DNO ASA: The Thesis Has Temporarily Stalled

Appraisal in the Baeshiqa license is of a certain importance, as the commerciality of the recent discovery is yet to be determined.

Negative Q3 profit is worrisome, but, thankfully, it was mostly impacted by non-cash expenses and did not shatter cash flow.

I have been covering DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF, OTCPK:DTNOY), the Norwegian Kurdistan-focused exploration & production company, since April 2019. When I came across the stock, I was impressed by its stellar free cash flow generation and incredibly low valuation, which was only partly justified by Iraqi Kurdistan-specific risks. Phenomenal netback and lifting costs, together with a versatile asset base (Kurdistan and the North Sea), emphasized the company had a strong foundation to generate free cash flow going forward, indicating that its intrinsic value was above its current market price, and, hence, created a contrarian opportunity. In the previous article, assessing H1 2019 results, I mentioned that possible exploration success at the Baeshiqa license could serve as a catalyst. However, the results of drilling were not inspiring enough to persuade Mr. Market that DNO deserves a much more generous valuation. On November 15, when the announcement was published, DNO went up ~1.2%, but the improvement was short-lived.

The stock performance this year has clearly fallen short of my expectations; on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO has lost ~16.3% YTD. The Kurdistan discount has not evaporated in a second. The Faroe Petroleum takeover, which created a less risk-exposed portfolio structure, did not lead to a higher valuation. Prodigious revenue jump underpinned by newly acquired oil-yielding assets was also left unnoticed. Besides, the oil price was not truly supportive, and not perfect quarterly results (and especially a Q3 loss) hindered DNO from showing a substantial capital gain.

In the article, I will touch upon a few pivotal matters and analyze if DNO lost its appeal or not.

A perfect moment for a buyback

First and foremost, on the back of abundant cash flow from ultra-low-cost Kurdistan oil fields, DNO initiated a buyback program and also had started to repurchase FAPE01 bonds, previously issued by Faroe Petroleum. I appreciate its efforts to improve capital structure, both reducing shares outstanding and deleveraging. This move looks reasonable and timely. If the market refuses to appreciate DNO's merits, it is wise to make the most of the moment and utilize this mispricing opportunity. Sometimes, companies pour funds into buybacks to give EPS and other per-share statistics a polished look to make a false impression of improvement of operations. Moreover, they could even use borrowed funds, which is value-destructive in its nature. But this is not the case of DNO. As it has a copious free cash flow to equity bolstered by the Peshkabir and Tawke oil fields, it could freely use it for shareholder rewards (dividend or buyback) without jeopardizing the balance sheet and future shareholder value.

As a reminder, in 2018, the company has started to pay a dividend. The DPS is not bumper (the yield is around 3.9%, but in April, it was even lower, around 2.06%), given a relatively conservative distribution policy, but it is far better to keep DPS on a relatively low but sustainable level than to return huge amounts of cash to shareholders only to cut DPS when the dividend coverage becomes insurmountable because of the cycle swings or other issues inherent to the oil industry.

Most recent results

Though, in Q3, DNO generated around $101.6 million in free cash flow (net operating cash flow after purchases of tangibles and intangibles) and delivered a staggering 44.8% FCF margin, the overall results were not entirely perfect, as weaker oil prices have had a pernicious effect on revenue and margins.

In Q3, average production (company working interest, CWI) added up to 99.3 kboepd, which compares more than favorably to the Q3 2018 level of only 81.5 kboepd. Revenue was up 33% compared to Q3 2018; however, if Brent was more expensive, the improvement could have been more substantial.

Still, unexpectedly, the company failed to show a positive profit in Q3. Should investors fret about it? Frankly, the principal culprits of negative IFRS net income were impairment charges, caused by the reduction in reserves estimates of the Brasse discovery in the North Sea, higher expected payments for decommissioning of Schooner and Ketch fields; the company also booked an impairment of the Erbil PSC in Kurdistan. These charges were non-cash and did not impact net operating cash flow and free cash flow, and also did not jeopardize the coverage of dividend and the share buyback. Still, I will not say the downgrade should be ignored as irrelevant, as lower reserves estimates of the Brasse mean future production will be lower than initially expected.

Apart from that, the Faroe Petroleum takeover has taken a toll on netback, as lifting costs crept higher. I have already touched upon it in the previous article, and I suppose it is worth underlining it one more time. This was the price DNO paid for portfolio diversification. Unfortunately, in the past, when the firm was a pure Kurdistan oil player, its lifting costs were virtually minuscule. Now, with "a second leg in the North Sea," production expenses edged higher. Lifting costs in Kurdistan are still ridiculously low and stand at only $3.8 per barrel. The North Sea segment Q3 lifting costs were $15.5 per barrel.

The Baeshiqa-2 discovery

On November 15, DNO announced oil discovery at the Baeshiqa license in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Following acid stimulation, the zone flowed variable rates of light oil and sour gas.

The company did not mention if oil was sweet or sour.

Unfortunately, the market's response was lukewarm, as bulls were active only for one day. Yet, the lack of a strong positive reaction from investors is explainable. The essential matter of every oil discovery is its commerciality. At the moment, it is uncertain if Baeshiqa will yield oil at commercial rates or not. To assess it, the discovery must be appraised. Only after that, it will be apparent if it is possible to monetize the asset. So, I anticipate a more noticeable investor response to the results of appraisal activity and assessment of commerciality.

Also, I reckon the tepid market reaction to the discovery was partly caused by sour gas; handling and monetization of gas with high sulfur content are challenging. So, it might result in higher capital expenditures because of additional facilities needed. Still, now, it is too early to make any assumptions on it.

Valuation

In my previous coverages, I have already mentioned a few DNO's Iraqi Kurdistan-focused peers like Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF). Their financial results and valuation might serve as relevant benchmarks that help to evaluate if DNO is underappreciated by the market.

Now, it is worth briefly comparing a few metrics I frequently use in my analysis.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha and the companies' reports

As EV/EBITDA, ROTC, and their cash-based alternatives illustrate, DNO is priced in line with GKP and Genel, while its efficiency of use of capital is far higher. So, DNO is underappreciated even compared to the closest Kurdistan-focused peers.

Final thoughts

During the first quarter of the year, DNO's share rapidly rushed to the heights, but the momentum lost steam in May; the thesis stalled. The share performance has been disenchanting this year, but I still have a strong contrarian belief the stock could edge higher. Resilient Brent rally could propel its market value; progress at the Baeshiqa could also serve as a catalyst in 2020. Frankly, I hope renewed OPEC+ production curbs will buttress the oil price. But if it fails to spur Brent, the share will continue to trade sideways or decline.

