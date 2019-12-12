Domo: The Great Recovery

With a market cap just north of $600 million, Domo is an excellent small-cap stock that has tremendous upside potential, especially in an acquisition scenario.

Perhaps more importantly, Domo has massively improved its cash burn - which is highly visible to investors in a market that has demanded more profitability from tech startups.

With the market trending toward all-time highs again, many market pundits have begun recommending small-cap stocks again - which have lagged behind the broader S&P 500 for the majority of 2019. The trick, however, is to find small-cap stocks that aren't grossly overvalued so they have plenty of head room to rise in 2019.

In my view, business intelligence software stock Domo (DOMO) fits this bill perfectly. The stock has gone through a slew of issues this year - investors questioned the sustainability of its growth, the appeal of its product in a crowded market, and the safety of its cash balances given its huge operating losses. Domo has tended to be an underperformer around earnings season - but in the company's most recent third-quarter earnings release, it addressed virtually all of investors' outstanding concerns, driving the stock up ~20% since. In my view, this is a recovery rally that has plenty of steam left to go.

I've been a Domo bull since its IPO last year, believing it to be a largely misunderstood stock by most of the market. Despite the ~20% gains since its earnings report, Domo still remains ~50% below its year-to-date highs above $40 (which tells me there might be 2x upside opportunity left!) and remains, in every sense of the term, a value stock in an otherwise expensive software sector. Investors have long discounted Domo due to its presence in the business intelligence (BI) space amid heavy competition from the likes of Tableau (DATA) and Microsoft PowerBI, but Domo's most recent results - as well as the fact that the company continues to upsell its current customers - proves that the Domo BI solution has carved out a spot for itself in the technology landscape.

There's no mistaking that Domo is a risky small-cap stock with inconsistent performance thus far, but in my view, the stock's bargain-basement valuation makes the risk-reward profile incredibly attractive for this stock - especially with fundamentals just beginning to trend northward (we'll discuss Domo's most recent results shortly). At current share prices around $24, Domo trades at a market cap of $652.4 million (again, it's hard to find any enterprise SaaS stock trading under the $1 billion mark; recall that Domo itself as a private company was valued north of $2 billion before public market sentiment drove it downward). After netting off the $177.0 million of cash and $97.2 million of long-term debt on Domo's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $572.6 million.

For the next fiscal year, Wall Street analysts have pegged consensus revenues of $197.5 million for Domo, representing 14% y/y growth over consensus FY21 revenues of $172.9 million - a wholly achievable target, given Domo's billings growth (the best forward indicator of its revenue growth rates) just clocked in at 15% y/y this quarter. This puts Domo's current valuation at just 2.9x EV/FY21 revenues, putting Domo at an even cheaper multiple than some of the most unfortunate dogs of the software sector, Box (BOX) and Dropbox (DBX).

I also continue to believe an acquisition scenario is incredibly likely for Domo. While its presence in the heavily-crowded BI space may be viewed as a liability, it can also be an asset from an M&A perspective. Most of the large-cap tech conglomerates, like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and SAP (SAP) all have BI solutions - but others like Workday (WDAY), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Adobe (ADBE) do not. In a time when most large-cap tech stocks achieve revenue growth via M&A, a bite-sized acquisition of Domo to gain a foothold into a popular enterprise software category would be a very plausible situation.

In short - there's a lot to like about Domo at current share prices, especially with improving fundamentals. Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Q3 download

Let's now take a closer look at Domo's most recent quarterly results, which sent shares jumping >20%. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Domo 3Q20 results Source: Domo 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $44.8 million, matching last quarter's 22% y/y growth pace (a welcome break from rapid deceleration, seeing as Q2 revenue growth had decelerated six points from 28% y/y in Q1). Domo also beat Wall Street's revenue expectations of $41.8 million (+14% y/y) by a wide mile.

With enterprise software companies, it's always helpful to digest qualitative feedback around the company's sales initiatives and momentum. Below are some helpful remarks from CEO Josh James on the Q3 earnings call:

We closed six deals within an ACV greater than $500,000, two of which had an ACV of over $1 million dollars. Three were in our top five largest new logo deals in company history. I will talk more about some of these wins in a minute, but as the large deals in the Q2 pipeline that didn't close in Q2, we closed five or about half of them in Q3, and the others remain in the pipeline. We did not lose any of the large deals that slipped from Q2 to the competition; they just are having a longer sales cycle."

The last point, highlighted above, is especially important. Last quarter, many investors believed that Domo's revenue miss was due to the fact that heavy competition had eaten into Domo's business. Now, James is refuting that assumption - like many other mid-cap software companies, Domo is citing that enterprise deals are taking longer to close, reflecting a more uncertain macroeconomic environment. But deal cycle elongation is inherently preferable to outright deal losses owing to competition. And despite its small size, Domo continues to land large blue-chip companies - this quarter's anchor wins included a "large technology conglomerate" and a major U.S. distributor of Coca-Cola with ~$2 billion in annual revenue.

Domo also highlighted three sales initiatives that it's embarking on as the company gears up for FY21:

Expanding technology partnerships with other vendors like Square (SQ), to expand Domo's go-to-market presence and multiply its use cases

Refining the company's sales messaging around "repeatable sales plays," creating proven and effective marketing content for the company's sales reps

Increased usage of free trials and proof-of-concepts to give Domo an edge in competitive bake-offs

With Domo working from such a small relative revenue base and with management focused on improving sales execution, it wouldn't be difficult to see Domo hitting well above the ~14-15% y/y billings/revenue growth rate that analysts are currently expecting for FY21.

Sales execution improvement is only one side of the Domo story, however - Domo's financial execution has also massively improved, which may be even more important than growth in the current market environment. Margins are up across the board: Domo's Q3 pro forma gross margins rose three points to 76%, up from 73% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma operating margins, too, rose twenty-two points from -69% in the year-ago quarter to -47% in Q3, due largely to improved operating leverage on sales and marketing expenses. The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.85 also resoundingly beat Wall Street consensus of -$1.01.

In addition, Domo also slimmed down its operating cash burn, improving 36% to a loss of -$19.5 million in Q3 - from a loss of -$30.7 million in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 2. Domo OCF trends Source: Domo 3Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

To me, the bad news is in the rearview mirror for Domo. Investors have more or less set a low bar for this company, and ~15% y/y billings growth is considered "passing." In the meantime, Domo has dramatically improved its operating margins and cash flow losses, making the company look less like the bankruptcy risk that it did earlier this year. And with the stock still trading at under <3x forward revenues, there's plenty of room for this stock to rise higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.