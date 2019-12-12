iQIYI: A Good Time To Buy

One trigger for the stock is the macroeconomic environment which is down due to the USA-China trade war.

iQIYI is a growth stock that has the potential to reach more than 300 million users in the coming years. It currently has 105.8 million subscribers.

iQIYI along with Tencent Video and Youku Tudou are the three largest content streaming services in China. It currently has a market cap of $14.45 billion.

iQIYI

In Q3 2019, iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) (known as the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) of China) added 5.3 million subscribers to take its total subscriber base to 105.8 million, 99.2% of which are paid subscribers. The company earns money both from ads and paid subscriptions. iQIYI has taken a number of steps to protect its moat and increase its revenues. One important step was the production of popular original content such as The Rap of China, Mr. Housework, My Mowgli Boy and The Big Band to attract consumers to become paying subscribers. It earned $520 million from paid subscriptions this quarter which is a 30% year-on-year increase. It also has acquired a company called Skymoons for $190 million for in-house production of video game content.

iQIYI is ideally placed to take advantage of the huge Chinese market as it is backed by the internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). iQIYI has also been able to leverage the artificial intelligence technology of Baidu in not only selecting content but also increasing efficiency in processes such as market distribution, adding subtitles and integrating multimedia. Moreover, traditional streaming services such as Netflix are banned in China.

iQIYI has also forayed into international markets like Malaysia that have a sizeable Chinese population. It also has plans to expand into markets such as North America, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Growth Perspective

iQIYI is a growth stock with huge potential, though the growth in revenues in the last few quarters hasn't been up to the expected level. There is only a 7% increase in revenue on a year-on-year basis. The major reason for this was the slowdown of the advertising market in China due to the trade war. Once the trade war comes to an end, we should see an increase in revenues from the in-feed advertisements. Online advertising revenue decreased by 14% Y-o-Y to $289.2 million. The redeeming factor has been the 30% growth in paid subscribers for the platform. One more trigger for iQIYI could be the widescale adoption of 5G in China in the future. This will further result in the growth of subscribers and revenue.

The differentiating factor between the content platforms in China is the content they deliver. The content costs are $870.5 million in the current quarter which is just a 3% increase on a Y-o-Y basis. According to the guidance provided by the company, we can expect the content costs to remain stable over the coming few quarters. This will help increase operating margins and reduce losses.

One important factor to consider is the average revenue per user ARPU. Once the subscriber base is increased, this can be increased in two ways a) by decreasing the discount offered in the marketing campaigns b) by increasing the price of the subscription. I feel that the stock is undervalued now as people expect the revenues to stay flat but the metric to be considered is actually subscriber count. Once the growth has been achieved, ARPU can be increased by the company.

As you can see above, the Chinese content platforms have seen phenomenal growth in the past few years. Considering the population and the income levels of Chinese, this growth in subscribers is expected to continue in the future.

Netflix's share of the world market has come drastically down. It added 6.8 million subscribers to take their total to 158.3 million subscribers. Of these, 60.62 million subscribers are in the US. It is going to face stiff competition from the Chinese SVoD providers in east Asian and southeast Asian markets.

Downside Risks

iQIYI faces competition from Tencent Video and Youku Tudou which are backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) respectively. Tencent has currently around 100 million subscribers and Youku Tudou is estimated to have 81 million subscribers. This competition might limit the number of subscribers and the prices of the subscriptions for iQIYI.

But on a positive note, more than 44% of Chinese internet users subscribe to two or three content platforms and 16% of internet users have registered for three content services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.