Trans-Pacific issue will be resolved. And so, in total orders year-to-date, in 2019, are pretty low. So, from the supply point of view, we have an order book, which is very low figure. I have to remind you so that, I mean if you have the point of reference at the peak of the market [indiscernible], we had an order book in container shipping of close to 60%, and today, we talk about something slightly below 10% probably.

So, I think the supply side looks quite promising today, and the fact that we have not seen much of a new building ordering recently, there have been some orders for 23,000 new ships from – mainly from larger companies, but year-to-date, we have not seen [indiscernible] orders. There’s lot of huge pipeline, especially from 2022, the order book is very thin. But generally, I would consider this to be good news, and, you know, definitely positive in the supply/demand dynamics.

JM: Yes, thanks, Greg. It sounds like, you know, if I can kind of sum that up quickly, it's sounds like you’re saying supply looks really good. It’s one of the best supply pictures we've seen in many years and several decades perhaps. But demand, of course, is uncertain. And so, for looking towards the health of the containership markets, we really need to watch kind of the way demand comes out, and, you know, thankfully supply is – it looks to be stable. Looking a little bit to that order book, we've seen some of these larger ships and some speculative orders using LNG fueling. Have you received any interest in doing some sort of leasing transactions with LNG? Or is that still a few years out for you guys?

GZ: No. As for now, as a company, we have not received any sort of offers or no LNG. And – okay, there have been some LNG orders, but compared to the rest of the order book, these are a part of it. This is a fraction of it. It is not therefore order book, right, quite the opposite. Now, it remains to be seen where the line of companies are in, and then to what extent they’re going to be adopting LNG fuel going forward. As a company, we cater to the needs of our clients or the charters. So, if this is the case in the future, and of course, if – as far as Costamare is concerned, the numbers work. We have always been extremely flexible as far as it is container shipping. We have a very diverse fleet from smaller ships of 1,000 TEUs up to 14,000 TEUs. So, it is part of our mandate to cater to the needs of our clients and, you know, be quite flexible, but up to now, we have not received any specific request for like LNG fuel [new billings].

JM: Alright, thanks, Greg. Again, we see a lot of headlines about, you know, the LNG bunker fuel and LNG fueled containers and that sort of thing. I was just curious if you’re – if you’re starting to seeing that triple out or not? You know, you mentioned kind of that mandate, right, your shareholders to generate returns, but also to work with your clients, right, and find out what makes sense for them. In that kind of vain, right, balancing the – you know the responsibility to grow for your shareholders, but also, to meet the needs of the industry, what do you see as the most promising areas of growth? Is it, say, some of these large vessels? Are there some mid-sized secondhand transactions? Are there may be some new builds around the corner? What do you see as the most attractive areas of capital to work in?

GZ: We’re building out pretty much everything, so – in the past, and let me give you some specific examples so that you get a better view. Last year, we did new buildings. We did five [indiscernible] 10,000 TEU ships with a ten-year charter on a back-to-back basis [indiscernible]. Also, we bought like these [indiscernible] in the five 14,000 TEU ships who have a charter up until 2026. Opportunistically, we have also bought older ships and smaller vessels like 12, 15, 17 years old without charter and we have built them with equity. So, we are pretty much flexible and open minded. Sometimes, the best returns can come from older [indiscernible], which were made by close to scrub values and those ships – those assets have a useful life of 25 to 30 years.

So, as long as first we managed our downside risk, meaning our residual value risk at the expiry of the asset charter cover or the residual value of the vessel of the expiry of the asset life, as long as we cover our downside, and of course, we feel that after that there’s some upside for our shareholders. We are pretty much into everything that’s got to do with container shipping irrespective of whether it is smaller or bigger vessel with or without charter. Now, there are sort of some restrictions that we need to renew the fleet and we need to have some new buildings with contracted cash flows who are the backbone for a company and today we have contracted cash flows of $2.3 billion. However, leaving that restriction aside, we are pretty much open minded regarding the type of assets we’re looking at.

JM: Yes, thanks Greg. It sounds like you pretty much just look for the best overall return or at least, projected return and then kind of allocate accordingly and I understand you mentioned kind of the leasing backbone of those long-term new builds that have maybe a 10-year charter or something, and, you know, the cash flow gives you a little bit more flexibility to maybe do some of those peer equity purchases in the secondhand market. You know, shifting a little bit there, we talked a little bit about your availability to grow and that depends, of course, on how much leverage you want to accept on your balance sheet. So, what is your target leverage for that? And then, how do you look at your leverage? Is it like a debt-to-EBITDA kind of metric? Or you just focus on the debt-to-assets directly? I imagine you have discussions with the banks on the best metrics to use.

GZ: Yes, I think all the things. First of all, regarding our commercial bank facilities, the commercial bank debt, we have a cabinet which is the leverage, which is the percentage of debt to the value of the assets and then for the assets we take the market value of, you know, those assets, the ships, and we are providing our bankers with a compliance certificate. The latest compliance certificate using that metrics, we have a leverage which was slightly above 40%. It was close to 42%.

Now, on a debt-to-EBITDA basis, which is a common type of ratio used generally in shipping, we have a debt-over-EBIDTA close to four times and we have a specific slide in our Q3 results press release where we go through the numbers and how we come up with a debt-over-EBITDA of four times. It is by annualizing for 2019 the first three quarters of this year. Another sort of metrics we have which is the EBITDA over our net interest expense, which is again one of our financial covenants where we need to have to cover of at least 2.5 times and we are close to 4 times or above that. But apart from the leverage, which is a number for the 2% of the total EBITDA of four times, where we pay a lot of attention, it is the cash flow and the debt maturing every year and our debt repayment profile because if you have a low leverage, let’s say, 40% or 50%, however, all your debt is maturing within the next year, it’s not going to help you much because at some point next year, you will have to sort of refinance the whole of your debt.

So, proactively, we are refinancing [indiscernible] coming over. We have no balloons over the next 12 months. Some we had for 2020, we sort of refinanced them a year ahead. As we look at our cash flows assuming a downside scenario whether those cash flows can amortize our debt, pay for our expenses, pay the dividends, pay the dividends on the preferred stock and those will leave some [indiscernible] on the sight for new deals. So, it’s mainly we look at the cash flows and have the debt maturities and whether those maturities are streamlined or not and the final consideration is that we’ll make sure that we amortize our debt prudently without having big balloons view and with a debt repayment every year, which is close to two times of our depreciation expense. This is the main reason that since going public in 2010, but also earlier than that, we never missed a single financial covenant and we never had to restructure our debt within even this covenant [indiscernible] where sort of other values dropped significantly. This is simply because we are repaying our debt prudently.

JM: Thanks for the color on that, Greg. I think it’s good to kind of see the metrics on those, you know, there’s several different ways looking at it. You mentioned a 42% was kind of the banks calculated debt to assets, do you have a target for that that you look at it as something that considers – you know makes you comfortable, it may be like 40% or 50%? Or is there any sort of target you could guide us on?

GZ: No, we don’t have a specific guidance. I think that generally, the 40% or even 50% can – you know is considered to be on the low side. So, you can argue that even with a 50%, 55% or even 60%. You know, it’s still not very high. But we don’t have a target. We are focused – 100% focused on the cash flows, and the cash flows should amortize our debt prudently without having any extensive refinancing risk at any point in time. So, we mainly care about the cash flows and the balloon payment and whether the value of those assets at the expiry of the loans can have those loans in finance or not.

JM: Yes, that makes sense, Greg. I guess what I was just trying to get at it is kind of what is your capacity for growth without using equity and it sounds like there is some internal capacity you generate whether with some secondhand transactions or a few more new builds or whatever it might be. It does sound like there’s a little bit of internal flexibility there due to your strong balance sheet. Pivoting a little bit on that, I want to talk about capital allocation. It’s something a lot of investors want to understand in terms of, you know, what are your priorities, say, I know we talked about all the different types of growth that we could accomplish, but is that your priority right now to grow? Or is there more of a pivot to shareholder returns? And if there were going to be shareholder returns, do you think that would be more so in the way of dividends like we’ve seen historically? Is there any sort of price range at which repurchases makes sense? And how do you think about prioritizing those?

GZ: Yes. Well, the priority is that – it’s not to grow and it’s never been the priority to grow. We will grow and in the past, we have been growing, where we think that we have generally a low asset value environment. So, because it’s a highly cyclical sector and industry, you cannot have a, you know, predetermined growth rate no matter what because if you grow at their own part of the cycle, some point the cycle is going to catch up with you again at the wrong time. So, now we have a – generally, I would say we’re looking for opportunities that make sense, but we have 75 vessels today. We have – and you know we have a large fleet also in terms of the size of those vessels. So, I mean we don’t have to grow, but opportunistically, we will be doing transactions, but only if those transactions make sense for our shareholder, and, you know, if they are really accretive, otherwise we don’t have the need to grow.

Now, regarding capital allocation and like what we think about the dividends or share repurchases etcetera, we like dividends, and, you know, I have to stress that the founders – the founding family ownership today is slightly below 60%, and, you know, our interests are fully aligned with those of the [free flow] shareholders. Since June 2016, the founded family has reinvested cash dividends of $77 million in new [indiscernible]. We believe big time in the company. We have reinvested north of $75 million over the last three years. Now, we get questions about potential dividend growth. I think we did have a lot of good results over the last year. I think that for us it wouldn’t be a problem to raise the dividend.

However, any dividend increases should normally come together with increased contracted cash flows coming from new business with credit [indiscernible] charters. I think this would be the right thing to do and we’re looking a lot into those type of transactions, which eventually might also lead to a dividend increase. Now, I have to stress here that this is a Board decision and this is not my personal decision, but generally, the way we look at dividend increases, those would be coming together with increased cash flows, which are going to be stretching over a substantial period of time.

JM: Thanks for that Greg. You mentioned dividend increase so my ears perked up and I’m sure many of our listeners will also start to paying a little bit more attention when we heard those words. You mentioned having more contracted cash flows, is that some of the new builds you already have on the plans? Does that kind of qualifies that? Or do you think you need to transact for further growth before considering your dividend increase?

GZ: No, we don’t have any sort of – I don’t know I was – I was not referring to any specific transactions we have in our [plate] today. I’m saying that generally, you know, increased dividend would come with increased contracted cash flows and those cash flows should have a substantial [indiscernible]. I think because we don’t like raising the dividend as them having to adjust again, that’s all I said. Without having specific [indiscernible] so don’t get me wrong, I have to be crystal clear, I just said that in [theory] increased dividends will come together with increased cash flows. The new buildings we have to-date is something we know and these are already factored in, I think, in today’s dividend.

Today, we paid $0.10 per share per quarter, which is a dividend yield slightly above 5%, which I consider this to be a very healthy dividend yield bearing in mind our track record over the last years, and especially our – you know, our profitability. But this is a Board decision, so I’m afraid that I cannot comment more than that. I have to say however, and, you know, I’m going to close this subject is that we have been paying a dividend since going public. In 2016, we had to adjust it and at some point, the dividend yield was – prior to that was extremely high, so there was absolutely no reason in continue paying that dividend. A 5% dividend yield today, I think, to be quite attractive considering the company’s circumstances and fundamentals.

JM: Yes, thank Greg. I almost got you in trouble there. I appreciate you, you mentioning it’s a Board decision and not, of course, committing to any sort of future actions without seeing those transactions. You know the dividend is something that brings a lot of investors to the stock, but I think you did kind of underscored that look, it's the stability of the business, it's the stability of that dividend that's more important than, you know, may be raising its prematurely.

I did want to focus just a little bit before we close this out looking for the direction of the market. I know you said you look at the demand side to be – you know you’re being careful there with a lot of disruptions we’re seeing. But also, as we look at the charter markets, we’re seeing very good rates on the one-year charters both for mid-sized and larger vessels, but are we seeing any sort of those similar rates for the two-year, three-year, four-year, five-year kind of longer tenures? Or is it mostly just the shorter-term charters that have been moving around?

GZ: Look, year-to-date, we have seen – first of all, for the larger vessels, we have seen some commitments for two to three years and those commitments there were not there some years ago, which is a positive sign. Now, today, if you go for a two or three-year period, inevitably the charter rate will be below the one-year charter rate, but I mean there is willingness to commit from the charters, which generally it sounds positive. And the second point is that if you look at our [press release] we chartered this year, they – on a forward basis the [indiscernible] close to 9,000 TEUs, which are to them [indiscernible], which is definitely a very good rate for the period with a top charter. So, the bottom line, today, the rates for two, three, five or whatever years for the larger vessels would be below those for like a one-year time charter rate. However, the fact that some liners are willing to commit now for the larger ships for a longer period. I think, this is definitely a positive sign.

JM: Alright, excellent. Yes, let’s hope those charter rates keep moving up. I know, you know, we have listeners on the call today, and also listeners later who are both involved in Costamare, but also involved in the overall containership sector and we’re hoping to see that demand stay steady, and of course, the supply side to stay restrained as you mentioned. So, thanks again for joining us today, Greg. I appreciate your time.

GZ: Thank you very much, J. I appreciate your invitation and it was great talking to you today, and looking forward to also having some future discussions on Costamare and the containership market. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: J Mintzmyer is long CPLP, GSL, and NMCI. Greg Zikos is employed by Costamare. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

