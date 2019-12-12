Paycom Software, Inc.: Great Company, Great Investment

Paycom is my fifth candidate to make my 2029 list of elite performers that will have had its market value grown by a multiple of 10.

My previous candidates for my 2029 elite list, Incyte, (INCY), Genmab A/S (GMAB), New Oriental Education (EDU) and Danaher (DHR) have performed well during the past few weeks and months. But, of course, they did not make my list for the purpose of generating short-term trading profits. Before I discuss today's candidate, a quick reality check tells us that previous similar lists do include companies that have not lived up to expectations. A similar list attempted less than five years ago might have included names such as Fitbit (FIT) at close to $50.00 and GoPro (GPRO) in the low seventies. Both have been disappointments with the Fitness Tracker being purchased by Google (GOOGL) at $7.35 with a projected closing of Q1 2020 and GPRO currently at about $4.00, down from its all time high of $72.18.

In order to dampen both mine and the reader's enthusiasm, I am utilizing the wisdom of one of the great investors, John Maynard Keynes. The quotes that follow are taken from his 1936 classic "General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money" in assisting me in writing this article which, hopefully, explains why I believe that Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a strong candidate for the 2029 list of elite performers.

It would be foolish, in forming our expectations, to attach great weight to matters that are very uncertain. For this reason, the facts of the existing situation enter, in a sense disproportionately, into the formation of our long-term expectations; our usual practice being to take the existing situation and less definite reasons for expecting a change.

Background

Paycom provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software services for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, as well as tax credit services. It also offers time and labor management, such as time and attendance, time-off requests, and labor allocation. Its HCM solution provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker, and all applicable benefits and administration programs. On December 3, the company announced the availability of a downloadable Workplace Threat Assessment and Response Guide, giving employers a framework to assess and potentially preempt workplace violence incidents.

To state that the company's performance has been outstanding thus far would be a major understatement. Its closing price as of December of $268.79 compares to this year's low of $111.48, and its 2014 price of $12.41. In his excellent SA article of October 10, Stefan Ong argues that Paycom at the then $214.00 level was overpriced by 28%. His argument was and likely may be today very logical, especially for investors who may be more focused on short or even intermediate term investment strategies. Hopefully, I will be able to make the argument that even at today's level that carries a trailing P/E of 93 and a Price to Book of 32x, Paycom does deserve our attention and should over time be averaged up/down into our long-term retirement portfolios.

The state of long-term expectations, upon which our decisions are based, does not solely depend, therefore, on the most probable forecast we can make. It also depends on the confidence with which we make the forecast-on how highly we rate the likelihood of our best forecast turning out quite wrong. If we expect large changes but are very uncertain as to what precise form these changes will take, then our confidence will be weak.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

To nobody's surprise, Third Quarter results once again came in above expectation. See Link.

Highlights included total revenues of $175.0 million represented a 31% increase compared to total revenues of $133.3 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues constituted 98% of total revenues. GAAP net income was $39.2 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $28.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP net income was $41.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share compared to $30.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $66.6 million, compared to $49.2 million in the same period last year.

The company's sound balance sheet showed $108.1 million in cash and cash equivalents with long-term debt of $33.1 million, down from $34.4 million as of year end 2018.

Based on continued strong expected results, the company, on October 29, raised its FY outlook as follows: For Q4 ending December 31, now expect revenues of $188.5-190.5 million versus $188.6 million consensus.

Paycom raised FY EBITDA from $306-308 million to $311-313 million versus $306.6 million consensus and revenues from $728-730 million to $733-735 million. (Consensus at $729.4 million).

Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

On December 3, Chad Richison, President, CEO, and Director as well as CFO, Craig Boelte participated in Credit Suisse's Annual Technology Conference. Highlights include:

Company currently has 50 sales offices throughout the United States with an ultimate target of 100 offices. Current offices cover about 50% of target market.

Use of company's capital will focus on Growth, i.e. increasing sales and R&D; share repurchases, (under current program, company has repurchased 3 million shares with $120 million still available for future repurchases.); and reduction of $33 million long-term debt.

Growth to come mostly from organic growth but M&A is not off the table if opportunities become available. Organic growth will come from both new clients as well as adding value to existing client base.

While the market is huge (company focuses on the 50-5000 employee size market), there is competition, (ADP being only one). Company seeks to increase clients' ROI by increasing their retention rate with a goal of reducing turn-over by 1/2.

The employee as well as the employer are the company's clients. Employee Self Service allows the workforce to connect directly to their HR data for certain payroll and HR transactions with 24/7 access.

The outstanding fact is the extreme precariousness of the basis of knowledge on which our estimates of prospective yield have to be made. Our knowledge of the factors that will govern the yield of an investment some years hence is usually very slight and often negligible. If we speak frankly, we have to admit that our basis of knowledge for estimating the yield ten years hence... amounts to little and sometimes to nothing; or even five years hence. In fact, those who seriously attempt to make any such estimates are often so much in the minority that their behavior does not govern the market.

Final Thoughts

The great wisdom of John Maynard Keynes notwithstanding, I recommend that long-term oriented growth investors will be well served including Paycom in their investment portfolios. The fact that Paycom's potential market is huge and its coverage is currently barely at 50%, its R&D efforts will continue to generate new client relationships and add value to current clients' bottom line; and it has a senior management team in place that has clearly proven its expertise in growing the company at an extraordinary pace. Last August, the company was named the sixth fastest-growing company on Fortune Magazine's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of domestic and foreign publicly traded companies. Their ranking came in ahead of heavy weights Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB).

I project revenue and earnings growth in the 25-30% range well into the mid 2020s. The company is shareholder friendly as is proven by their buyback programs and clean balance sheet. It is with humble confidence that I place it on my elite list of 2029 best performing companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAYC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.