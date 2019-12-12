Aducanumab Data A Positive For Biogen Regardless Of FDA Approval Timeline

This may be true, but data are still good enough that even if the FDA asks for another confirmatory trial, the stock won’t get hurt too badly.

Last week Biogen finally presented its long-awaited Phase 3 results for its phoenix-from-the-ashes Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab. As November drew to a close just before the data were published, some analysts were predicting a big letdown. “The bottom line is, the FDA standard of approval is substantial evidence of efficacy and the cumulative data for aducanumab falls really far short of this standard,” wrote Baird analyst Brian Skorney. “We do not think that data validates anything near receiving approval from the FDA.” He predicted that if investors were disappointed by the presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease [CTAD] annual congress on December 5, the stock could fall to as low as $230.

As it turns out, shares rose on the news and remain about 4% higher since the CTAD presentation at time of writing. That doesn’t mean that Skorney was wrong about the FDA of course. He could be proven right about the FDA not granting outright approval to aducanumab. However, I do not believe that a complete response letter demanding a new trial would be followed by a fall to pre-October 22 levels. That was the date that aducanumab was brought back from the dead so to speak, when new data became available that showed that an earlier futility analysis had been negated and the drug did in fact hit its primary endpoint in one of its two pivotal studies.

What follows is a deeper look into Biogen’s presentation, why it is probably not sufficient for outright approval, and finally why that may not be so much of a negative for the company anyway.

The Presentation

The first thing the presentation set out to do was explain why there was a difference between the EMERGE study, which met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score by 78 weeks, and the ENGAGE study, which did not. Both studies were essentially the same. The main difference was the rate at which they were enrolled.

As you can see from the chart above (slide 10), a new protocol was introduced in March, at a timepoint when ENGAGE – the study that was not trending positive by the time of the futility analysis - had enrolled about 800 subjects and EMERGE – the one that was trending positive – had enrolled only about 600. The new protocol, Protocol Version 4 (PV4) differed from PV3 in that PV4 allowed ApoE ε4 gene carriers to titrate up to the full 10mg/kg dose. ApoE ε4 codes for a protein that is more prone to building beta amyloid plaques in the brain than other ApoE proteins. People with this gene are more predisposed to Alzheimer’s Disease. The reason these subjects were originally prevented from receiving the full dose was that they are more prone to ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities) than non carriers. These can be asymptomatic but they are a safety concern, though poorly understood. However, Biogen later learned that titration mitigates the effects of ARIA, and so the protocol was then changed to include these subjects.

The catch is that changing the protocol does not mean that all subjects randomized to the highest dose started receiving it immediately. It took 18 months to get consent from all subjects for the higher dosage under the new protocol.

As you can see from the chart above (slide 11), cross-referencing with slide 10 shows that by June 2017, the patient cutoff for inclusion in the futility analysis, only 15 or so subjects judging by the graph (each tick mark is one patient) had consented to the new protocol. That means that even less had any substantial time on the highest dose. What that shows is that almost none of the ApoE ε4 carriers randomized to the highest dose were included in the futility analysis. That’s why the futility analysis was confirmed and the trial was suspended.

The data kept coming in, though. By the end of the EMERGE trial, the one that was trending positive at the time of the futility analysis, here is what we see from the final dataset (slide 23).

From this chart, CDR-SB decline was 22% slower in the high dose cohort than placebo. The data were even better for two more secondary endpoints, different Alzheimer’s cognition tests.

Why ENGAGE Failed

Here is where it gets interesting. Below are the same data but for ENGAGE, the trial that did not meet its primary endpoint even after the full dataset became available.

What we see here is that the high dose cohort actually saw CDR-SB decline faster than placebo. At first glance this makes no sense. It would make sense that the futility analysis would show the trial failing because of PV4 consent timing, but why does the full dataset also show the trial missing its primary endpoint even for those actually on the high dose? If a high dose is what matters, why did the high dose cohort fail here?

By itself, this should mean that the FDA will reject aducanumab because the trials were not consistent. However, the difference in the data can be accounted for by the fact that ENGAGE had enrolled more subjects by the time that PV4 was implemented. That means that even those ApoE ε4 subjects randomized to the high dose actually had the opportunity to take the full 14 doses over the course of the trial. Only 15% of ENGAGE subjects took the full complement of doses at the highest dose. This compares with 21% of EMERGE subjects. EMERGE had an advantage.

If we break down the data to isolate the ENGAGE subjects that consented to PV4 early enough to receive all 14 doses at the highest dose, we do see efficacy, as below.

Isolating only those subjects who took the full 14 doses at the highest dose for both EMERGE and ENGAGE, we see a 30% slower decline than placebo in CDR-SB for EMERGE, and 27% for ENGAGE.

So What Now?

Admittedly the data is patchy because of the quirkiness in how subjects were enrolled relative to when protocol was changed. Because of this I don’t believe that the FDA will approve aducanumab outright on first filing, though that is possible. Still, the data are encouraging enough that, first of all, investors did not sell the stock when the presentation was made public, and second, even if the FDA tells Biogen to conduct another Phase III trial to confirm the data, that this will still be encouraging.

Biogen may not even have to conduct another full study, because a re-dosing study is in the works that will offer access to aducanumab for subjects previously enrolled in other aducanumab studies. The FDA may wait on approval until this study is concluded, which means that Biogen may not have to invest more in additional trials. It will just be a question of losing some time, but not the prospects for the drug itself.

There was an additional question brought up by Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal during the Q&A session that should make investors optimistic. He asked about the negative effect of including data from subjects who discontinued treatment in the studies (as opposed to subjects who withdrew completely from the study). Subjects who discontinued treatment for any reason but stayed in the study were 23% for EMERGE and 27% for ENGAGE for the high dose cohorts. Trial staff encouraged these people to stay enrolled in the trial nevertheless so data could still be collected and there would be fewer gaps.

These subjects were still counted as if they were taking aducanumab in their respective cohorts when they were not actually taking anything, which obviously skews results against aducanumab. Still, we saw statistical significance achieved in the primary endpoint.

So, while there are enough problems with the data to assume the FDA won’t just give aducanumab the green light out the gate, the data are good enough that even if approval is delayed, the stock shouldn’t suffer significantly. Now that there is no threat of a futility analysis, the next trial has a much better chance of succeeding outright, and that I believe is what investors will focus on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.