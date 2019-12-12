AFC Ajax Is Undervalued By 18% After The Elimination

The end-of-season transfer window could help reduce the discount to the real value, which could drive up the stock price by as much as 18%.

At the same time, Ajax will have to spend an expected 20.3 million euros less in player bonuses.

Marketing income could be down by as much as 5 million euros and gate receipts by 9 million euros.

Yesterday, Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) has been eliminated from the Champions League following its home loss against Valencia, now finishing third in the group stage. The loss and resulting elimination came as a surprise to many investors, as Ajax had won its away game against Valencia convincingly by 3-0 and had led its group after winning its first two games.

Image source: Ajax

Investors initially sent the stock down to 18.20 euros, a decrease of 18.4% compared to the closing price before the game. This, while I called the stock at a price of 19.25 euros undervalued a few months ago. Now, one day later, the stock has bounced back to 21.00 euros. I believe at this price, the stock is priced fairly and investors should be on the lookout for another dip to pick the stock back up, just like they did in the last 24 hours.

Implications of the elimination

But what exactly is the impact of the elimination, financially? For the 'book-value', nothing changes. Although one could argue that the worth of some players goes down now, they will draw less attention. However, most of the players of Ajax are already well-known since they played so well last season.

Champions League Prize Money

If we take a look at the financial rewards attached to the Champions League, it is clear that Ajax lost out on 9.5 million euros by not qualifying for the next round.

Image source: Olympique Lyon financial report 18-19

Compared to last season, when Ajax reached the semi-finals, the total missed prize money stands at (9.5M+10.5M+12M) 32 million euros.

Player bonuses

Last year, Ajax had to pay 35.6 million euros extra in salaries to its 'football staff' (the players) due to an increase of 20.3 million euros in bonuses.

Image source: AFC Ajax financial report 18-19

We should take these bonuses into account as well and add them to our expected net profit, which thus increases by 20.3 million euros.

Fewer gate receipts

Instead of playing 6 home games, Ajax will now have played only 3 home games in the Champions League. As gate receipts last year stood at 17.4 million euros, we can assume it will now be no more than 8.4 million euros.

Less marketing income

Last year, marketing income increased from 14 million euros to 21 million euros. It would be fair to assume a decline in such income this year, but not towards the level of two years ago. Let's take 16 million euros in income as our best guess or a decline of 5 million euros.

Europa League Prize Money

As Ajax finished third in the group stage, it has now qualified for the Round of 32 in the Europa League. This yields them €0.5M. Here is the full list of the prize money:

Round of 32: €500,000

Round of 16: €1,100,000

Quarter-finals: €1,500,000

Semi-finals: €2,400,000

Losing finalist: €4,500,000

Winners: €8,500,000

It is hard to forecast any additional earnings, as one would have to predict the results of the football games. However, the competition in the Europa League is far weaker and one could expect Ajax to reach the Quarter-Finals. This would bring in 2.6 million euros of prize money and around 4 million euros in gate receipts (1-1.5 million euros per game compared to 2.5-3 million euros in the Champions League).

Sum-up

Last year, Ajax achieved an operating profit of 34.3 million euros after reaching the Champions League's semi-finals.

Image source: author's own work

It will now lose out on 32+9+5 million euros or a total of 46 million euros. At the same time, costs will be lower by 20.3 million euros, and I expect the Europa League to bring in around 8.2 million euros as well. In sum, I expect the operating profit to be lower by (46-28.5) 17.5 million euros. The resulting 16.5 million euros of operating profit would still be higher than in the 3 seasons before last season.

Valuation of Ajax

Right now, the market cap of Ajax stands at 385 million euros (at a price of 21.00). This while the club bears a debt of 178 million euros. The enterprise value thus amounts to 563 million euros.

At the same time, transfermarkt.nl, which is an independent website that estimates transfer prices quite accurately and is used by publicly-traded football clubs to value the worth of their team, estimates the value of the team at 375 million euros and the U21 at 35 million euros. The combined value of the sporting staff is thus 410 million euros.

Furthermore, Ajax has 162 million euros' worth of cash and cash-alike products on the bank. But that's not all: Ajax owns more than 62 million euros fixed assets.

The total 'book value' of Ajax thus amounts to 410+162+62= 634 million euros. This is 12.6% above the enterprise value. In other words, the market cap would have to go up by 71 million euros for the enterprise value to be the same as the book value. This implies an increase in the stock price of 18.5%.

My opinion

While the elimination certainly lowers the value of the club, the initial drop of more than 18% was completely exaggerated. This has been the case more than once for football clubs when losing a key game. Luckily, for investors that were not controlled by their emotions, the stock bounced back to 4-5% below the initial price.

The short-term profits will suffer drastically. Yet, I believe that the operating profit will be quite good, outperforming each of the 3 years before last year's record-breaking season.

Furthermore, the discount to the enterprise value is expected to fade at the end of the season, as some key players will be allowed to leave the club, bringing in transfer income (which should reduce the discount rate). Of course, there is a risk that management will spend that extra cash unwisely, but this seems quite improbable to me given its strong track record of discovering deeply undervalued players.

I believe management will continue to create value for investors, and as Ajax is currently leading its domestic competition, there's a good chance they will participate in next year's Champions League group stages as well. This will ensure that Ajax can keep generating a nice stream of operating income in the next year.

At the current discount to the 'book value' of 18.5% but with lower operating profits ahead, I am neutral (leaning bullish) on the stock, as I believe the possible upside does not reflect the risk, which makes for just an average risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFCJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.