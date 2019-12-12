Cashing Out The NAV Discount With Nuveen's Term Fund Structure

Author's note: This article was co-produced with Beer Money Arb and was originally released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 17, 2019.

Recently two Nuveen term funds underwent a tender offer with interesting terms and conditions attached that I discussed in a previous blog post. The final results came out, and only one fund will survive past its term date, the Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS), while the other, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT), will liquidate on its term date.

This is the result of months of wrangling by Nuveen to find a way to keep as much of the term limited money from leaving as possible. From its perspective, this is probably a poor outcome for it, as the JLS fund will shrink significantly and JMT will disappear entirely. This is in part no thanks to the proxy votes of large holders, Relative Value Partners, RiverNorth, and SIT Investment Associates, who likely voted against Nuveen’s machinations and in their self-interest, which was to see as much of the NAV discount in their pocket as possible.

Term Structures

Using Nuveen’s term funds past and future as examples, I would like to examine more in depth how the term structure presents opportunities to realize the NAV discount that attracts many investors to CEFs. One example of a term fund that is currently the Tactical Income-100 portfolio is Nuveen’s Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI). The limited term aspect of JPI is marketed by Nuveen prominently on its website:

In contrast to a fund that is perpetual, and whose discount to NAV may remain perpetual, an investor in JPI knows that at a future date, the fund will act to realize the NAV discount by conducting what is in effect a tender offer for the 100% of the fund’s shares at 100% of NAV. An important caveat to this future promise to liquidate, as we shall see, is the word “intends”.

Nuveen and other issuers do also offer “target-term” structures, with a recent SC article mentioning Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD), an example of a target-term fund belonging to the emerging market income. Those funds are managed in such a way that as the portfolio approaches the end of term, the portfolio de-risks as it attempts to meet its target return amount. Form the website description:

In general, the NAV discount of a target term fund will narrow as the term date approaches and the fund manager glides the risk profile of the portfolio towards lower duration and shorter maturity securities. Target term funds do not offer the same long-term risk/reward profile of the non-target term funds since they modify to meet their target while the non-target funds maintain their risk profile up until the term’s ending.

JLS and JMT – Example 1

Both funds saw their discounts shrink over time as they approached the term end date. The discount narrows steadily on average while experiencing gaps cyclically before approaching 0 in early 2019. Early 2019 was when the first press releases and plans were released by Nuveen for possible alternative options to term liquidation. Ultimately the preferred Nuveen solution was replaced by a more shareholder-friendly proposal in May.

JLS – NAV Premium/Discount October 2014 to October 2019

JMT - NAV Premium/Discount October 2014 to October 2019

Relative Value Partners had been building a stake in both funds for some time, and SEC filings show significant disclosures dating back to 2015 (I didn’t probe back further). As mentioned in the beginning of this piece, Nuveen was busy earlier in the year intending to remove the term provision of the funds’ mandates but had to bargain with large stakeholders more interested in cashing out than keeping their monies under Nuveen Management. A retail investor along for the ride would have seen a stream of modest but steady (by CEF standards) distributions paid out, accumulating in a generous JLS tender offer or JMT liquidation that cashed out the discount.

NBB and NBD – Example 2

This is not the first time Nuveen has taken the try-and-keep-as-much-assets-under-our-management-as-possible-without-going-too-far approach, I first become aware of it in late 2018 as Nuveen’s two taxable municipal bond funds were approaching their term dates. One survives to this day, the currently named Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) (formerly known as the Nuveen Build America Bond Fund) after it slurped up most of the assets of its younger smaller sibling the now defunct Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD). The merger and subsequent tender offer were less shareholder friendly than the most recent mortgage fund outcomes, but still allowed holders to realize significant discount realization, especially NBD holders.

NBB - NAV Premium/Discount October 2014 to October 2019

This discount chart doesn’t show a clear cut case of contraction like the two previous funds. I wasn’t able to find a chart of NBD’s discount, but based on the last filed shareholder report, it was likely around 5% leading up to the merger and subsequent tender. For an NBD shareholder, the merger at NBB’s NAV prior to the subsequent 20% tender offer added an extra layer extra of discount realization.

But overall, this was a much poorer outcome for shareholders than just plain termination, especially ones that bought into the funds intending to see their shares liquidated at the end of term for NAV. Nuveen was able to get away with offering a moderate value proposition to shareholders in return for a perpetual fund and perpetual fees for perpetual assets under management.

Current Nuveen Term Funds

With an understanding of Nuveen’s playbook and a willingness to pay attention to press releases and annual reports, I think there’s medium- to long-term NAV discount realization plays lurking in Nuveen’s term fund offerings. The term provision of the funds is the natural NAV discount realization method despite Nuveen’s efforts to contrary. Nuveen is currently offering two categories of term funds.

These two funds are a combination of preferreds and Rule 144A securities. The distributions are fairly typical but the discounts (or lack thereof) aren’t especially compelling. The Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) term ends March 1st, 2022, and Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) term ends August 31st, 2024. Currently JPI is rated as “Hold” in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

The other three term funds are tax exempt municipal funds, and the paltry yields reflect the lower risk asset class. NMCO was just launched this September with a term expiration of October 1st, 2031, and the first distributions are forthcoming, so remains to be seen what it will yield, but likely in line with the others.

The Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Muni (NIQ), with terms ending March 31st, 2023, and June 30th, 2023, respectively, look to be quite similar to the two examples in this article. Same asset classes, termination dates close together, and one fund 2-3x larger than the other.

Specific Risks

Time for risk disclosure! Besides the most common risks associated in fixed income and closed-end fund investing, the risks particular to relying on the term feature of these funds to realize the discount I identify are:

Deleveraging as the term date approaches – in the previous situations above, Nuveen sometimes chose to retire the fund leverage in anticipation of the mergers/tenders. This will reduce the distribution.

UNII appreciation – Nuveen may choose to stockpile investment income instead of distributing it as the term end approaches to give them flexibility on the distribution, a more common practice in Nuveen’s line of target term funds I’ve seen.

Nuveen – Nuveen’s and shareholders' best outcomes might not coincide, and there’s a risk that Nuveen will offer little to shareholders to compensate for a transition to a non-term structure.

Activists – they may or may not show up to vote or influence decisions on eliminating term provisions.

Conclusion

SC’s Taxable Income portfolio currently contains the muni focused Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM), which is planning a tender offer at the end of this year, and possibly (contingent on the discount over a 120 day period) another mid-2020. I’m currently long EIM and plan to be so long as I believe the next tender offer will occur, but will be seeking a rotation once it’s clear the mid-2020 tender will not occur or once it does and is completed.

I’ll be keeping NIQ and NID in my patient long-term sights as a possible rotation candidate and setting NAV discount alerts. The bet would be on the term structure and past experience with Nuveen’s handling of them to offer cash out opportunities for those holdings in early 2023, and a steady tax-free yield along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.