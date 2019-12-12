Aurora Cannabis Is In Huge Demand

Investors, who believe in the company's long-term growth prospects, may want to start accumulating its shares at the current levels.

Aurora Cannabis, with its slashed capex, improving margin profile and relatively discounted valuations, is starting to look like a good multi-year investment opportunity.

Institutional investors bought Aurora's stock in significant quantities during the last 13F reporting cycle, which corroborates the long-side thesis for the cannabis giant.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has been surrounded by mixed market sentiment of late. While some believe that the cannabis producer is on a downward spiral, others argue that the company’s shares are oversold and make for an attractive investment option at their current levels. Amidst this tug of war between long and short-side commenters, it seems like institutional investors have picked sides already. Latest 13F filings data reveals that investors bought Aurora Cannabis stock in meaningful quantities in the last cycle. This should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors in the name.

(Image source, image labeled for reuse)

Unanimous Buying

Let me start by saying that institutional investors generally have tools and resources at their disposal – such as channel connections, access to managements and research platforms – which provides them an edge over retail investors. This class of sophisticated investors also tends to invest with a long-term time horizon and ignores short-term fluctuations. So, tracking their trading activity can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may be headed over the coming weeks and months.

In the case of Aurora Cannabis, institutional investors collectively bought over 18.5 million shares in the last reporting cycle alone. This figure is huge on a standalone as well as on a relative basis. To put things in perspective, the 18.5 million figure accounts for a good 1.8% of Aurora’s overall shares outstanding.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Another thing to note here is that institutions that increased exposure to Aurora Cannabis greatly outnumbered the institutions that reduced or sold their positions in the cannabis giant. So, essentially, the buying was spread out across a swath of institutional investors. This indicates that the class of institutional investors has, overall, grown bullish on the cannabis producer.

I compiled the data for Aurora’s 30 largest investors to see if they traded any differently. As it turns out, 7 of its 30 largest institutions reduced their exposure to Aurora Cannabis while the remaining 23 maintained their positions or bought more stock.

The rate of increase for Geode Capital was marked as 100% below, instead of 472%, to maintain the scalability of the chart. Also, A.R.T Advisors and Cambridge Investment Research are new investors but marked as 100% for the same reason. But overall, it’s evident that even Aurora’s largest holders are growing bullish on the company’s growth prospects and its stock.

(Source: Nasdaq, chart compiled by author)

This institutional buying, across the board, should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. If there was something genuinely flawed with investing in cannabis, these institutions would have trimmed or sold off their positions. But the unanimous buying corroborates that the long-side thesis for Aurora Cannabis is very much alive and relevant.

This brings us to an important question, why are these institutions growing bullish on Aurora Cannabis in the first place?

Reasons For Optimism

For starters, Aurora is attractively priced compared to its peers when we compare their EV-to-forward Sales multiples. I chose the EV-to-forward sales metric for comparative purposes to account for any fluctuations in revenue estimates, by professional analysts, for all of the mentioned companies.

(Data from Ycharts, chart compiled by author)

It’s evident that Aurora is trading at a steep discount compared to some of its mentioned peers as well as from its 52-week highs. So, it seems like these institutions are taking advantage of its currently-discounted valuation and using the fear, uncertainty and doubt prevalent in the Street to get a good entry point to initiate their long positions.

Besides, the bearish narrative till about a few months ago was that falling industry-wide ASPs would financially cripple most, if not all, cannabis producers. Lower ASPs were said to bring in lower revenues and compress the margin profile for all the active licensed producers.

However, Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 results reveal that the company has remained relatively unfazed by this industry dynamic. Its gross margins have steadily improved over the past three quarters by way of lowering production costs.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Let’s give credit where it’s due. The company’s management has done a great job at proving the ASP-related bearish narrative wrong, so far at least.

Third, Aurora Cannabis' management announced during their Q1 earnings call that they have dialed back on their capacity expansion plans and expect to conserve C$190 million of cash in the coming quarters as a result. I had anticipated this would happen in a previous report on the company:

[Soft international sales] might also move Aurora's management to defer their capacity expansion plan in light of reduced cross-border demand.

This cutback in production capacity ramp is good for Aurora Cannabis for a few reasons:

First, Aurora won’t be unnecessarily burning through cash this way, as its supply chain remains bottlenecked. So, this deferment would prevent it from arriving at a situation wherein it’s sitting on unsold inventory or is forced to deep discount its product to keep its inventory moving.

Secondly, with fewer operational production facilities, Aurora Cannabis, might actually post an improvement in its gross margins going forward by way of unlocking economies of scale, improving its production process efficiency and operating at higher factory utilization rates.

Third, the company will conserve C$190 million in cash over the coming quarters, due to the associated capital expenditure cuts. This should reduce its dependency on dilution to a certain extent at least.

So, it's really no wonder why institutional investors are so bullish on Aurora Cannabis.

Your Takeaway

I continue to believe that Aurora Cannabis, with its presence in over 25 international markets, is en-route to becoming a prominent international cannabis brand over the coming years. Sure, its journey would involve the occasional few speed bumps, but its management has proven time and again that they’re quite capable to tackle operational and financial challenges.

If there was something fundamentally flawed with investing in Aurora Cannabis, institutional investors would have exited their long positions and reallocated their capital elsewhere. However, the unanimous institutional suggests that Aurora's growth story is still alive and relevant in today's time, and should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors.

The cannabis company is currently trading at a relatively attractive valuation multiple. So, investors who believe in the company’s long-term growth prospects, may want to start accumulating its shares while they’re still cheap.

Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on Aurora Cannabis in the coming weeks, you can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.