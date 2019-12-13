Boeing Crisis Could Break 22% Dividend Growth Streak

Boeing (BA) share price has been volatile this year. Despite the constant negativity regarding Boeing and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis shares are up 10% year-to-date but are still 20% off their highs while the Down Jones returned 20%. So, Boeing shares unsurprisingly have underperformed the broader market. Some investors have trimmed their positions because of the apparent lack in progress of a Boeing 737 MAX recertification and the lack of a clear attainable schedule.

For quite some time, I have been happily taking Boeing’s dividends with yield on costs of 8%. Today, Boeing’s dividend yield is 2.3%, making Boeing rank in the middle of the Dow Jones stock. So, Boeing is not doing good nor bad with its dividend yield. Starting in 2019, I have started to focus more on dividend income and for me Boeing’s dividend simply isn’t juicy enough, but possibly in the length of years I might regret not buying today.

Source: Boeing

In this report, we will have a look at our expectations for Boeing’s dividend increase if any for 2020 as if the Boeing 737 MAX crisis were not there and we will also discuss why the Boeing 737 MAX crisis makes the upcoming dividend decision one to watch closely. My colleague contributor, Adam Levine-Weinberg, already has provided his take, and I can only recommend reading his work, so Boeing’s dividend decision can be viewed from multiple angles.

Dividend history

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Last year, we were hoping for a dividend increase of at least 15% and Boeing exceeded our expectations there announcing a 20% dividend increase.

Boeing has a strong dividend history as it has been paying dividends since 1942. However, its dividend growth streak is a lot shorter. Coming out of the financial crisis of 2008 and pressured by cost overruns on the Boeing 787 program, Boeing’s cash flow has been under significant pressure. Since 2012, Boeing has been increasing its dividend yield and since 2013 they have been buying back shares as a second booster to shareholder value.

Compounded growth rate dividend: 22%

Table 1: Boeing quarterly dividend since growth (Source: AeroAnalysis, Data: Boeing)

The quarterly dividend gives a compounded annual growth rate of 22%. If the CAGR would be an indication of an upcoming increase in Boeing’s dividend, then we could be seeing a $0.45 hike in dividends per share per quarter vs. a hike of $0.345 last year. At the time of writing Boeing shares are trading at $350, so a $2.50-$2.505 quarterly dividend would indicate forward annualized yield of 2.85%, closer to the minimum of 3% I’d like to see.

As can be seen, the dividend yield has been below 2% for the majority of 2018 primarily driven by solid share price appreciation. As share prices have been coming down recently, Boeing’s yield has "improved" but not for the right reasons obviously. With a 2.3% yield, Boeing shares have not been the best pick of any Dow Jones components for dividend yield, but certainly also not the worst.

Dividend trend and total dividend

Source: Kiplinger

Another method we used to estimate the dividend for 2020 is by simply putting a trendline over the dividends since 2011 would give us a dividend of roughly $2.45-$2.50 dividend. Again, this puts the dividend yield at 2.8%.

The third and last method uses our combined expectations for dividends paid in 2020 and share repurchase. For 2020, AeroAnalysis expects Boeing to pay roughly $5.3B in dividends to shareholders. Absent any share repurchases the quarterly dividend would be around $2.35 or a 2.7% forward yield and a 15% increase in paid dividends. Including buybacks, I could see the dividends going toward $2.40-$2.475 for a 17.5%-20% increase in dividends.

Addressing the elephant in the room

Source: AD.nl

Just like in many pieces that I wrote this year, we cannot leave the Boeing 737 MAX crisis unaddressed. Due to the MAX crisis, Boeing currently is increasing debt to continue production of the Boeing 737 MAX. Since the Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded, Boeing has reported two quarters with negative free and operating cash flow, bringing its nine-month free cash flow to -$1.6B. Obviously for a company that prided itself in returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders, this isn’t a sign of strength.

Increasing dividends while you are facing the deepest crisis in existence, it does not make sense, in all fairness. However, at the same time I recognize that the strongest signal Boeing could send this year is raising its dividends. It shows that the company is confident on a return of the Boeing 737 early next year. In similar fashion, not raising dividends would be considered a sign of weakness, lack of confidence and continued uncertainty.

Conclusion

In any normal year, we’d likely have seen Boeing increase dividends by $0.40-$0.50 per quarter in the same way the dividend hike of 20% for 2019 fell in the 15%-22% range we anticipated. However, 2019 is not a normal year for Boeing and with that in mind I would not be fully surprised if the company decides not to increase its dividends.

Does it mean a dividend increase is out of question? No, not necessarily. This year Boeing already has stopped its share buyback program and I think the strongest signal of confidence they could be sending out right now is a $200-$250 million increase in quarterly dividend payments which is a small cost for a company that in any normal quarter buys backs billions of dollars worth of shares. I’d consider a dividend hike a relatively small cost to send out a positive signal to investors. Absent of a hike, I wouldn’t be surprised if some shareholders would be selling shares. Boeing could of course be humble and delay an increase in dividends until the MAX has been recertified, which also is something that would fit the company as many have viewed the Boeing 737 MAX crisis as a result of corporate greed. So there’s a fine line for Boeing to walk. So, a dividend freeze for the time being might not be a bad idea. Admittedly, it would create downward pressure on Boeing’s share prices, but as the Boeing 737 MAX crisis dissolves and Boeing gains financial strength over the course of the year, I wouldn’t be surprised if a resumption of share buybacks would be boosted by lower share prices, allowing for a better sustainable and supported dividend increase later on.

Whatever decision Boeing takes regarding their dividend with an 8% cost on yield, I continue holding my shares waiting for blue skies. The FAA has already squashed hopes of a delivery resumption for the MAX in 2020 on the 11th of December (I already concluded this in October and reiterated my view in a Dec. 3 report to readers), so I would be fine with Boeing finally showing some humbleness in the process and decide against a dividend increase.

Financially, I see very little reason to increase dividends for the simple fact that Boeing should be using 2020 to reduce its debts. However, I do recognize that Boeing’s upcoming decision on a dividend increase is going to be more about sending a message to shareholders and but also that doesn’t mean that we can state with certainty that Boeing will increase its dividends, because increasing dividends in the wake of a crisis simply sends an extremely bad signal to the traveling public, affected customers and lawmakers. Boeing’s dividend decision will be used to send a signal either of humbleness or confidence in the future, but in the process the company needs to balance financials as well as its public image, an image that has been torn apart since the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

What will Boeing's upcoming dividend decision be? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.