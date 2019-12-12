MarketAxess: Still Bullish, Still Cautious

Since then, the stock has slipped 3%, but my system is still bullish on it.

Last February, MarketAxess was one of the top ten names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers. It rose 66% over the next six months.

MarketAxess: More Upside Potential

Each week, in my Marketplace service, I present my system's top ten names, which are determined based on an analysis of total returns as well as options market sentiment (see Finding Alpha In Security Selection for more detail on this process). On February 21st, MarketAxess (MKTX) was one of those top ten names. Over the next six months, the stock returned 66%, as I noted in an article here last August.

In my August article, I wrote that the Wall Street Journal had written about MKTX that month, assuming its readers hadn't heard of the stock, as the quote below shows.

I also wrote then that my system was still bullish on MKTX, but it was no longer a top ten name as it had been in February. That remains true today, though the stock has slid about 3% since August.

In this article, I'll update my system's current take on MKTX and show a couple of ways investors can stay long the stock while strictly limiting their downside risk. Let's get to the hedges first, in the interest of putting safety first.

Adding Downside Protection To MarketAxess

For these two examples, I'll again assume you have 200 shares of MKTX and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value, to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of MKTX against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-May.

The cost here was $2,280, or 3.03% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% between now and mid-May, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $660, or 0.88% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Our Current Outlook For MKTX

I mentioned above that my system was still somewhat bullish on MKTX, but it was no longer on its top ten names. That was the case back in August as well, but there is a significant difference now.

"AHP" is short for "also hedgeable with puts" against a greater-than-9% decline. This is an additional test my system runs: securities that pass it tend to outperform those that don't. Last February, when MKTX was one of my marketplace service's top ten names, it passed this test. In August, it didn't. Now, it passes that test again. That's a good sign for MKTX longs, but I would suggest considering one of the hedges above in the event our bullishness proves to have been wrong, or the market goes against you.

Generating Better Returns While Hedging

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.