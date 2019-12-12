Stormy Seas Ahead For Plains All American Pipeline

The Backstory

My grandmother used to say "scalded cats are afraid of cold water." She might as well have been talking about PAA/PAGP.

Plains (PAA, PAGP) derives essentially all of its revenues from shipping crude oil. Over the years, it has built a massive interconnected pipeline network, linking essentially all major US on-shore oil producing regions to demand centers in the Gulf. In a recent note, Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis said, "[…] there is a high probability that in some fashion Plains touches every barrel of oil Permian produces, earning a fee, if not multiple fees."

The downturn in the energy industry, which started in 2015, hit the company particularly hard. Caught in the middle of a multi-billion-dollar capital construction program, it faced a cash squeeze, as revenues dropped and access to capital markets dried up.

As a result, in 2017 the company went through a significant strategic restructuring. It eliminated IDRs (incentive distribution rights) and slashed the distribution, creating enough cash flow to self-fund the equity portion of the capital program and to meaningfully reduce financial leverage.

In the 2017 Q3 earnings call, Plains Chairman and CEO Greg Armstrong said the company would "adopt a distribution approach underpinned by fee-based business activities and position PAA for sustained distribution growth in 2019 and beyond. […The] expected result of our action [includes the] potential for distribution step change(s), mid-to-upper mid-single-digit growth, or a combination thereof." (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017).

And Plains delivered. Over the next two years, leverage dropped from 5.1x adjusted EBITDA to 2.8, retained cash flow jumped from negative $79 million to positive $1 billion, distributable cash flow increased from 1.3 to $2.3 billion and, as promised, in 2019, it boosted the distribution by 20%.

Figure 1: PAGP/PAA Financial Performance Since 2017 Restructuring (Source: 2019 Q3 Earnings Call Materials)

At first the units responded well. After bottoming out at about $18 on 11/29/17, over the next nine months, PAA shares soared over 45% to peak at $27. In this period, PAA significantly outperformed the 22% increase for industry bellwether Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and the 10% rise in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). But then, toward the end of July, just as long-term investors were taking a victory lap, the bottom fell out. In the next four months, shares cratered by 32% to a recent low just under $17.

Figure 2: PAA, EPD, and S&P 500 Relative Stock Price Performance

Deja Vu All Over Again?

Since the beginning of the shale revolution, most E&P companies have been outspending cash flow on the theory these investments were profitable at current oil prices and would be hugely profitable when energy prices eventually recovered. But over the last year, investor patience seems to have run out.

Exploration and Production ETFs, like XOP, have historically tracked oil prices (WTI). But some time in 2018 the relationship broke down. Oil prices have remained more or less range bound, but E&P company stock prices have been grinding lower. XOP understates the issue because, in addition to E&P, it includes stocks of companies with extensive refinery operations, which generally benefit from low oil prices. But even so, XOP is currently trading lower than during the depths of the downturn, when WTI was selling at $27/barrel (February 2016).

Figure 3: E&P Stock Price Performance Compared with Oil Prices

Wall Street effectively cut off shale producers, forcing these companies to spend within their cash flow. E&P companies responded by cutting back capital spending and slashing operating expenses. The total number of oil rigs operating in the US dropped by 25% in 2019, and if anything, the rate of contraction appears to be accelerating. Production has continued to grow, but the rate of growth has been declining throughout the year, and if current rig count trends continue, it is likely to decline in absolute terms in 2020, as happened in 2016.

Figure 4: US Crude Oil Production (Source: Macrotrends)

In the Permian basin, the production surge that started in 2017 outstripped available takeaway capacity in less than two years. When this happened, the difference between oil prices in producing basins and demand centers' price differentials increased and pipeline companies like PAGP/PAA started to mint money. Plains recognizes these "excess profits" in its Supply and Logistics segment, which performed extremely well in the last two years.

Figure 5: PAGP/PAA EBITDA Contribution by Segment (Source: PAGP/PAA September 2019 Investor Presentation)

Of course, when takeaway capacity is constrained, E&P companies push for more capacity. Since it takes years to plan and build pipelines, even in the best of circumstances, building frenzies like this often lead to overbuilding and overcapacity. But at times when production growth turns to contraction, differentials can actually turn negative, as they did in 2016.

Plains has several projects which are expected to go into service over the next few years. As with all new pipeline projects, these are supported by minimum volume commitments (MVCs) with credit worthy counterparties, which is good. But therein lies the problem.

The newer pipes have MVCs, but the older legacy pipes do not. They may have published tariffs, but the effective fee shippers pay fluctuates with supply and demand. For shippers, their MVC contracts are sunk costs, which have to be paid whether or not they use the pipes. This means the effective marginal cost of shipping in these newer pipelines is zero. Shippers will therefore make sure they use up all their MVCs before they allocate any capacity to the legacy pipes. In extreme cases, when shippers don't have enough production to cover their MVCs, they may purchase oil in the basin from their competitors to fill any gaps in their contracted capacity, driving up in-basin prices.

In 2016, at times, the price of oil in parts of the Permian basin traded at a higher rate than at the demand centers. During these times, the basin differential was actually negative, which at first glance can seem impossible. When the differential is negative, a pipeline could theoretically make money by shipping from demand centers to the producing basins, which is completely upside down.

This scenario caught Plains management by surprise in 2016. Most of PAGP/PAA's "fee based" pipeline capacity is not covered by MVCs and is in fact set by the basin differentials. When the differential is higher than the tariff rate, Plains recognizes the extra value in its S&L segment. When the differential is lower, as long there is a net benefit to the company, the S&L segment will still take the business. In this case, S&L will pay the "official" transportation tariff rate, which allows the Transportation Segment to report predictable fee-based profits, and post an offsetting loss in its own (S&L) segment results. This is the reason S&L profitability is so volatile. The segment results are in effect the difference between the actual market rate for shipping services and the official published tariff. In Q2 2017, for example, S&L took a loss on 5% to 7% of the contracted volumes.

Figure 6: S&L Contribution to Fee Based Revenue (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017)

You might be thinking this is a sleight of hand, and you would be right. There is no real guarantee in Plains' "fee-based" adjusted EBITDA. The reality is that the actual "fee," the effective price paid by shippers, is variable and set by market conditions. The S&L segment does not make money by speculating; it is simply the sales and marketing arm of Plains' Storage and Transportation "fee-based" segments.

In 2016/2017, basin differentials only went negative for short periods, but the glut in pipeline capacity that is expected to show up in 2020/21 is proportionally larger. In a recent equity research note, Wells Fargo estimates excess takeaway capacity in the Permian will exceed 25% in 2020 and will grow even higher in 2021. In the past, the S&L segment has never posted a loss for a full year, although it has posted losses in individual quarters. In the coming Permian takeaway capacity glut, will the S&L segment post a loss for a full year?

Investors who were burnt in the 2016 debacle, when PAA units dropped by over 70%, are understandably afraid of 2020.

Stormy Seas Ahead

World demand for liquids (crude oil and natural gas liquids) has been growing steadily for decades. In absolute terms, liquids consumption by India and China is currently about the same as the U.S. But on a per capita basis, India and China consumption is only one tenth, thereby setting up a very long potential growth runway.

Figure 7: Global Liquids Demand (Source: PAGP/PAA 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Since 2015 the global E&P sector has been underinvesting in new production capability. This underinvestment in my view will eventually translate into a supply shortfall and higher oil prices. Conventional oil wells deplete at a rate of about 6% per year; unconventional wells deplete at about 20% per year. To keep total oil production from falling, E&P companies must make up for this shortfall by investing in new wells.

Even without OPEC's help, sooner or later, this shortfall in investment should rebalance the market. But next year, several large deep sea exploration projects initiated prior to the downturn (primarily in Brazil and Norway) are expected to contribute to the glut. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects oil prices to remain rangebound or even to decline in 2020/21. If this forecast materializes, US oil production growth is likely to decline, at least in the short run, exacerbating the problem of too much takeaway pipeline capacity.

The future may be sunny, but the near-term forecast is decidedly turbulent. To benefit from the potential riches ahead, pipelines and especially E&P companies will need to survive rough waters in the immediate future.

This Time is Different

Plains is very clear about the "fee-based" portion of its revenues, but it is not quite so forthcoming about the "MVC based" share. How large is its exposure to the expected capacity glut?

Over the last 10 years, its Gross Property Plant and Equipment (PP&E) account increased by over 160%, and most of this investment is probably earning MVCs. This implies that as much as 50% of 2019 revenues may be guaranteed by MVCs. The pace of investment is expected to continue over the next year, suggesting the MVC percentage will likely increase.

While the remaining legacy pipes don't have MVCs, they are interconnected with those that do, allowing Plains to leverage these contracts to feed its network. The highly integrated and interconnected nature of Plains' pipeline system, along with its ability to segregate volumes based on crude oil gravity, gives it a significant commercial advantage, which in the current political environment would be almost impossible to replicate.

This network also provides it with a platform to build on, generating a steady stream of high return organic expansion opportunities. Over the last 10 years, a period that includes five years of low oil prices, (unadjusted) median ROE has been 12.28%, according to GuruFocus data. In a recent opinion piece Morningstar gives Plains a wide-moat: "Given the substantial spread between our forecast ROICs of 11% on average over the next five years and our weighted average cost of capital of 8.5%, we believe Plains fits in the wide-moat category. […] It's very difficult for us to imagine a stronger asset base for an oil-focused midstream entity."

Figure 8: PAGP/PAA Capital Investment in Crude Oil Takeaway Capacity (Source: PAGP/PAA Q3 Earnings Call Materials)

Moreover, Plains is much better prepared to deal with turbulent market conditions today than it was in 2015. As shown in the figure below, it has embraced the "MLP 2.0" operating model. Its balance sheet is stronger, distributions are well covered by fee-based distributable cash flow, and it has been self-funding the equity portion of its capital program. While fee-based revenues are not guaranteed, the S&L segment has never posted a loss for a full year, meaning that at least in the past, Plains has always been able to earn its fee-based tariff.

Figure 9: PAGP/PAA Financial Policy (Source: PAGP/PAA 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Conclusion

Despite the expected competitive headwinds in 2020, I think units are attractive at current prices. Unadjusted EV/EBITDA is trading at around 6, a 10-year low. This is cheap, even allowing for the expected revenue decline in 2020/21. The forward distribution yield is 8%, and while no dividend is completely secure, PAGP/PAA's distribution is well covered and offers a significant margin of safety.

Figure 10: PAA Valuation (unadjusted EV/EBITDA)

The energy industry has always been cyclical. The current downturn has lasted longer than any since the 1980s, and we are still in stormy waters, but the PAGP/PAA's underlying business is solid and well anchored to the Permian, which remains the lowest cost oil producing basin in the US. Eventually, I expect energy markets will rebalance, US production growth will resume, and today's excess takeaway capacity will dissipate.

PAA v. PAGP

Plains All American trades with two economically equivalent tickers: PAGP, a corporation, and PAA, a partnership. Each "ticker" pays the same distribution and both generally trade in lockstep. Between the two, I prefer PAGP because it issues 1099s rather than K1s, and because the PAGP dividend is expected to be tax free for at least eight years.

Figure 11: PAGP Assets and Tax Attributes (Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAGP, EPD, PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.