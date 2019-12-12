43 Dividend Boosts Declared December 9

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 38.62% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger, higher-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this pre-mid-December pack.

10 top dividend-boosted stocks ranged from 5.4% to 48.53% in net gains calculated from broker targets plus dividends less broker fees.

Closed end investment companies (CEICs) with twenty-one hikes showed the most increases this week. Next best was the financial services sector with five.

This week, Barron's listed 43 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged from $0.00003 per M to $0.38 quarterly, and ranged 0.1% to 104.3% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 12/9/19 update.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your December 9 data from Barron's for 43 dividend-paying stocks supplemented by dog-catcher analysis powered by YCharts which failed to show data for two listed by Barron's, Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG), and Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc (NXJ).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 5.4% To 48.53% Net Gains For 10 Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks To December 9, 2020

Four of 10 top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Half of the 21 CEICs were left our of this analysis since no target prices are reported for them. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to December 9, 2020 were:

Medifast Inc. (MED) was projected to net $485.33, based on the median of estimates from three analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 36% less than the market as a whole.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) was projected to net $271.79, based on the median of target estimates from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for SOI.

Stryker Corp. (SYK) was projected to net $163.46, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 29 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% under the market as a whole.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) was projected to net $148.09, based on the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 22% less than the market as a whole.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) was projected to net $146.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% under the market as a whole.

Grifols SA (GRFS) was projected to net $125.25, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 7% over the market as a whole.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) was projected to net $114.28, based on a median of target price estimates from 17 analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% above the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy (SU) was projected to net $112.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 9% over the market as a whole.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was projected to net $107.84, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 18% over the market as a whole.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) was projected to net $85.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 20% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16.22% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Dividend Booster Dogs To Shed 8.79% And 19.56% By December 9, 2020

The two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for December 9, 2019-20 were:

Source: YCharts.com

The Toro Co. Inc. (TTC) projected an $87.85 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $10 in broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less than the market as a whole.

Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) projected a $195.64 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from three analysts including $10 in broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 19% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated to be 14.18% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

Source: pets4homes.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

28 Dividend Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains (or Losses)

Source: YCharts.com

41 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top 10 dividend-boosted stocks reported in Barron's 12/9/19 by yield represented 10 closed-end funds. However, with no broker target price data, a full dog-catcher review of the fund price action was not possible.

However the bottom seven of those closed-end investment companies were reviewed for this week's list. The top five CEICs in the second wave of dividend-boosted equities this week were Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM)[1], Double Line Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) [2], JH Income Securities (JHS) [3], Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) [4], Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term [5]. The two more CEICs placed eighth and ninth on this Dividend Booster Yield list, MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Fund (CMU) [8], and MFS High Income Municipal Trust Fund (CXE) [9].

Then the lone financial services equity in the middle ten list placed sixth, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) [6]. Finally, two consumer cyclicals placed seventh and tenth, Medifast Inc. [7], and Buckle Inc. [10] to complete the December 9 mid-ten dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 December 9 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 7.9% To 44.47% Upsides While (32) Five Down-Siders Plunged -0.02% to -22.96%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 38.62% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 12/9/2020

10 top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 dividend=boosted dogs screened 12/9/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of 11 Morningstar sectors and seven funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 4.45% Vs. (33 ) 7.24% Net Gains by All 10 Come December 9, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 38.62% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The very highest priced selection, Medifast Inc. was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 48.53%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of December 9 were: MFS High Yield Municipal Fund, MFS High Income Municipal Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund, Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA), Vivaldi Opportunities Fund, with prices ranging from $4.80 to $13.62.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of December 9 were: JH Income Securities, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit, Buckle Inc., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Medifast Inc., whose prices ranged from $14.64 to $89.29.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly and YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pets4homes.co.uk

