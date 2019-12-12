The Acquisition Of Osram Licht AG Is Unlikely To Create Value For AMS AG Shareholders

To justify the acquisition at this price level, massive synergies would have to be realized, yet this will be hard to achieve in reality given foreseeable resistance from various sides.

After some trouble, AMS AG (OTCPK:AUKUF) (OTCPK:AMSSY) prevailed with its offer to shareholders of Osram Licht AG (OTCPK:OSAGF) (OTC:OSAGY). The company announced that the threshold of 55 percent acceptance (which it had lowered from the prior 62.5 percent) for its offer has been exceeded. This was by no means a formality given that up to 40 percent or above of Osram's stocks had been in the hands of various hedge funds, many of which speculated until the last minute on an increased offer.

AMS's goal is to create a global optoelectronics champion and to reduce the dependence on the consumer electronics sector in general and its largest customer Apple Inc. (AAPL) in particular. However, I do believe that the company is not only overpaying for Osram. The acquisition target might also prove to be too large for AMS to swallow. The debt load that had to be acquired to finance the deal and the foreseeable need for a capital increase could very well end up destroying value for its shareholders. To make matters worse, there is the realistic possibility of Osram causing additional troubles for its new parent going forward. Below, I will explain my thesis in more depth.

A Steep Price

First of all, it should be noted that the €41 per share that AMS is paying is rather high for what it gets in return. As I already laid out some time ago, Osram is not exactly in its best shape business-wise. The company's revenue is shrinking, decreasing -8.6 percent YoY on an annual basis (Q4:-5.2 percent). Adjusted EBITDA more than halved YoY to €307 million for fiscal 2019.

This is a stark contrast to AMS's business which continues to grow at double-digit rates (revenue +29.9 percent YoY for the first nine months; Q3 EBIT +210 percent YoY). Taking over Osram will inevitably result in a drag on the combined company's overall growth. Even more so as Osram is considerably larger in terms of total revenue (Osram: €928 million/AMS: €645 million for the quarter ended September 30th).

To make matters worse, the acquisition has to be financed entirely by new debt. AMS already reported net debt of €1.95 billion as of September 30th. As the acquisition is financed by credit, that figure will increase drastically. The company plans a capital increase for the first half of 2020 in order to reduce this by some €1.6 billion pending an extraordinary general meeting's approval. Nonetheless, it will remain highly leveraged with net debt in the range of approximately €4 billion to €4.5 billion, if not more. So at the end of the day, shareholders will own a diluted share in a much more indebted business.

Foreseeable Resistance

In order to justify the price it pays for Osram, AMS would have to be able to realize significant synergies. Yet despite theoretical potential, this could be harder than expected in practice. Instead, it would not surprise me if the new subsidiary continues to be a source of further costly problems for some time.

First of all, while the company will hold a controlling stake in Osram, it will not be able to do as it pleases. Sure, there is still the possibility of remaining Osram investors selling to AMS. Shareholders have until Christmas to decide. However, I sincerely doubt that all investors will decide to do so. On the contrary, I am rather sure that AMS will have to put up with minority shareholders going forward. I expect them to launch some resistance against AMS plans, including through the courts of law. Dealing with them will no doubt cost time, energy and most of all money.

And it is not only other shareholders from whom resistance is to be expected. Osram's employees and their respective unions should not be underestimated, too. They have been skeptical towards the perspective of Osram being acquired by AMS from the start. The influential IG Metall trade union explicitly urged shareholders not to sell to AWS. Employees in the German industrial sector are traditionally highly organized and the unions have considerable financial reserves enabling them to fight their cause extremely effectively.

Moreover, half of the board members are employee representatives. So AMS surely has quite some work to do in order to convince employees and unions of its plans. Notably, AMS has already made the concession to Osram's management that there will be no layoffs until 2022. Given that Osram was forced to reduce its workforce significantly as recently as last year, the potential impact of such concessions should not be underestimated. Such guarantees are major restraints. Under such circumstances, it will be near impossible to realize the full synergy potential.

Conclusion

For the reasons alluded to above, I believe that AMS is taking a considerable risk by acquiring a majority of Osram. Not only does it pay significantly more than the acquired business is worth in its current shape, it also risks creating a source of future cost and distraction. In return, AMS shareholders will have to put up with a dilution of their respective stake due to a capital increase. And even after that the company will still be highly indebted. I expect this to have a negative impact on AMS's valuation. What has been a significantly indebted yet focused fast-growing company will turn into a considerably larger, more diversified and extremely indebted company with slower overall growth. These are all traits that markets tend not to reward.

Sure, I might be proven too pessimistic. Only time will tell the definitive outcome. If AMS's plan unfolds successfully in all aspects, it might result in an optoelectronics champion which after some years could reduce the debt load and strengthen both its balance sheets and the breadth of its portfolio. Yet in order for this to happen, a lot of things would have to go right. And I believe that it is rather likely that at least one of these aspects might not develop in accordance with AMS's plan. Therefore, my view of AMS is rather negative following the acquisition of Osram.

