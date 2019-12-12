Taiwan Semiconductor: Hot Stock May Have Further To Rise

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is breaking out of a period of consolidation, and now the shares may be ready to surge even higher. Additionally, there has been some bullish option betting in the stock. The optimistic outlook comes as the company announced strong revenue growth in November.

Revenue Growth

The company reported revenue for November of NT$107.9 billion, up by 9.7% versus the same period a year ago. It was also its highest monthly revenue in all of 2019. With the New Taiwan dollar trading at 30.15 to the dollar, it equals around $3.6 billion for the company in the month. It follows revenue of about $3.5 billion in October. So far, for the quarter, the company has generated revenue of approximately $7.1 billion. This is important because analysts see revenue rising by 10.2% in the fourth quarter to $10.4 billion. If the company can generate revenue in December equal to that of October and November, around $3.6 billion, it should be able to beat analysts' estimates.

You can now track all of my free Seeking Alpha Articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Optimism Builds

It may be one reason why option traders are betting that the stock continues to surge in the weeks ahead. The $60 call options for expiration on January 17 rose by almost 12,000 contracts on December 12. The calls trade for around $1.10 per contract on December 12, and that means for a buyer of the calls to break even, the stock would need to rise to approximately $61.10. That is an increase of about 5.5% from the stock price of around $58 on December 12.

Long-Term Uptrend

The last time I wrote on Taiwan Semi on October 14, I noted that based on prior trading patterns in the technical chart, the shares could rise to around $65. Those patterns continue to hold from a long-term viewpoint.

Breaking Out Short-Term

Over the short-term, the stock may rise to around $61 based on the technical chart. The shares recently rose above a region of technical resistance at $54.50. It is a region that the stock has been consolidating in since the beginning of November.

RISKS

The stock is rising sharply on December 12, and the equity isn't likely to rise to $61 in a straight line. The significant risk is that the stock could fall back to technical support at around $54.50. The relative strength index is also trading at overbought levels, with a reading of about 76. It would suggest that Taiwan Semi needs to fall first before it can make a move higher.

Additionally, the semiconductor sector has been very hot as optimism around the China/US trade war coming to some resolution builds. That could change should the US decide to place more tariffs on China after the deadline on December 15 passes for a phase one deal. It could result in the sector getting hit hard.

The optimism around Taiwan Semi is building, and the reason seems as simple as an improving business. If the company continues to show signs of strength, resulting in analysts' estimates rising, then it seems likely that the stock will continue to work higher.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.