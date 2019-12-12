Spying Insider Buying In Synalloy

However, the company has picked up some recent insider buying of note after the shares are down some 40% from 52-week highs.

Synalloy Corporation fits neatly in the part of the economy that has not done well in 2019.

While the market trades near all-time highs, it has been a rough year for manufacturers, industrials and basic material companies thanks to trade tensions and a slowing global economy.

It has been a good year for most of the market so far in 2019. The S&P 500 is currently on track for an approximate 25% gain this year which would be the best performance for the index since 2013. However, not all sectors within the market have enjoyed a prosperous year. Manufacturing, Industrials and Basic Materials have for the most part sat out this year's rally in a big way. These parts of the economy have been negatively impacted by trade tensions, tariffs, a slowing global economy and a strong dollar.

Today, we revisit a firm in an impacted industry whose stock has fallen some 40% from recent 52-week highs but has started to attract additional insider purchases at current trading levels. A follower also asked for a follow-up to my April article on this concern. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) is a small manufacturing firm based in Richmond, VA. The company has been operating under its current name for more than half a century. Synalloy manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals. The company holds a portfolio of smaller companies. With the recent decline, the stock sports just over a $100 million market cap.

Insider Buying

From November 18th through December 9th, four insiders including the CEO have made approximately $120,000 in aggregate purchases of the stock. Insiders also made over $1 million worth of purchases in March of this year and over $2 million in December to close out 2018. Notably, insiders rarely sell a share of this equity which is definitely not the norm in the market. Given the small market cap of the company, insiders have scarfed up a decent amount of the shares' outstanding float over the past year. The CEO now holds approximately three percent of the outstanding shares of Synalloy.

The company posted a loss of 11 cents a share on November 12th, a few cents a share below the consensus. Revenues came in a tad below $74 million for the quarter, down just a little over five percent from a year ago levels. Demand is declining in several of the key industries Synalloy supplies including a 25% drop in demand for tubing in the Permian Basin region for drilling use.

Synalloy despite its small size is a complicated company. Among non-recurring things that impacted third quarter results were the following items listed on its quarterly earnings press release.

Three-year Long-Term Incentive Plan performance shares non-cash awards for 2017-2019 were accrued in the third quarter of 2019, at a cost of $0.7 million.

Several stop-loss medical claims that resulted in charges in excess of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Downtime associated with the heavy wall press outage; $0.3 million and $0.6 million, for the third quarter of 2019 and for the first nine months of 2019, respectively, of pre-tax earnings loss; anticipate additional pre-tax loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That company has filed a claim with the insurance carrier.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

Synalloy is definitely an 'off the radar' small cap stock. I can find no analyst ratings on the company over the past year on TipRanks. The company has relatively little cash on the balance sheet and nearly $85 million in debt obligations. The company recently announced it will not pay an annual dividend in FY2019 to conserve cash. A solid strategic move given the company has operated below its 2019 plan and will post an operating loss for FY2019.

Verdict

I still have a very small 'watch item' position in Synalloy. I was hoping the most recent insider buying would signal it might be time to average down a little in this name. Unfortunately, given the challenges in a good portion of its end user community, it is hard to come to that conclusion. Outside a buyout which has been speculated about in the past, I don't see the immediate catalyst that could trigger a significant rally in the stock.

I will continue to hold my small stake in Synalloy as the company does appear somewhat cheap on a price to sales basis and at some point, this part of the economy should improve. Until then, it might be only the insiders that remain sanguine about Synalloy.

