PREIT's Amazing (And Underrated) Transformation

By selling early (at high cap rates, when necessary) while investing in higher-quality properties, PREIT positioned itself to survive the retail apocalypse.

Most of the malls PREIT sold have lost multiple anchors in the subsequent years, and the new owners are struggling to replace them.

PREIT's management team aggressively sold lower-quality malls between 2013 and 2017, paring down the portfolio by about 50% and boosting sales per square foot to more than $500.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has reported sharp deterioration in its funds from operations (FFO) as the retail apocalypse has ramped up over the past several years. Adjusted FFO per share slipped to $1.91 in 2016 from $1.96 two years earlier, before plunging to $1.67 in 2017 and $1.54 in 2018. Management currently expects adjusted FFO per share to plummet again to a range of $1.08 to $1.14 in 2019.

Due to this dreadful trajectory, PREIT stock has plunged to the $5-$6 range, after trading between $20 and $25 for most of 2015 and 2016. Many investors are frustrated with the REIT's management for routinely missing guidance in recent years.

Data by YCharts

That said, investors don't fully appreciate the management team's foresight in getting ahead of the retail apocalypse over the past seven years. At the end of 2012, PREIT owned 38 enclosed malls that averaged sales per square foot of just $365. Between 2013 and 2017, it sold 17 of its worst properties while acquiring one high-end mall. (It also recently returned one mall to the lender and is likely to do the same at another property in 2020.)

Meanwhile, PREIT invested heavily in redeveloping most of its remaining properties to replace anchor stores that closed and upgrade the tenant mix. As a result, sales per square foot reached $522 as of last quarter. With several high-impact projects coming on line in late 2019 and 2020, sales per square foot and NOI should continue to grow rapidly in the years ahead. In short, by absorbing a lot of pain over the past few years, PREIT has positioned itself for a return to FFO growth starting next year.

(PREIT has invested heavily in its remaining malls. Image source: PREIT.)

A survey of the malls that PREIT dumped shows that the REIT dodged a bullet by selling early. These properties have experienced a slew of anchor store closures by the likes of Sears, Bon-Ton, J.C. Penney (JCP), and Macy's (M).

Year 1: 2013

PREIT sold three underperforming malls in 2013: Phillipsburg Mall, Orlando Fashion Square, and Chambersburg Mall. All three were producing sales per square foot of less than $250 at the time they were sold, with non-anchor occupancy ranging between 66.5% and 80.7%.

Phillipsburg Mall sold for $11.5 million, Orlando Fashion Square for $35 million, and Chambersburg Mall for $8.8 million. PREIT disclosed that the first two were sold at decent cap rates of 9.8%; it did not announce a cap rate for the third transaction. In hindsight, all three sales appear to have been wise.

Since being sold in early 2013, Phillipsburg Mall has lost three of its four anchors (Sears, Bon-Ton, and J.C. Penney). While the buyer has apparently been able to recoup its investment with a modest return, the mall's cash flow is now negative and its occupancy rate is a dismal 37%.

Orlando Fashion Square has fared better. While its Sears store has closed and the Dillard's store has transitioned into a clearance center, Seritage Growth Properties is paying to redevelop the former Sears location. Meanwhile, the mall's Macy's and J.C. Penney stores remain open. Nevertheless, the mall has steadily lost in-line tenants and the buyer eventually defaulted on its mortgage. A developer recently bought the land underneath the mall for $25 million and expects to tear down most of the mall.

Finally, Chambersburg Mall has lost all four of its anchor tenants since being sold: J.C. Penney, Sears, Bon-Ton, and (most recently) Burlington. It is now anchored by an antique store, with Rural King potentially joining it in the future. The mall also recently lost a gym, and a ban on alcohol sales in the township makes it unattractive to restaurants, driving up the vacancy rate. Exact statistics aren't available, but this mall also may no longer be cash flow positive.

Between the three malls PREIT sold in 2013, eight anchor stores have closed in less than seven years. Clearly, PREIT dodged a bullet - and it didn't even have to resort to fire-sale prices to unload the properties.

Year 2: 2014

PREIT continued its asset sale activity in 2014 by selling another three malls: South Mall, Nittany Mall, and North Hanover Mall. These three properties averaged sales per square foot of $246 in 2013, just before they were offloaded.

South Mall was sold for $23.6 million. While its non-anchor occupancy was 90.6% at the time of the sale, the mall was in disrepair. Furthermore, it has suffered a string of anchor departures, including Bon-Ton, an antiques market, and a furniture store brought in to replace the antiques market. The mall has also lost several key in-line tenants just in the past year.

(Bon-Ton's demise hurt many former PREIT malls. Image source: Bon-Ton.)

Nittany Mall and North Hanover Mall were sold for a combined $32.3 million. Nittany Mall has lost three of its four anchors since 2015: J.C. Penney, Sears, and Bon-Ton. Only Macy's remains, along with a Dunham's Sports store that replaced J.C. Penney. The mall has experienced a string of in-line store closures, too, and has been forced to pivot to non-traditional mall uses. Meanwhile, North Hanover Mall has lost its Sears but kept its J.C. Penney store thus far. Based on anecdotal evidence, traffic appears to be plunging while the vacancy rate has spiked.

As was true for the malls sold in 2013, these three malls have lost more than half of their anchors since being sold in 2014. Not as much information is available on the terms of the sales, but it's clear that PREIT is better off without these properties.

Year 3: 2015

PREIT sold two more malls in 2015: Uniontown Mall and Voorhees Town Center. In 2014, the two properties produced sales per square foot of $274 and $242, respectively. Entering 2015, non-anchor occupancy was 87.3% at Uniontown Mall but only 75.7% at Voorhees Town Center.

Voorhees Town Center was sold for $13.4 million. It lost its Macy's anchor in early 2017, but Boscov's (the other anchor) has hung on. As of last year, occupancy had fallen to around 50% and the local township was planning to use eminent domain to acquire the property if it could not negotiate a deal with the property's new owner.

PREIT sold Uniontown Mall for $23 million. Since the sale in August 2015, all of the mall's anchors except for J.C. Penney have closed: Sears, Bon-Ton, Burlington, and Dunham's Sports. Not surprisingly, the interior of the mall is struggling. In short, these two malls have also gone downhill rapidly since PREIT sold them.

Year 4: 2016

The asset sale program kicked into high gear in 2016. PREIT sold six underperforming malls that year: Palmer Park Mall, Lycoming Mall, Gadsden Mall, Wiregrass Commons Mall, New River Valley Mall, and Washington Crown Center. Sales per square foot for these six malls ranged between $274 and $329 in 2015.

Some of these asset sales proved prescient. For example, PREIT sold Lycoming Mall for $26.35 million, representing a sky-high cap rate of 18%. However, the mall lost all four of its anchor stores between 2017 and 2018 and is now struggling to retain in-line tenants. Washington Crown Center, which sold for $20 million, has also lost all four of its anchors, although Rural King has replaced the former Gander Mountain store. So far, the new owner has done a decent job of filling in-line vacancies, but without solid anchor tenants, the writing is on the wall.

Gadsden Mall, New River Valley Mall, and Wiregrass Commons Mall were sold as a unit for $66 million: a 17% cap rate. This deal was arguably less successful, as Wiregrass Commons has retained all four of its anchor stores and New River Valley Mall has lost just one (J.C. Penney), which has been successfully redeveloped. On the other hand, these malls are hardly thriving. Wiregrass Commons lost five in-line tenants in late 2018 and early 2019 and Gadsden Mall has lost its Sears and J.C. Penney stores since 2017, leaving only Belk and a movie theater as anchor tenants.

(Image source: Sears.)

As for Palmer Park Mall, which was sold for $18 million in 2016, the loss of Bon-Ton (one of two anchors) doesn't appear to have hurt business so far. All in all, it appears that PREIT may have become more desperate to offload low-productivity malls in 2016, accepting worse cap rates for properties that in some cases have remained resilient. But with two of the six malls sold in 2016 having lost four anchor tenants since then, PREIT's paranoia seems to have been justified.

The final year: 2017

PREIT wrapped up its asset sale campaign in 2017, selling three more properties: Beaver Valley Mall, Crossroads Mall, and Logan Valley Mall. The sale prices were $24.2 million, $24.8 million, and $33.2 million, respectively.

These malls weren't as troubled as some of the properties PREIT sold earlier, with sales per square foot in the $300 to $400 range. However, they are in smaller markets that could have trouble supporting enclosed malls in the long run. Beaver Valley Mall had also lost its Macy's and Sears stores shortly before being sold.

So far, all three malls appear to be holding on. Crossroads Mall and Logan Valley Mall have also lost their Sears stores, but the Crossroads Mall location was quickly filled by Rural King. The vacant anchor boxes at Beaver Valley Mall have been filled as well. Assuming that these malls were also sold at high-teens cap rates, the new owners may have gotten a bargain. But that could still change if the retail apocalypse takes a turn for the worse in the years ahead.

PREIT saved itself from disaster

PREIT is continuing to pare its mall portfolio today. It returned one underperforming mall (Wyoming Valley Mall) to the lender earlier this year and appears likely to do the same with Valley View Mall next year. After the final lender transition, it will have gotten rid of 19 of the 38 malls it owned seven years ago.

By my count, those 19 properties have suffered 38 anchor store closures, with half of those related to Sears' and Bon-Ton's downward spirals. Most of these anchor boxes remain vacant. PREIT would have needed an enormous amount of CapEx spending to address these anchor store closures, assuming it could even find willing replacements. Without anchor replacements, these malls are likely to suffer steady losses of their in-line tenants and sharp NOI declines. Many may close over the next decade.

Given that PREIT barely had the capacity to fund the dozen or so major redevelopment projects it has implemented over the past five years, there's no way it could have pulled off dozens of additional anchor replacements. If it had stood by and collected rent checks until stores started closing, the REIT's present-day portfolio would be littered with vacancies.

Instead, PREIT has a collection of A and B malls, with just a couple of underperformers left. Most of these properties have been renovated recently, have no empty anchor spots, and are either in major metro areas or are dominant in midsize markets.

While NOI and FFO haven't returned to growth quite yet, a string of redevelopment completions that began in September and will run through mid-2020 should turn things around next year. PREIT's management certainly hasn't been infallible. Nevertheless, CEO Joe Coradino and his team deserve a lot of credit for putting the REIT in position to survive the retail apocalypse and return to growth in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, JCP, M, SRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.