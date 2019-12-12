XAR And BOTZ: Hedging Bets For Conventional Vs. AI Weapons

The best-performing ETF in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense segment is the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

Artificial intelligence system spending is expected to increase from less than $40 billion in 2019 to more than $100 billion in 2023.

With the backdrop that the U.S. Congress has released its $738 billion defense budget, a Nov. 4 interim report from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence was tasked by Congress to research ways to advance the development of artificial intelligence for national security and defense purposes.

In this article, I discuss how the strong growth in conventional defense weapon spending and AI weapon applications should benefit two ETFs. One ETF has a portfolio of defense companies that are primarily conventional weapons contractors, and one ETF has a portfolio of AI and robotic companies addressing the artificial intelligence arms race.

ETFs

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Year-to-date, the best-performing ETF in the U.S. Aerospace & Defense segment is the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR), with a total return of YTD of 40.91% and 33.22% for the past 12 months. It holds a portfolio of aerospace and defense stocks with a 40/40/20 weighting among large-, mid-, and small-caps, respectively. Thus, although United Technologies (UTX), Boeing (BA), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) are large-cap companies, each hold only about 4% of all holdings.

Table 1 shows the top 10 Holdings for XAR, year-to-date stock growth, and the percentage of weightings of the holdings.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ),

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ), which started trading in September 2016, is one of the most widely-followed exchange-traded ETFs, specializing in the robotics and AI industries. The fund has 37 exchange-listed stocks in its portfolio — with the top 10 companies accounting for 60.69% of the holdings, including Nvidia (NVDA) as the top holding at 8.68%. Total return YTD is 29.33%.

Table 2 shows the top 10 Holdings for BOTZ, YTD stock growth, and the percentage of weightings of the holdings.

Weaponry Size and Growth

The returns on the two ETFs will be impacted by growth of global military spending. This section details sales and forecasts primarily of the U.S., China and Russia plus other countries toward military production, exports, and imports.

Worldwide military spending is anticipated to grow at a rate of about 3% over the 2019–2023 period to reach $2.1 trillion by 2023. A driving factor to increased weaponry spending are the ongoing geopolitical tensions in various regions. In Asia, we see tensions between North and South Korea and between China and Taiwan.

As an example, in June 2019, the U.S. State Department approved sales of weapons requested by Taiwan, including tanks and Stinger missiles estimated to be worth about $2.2 billion. China subsequently responded by saying it would impose sanctions on U.S. firms involved in such a deal. A month later, China conducted a series of anti-ship ballistic missile tests in the contested waters. Despite international warnings, China continues to tighten its grip in the South China Sea.

The Middle East is suffering from the worst upheaval in decades, with protests in Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon, political transitions in Algeria and Sudan, civil wars in Libya, Yemen, and Syria, and regional conflicts between the Gulf states against Iran and Turkey against the Kurds.

In Europe, members of NATO also are increasing defense budgets to reach a defense spending target of 2% of GDP, another positive driver. Table 3 shows defense spending by country (total conventional and AI).

*=data not available, **=data partially available

Conventional Modern Weapons

According to a new study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the global weapons industry, the world's 100 largest weapons producers and military contractors saw another boost in global sales in 2018, with total sales of $420 billion, 4.6% higher than in 2017.

The increase in sales in 2018 was due mainly to the five largest US arms companies. The top five spots in the ranking are held exclusively by arms companies based in the United States: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman (NOC), Raytheon (RTN), and General Dynamics (GD). These five companies alone accounted for $148 billion and 35 per cent of total Top 100 arms sales in 2018.

The combined arms sales of the 10 Russian companies in the 2018 ranking were $36.2 billion—a marginal decrease of 0.4% on 2017. Their share of total Top 100 arms sales fell from 9.7% in 2017 to 8.6% in 2018.

Chart 1

On the spending front, total world military expenditure rose to $1822 billion in 2018, representing an increase of 2.6 percent from 2017. Note that "military expenditure" refers to all government spending on current military forces and activities, including salaries and benefits, operational expenses, arms and equipment purchases, military construction, research and development, and central administration, command and support.

Military spending by the U.S. increased for the first time since 2010 under President Trump, increasing 4.6%. Spending by China grew for the 24th consecutive year, increasing its military expenditure by 5.0% to $250 billion in 2018.

Chart 2 shows that he U.S. and China accounted for half of the world’s military spending.

Chart 2

For 2019, China’s Ministry of National Defense said that the budget for military spending is expected to increase by 7.5%, to 1.19 trillion yuan ($177.6 billion). This makes 2019 the fourth consecutive year of single-digit budget growth, according to the announcement written in Chinese.

Artificial Intelligence Weaponization

A total of 40% of all AI companies are based in America, while 11% of all AI companies are based in China. Chinese start-ups have attracted more venture capital funding than their U.S. counterparts for the first time in 2018.

Chart 3

U.S.

The arms race is morphing into its own battlefield as all U.S. military services are combining large budgets for conventional weapons with AI into semiautonomous and autonomous vehicles, including fighter aircraft, drones, ground vehicles, and naval vessels. In addition, the DOD is seeking to exploit AI’s analytic potential in the area of command and control. The Air Force is developing a system for Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2), working with Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, and several AI start-ups to develop the capability.

China

!n the first half of 2018, $56 billion was invested in China-based early-stage AI companies, compared to $42 billion in the U.S. during the same period.

According to an interim report released by The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence on November 4, 2019:

“Chinese researchers are developing military applications of AI technologies––including for swarming, decision support, and information operations––while the Chinese defense industry is pursuing the development of increasingly autonomous weapons systems. China is pursuing a process of “intelligentization” as a new imperative in military modernization.”

In July 2017, China’s State Council released an AI plan and strategy calling for China to pass the United States by 2020 and become the world’s leader in AI by 2030, committing $150 billion to the goal. China is projected to spend $4.5 billion on drone technology by 2021, according to SIPRI.

In 2017, China expressed a desire to utilize AI for flight guidance and target recognition systems in its new generations of cruise missiles. Just two years later, that desire was realized, and China is the world’s leader in missile technology with its development of deep reinforcement learning control systems for targeting and guidance.

Chinese weapons manufacturers are already selling armed AI controlled drones. Chinese AI market success directly increases its military and intelligence abilities because Chinese companies developing AI work in close cooperation with the Chinese Military. Thus, the Chinese government’s request to the four large AI-oriented firms in China - Baidu (BIDU), Tencent, (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), and iFlytek - to develop AI hardware and software systems to handle autonomous driving and language processing, could have military implications.

Russia

In addition to using AI cybersecurity to sway public elections, Russian military has been researching and developing AI robotics control systems, with an emphasis on autonomous vehicles and planes with autonomous target identification and engagement capabilities. In March 2018, Russia released plans for a National Center for Artificial Intelligence, among other defense related initiatives.

Despite having at least ten research centers dedicated to AI use in warfare, Russia's annual domestic military spending on AI is estimated to be as low as $12.5 million annually, just 0.01% of the unclassified AI budget for the United States military. International sanctions may be part of the problem as Russia has been forced to cut its defense budget by 7% in 2017, 3.2% in 2018 and estimated 4.8% for 2019.

Investor Takeaway

Global defense budgets are increasing, and these two ETFs – XAR and BOTZ – present investors with identified stocks that focus not only on conventional weapons but on AI systems that are on the threshold of strong future growth.

By investing in both ETFs, investors can hedge their bets that if conventional weaponry growth slows (XAR), AI-based technology will provide a counterbalance to slowing conventional sales (BOTZ).

This article addresses only the military component of AI. According to our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” AI applications also include healthcare, autonomous vehicles, education, business analytics, machine vision, and robotics. Growth in AI system spending is expected to increase from less than $40 billion in 2019 to more than $100 billion in 2023.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.