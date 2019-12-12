Discover Financial Offers A Great Shareholder Yield

The company is very sensitive to the health of the economy, and the share price can be highly volatile.

DFS has rewarded investors with an almost 10% average shareholder yield over the last 5 years.

Thesis

There is a lot to like about Discover Financial Services (DFS).

The company pays a 2%+ dividend that is safely covered and growing at a double-digit average pace.

Aggressive buybacks are lifting the total shareholder yield close to 9% in the trailing twelve months.

Routinely achieves ROE of over 20% and managed to stay profitable even during the recession.

Shares are trading at a discount not only to the broader market but to the company's own historical averages as well.

The Company

Discover Financial Services was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. They do business in 2 segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. DFS is the 3rd largest credit card brand in the US and also offers various loans and savings/checking accounts. Payment Services owns and operates the Discover and Pulse payment networks. DFS also owns Diners Club International, producing credit cards with a focus on travel and entertainment spending.

Source: Discover Financial Services Investor Relations

Dividend

Not only does DFS pay a safe, fast-growing dividend, they also return a lot of cash to shareholders through buybacks. This makes for a very impressive 5-yr average shareholder yield of 9.7%.

The current dividend yields 2.1%. The company did cut the dividend during the recession, but quickly managed to bring it back up with 150% and 100% increases in 2011 and 2012 respectively. In the last 5 years the dividend has grown at a CAGR pace of 13% - I expect low double-digit increases to continue in the near future. The latest increase in 2019 came in at 10%. The dividend is very safely covered by earnings. Dividend payout ratio from earnings is just 18.6%.

Buybacks have further enhanced shareholder yield. DFS has reduced the float by more than 40% since 2010 for a CAGR buyback yield of 5.6%. The combination of growing dividends with a low payout ratio and a strong buyback program make it an interesting pick for investors.

Source: Morningstar

Latest Earnings

DFS had a great quarter, beating revenue and EPS expectations in Q3 2019. Revenue net of interest expense increased by 6% YoY and diluted EPS increased by 15% YoY. Total loans grew by 6% and the payment network services volume grew by 7%. Return on equity was a very impressive 26%. The CET1 capital ratio was unchanged from the latest quarter and Q3 2018 at 11.4%. The company returned $540M to shareholders, with around $420M going towards buying back 5.1M common shares.

Valuation

Due to being very sensitive to the health of the economy, DFS trades at a lower multiple than the broader market. The 5-yr average P/E has been 11 and P/FCF average for the same time frame has been 5.6. DFS shares currently trade at a discount to those averages. P/E is currently 9.5 and P/FCF is 5. The cyclically adjusted P/E is at 15.

Investors should build a position in DFS over time, as the stock price tends to be more volatile than the broader market, offering even more attractive valuations during any corrections.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

DFS is very profitable during good times, regularly achieving return-on-equity in the 20s. However, during recessions DFS earnings will take a big hit alongside other credit card providers. During a downturn, loan delinquencies and defaults rise whilst consumer appetite for loans decreases. The company accumulates reserves for tougher economic periods and as a result managed to stay profitable even during the Great Recession. This indicates the strength of the business.

Discover's stock can be very volatile due to its sensitivity to the health of the economy and consumer spending. At the first sign of trouble this stock will sell off, but tends to recover quite quickly once the outlook brightens. We only have to check the late 2018 correction for evidence of that - DFS stock declined almost 30%, but rallied close to 65% by the end of July.

The company's loan business also benefits from higher interest rates, so a long-lasting low interest rate environment reduces DFS profitability from that segment.

Summary

Discover Financial is highly profitable, growing earnings and revenues whilst rewarding shareholders through increasing dividends and buybacks. Although conservative investors might be put off by the fact that the dividend was cut during the recession, I believe going forward DFS will offer good returns for investors who are willing to hold it for the long-term and slowly increase the position during dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.