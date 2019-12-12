Assessing If Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Has Started A Major Move

Many dividend orientated investors flock to companies which have a solid track record. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) for example pays out a present dividend yield of 3.17% and has an enviable dividend growth record of 26 years. Furthermore, the $25 billion agricultural company has a very attractive 5-year dividend growth-rate of 12%.

Many times, stocks such as these do not come cheap and with good reason. Dividend investors invariably want as much "certainty" as possible when investing their hard-earned money. Although dividend growth has slowed in recent times, the 1-year growth rate for example comes in at just below 4.5%. Although not spectacular, this growth-rate is still higher than the inflation rate in the US at present. This is important as it protects purchasing power over the long run.

However, it is not only the stability of ADM's dividend which is attracting us at present. Let's go to the technicals as well as the company's attractive valuation to discuss more our bullish bias towards this stock.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, ADM has been making consistent higher highs and higher lows. What we find interesting though is the crossover of the MACD indicator. This indicator gives us a read on both the trend and momentum of the stock in question. We believe this crossover has merit due to how close the monthly histogram is from its zero line (about to cross-over) as well as the bullishness of the RSI indicator (we have already passed 50 on the "5" setting).

Remember signals on long-term charts carry far more weight. In fact, we can see the significance of the MACD crossovers over the past decade or so. Every-time a crossover was confirmed on the monthly chart, prices rallied for a sustained period of time thereafter. We believe the odds are high the same is going to play itself out this time around.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that shares have been undergoing an inverse head and shoulders pattern since June of this year. The rising neck-line is definitely a bullish sign and shares are actually attempting to break above this resistance area at present. Notice how volume has been increasing since the beginning of November. An increase in volume is usually a strong sign that an inverse head and shoulder pattern is being played out. If indeed we can get a solid breakout, the share-price target (just for this pattern to be completed) would be well north of $50 a share. Anything around this price should definitely confirm the MACD crossover we are seeing at present on the monthly chart.

In term of valuation, ADM's book multiple comes in at 1.3 which is slightly behind its 5-year average of 1.4. The company's forward earnings multiple of 15 is again slightly behind the 5 year average of 16.7 which is encouraging. Furthermore, Archer-Daniels Midland's dividend of 3.2% is well above the 5-year average of 2.8%. Many dividend investors use the dividend yield as a barometer on whether the respective stock is cheap or not so the above-average yield could be attracting more buyers at present.

To sum up, there is a lot to like in Archer-Daniels-Midland at present. We are very close to a confirmation of a new bullish trend on the long-term chart. This bullishness is being backed up with what we are seeing on the daily chart. Furthermore in terms of valuation, shares continue to trade slightly below their 5 year averages. The most near-term signal would be a sustained breakout above that neck-line on the daily chart. This would confirm the inverse head and shoulders pattern. Let's see how the stock trades over the next week or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.