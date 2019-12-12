Superdry: Not As Undervalued As I Initially Thought

Amid Brexit fears, the UK market is turning into a land of opportunity for value investors and alpha seekers who are struggling to find where to put their money in a period that the US market is close to its highs and most stocks trading at high valuation multiples. The UK is great for American investors, as it has high standards in accounting and corporate governance, a similar and understandable culture, and all information is available in English.

Luckily, a lot of undervalued stocks can be found, especially in AIM, but unfortunately, very few are accessible through American ADRs and have available tickers in Seeking Alpha. So, whenever I find the latter stocks, I am happy to present them, as I have already done with Safestyle (OTC:SFYLF),(here), and Laura Ashley (OTC:LARAF),(here), which I think are both extremely undervalued.

In this article, I will try to investigate if this is the case for Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGF,OTCPK:SEPGY) as well. Superdry is a UK branded clothing company with products that combine vintage Americana styling with Japanese inspired graphics. The brand is very popular in the UK, and it is very common to see people wearing jackets and bearing bags with the Superdry brand in the streets of London. The brand is not that familiar in the rest of Europe, and awareness is much lower for the rest of the world. However, those markets are very big, and Superdry’s expansionary efforts in the previous few years have led ex-UK revenue share to overcome the domestic one. In FY 2019, UK revenue was only 35% of the total.

Source: Superdry's FY 2019 Annual Report

A year ago, SA contributor Simeon Rusanov wrote an article about the company, describing its profile and history while presenting an interesting investment thesis. The article became a top idea, and I suggest you read it, since I will avoid repeating information presented there. In my article, I will deal with new developments and focus on the valuation side, followed by the investing strategy that I am planning to follow for this specific stock.

The basic development in the story is the pivotal moment of co-founder Julian Dunkerton returning to lead and try to turn around the company. On the valuation side, I will take into account the further stock decline, which has made the valuation more interesting, and I will use my assessing style, which utilizes the EMV (expected monetary value) calculation of basic broad scenarios. Regarding the investing strategy, I will describe how I am preparing to act if things get worse for the company since fashion and retail are quite unpredictable.

Basic facts and figures that highlight the undervaluation

In FY 2019, revenue was £872 million and underlying net income was £30 million. Note that current underlying earnings are considered low compared to what the company was achieving during the previous few years (e.g., FY 2018: £76 million). In addition, especially until FY 2017, Superdry had displayed exceptional growth and net margins, which reveal its internal strengths and competence as a company. Revenue in FY 2010 was just £139 million, but by FY 2017, it had already exploded to £752 million.

Superdry trades for just £413 million (504p per share), having a price to sales of 0.47x, which is very low for a company that used to have decent margins, exceptional growth and bears no debt.

Dunkerton’s Return

After having waged a six-month campaign, in April, Dunkerton won the battle to rejoin the board. The margin for his election was very narrow (51.15%), but it was followed by the resignation of the defeated directors and Dunkerton became the new CEO, replacing former CEO Euan Sutherland.

Superdry's co-founder and CEO, Julian Dunkerton. (Source: Wikipedia)

In his FY 2019 Annual Report letter, Dunkerton highlights his basic strategy and the steps that he is willing to follow to turn around the company. He aims “to restore Superdry to a high margin business, with strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base, to put a halt to constant discounting and to reinvigorate the E-commerce business, providing vision for this channel of opportunity.”

The previous “buyer-led” approach will be replaced by a “design-led” approach. Superdry will also limit discounting, and any clearance activity will be in outlets rather than in stores and online. The company recognises its store estate as a key asset and a clear advantage to pure e-commerce players, but it still believes that e-commerce will be the fastest-growing division. So, it is redesigning the website to improve the digital consumer experience and increase conversion rates. Finally, Asia is seen as the area of the most significant growth potential, providing exciting future opportunities.

Of course, every CEO believes and advertises that his strategy is the most suitable. Dunkerton does the same, and Sutherland was doing the same when he was CEO. It is very difficult to judge what works best because sometimes for businesses, there is a time interval between actions and results. You can’t know for sure what brings what. In addition, luck and external conditions can also shape the outcome.

For Superdry, the main question arising is, “What are the probabilities that a founder will deliver a better job in rescuing the company, compared to a ‘professional manager?’ ”

Some might think that when a company is getting large enough, it should escape from the concept of the “one-man show” of its founder. Others will argue that the founder possesses the vision, the instinct and the proof of success, which brought the company where it is today.

I generally prefer to see the founder leading a company, because more than anyone else, his actions often come out of enthusiasm, long-term vision and personal values, rather than pure economic interest, which occasionally turns out to be very short-sighted. A founder sees the company as his “baby” — especially when it has “stuck” and needs a restart, I think that the founder can have clearer sight, can be very decisive and thus make a difference. Success is not guaranteed, but for those reasons, as a shareholder, I prefer to see Dunkerton returning and leading Superdry.

Valuation under different scenarios

During the previous ten years, the company has not produced significant FCF, because of the heavy capital expenditures. In assessing this reality, I will make a distinction between the early high-growth years and the later stagnant-growth years.

Until 2017, those investments had brought significant growth and created long-term value. Looking at FY 2010 to FY 2017 cumulative numbers, I would describe it as a good deal — Superdry paid a total of about £300 million in CAPEX, getting £600 million increase in annual revenue in exchange. Revenue increased from £139 million to £752 million in this timeframe. Thus, for that high-growth period, it would be unfair to use FCF for valuing the company, since it was not very indicative of the company’s earnings power. Net income and net margins are more representative of how profitable and efficient the company was. A 10% net margin seems to describe well what Superdry used to be, and the potential that it has if it returns to its good days.

However, later on — and especially in FY 2018 and FY 2019 — significant investments took place that did not produce adequate growth. So, we can either think of them as maintenance CAPEX, or growth CAPEX that proved to be inefficient. Whatever it is, it seems that for the previous two years FCF, which was marginal, is indicative of the current earnings power of the company. So, according to this, Superdry has lately become an almost unprofitable company.

Today, Superdry realizes that it must be careful with expansion and prepare itself for a lower-growth future, while it must also ensure its financials don’t worsen in a way that the firm would have to seriously fight for its survival. The company has no debt and cash of £36 million, but the numbers in the income statement are so big, that could drastically affect the balance sheet if operations deteriorate further.

According to the above, I present three broad scenarios for the future of Superdry and its fair value under those.

Good Scenario (probability: 30%)

Under this scenario, Dunkerton turns around the company, which can now secure decent margins with reasonable growth. I don’t expect explosive growth like in the early 2010s, since the company has become mature, but I find growth of 5-10% and margins of around 10% as achievable.

A good approach to fair value under this scenario is to apply a 10% net margin to current revenue, which can indicate earnings power, and then use a 15x earnings multiple. Under this scenario, the market capitalization should be £1.31 billion.

Earnings Power: £87 million

Fair Value (Earnings Power x 15): £1.307 million (1,595p per share)

Middle Scenario (probability: 30%)

The company improves the margins and stabilizes, but there is no room for growth and the profits are weak, hovering around 5%. Because of that, they are also very unstable from year to year. The company reduces its costs and CAPEX and is able to distribute some dividends. In this scenario, financial performance and cash generation are slightly better than today.

An approach to fair value would be to apply a 5% net margin to current revenue, for finding the earnings power, and then use a 10x earnings multiple.

Earnings Power: £44 million

Fair Value (Earnings Power x 10): £436 million (532p per share)

Bad Scenario (probability: 40%)

Dunkerton’s efforts do not succeed and the company turns to cash losses, having less and less room to maneuver. Heavier cash losses lead to total collapse, while slighter losses lead to borrowing, issuance of shares, or a period that seems extremely risky for the future of the company. The suspension of any dividend is also evident in this scenario.

Having examples of other retailers and fashion companies that have slid to this position, we know that the market tends to value them as low as 10% of their revenue since the probability of bankruptcy becomes very high. I think that this is a good approach for valuing Superdry under the bad scenario.

Fair Value (Revenue x 10%): £87 million (106p per share)

As I have explained in previous articles, all those scenarios contain a range of different outcomes. For example, in the good scenario, margins could be higher or lower than 10%, and in the bad scenario, we include conditions that range from total collapse to a struggle for survival. In investing, it is important to keep things simple, so I think that those three broad scenarios give us a sense of the company’s value and what Superdry is as an investment proposition.

The EMV (expected monetary value) of the three scenarios is £558 million (680p per share). With the stock trading at 504p, current market capitalization is just £413 million. So, the upside potential is 35%. The outcome can be extremely rewarding for the good scenario, positive but not that great for the middle scenario, and disastrous for the bad scenario.

When I started preparing this article, the stock was trading close to 400p. So, I would find the upside significant even for the middle scenario. The stock has appreciated during the previous month, so I find the risk-reward less exciting now.

The investing strategy

The EMV overall shows a good upside potential, but the different outcomes are very diverse, and it is very possible (40%) that the investor will face the devastating consequences of the bad scenario. Portfolio diversification is an essential necessity that protects well, and I always keep a highly diversified portfolio, but my thinking and preparation do not stop here, and I don’t rely just on diversification.

I am still planning what I will do specifically for Superdry in the event of the bad scenario. If we see cash losses and Superdry trading for less than £100 million, the chances of a turnaround probably still won’t have disappeared entirely. The stock will be a different investment proposition, with bankruptcy being very probable, but also with a turnaround scenario that gives enormous upside. The business will be much riskier, but the very low price of the stock may compensate for this.

For example, think of a scenario that Superdry is collapsing and it receives a takeover bid of just £50 million. By having paid the current valuation of £413 million, the outcome is close to a total loss. But by having been able to buy the stock for 50p (market cap of £41 million), the same scenario would be profitable for you.

So, I am thinking of Superdry as a two-stage investment. In the second stage, I will be aware that the situation will have become really aggressive, and I will be ready to add a small amount of money after I have reassessed the company. If Superdry finally goes bankrupt, I will have lost some additional money, but if it turns around, the profits will be significant and able to write off the losses of the first stage.

Other interesting facts for Superdry

In September, I had the opportunity to travel to Cheltenham, attend the AGM and, like other shareholders, tour Superdry’s facilities. All the different departments are accommodated in nearby industrial buildings, which have been transformed into beautiful office environment spaces. I really liked it, thinking of it as very cost-efficient compared to renting prestigious office spaces in London. Also, the people seemed to be relaxed and happy working there.

Source: Head Office Gallery, Superdry's Website

I also realized how diverse and complex its operations are, and how impossible it is to replicate the whole establishment of this company. The brand, the products, the people, the facilities and the way they co-exist and interact make Superdry somewhat unique. Of course, if this establishment cannot bring profits, however unique it is, its economic value is questioned. But, as soon as the company can produce earnings out of it, it forms a great moat with large economic value, which is not presented on the balance sheet

Since I am interested in the company, I routinely ask people, “Do you like the brand? Why did you buy this jacket?” I would say that the most common answer is, “They have great quality for the price and they are really warm.” A concern is that typically the lower class seems to prefer their products, “buying” the need for a higher social status, since the company includes the brand in its designs. When you wear Superdry, it is visible to everybody that you wear Superdry.

Superdry is very familiar in the UK, but the brand awareness in the US is still very low. If Superdry manages to increase its brand awareness towards the UK levels, that would mean huge potential growth for the company. The same goes for Asia.

Why the market may overreact and punish the stock

Just two years ago, Superdry used to trade at a valuation almost 4 times the current one. As we see in those cases, investors feel a lot of anxiety because of the heavy decline of the stock, and they become afraid to catch a “falling knife”. This might hijack their rational thinking about the true value of the company.

Superdry stock during the previous 5 years. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Likewise, current conditions are very difficult for the retail industry. Many investors may be afraid to touch a sector that is perceived as too risky. This is amplified by the country’s risk due to Brexit.

Then, Superdry’s FY 2019 statutory losses were extremely high (£99 million). They contain impairments and one-off items that will not recur in the future, which limits their importance; however, the psychological effect for investors is still high.

In addition, the company has reduced its dividend, and I find it very possible that it could totally suspend it in the near future. For FY 2018, it distributed an interim dividend of 9.3p, a final dividend of 21.9p, and a special dividend of 25p per share. For FY 2019, it distributed 9.3p as interim and only 2.2p as a final dividend. Some investors buy stocks relying on the dividends that they receive, and they can’t accept holding a stock that does not distribute money to them. In those cases, they can exit the stock at whatever price if they see no adequate dividend. I think that the reduced dividend has already affected the stock, and I believe that things will get worse after a suspension, which I find very possible.

Personally, the suspension of dividends does not scare me. What scares me is seeing the company constantly losing money. If I see the company turning around, I can accept the absence of a dividend, and I will be happy to buy the stock cheaper while dividend investors are unloading it.

Finally, some investors may not like the low book value of the firm, which is just £261 million. However, this is not very indicative for a fashion firm’s valuation, as it does not include the brand value and the value of the whole establishment that I was talking about earlier. I would say that a company having low equity can be good and bad. It implies that return on capital is very high, which is great when things go well and especially when there is room for growth because expansion can be supported with minimal investment. Equally, it means that there is not any material liquidation value for downside protection. Furthermore, the fact that that the numbers in the income statement are large compared to those of the balance sheet can make things too risky if some cash losses start knocking at the door. In any case, the absence of debt shows that the company had been very wise with its balance sheet in the past, and because of that it now has some room to maneuver.

Conclusion

Superdry is an interesting UK clothing company at a low valuation, with current price to sales at just 0.47x. In the past, the company experienced high growth and decent margins, but lately, FCF indicates that it is almost unprofitable. The upside potential for the stock is significant, especially if Julian Dunkerton manages to turn the company around. Equally, the risk of things getting worse is high, and that would mean further — and significant — pain for the stock. In this case, I am ready to re-invest at much lower prices, after re-assessing the situation.

What I appreciate about Superdry are some characteristics that make it unique, like the brand, products, people, and facilities. I was able to realize those after the tour I had in Cheltenham. Furthermore, I like the fact that there is great worldwide growth potential if brand awareness increases towards UK levels.

However, the market seems to overreact and punish the stock because of the “falling knife effect”, the statutory losses due to the huge impairments, the low book value that does not offer a lot of downside protection, the decreasing dividend and the possibility of its total suspension.

I do not find the risk-reward super exciting, as I do in Safestyle and Laura Ashley, but I still believe that the stock is relatively undervalued and interesting. I have already invested to track the company, and I am planning to follow the two-stage strategy, as explained in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEPGY, SEPGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.