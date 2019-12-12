The U.S. Economy Continues Having Mixed Signals

This comes at the same time the ADP Private Payrolls report missed expectations as well by around 75K jobs.

Early data on the U.S. economy came in last week, and we're getting a first read on how things went for November. Unfortunately, it was not starting off on the right foot. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday released its nonmanufacturing index - tracking industries like healthcare (XLV), financials (VFH), agriculture (DBA) and construction (ITB) - and it came in lower than expected at 53.9. Although this was still expansionary, it was lower than the 54.5 reading expected. The good thing is that demand for goods supplied by these service sectors was solid in November and could rebound during the holiday season. The bad is that business activity slowed significantly. The trade war between the U.S. and China remained a key restraint on both manufacturing and service sector activity throughout the month, the chairman Anthony Nieves mentioned, although growth is relatively strong.

Speaking of jobs, another misstep for the U.S. economy with the ADP Private (nonfarm) payrolls coming in at a growth of only 67K versus 140K expected, one of the worst readings in the last 10 years. It just wasn't a good day for economic data on Wednesday, clearly, as the job market loses some of its shine. The job gains were all in the service-providing sector, which added 85,000 jobs, with education and healthcare adding 39,000 of those. The worst industry performer in the services group was trade, transportation and utilities which lost 15,000 jobs.

This would have been a bad week for the economy, if not for the shiny Friday employment report from the Labor Department. Hiring jumped, blowing past expectations of 187,000 jobs created with an actual reading of 266,000 created. That was the fastest pace of job growth since January of this year, and the unemployment rate also dipped to its lowest level since 1969 at 3.5%. We also had, finally, some wage growth at 3.1% from a year earlier. One can only wonder how much stronger hiring would have been if there weren't so much uncertainty due to the trade war.

Of course, the stock market works in mysterious ways. Despite the early economic numbers, the stock markets rebounded to the tune of 147 points or 0.5% on the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) and 0.6% on the S&P 500 (SPY). Such is the day-to-day market when there are trade headlines abound with the U.S. and China. Leading the charge was shares of chipmakers and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) continued its breakout trend with a gain of over 1.5%. Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU) gained 0.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Will the rally find more legs into year-end? That Friday jobs number will help. A cyclical bull market is hard to stop, and next year is setting up to be a good one.

