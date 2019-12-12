Guardant Health: Due For A Rally

Amid these advancements, I believe that there's a high probability that another rally is due for either this year or early next year.

The bottom line earnings also improved by the remarkable 92.7%. If Guardant can maintain this momentum, it will generate positive cash flow within the next two to three years.

In the foreseeable future, will the growth of the company require sufficient equity financing so that the larger number of shares outstanding will largely cancel the existing stockholders' benefit from this anticipated growth? - Phillip Fisher

Every industry has its norm. In bioscience investing, it's typical for most young therapeutic innovators to operate with neither revenues nor earnings for many years. This is because the drugs are still in development. Nevertheless, the dynamic is different for medical diagnostic operators. That is to say, they usually have an approved product and thereby generate sales. After all, it's easier and faster to get a diagnostic to the market than a medicine.

That being said, I want to feature a diagnostic innovator dubbed Guardant Health (GH). Riding on the industry tailwind of precision medicine, the company is enjoying strong fundamental improvement. Since I introduced Guardant in 2018, the stock has appreciated by 160.7%. At that point, I recommended IBI members to take some profits while letting half of their shares ride further upside. Fast forward today, Guardant still returns more than 117.4%. Better yet, I believe the stock is poised to rally within a year due to powerful developments. In this article, I'll present a fundamental update on Guardant and provide my forward expectations.

Figure 1: Guardant Health chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Redwood City, California, Guardant Health is focused on the innovation and commercialization of medical diagnostics. The company offers genetic profiling tests to enhance the treatment outcomes of various cancers. Through its Guardant Health Oncology platform, the company launched liquid biopsy tests consisting of Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI to catch all stages of cancers.

Figure 2: Diagnostic pipeline (Source: Guardian Health)

Strong Developments

Amid different corporate advancements, I believe that the most important catalyst is the ECLIPSE trial commencement. As a large-scale registrational study, ECLIPSE supports the performance of the LUNAR-2 blood test in colorectal cancer screening for average-risk adults.

In my view, advancing colorectal screening is crucial for Guardant to deliver more revenues and earnings growth. My rationale stemmed from the fact that colon cancer is the second leading cause of death in both men and women in the U.S. As such, I believe that it's prudent for Guardant to focus on a lucrative field. As he commented on recent developments, the CEO (Dr. Helmy Eltoukhy) enthused,

During the quarter, the Guardant team continued to make significant progress across our business. We are especially excited by the recent initiation of our ECLIPSE study. If successful, we believe this registrational study will pave the way for a blood-based test to address the significant unmet need of physicians and their patients who seek an alternative to the current tools for colorectal cancer screening.

Earnings Highlight

Shifting gears, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock just as you would get an annual physical for your well being. That is to say, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." Hence, I'll share with you my analysis of the 3Q2019 report for the period that concluded on September 30.

As if Guardant defies gravity, the company procured quarters after quarters of revenues increase. Specifically, Guardant registered $60.8M in sales compared to $21.7M for the same period a year prior. Therefore, this signifies a stellar triple-digit (i.e. 181%) year-over-year (YOY) growth.

During the quarter, there were 13,259 clinical tests and 5,280 biopharmaceutical tests performed. These tests account for increasing business volumes and higher diagnostic price. As such, it led to a 185% revenue improvement for the precision medicine business. In other words, the precision medicine segment accounts for $52.1M of the $60.8M total revenue for the quarter. Hence, precision medicine became Guardant's largest and highest-growth business. Though comprised of a small percentage of total revenues, the development services garnered $8.7M, thereby underlying a 156% increase from $3.3M for the same comparison.

Looking ahead, I expect precision medicine to continue as the most dominant growth driver for Guardant. Epitomized by the new industry tailwind, I project that more companies will leverage precision medicine to improve the efficacy and safety of their treatment. Therefore, this will translate into improving care for patients worldwide. By knowing specific cancer genetics, a physician can recommend the best treatment. This leads to less burdensome and ineffective management. Therefore, I strongly believe that precision medicine will continue to grow for the next few decades.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Guardant)

Of note, I'd like to point out that if Guardant is simply a story about strong revenues and precision medicine, I wouldn't be this enthused. As you know, it's normal for a young company to deliver increased sales. For a young grower, the company should procure increasing revenues. Else, there could be an underlying problem.

What makes one grower stands out from the pack is when it increases sales while improving the bottom-line earnings. Accordingly, I'm highly impressed that Guardant posted $12.8M ($0.14 per share) net loss compared to a $24.5M ($1.94 per share) decline last year. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 92.7%! And if Guardant can maintain this momentum, I strongly believe that it will enjoy positive cash flow within the next two to three years.

About the balance sheet, Guardant had $825.6M in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments. Against the $78.3M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 1Q2022 before the need for an offering. Be that as it may, Guardant might not need an offering because it can generate positive cash flow before Fiscal 2022.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there always are risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Guardant is whether the company can continue to increase revenues. As I believe that precision oncology is most essential for growth, you want to keep tabs of development on that front. More importantly, the other risk is if Guardant can narrow its losses to ultimately generate positive cash flow. Moreover, I'm concerned about the high dilution rate.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Guardant Health with the four out of five stars rating. After Guardant cooled off from a mega rally, I believe that there are powerful fundamental developments to fuel another bull run. Specifically, revenues are increasing at an aggressive triple-digit pace. Since precision medicine is the cornerstone of cancer management, I highly doubt that the trend will reverse. With countless companies and patients demanding precision (i.e. personalized) medicine as the standard of care, I see higher business volumes for Guardant going forward. And I expect a stronger market adoption of its next-generation tumor profiling technology (Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI).

Aside from strong revenue increases, Guardant improves its bottom-line earnings by leaps and bounds. Following that trajectory, Guardant will likely deliver positive cash flows in the next two to three years. At that point, I strongly believe that the stock will never look back. A new record high is likely the next destination. Guardant can trade similar to how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) never looked back as it generated positive cash flow.

