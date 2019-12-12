Qurate Retail Could See Share Price Recovery In 2020

There are definitely challenges - some in Qurate's control and some not. But, the company has identified "experience" matters as much as product and is focused on meeting consumer expectations.

The HSN integration isn't complete so synergies aren't achieved. "Current" debt obligations seem less intimidating than presented. With cash flow strong and getting stronger as synergies transpire, debt should lessen.

Qurate Retail's share price has declined dramatically in 2019 due to year-over-year declines in quarterly revenue. Yet, the company's customer base continues to grow and customer behavior remains consistent.

In doing our annual review, Qurate Retail surfaced as a beaten-down candidate perhaps worthy of reinvestment. In 2018, Methode Electronics surfaced as such and has appreciated nearly 75% in 2019.

At this time of year, it's good practice to review one's portfolio. It can help validate whether the attention is going to the places it really should be.

I have to admit there's usually something I've missed through the year that crops up when I do my investment club's annual review. Last year's review identified Methode Electronics (MEI) as a possible reinvestment candidate. It is now up over 75% in 2019.

At this point, the club has 89 common stock investments in its portfolio. Of the 89, we've recouped our original investment in 37 and consider them “retired.” In honesty, those retired investments tend to get less attention from me. For example, in this year's review, I was pleasantly surprised to note Tetra Tech (TTEK) is up nearly 70% so far in 2019. Certainly, I'd noticed its share price was on the rise. But, since our cost basis is now nil, I'd not yet noticed the extent of the share price appreciation for just this year.

On the whole, 40% of the common stock investments in our portfolio have appreciated more than 25% to date this year and 11% have declined over 25% on the year. Of the decliners, there was only one I felt I'd not given adequate oversight – Qurate Retail (QRTEA). Could it be next year's Methode Electronics?

The Back Story

Initially, my investment club employed a GARP – Growth At a Reasonable Price - investing strategy. In 2015, we adopted the advice to invest in what we knew. We have a couple of members who are QVC “addicts” so Liberty Interactive seemed a natural option.

In August 2015, Liberty announced it would acquire Zulily. Since other members of my investment club were Zulily customers, the announcement made the investment more relatable. More importantly, the transaction expanded the company's reach from television to the internet.

“In Zulily, we see a like-minded brand that shares our passion for discovering great products, for delivering honest value, and for building long term relationships with customers.”

In 2016, my club purposely migrated toward a focus on income. By 2017, we had embraced a DGI – Dividend Growth Investing – model. Because our QVC investment was small comparatively and since it didn't pay a dividend, it naturally slipped out of our spotlight.

Ironically, 2017 turned out to be a year of significant change for Liberty as well. Source

In April, the decision was made to split the organization separating QVC.

“This transaction will ultimately create a standalone Liberty Ventures, reducing the tracking stock discount and enabling an asset-backed QVC Group."

In July, QVC announced it would acquire the remaining stake of HSN, the founder of the home shopping industry. Merging the two players was to result in a digital retailing giant.

“Our leadership teams from both companies see enormous potential to leverage our combined strength to drive long-term growth, better serve our customers and create real value for our shareholders.”

Source

The intent was to maintain the unique brands while encouraging collaboration and cross-marketing. Technologies would be integrated. Redundant processes and services would be eliminated. The larger organization would be able to leverage its scale in purchasing, inventory management, distribution and customer service. The transaction closed at the end of 2017.

And yet, the changes hardly ensured a smooth path upward. In the 2016 third quarter, revenue in the QVC U.S. segment decreased year-over-year for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. The 6% decline in sales was due to lower average selling prices at a rate of 7% and 1% lower volume. Still, QVC did not believe the problems were structural in nature.

“We do believe this slowdown reflects a kind of perfect storm of unrelated challenges across a number of categories, coupled with difficult macro pressures.”

Source

From a broader perspective, annual revenue did grow in each segment from 2016 to 2018 as displayed in Qurate's 2018 annual report. Source

Operating income in each segment also improved year-over-year. Source

Improving The Now

Since the HSN acquisition was an all-stock transaction, it did increase the outstanding share count by approximately 53 million shares. Qurate also acquired $529 million of HSN debt obligations.

On acquisition closing in late 2017, Qurate's outstanding share count was 478.54 million shares. After the split-off in March 2018, the share price vacillated in the $20 to $28 range through the remainder of 2018.

The company wasn't necessarily keeping pace with my investment club's general targets for an investment. But, as noted above, our focus had shifted and our Qurate investment hadn't fallen enough to warrant panic. Besides, Qurate was in the midst of integration and transformation.

Both Liberty, before the split, and Qurate actively repurchased shares. At the point of the split-off, the outstanding share count had effectively been cut in half.

“Since the creation of the QVC Group stock (including its predecessor, Liberty Interactive Group) in May 2006, Liberty Interactive has repurchased shares for aggregate cash consideration of $7.8 billion, representing approximately 51% of the shares outstanding at the time of the creation of the QVC Group stock.”

After the split-off, Qurate continued to buy back shares. In the last three quarters of 2018 and first three quarters of 2019, it repurchased nearly 14% of the outstanding count, over 65 million shares, at a cost of $1.24 billion. At the close of the 2019 third quarter, Qurate has nearly 416 million shares outstanding with approximately $497 million remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

Adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) since the split-off totals $3.1 billion. Besides covering share repurchases, since the HSN acquisition and split-off transactions, Qurate's cash flow has also been able to somewhat improve its leverage position. After the HSN acquisition, the debt obligation was $8.4 billion with a leverage ratio of 2.5. The debt obligation at the end of the 2019 third quarter stood at $7.54 billion with a leverage ratio of 2.3.

Sources: 2018 Q1 and 2019 Q3 Results

However, Qurate did issue a new baby bond in November. It will mature in 2068 and pays 6.25% annually. The company expects to pay down a portion of its senior secured credit facility, posting a balance of $1.77 billion at Q3 2019, with the proceeds. Therefore, the company's total debt obligation should remain consistent (unlike others have reported). The interest rate swap does not appear favorable in this case as the interest rate at Q3 2019 on the outstanding borrowings under the credit facility averaged 3.4%. But the maturity on this portion of the obligation is now pushed out 45 years.

Source

And yet, these improvements were not able to wholly offset the challenges Qurate faced. With 2018 year-end reporting in February 2019, the share price dropped 18%. The culprit - slowing growth on the top line. It then dropped another 27% after 2019 first quarter reporting when Qurate experienced another year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue.

Source

The second and third quarters produced the same – an average 4% decrease compared to the quarterly revenue production of 2018.

Source: Author-created

The Revenue Decline

Like many retailers, Qurate points to the changing consumer landscape as one contributor to the pressure.

“According to market research from NPD in the U.S., women's apparel, accessories and footwear sales are all in negative growth territory industry-wide for the third quarter and year-to-date through September. And prestige beauty and kitchen appliance sales have slowed dramatically from the prior year.”

Source

But, Qurate's customer base does appear to be holding its own. Retention of existing customers is high and their purchasing habits remain consistent. Source

Still, the company has recognized it is critical to appeal to a broader demographic – both in age and geography. Source Source

Performance marketing has yielded some return in gaining new or reactivated customers. Source

But, marketing remains a challenge Qurate needs to conquer.

“We're continuing to invest in expanding our marketing. We're mindful of the returns on that marketing spend. So we don't want to invest beyond what the returns would tell us.”

Qurate has figured out the experience is counting as much as the product. Customer service matters. Rewards matter. Ease and convenience matter. Delivery time matters.

Source

Still To Come

Regarding both product and experience, the Zulily segment has presented all sorts of challenges of late.

“Overall product freshness also continues to be a headwind and we have not made sufficient progress and improvements to our overall customer experience. As we aggressively focus on stabilizing the business, we are working to diversify to more efficient marketing channels, reinvest in the customer experience and increase our product freshness.”

In the third quarter, Qurate recorded a $1.02 billion non-cash impairment charge, $440 million against Zulily's goodwill and $580 million against the fair value of its tradename.

Battling to ingrain its position as the lowest-price leader, Zulily launched its “Best Price Promise” in October.

“With our best price promise we're now featuring Amazon's and Walmart's prices on identical items on our product detail pages that highlight our significant price advantage to build customer trust.”

Qurate has noted it likely won't address the shipping time differences between Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT).

“We were very open about the fact that if you need it in one day or if you need it in two days, we're not the best place to come. We're getting that impulse purchase and someone who's kind of okay with the typical three to five day delivery times that we have.”

Qurate does actively work with its vendors to absorb shipping costs. It could elect to absorb the remainder not sponsored by vendors but that would, obviously, impact margins. Yet, the room for improvement on cost and efficiency drove the initiation of Qurate's Network Optimization project. It is reportedly still in its infancy. Significant milestones should be achieved by the second quarter of 2020 through the end of year.

“Our fulfillment network optimization is still in early stages and when completed will provide significant benefits to the customer and the P&L. But it is both costly in the short-term and creating more service disruptions to customers than we anticipated.”

Source

This project, as well as others related to the integration of HSN, still offer the probability of synergy, cost-cutting and improved margins. Source

Current Value

The benefits of improved customer experience, acquisition integration and margin improvement do not appear to be factored into Qurate's recent market cap. Based on 415 million outstanding shares, then the share price falls in the range of $8 to $9, the market cap falls between $3.33 billion to $3.74 billion.

The company's current assets of cash, inventory and receivables are valued at $3.83 billion on Qurate's balance sheet. Current liabilities, inclusive of $1.2 billion in current debt, total just $3.35 billion. However, the current debt obligation of $1.2 billion includes the corporate level (Liberty Interactive) exchangeables due in 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2043. The 2029, 2030 and 2031 exchangeables are considered current because Qurate “does not own shares to redeem the debentures.” The 2043 exchangeable is considered current because it is “currently redeemable.”

Source

Holders of the 2029 4% issue are entitled to exchange the debt for the value of 3.2265 shares of Sprint (S) common stock (currently valued below $6.00) and 0.7860 of CenturyLink (CTL) common stock (currently valued in the low $14.00 range). Holders of the 2030 3.75% issue are entitled to exchange the debt for the value of 2.3578 shares of Sprint common stock and 0.5746 of CenturyLink common stock. Liberty Interactive may pay the exchange value of $1,000 in cash plus accrued interest, Sprint and CenturyLink common stock or a combination of both for either issue. Based on current share prices, it does not appear there will be great demand from holders for exchange.

On the other hand, holders of the 2031 3.5% issue are entitled to exchange the debt for the value of 5.2598 shares of Motorola Solutions (MSI) common stock (currently valued just under $161.00). To redeem, Liberty Interactive must pay the adjusted principal amount of $531 in cash plus accrued interest. Thus, it is in Qurate's best interest to redeem the 2031 issue even though it pays the lowest interest rate. In October, Qurate repurchased $88 million of the 2031 3.5% exchangeables.

Holders of the 2043 0.75% issue are entitled to exchange the debt for the value of 3.1648 shares of Charter (CHTR) common stock (currently valued in the $462.50 to $472.50 range) and 7.4199 of AT&T (T) common stock (currently valued in the $38.00 range). This particular exchangeable allows exchange for reference shares through conversion or exchange of Charter or Time Warner shares. Liberty Interactive can elect to pay in cash, any combination of reference shares or both. The majority of this issue was exchanged by holders during 2016. At $2 million, very little remains outstanding on this issue.

Besides these exchangeables, as depicted above, Qurate's next long-term debt hurdle does not surface until 2022 and will extend through 2025. The fourth installment of its credit facility was renegotiated at year-end 2018 and matures at year-end 2023. While interest rates remain low and Qurate's free cash flow is strong, the company noted it would look to take advantage of opportunities to strengthen its balance sheet.

“So we're going to continue to look at those alternatives for balance sheet and capital-markets-related alternatives. We're going to continue to look at those over the next several quarters and see what is the most attractive in our minds.”

Reinvestment Rationale

The fact Qurate does not pay a dividend on its common stock would normally be enough reason to derail a consideration of reinvestment for my investment club. However, share price appreciation should not be discounted as a favorable form of return. And, Qurate's share price is notably beaten down - for some reasons in its control and for others not.

It is of some assurance the company noted the 2019 third quarter marked its “9th consecutive quarter of positive or flat new customer growth at QVC and the second consecutive quarter of growth at HSN.” It does appear its near-term debt obligations are much less threatening than must be reported. As well, the company appears willing to deploy its free cash flow to manage debt as well as repurchase shares to strengthen its balance sheet. In that regard, Qurate's integration and optimization projects are expected to build operating income and cash flow into 2022. Source

A reinvestment in the company at current price levels below $10 would allow my club to respectably lower our break-even point. The risk to this approach is further disappointment and decline in the share price. But, assuming some level of recovery means the time it takes for the share price to build to the new break-even allows the club ample time to evaluate Qurate's performance and accomplishments against its goals. This enables us to develop a better-informed decision regarding whether to then stay invested or whether to abandon the position.

Qurate Retail just might perform in 2020 as Methode Electronics has in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QRTEA,MEI,TTEK,T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in QRTEA, MEI, TTEK and T.