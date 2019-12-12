An Important Warning After This Record Year

It could be smart to lock in some gains and buy S&P500 puts or follow the bear spread strategy to protect your portfolio. My preferred bear spread hedges a portfolio for a S&P500 loss of up to 12%.

Investors should be cautious about future market expectations as the impact of rate changes on the economy is falling. The market should eventually follow the economy, not the interest rate.

In particular, the discrepancy between the market rally and the strong downward revision of earnings (-11%) is something to worry about. The market clearly behaved irrationaly.

My analysis shows that the rally was accompanied by weak macro- and micro-economic data. The only bright point is the labour market, which was no important indicator in the past.

The S&P500 (SP500) is poised to set the second-best yearly return in 22 years. As a contrarian investor, I constantly look for stock picks which are mispriced by the market due to overblown short term concerns. On the other hand, I will also increase my cash position and even go short on the broad market if it gets overly optimistic. That's clearly what happened during 2019 based on both macro-economic and micro-economic data. An active investor should always track these advancements and see if they should revise their portfolio based on this data. "Isn't the market going ahead of itself" and "which market return is realistic to expect over the coming year(s)" are relevant questions for investors trying to maximize their profits. That's why I will solve them. My contribution in this article will be threefold. At first, I will give indicators on why an economic recession could be close. However, this is already widely discussed and based on historical data. What I am more concerned about is the market irrationality as the S&P500 gained 25+% YTD, which totally contradicts these poor macro-economic data. A deeper dive shows that this is not a consequence of good earnings results either, as earnings were revised lower by 11% during this rally. Consequently, I believe that a market correction is inevitable. The week of 9-16 December will be a first test. Lastly, I want to provide readers a strategy which will lower exposure to such a correction and could improve your profits significantly.

Will there be a US recession in 2020 or 2021?

I want to get straight to the point by showing a very interesting model from Standards & Poors which takes into account the biggest indicators for a US recession like the widely discussed term spread and the S&P growth. The graph shows that six out of seven times when the indicator went above 30%, a recession took place. Thus, when following the model, a US recession is very likely to happen in next year or two.

(Source: Standard & Poors)

The strongest historical indicator is the inverted yield curve (10 yr- 3 month spread). Over the last 40 years, each term spread dip under 0 has been translated into a recession as it indicates that investors are very negative about the short term and consequently are running into safe, long term treasuries. Have a guess about what happened in June 2019... However, I've read some comments on Seeking Alpha interpreting the recent increase in spread as a bullish sign. On the contrary, this return to normalcy is a common pattern before a recession and is nothing to be bullish about.

(Source: FRED)

Third, I would like to discuss the worldwide GDP growth outlook released by the International Monetary Fund ("IMF"). In Octobre, the IMF lowered their GDP growth guidance from 3.3% to 3%, the lowest level in 10 years! Although conditions look to reverse slightly in 2020, they also lowered that guidance from 3.6% to 3.4% growth. The chart below shows that improvements in growth rates are not expected at all, which contradicts the sharp rise in stock markets.

(Source: IMF Word economic outlook Octobre)

To end, I want to discuss the stock rally on 12/06/19 as a consequence of strong job data. The unemployment rate sank to 3.5% again, which was better than expected. I want to point out that a strong labour market should not be a reason for investors to be bullish about the stock market, definitely not when the stock market rallied by 25+%. In fact, each past recession was preceded by a strong decrease in unemployment rates.

(Source: FRED)

S&P500 strong yearly return, while 2019 earnings surprised negatively: correction inevitable

While I don't want to be overly pessimistic about the economic conditions or valuations, I am very pessimistic about the market reaction on these circumstances. A 25+% yearly return should only be justified by a strong economy. Above, I have pointed out that macro-economic conditions are signaling a proximity to a recession, but maybe micro-economic data shows something to be exciting about? Let's dive deeper into that!

As the stock market is largely driven by companies earnings, I did some research to look if this contradicted the weak macro-economic data. I need to admit that I was pretty shocked by this graph below. Some investors mentioned that Q3 earnings came in stronger than expected, which was true as 75% of the S&P500 companies beat estimates. However, what they didn't mention is that Q3 and Q4 2019 earnings consensus was revised downwards by a stunning 11% over the last 7 quarters. During this period, the S&P500 gained around 19%! Talking about a huge discrepancy...

(Source: Standard & Poors)

If all economic data was poor, then what has driven up the stock market? One word: the FED. The Federal Reserve saw that the US economy was not strong enough to keep pursuing Quantitative Tightening and raising interest rates to a normal level.

(Source: FRED)

Since the summer of 2019, they lowered interest rates by almost 1% and raised it's balance sheet by $300 trillion. In my opinion, this is the only reason why the stock market reached new record highs. Investors should be cautious by believing that this artificial market rally, which was not based on strong economic fundamentals, could go on for much longer. At a certain inflection point, investors will realize that the FED's impact on the economy is diminishing and a recession will be inevitable.

(Source: FRED)

Further uncertainties around trade deal could hurt markets

On 11 December, the FED announced that they will likely keep the interest rates on this rate. With no more support from financial stimuli, further uncertainties about trade could impact the economy drastically. I see two causes for a correction in the short term:

First, as a consequence of the market rally, news will need to be very positive to keep the market on these heights. It looks like all the positive news is already baked in. One bad word about the China trade-deal and investors will sell-off the equity market. Furthermore, the US is having trade problems with France (and the EU in general) which leads to more global economic uncertainties. Globalization was one of the main drivers for economic growth over the last centuries. If this trend reverses, it could have a major impact on the stock market. Let's hope Trump won't take it too far.

Second, the strong stock market and good jobs report could impact political decisions by Trump as he could get overly optimistic in his decision making. In fact, the interesting graph below shows that Trump gets very greedy in trade deal negotiations if the stock market reaches new peaks.

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Volatility poised to increase

In my opinion, another interesting angle is the VIX index. At this moment, volatility has been low for around 2 months, as the market has been calm. Over the past year(s), these low volatility periods didn't last much longer than 2 months and were followed by a big surge in the VIX index.

(Source: Investing.com)

How to prepare for a market correction

In my opinion, it is healthy to take some profits on stocks that followed the market rally intensively. Companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Procter & Gamble (PG) are silently getting priced to perfection at 20, 30 and 26 times free cash flows, which will get punished during a market correction. On the contrary, after a correction, this cash could be used to buy undervalued stocks like Cisco (CSCO) and Gilead (GILD) which didn't follow the market rally, but provide a lot of value at 12 and 11 times free cash flow.

Additionally, following a put strategy on the S&P500 could be very beneficial to protect your portfolio from a correction. I will compare four strategies: no option trading, buying February buts, a high-risk bear spread strategy and a low-risk bear-spread strategy. In this case, my portfolio is worth $11,000 including $10,000 in stocks and $1,000 in cash. I assume that my long stocks would excactly follow the S&P500 changes.

1) No option trading

What most investors would do is just hold their long positions, even if the market is reaching all-time highs and have less upward potential. As one can expect, my portfolio would lose $2,000 of its value if the S&P500 would fall 20% as it did in December 2018. I would advise investors not to follow this strategy, particularly not during this market environment.

2) Hold shares and buy S&P500 puts

In this case, one would hold its long shares, but buy S&P500 puts additionally to protect your portfolio from a correction. For those who are not familiar with options: a put option gives you the the rights to sell a certain asset at a certain price. Thus, put option buyers expect the market to drop. For these calculations, I used the SPY $302 puts with maturity at 21 February 2020. As one can observe, this would be a highly profitable operation if a big market correction happens in three months. However, the cost price of $414 (3.8% of the portfolio), is pretty high. Furthermore, this strategy would only pay off if the market would go down by more than 5%, which is a lot. Ideally, we would want to lower the cost price and break-even point , which we can do via a strategy called 'bear spreads'.

3) Hold shares and make high risk bear spread

Bear spreads are a way of using puts (or calls) to lower the risk of losing money when the market goes up while still being able to gain money if a market correction happens, but with a certain ceiling. This strategy consists of going both long (gain a premium, but obliged to buy a certain asset if a certain price is reached) and short put options, but with a different strike price. The higher the difference in strike prices, the more risk one takes. (higher potential loss, but also higher potential gain) In this case, I went long put options with a strike price of 312 and short put options with a strike price of 296. As you can see on the left side of the chart, the green bar implies lower losses (-$355) if the market would go up compared with a long put option strategy. Furthermore, the strategy reaches break-even at a market decline of 2%, which makes the strategy much more favorable than the put-option strategy. On the other hand, the strategy earns less profits when the market would face a huge correction as the profit has a ceiling of $1,245.

4) Hold shares and make low risk bear spread

In this case, I lowered the spread between the strike prices of my long put and short put options, which lowers the risk. Now, losses are capped at -$165 and profits at $435.

Which is the best strategy?

To decide which is the best strategy, I will take changes in my the rest of my portfolio (long stocks) into account as well. One can observe that overall, the 'Bear spread high-risk strategy' looks to be superior to others. It would decrease the impact of a strong market correction on the portfolio significantly as one would make a gain even if the market falls -12%, while one could still benefit (to a lesser degree) from a further rally. Only buying put options looks appealing as well for investors who expect a steep market decline over the coming three months. However, if the market only drops slightly during this period, this strategy will be the worst one as the options would expire worthless on top of a decline in the rest of the portfolio.

I would love to end with the best graph of this series which shows the possible superiority of my favorite strategy (higher risk bear spread) compared to buying no options. On the one hand, my portfolio is totally hedged for a market loss of less than 12%. On the other hand, if the market performs better than I expect, I will 'only' lose 3.5% versus the no option strategy. If one expects the market to drop by 2% or more in the coming 3 months, this strategy will always be superior compared to the no options strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have not taken a position in S&P500 puts myself as my broker required too much collateral for this trade, which is weird because these trades offset each other and thus risk is negligible. The option strategies are just an example on how one could hedge its long portfolio. Readers can choose other maturities and prices if they want. I advise investors to first learn a lot about options before starting to trade them as it is a risky instrument.