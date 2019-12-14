5 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks To Invest - December 2019

We will go over the filtering and selection process to select just five such stocks from more than 2000 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 81% more dividends compared to the beginning of the year 2018.

This article is part of a new series where we will highlight five companies that are mid cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and also offering discounts to their historical norms.

Most of our regular readers and followers are aware of the monthly series that we write titled “5 Safe and Cheap Dividend Stocks.” Every month, this series highlights 5 blue-chip stocks that are large-cap, dividend-paying, relatively safe and offer good discounts to their historical norms at the time of writing. However, it focuses on “large cap” blue-chip stocks that have a market cap of $10 Billion or more. The fact they are large cap and well-established companies is one of the reasons that they are considered relatively safe. Sure, there are other factors as well. We are happy to say that this series has been widely appreciated by our readers and has become a must read for some of our audience. We will continue to write this monthly series as long as readers find value.

However, the above series leaves out companies that are mid cap (meaning market-cap between $1 billion and $10 billion), but otherwise, some of them may be great candidates for our DGI portfolios. Sure, in one sense, they may be considered slightly less safe than their larger counterparts, but the additional risk may be compensated by their potential to grow at faster rates and thus providing a higher rate of dividend growth and total return. We are not calling this new series a monthly series yet since we have not decided on the periodicity, but we will attempt to feature this on a regular basis, as long as our readers find it helpful.

Note: Traditionally, mid-cap stocks are considered to have the market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion, but we will expand this definition to include any company that has a market cap between $1 billion and $10 billion.

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) six-month chart, courtesy Bigcharts.com

Currently, as visible from the above chart, the market has strong upward momentum. Most market participants believe the current trend will continue into the next year 2020, and any form of recession is farther away by at least a year or two.

However, as most long-term dividend investors recognize that we need not pay too much attention to day-to-day movements of the market. Rather, we need to pay attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered at a discount to their fair value. The markets may be expensive at a given point in time, but they're always are some stocks that are being traded cheaper in relation to their intrinsic valuation, but at the same time remain fundamentally strong. And that's the focus of this series of articles, to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We think this analysis will be able to highlight some companies that otherwise may not be on our radar.

This article is part of our new series, where we scan the universe of roughly 2000 stocks that are mid cap (market cap between $1 billion and $10 billion) that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We will highlight five stocks that have strong fundamentals and have paid and grown their dividends for at least five years. Some of these companies may have run into temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering good discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, reasonably solid dividend history, manageable debt, and have good past and future growth prospects. Please note that these should not be considered as recommendations to buy, rather a starting point for further research and due diligence.

We start with a fairly straight forward goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are mid cap, dividend-paying (and growing), and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market and also promise good growth prospects. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 2000-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: In our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals as clearly as possible:

Mid-sized companies with high growth potential.

High dividend growth

Current yield better than the S&P 500

Relatively cheaper valuation

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. Also, it should mix large-cap stocks with mid-cap stocks to provide a balance between safety and growth. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The broader market, as represented by the S&P 500, yields less than 1.85% currently. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. Out of 2000 mid-sized companies, if we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 1.90% or above, there are more than 700 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. We also want to make sure the companies we select are fairly liquid and have a daily trading volume of over 50,000 shares - the number comes down to less than 550 companies. We will apply a few more filtering criteria as below:

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap between $1 billion and $10 billion

Daily average volume > 50,000

Dividend yield >= 1.90%

Dividend history >= 5 years

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 110 companies. The number is still too large to meaningfully present here, so we will narrow down the list further.

Narrowing Down the List

We will consider the following factors and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Chowder number: So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Past five and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fair priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fair priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Sales/Revenue Growth: Since these are relatively smaller companies (in comparison to their large-cap counterparts), we expect them to grow their sales/revenues at a faster clip. Faster topline growth would normally translate in higher bottom-line growth as well.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with the list of top 60 companies (based on total weight) with weights assigned to each of the 10 criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the total weight.

Table 1A:

Ticker Market Cap (in Billions) Div. Yield % Last Close (12/06/ 2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High No. of Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder number Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset 5 Yr Historical Sales Growth Ratio OZK 3.97 3.25 30.77 34.15 -9.90% 23 17.17 20.32 29.33 20.54 20.8 12.0 0.14 0.03 32.17 0.72 MEOH 2.73 4.01 35.89 61.66 -41.79% 9 10.95 8.11 48.00 14.81 15.6 22.2 2.01 0.51 9.88 0.56 AOS 7.63 2.05 46.79 56.49 -17.17% 26 27.00 19.94 40.00 28.99 23 5.9 0.19 0.12 6.83 3.41 FL 4.27 3.81 39.85 64.45 -38.17% 9 11.51 8.87 34.94 15.31 9.2 8.7 0.05 0.5 2.42 1.05 ALB 6.82 2.29 64.3 93.19 -31.00% 25 6.66 10.69 28.32 8.91 4.8 7.2 0.5 0.24 2.93 1.75 WES 8.04 13.97 17.75 34.93 -49.18% 7 40.99 n/a 181.02 54.97 18.9 11.0 2.43 0.64 13.67 1.18 CONE 7.25 3.12 64.05 79.33 -19.26% 7 30.26 n/a 55.91 33.47 14.9 22.6 0 0.5 26.33 n/a SHLX 4.61 9.02 19.74 21.76 -9.28% 5 24.36 n/a 98.71 33.38 20.8 10.4 0.83 1.35 25.94 1.08 CFR 5.93 2.99 94.86 105.7 -10.26% 26 5.44 4.51 40.46 8.47 12.7 10.0 0.06 0.01 8.44 1.33 MCS 1.00 1.98 32.39 44.78 -27.67% 6 12.03 5.84 48.12 14.06 14.2 15.0 0.43 0.38 11.47 1.58 PLCE 1.09 3.21 69.83 123.15 -43.30% 6 38.95 n/a 54.24 42.16 20.9 5.4 0.79 0.51 2.73 3.25 EV 5.34 3.17 47.27 48.68 -2.90% 39 9.31 7.78 43.99 12.49 16.7 4.0 0 0.53 5.33 3.46 UNM 6.04 3.89 29.27 37.67 -22.30% 11 12.25 12.57 23.03 15.95 -5.7 5.9 0.36 0.05 2.63 1.06 PAG 4.14 3.21 51.1 52.51 -2.69% 9 18.03 14.71 31.66 21.27 15.1 5.7 2.36 0.45 5.95 1.71 RHI 6.90 2.09 59.47 68.79 -13.55% 16 11.84 9.79 32.04 13.97 14.5 5.9 0 0.12 4.49 2.55 SNA 9.05 2.62 164.97 171.46 -3.79% 10 16.63 11.01 34.75 19.32 15 6.8 0.36 0.22 3.37 1.91 WBS 4.58 3.22 49.75 58.03 -14.27% 9 17.84 0.41 39.70 21.13 14.7 19.4 0.18 0.07 9.88 0.62 ISBC 3.24 3.73 11.79 12.82 -8.03% 7 37.09 n/a 65.67 40.74 12.3 10.4 0 0.01 8.81 1.74 MGRC 1.86 1.96 76.46 78.46 -2.55% 27 6.03 5.08 38.96 8.08 14.1 10.0 0.49 0.23 6.51 1.9 PB 4.82 2.33 70.42 75.27 -6.44% 22 10.86 11.16 38.82 13.48 4.7 9.1 0 0.03 0.7 1.62 LEA 7.53 2.41 124.49 158.79 -21.60% 9 32.72 n/a 22.34 35.21 28.2 -1.2 0.56 0.18 4.07 n/a PBCT 6.59 4.3 16.51 17.9 -7.77% 27 1.50 1.80 55.47 5.80 11.3 13.7 0.13 0.07 10.57 0.94 TXRH 3.97 2.1 57.15 67 -14.70% 9 15.81 n/a 52.86 17.88 14.3 9.1 0 0.3 11.05 2.8 GWB 1.95 3.46 34.68 37.55 -7.64% 5 24.07 n/a 41.10 27.53 11.8 3.7 0.06 0.04 10.59 3.18 BOKF 5.96 2.43 84.06 92.37 -9.00% 15 4.29 8.06 29.39 6.74 7.5 7.0 0.06 0.17 9.53 1.72 FHN 4.98 3.5 16.01 17.28 -7.35% 8 22.98 -5.73 43.08 26.46 76.2 9.5 0.26 2 16.19 1.3 FIBK 2.75 2.94 42.13 43.46 -3.06% 10 15.71 n/a 46.10 18.65 7.1 8.0 0.05 0.01 14.28 1.96 CBRL 3.71 3.36 154.54 179.61 -13.96% 17 14.41 20.81 56.09 17.79 11 -0.4 0.66 0.47 2.13 n/a SNV 5.62 3.13 38.33 39.98 -4.13% 6 86.40 -4.20 36.36 89.55 30.8 8.0 0.5 0.09 12.52 1.44 CRI 4.57 1.93 103.52 108.65 -4.72% 7 30.26 n/a 33.84 32.19 16.9 6.1 0.95 0.56 4.4 2.85 IPG 8.72 4.18 22.49 23.92 -5.98% 7 22.87 n/a 56.29 27.06 21.3 4.6 1.46 0.33 6.67 2.95 SIX 3.73 7.52 44.12 63.87 -30.92% 10 11.67 n/a 105.06 19.30 22.4 6.3 n/a 0.82 5.16 2.18 NSA 2.03 3.74 34.24 35.57 -3.74% 5 22.68 n/a 82.87 26.42 34.1 11.0 2.2 0.5 37.75 n/a FRT 9.95 3.19 131.77 141.16 -6.65% 52 6.24 4.95 66.20 9.42 8.5 6.7 1.45 0.52 6.99 5.86 SWX 4.10 2.9 75.14 92.14 -18.45% 13 9.85 8.73 59.89 12.72 1.8 8.2 1.04 0.32 6.49 2.54 STLD 7.56 2.74 35.1 39.06 -10.14% 9 10.78 6.70 26.37 13.63 45.1 n/a 0.6 0.31 9.13 n/a OHI 9.28 6.31 42.48 44.96 -5.52% 17 7.26 8.29 87.39 13.63 -1.7 15.8 1.19 0.51 10.45 1.7 HEP 2.33 12.15 22.14 30.74 -27.98% 15 6.44 5.92 125.12 18.47 13.8 2.3 3.72 0.7 11.49 4.5 HUBB 8.00 2.48 147.04 148.84 -1.21% 12 11.23 8.76 51.85 13.71 3.3 11.1 0.92 0.36 7.53 1.89 NHI 3.59 5.14 81.68 86.54 -5.62% 17 6.86 6.27 76.52 12.04 5.8 10.0 0.99 0.48 11.18 2.25 SASR 1.27 3.37 35.56 36.44 -2.41% 9 11.44 1.37 37.85 14.83 9.8 7.1 0.03 0.07 18.62 1.57 LECO 5.65 2.03 92.44 94.32 -1.99% 25 14.29 12.05 39.84 16.41 4.3 4.5 0.89 0.31 3.64 4.17 WSO 6.92 3.52 181.68 181.68 0.00% 6 37.25 12.33 97.86 40.84 11.9 15.0 0.12 0.15 3.4 1.82 BKH 4.71 2.79 76.72 81.64 -6.03% 49 4.89 3.26 58.31 7.69 12.4 3.7 1.44 0.46 7.48 5.71 FAF 7.08 2.66 63.04 64.19 -1.79% 9 27.23 n/a 33.14 29.87 19.7 2.7 0.23 0.09 4.48 4.65 RPM 9.66 1.93 74.48 75.62 -1.51% 46 7.44 5.46 64.57 9.39 -2.2 14.7 1.94 0.5 5.14 2.25 UMPQ 3.70 5 16.8 18.53 -9.34% 8 7.91 0.39 52.83 13.04 10.5 10.0 0.34 0.06 4.96 1.03 ASB 3.44 3.33 21.62 23.67 -8.66% 8 13.44 -6.92 37.89 16.80 10.4 6.0 0.22 0.11 10.46 1.88 STOR 9.25 3.55 39.41 40.8 -3.41% 5 19.56 n/a 73.38 23.11 33.3 6.1 0.76 0.43 26.87 5.7 THO 3.74 2.36 67.77 71.05 -4.62% 10 14.27 18.28 66.12 16.78 -5.6 9.8 0.93 0.34 21.69 2.69 MDP 1.60 6.5 35.37 60.44 -41.48% 26 5.99 9.75 225.49 12.55 -14.8 25.7 3.17 0.44 17.3 1.33 LEG 6.98 3.01 53.07 55.18 -3.82% 48 4.81 4.00 72.40 7.87 12.5 5.2 1.79 0.5 3.24 4.56 KSS 7.50 5.68 47.15 75.48 -37.53% 9 11.75 n/a 58.90 17.45 3.7 -5.0 0.59 0.39 1.31 n/a NNN 9.37 3.77 54.58 58.91 -7.35% 30 4.04 2.80 74.78 7.73 9.5 10.0 0.71 0.33 9.09 3.99 SON 6.16 2.8 61.52 66.38 -7.32% 37 5.66 4.23 52.92 8.50 9.1 4.5 0.84 0.37 2.05 4.11 IVZ 7.62 7.39 16.79 21.97 -23.58% 10 7.02 8.63 48.58 14.09 2.2 2.0 0.81 0.21 1.49 7.54 GLPI 9.15 6.38 42.61 42.79 -0.42% 5 5.85 n/a 97.21 12.23 65.4 11.3 2.73 0.7 16.61 2.49 NJR 3.85 2.93 42.72 51.13 -16.45% 24 6.50 7.34 65.79 9.44 5.3 6.0 0.91 0.36 0.8 3.73 RHP 4.63 4 89.91 91.49 -1.73% 7 17.43 n/a 71.43 21.47 23.2 15.5 8.29 0.7 6.73 1.14 IRM 9.40 7.46 32.75 37.2 -11.96% 10 16.82 n/a 109.64 24.53 23.1 8.0 5.75 0.64 9.18 2.98

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight."

Ticker WT. YLD WT. Years (Div) WT. Payout Ratio WT. Chowder number WT. DGR-10 WT. Past+ future growth WT. Debt/ Equity &Asset WT. Sales Growth WT. PEG WT. 52-WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT OZK 3.25 4.60 8.83 9.00 9.00 8.00 4.92 7.00 6.28 1.98 62.86 MEOH 4.01 1.80 6.50 7.50 6.50 8.00 3.74 4.00 6.44 8.36 56.85 AOS 2.05 5.20 7.50 10.00 8.50 5.97 4.85 3.50 3.59 3.43 54.59 FL 3.81 1.80 8.13 8.00 6.50 5.98 4.73 1.50 5.95 7.63 54.03 ALB 2.29 5.00 8.96 6.50 7.50 4.00 4.63 2.50 5.25 6.20 52.83 WES 10.00 1.40 -5.00 10.00 5.00 7.65 3.47 4.50 5.82 9.84 52.67 CONE 3.12 1.40 5.51 10.00 5.00 8.00 4.75 7.00 3.00 3.85 51.63 SHLX 9.02 1.00 0.16 10.00 5.00 7.47 3.91 7.00 5.92 1.86 51.34 CFR 2.99 5.20 7.44 6.50 4.51 7.34 4.97 4.00 5.67 2.05 50.67 MCS 1.98 1.20 6.48 7.50 5.00 8.00 4.60 4.50 5.42 5.53 50.21 PLCE 3.21 1.20 5.72 10.00 5.00 5.80 4.35 2.50 3.75 8.66 50.19 EV 3.17 7.80 7.00 7.00 6.50 5.33 4.74 3.50 3.54 0.58 49.16 UNM 3.89 2.20 9.62 8.00 7.50 0.06 4.80 2.50 5.94 4.46 48.97 PAG 3.21 1.80 8.54 9.00 7.50 5.90 3.60 3.50 5.29 0.54 48.87 RHI 2.09 3.20 8.49 7.50 6.50 5.97 4.94 2.50 4.45 2.71 48.35 SNA 2.62 2.00 8.16 8.50 7.50 6.25 4.71 2.50 5.09 0.76 48.08 WBS 3.22 1.80 7.54 9.00 0.41 8.00 4.88 4.00 6.38 2.85 48.07 ISBC 3.73 1.40 4.29 10.00 5.00 7.46 5.00 4.00 5.26 1.61 47.74 MGRC 1.96 5.40 7.63 6.50 5.00 7.33 4.64 3.50 5.10 0.51 47.57 PB 2.33 4.40 7.65 7.50 7.50 4.61 4.99 1.50 5.38 1.29 47.14 LEA 2.41 1.80 9.71 10.00 5.00 3.61 4.63 2.50 3.00 4.32 46.98 PBCT 4.30 5.40 5.57 5.00 1.80 7.77 4.90 4.50 6.06 1.55 46.85 TXRH 2.10 1.80 5.89 8.50 5.00 7.04 4.85 4.50 4.20 2.94 46.82 GWB 3.46 1.00 7.36 10.00 5.00 5.17 4.95 4.50 3.82 1.53 46.79 BOKF 2.43 3.00 8.83 5.00 6.50 4.83 4.89 4.00 5.28 1.80 46.55 FHN 3.50 1.60 7.12 10.00 0.00 7.17 3.87 5.00 5.70 1.47 45.42 FIBK 2.94 2.00 6.74 8.50 5.00 5.03 4.97 4.50 5.04 0.61 45.33 CBRL 3.36 3.40 5.49 8.50 9.00 3.53 4.44 1.50 3.00 2.79 45.01 SNV 3.13 1.20 7.95 10.00 0.00 6.67 4.71 4.50 5.56 0.83 44.54 CRI 1.93 1.40 8.27 10.00 5.00 6.05 4.25 2.50 4.15 0.94 44.49 IPG 4.18 1.40 5.46 10.00 5.00 5.52 4.11 3.50 4.05 1.20 44.41 SIX 7.52 2.00 -0.63 8.50 5.00 6.10 1.34 3.50 4.82 6.18 44.33 NSA 3.74 1.00 2.14 10.00 5.00 7.67 3.65 7.00 3.00 0.75 43.95 FRT 3.19 10.00 4.23 6.50 4.95 5.07 4.02 3.50 1.14 1.33 43.92 SWX 2.90 2.60 5.01 7.50 6.50 3.33 4.32 3.50 4.46 3.69 43.82 STLD 2.74 1.80 9.20 7.50 5.00 4.00 4.55 4.00 3.00 2.03 43.82 OHI 6.31 3.40 1.58 7.50 6.50 3.43 4.15 4.50 5.30 1.10 43.77 HEP 10.00 3.00 -3.14 8.50 5.00 4.77 2.79 4.50 2.50 5.60 43.52 HUBB 2.48 2.40 6.02 7.50 6.50 4.80 4.36 4.00 5.11 0.24 43.41 NHI 5.14 3.40 2.94 7.00 5.00 5.27 4.27 4.50 4.75 1.12 43.38 SASR 3.37 1.80 7.77 7.50 1.37 5.63 4.95 5.00 5.43 0.48 43.31 LECO 2.03 5.00 7.52 8.00 7.50 2.93 4.40 2.50 2.83 0.40 43.11 WSO 3.52 1.20 0.27 10.00 7.50 7.97 4.87 2.50 5.18 0.00 43.00 BKH 2.79 9.80 5.21 6.50 3.26 5.22 4.05 3.50 1.29 1.21 42.83 FAF 2.66 1.80 8.36 10.00 5.00 4.90 4.84 2.50 2.35 0.36 42.77 RPM 1.93 9.20 4.43 6.50 5.00 3.27 3.78 3.50 4.75 0.30 42.66 UMPQ 5.00 1.60 5.90 7.50 0.39 6.83 4.80 2.50 5.97 1.87 42.35 ASB 3.33 1.60 7.76 8.00 0.00 5.47 4.84 4.50 5.12 1.73 42.35 STOR 3.55 1.00 3.33 9.00 5.00 6.03 4.41 7.00 1.30 0.68 41.29 THO 2.36 2.00 4.24 8.00 8.50 1.40 4.37 6.00 4.31 0.92 42.09 MDP 6.50 5.20 -5.00 7.50 6.50 -0.93 3.20 5.00 5.67 8.30 41.93 LEG 3.01 9.60 3.45 6.50 4.00 5.73 3.86 2.50 2.44 0.76 41.85 KSS 5.68 1.80 5.14 8.00 5.00 -0.42 4.51 1.50 3.00 7.51 41.71 NNN 3.77 6.00 3.15 6.50 2.80 6.50 4.48 4.00 3.01 1.47 41.68 SON 2.80 7.40 5.88 6.50 4.23 4.55 4.40 1.50 2.89 1.46 41.62 IVZ 7.39 2.00 6.43 7.50 6.50 1.39 4.49 1.50 -0.54 4.72 41.38 GLPI 6.38 1.00 0.35 7.00 2.93 7.78 3.29 5.00 4.51 0.08 38.31 NJR 2.93 4.80 4.28 6.50 6.50 3.77 4.37 1.50 3.27 3.29 41.20 RHP 4.00 1.40 3.57 9.00 5.00 8.00 0.51 3.50 5.86 0.35 41.18 IRM 7.46 2.00 -1.21 9.00 5.00 6.67 1.81 4.00 4.02 2.39 41.14

Selection of the Final 10

To select our final 10 companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step1: We will first take the top 15 names in the above table (based on total weight) to the final list.

Step 2: Now, we will take the top 30 (based on total weight) and then sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 5 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will again take the top 30 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 5 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will again take the top 30 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on distance from 52-week high (most negative at the top). We will take the top 5 after the sort to the final list.

From the above four steps, we have a total of 30 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 4 times: WES

Appeared 3 times: MEOH, PLCE

Appeared 2 times: ALB, CONE, FL, SHLX, UNUM

After removing duplicates, we are left with 18 names.

Now, we find that some sectors are over-represented in this list of 18. So, we keep the top one or two from each segment and remove the rest:

Financials: We keep OZK but remove the rest (CFR, ISBC, PBCT)

Chemicals: We keep MEOH, but remove ALB.

Energy/Partnerships: We keep SHLX, but remove WES.

REITs and Entertainment segment: We keep the top two, CONE, and MCS.

Retail: We keep the top one FL, but remove PLCE.

Auto Parts/Retail: We keep PAG, but remove LEA.

After removing the above, we are left with 10 names, which are as follows:

TABLE-2:

Company Name Ticker Market Cap (in Billions) Sector/ Segment Div. Yield % Close Price (12/06) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High No of Yrs Div DGR 5 TOTAL WEIGHT Final Selection ? Bank OZK (OZK) 3.97 Finance- Banking 3.25 30.77 34.15 -9.90% 23 17.17 62.86 YES Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 2.73 Chemicals- commodity 4.01 35.89 61.66 -41.79% 9 10.95 56.85 YES A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 7.63 Industrial 2.05 46.79 56.49 -17.17% 26 27.00 54.59 YES Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) 4.27 Retail - Apparel 3.81 39.85 64.45 -38.17% 9 11.51 54.03 CyrusOne Inc (CONE) 7.25 REIT - Specialized 3.12 64.05 79.33 -19.26% 7 30.26 51.63 YES Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 4.61 Energy/ Partnership 9.02 19.74 21.76 -9.28% 5 24.36 51.34 YES Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) 1.00 Movies/ Entertainment 1.98 32.39 44.78 -27.67% 6 12.03 50.21 Unum Group (UNM) 6.04 Insurance 3.89 29.27 37.67 -22.30% 11 12.25 48.97 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 4.14 Auto parts/ retail 3.21 51.1 52.51 -2.69% 9 18.03 48.87 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6.90 HR and Employment services 2.09 59.47 68.79 -13.55% 16 11.84 48.35

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. Two of the overriding factors were to select the stocks from different industry segments and to select at least a couple of companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected for this month:

Final List:

Company Name Ticker Market Cap (in Billions) Sector/ Segment Div. Yield % Close Price (12/06) 52 Week High Distance from 52-WK High No of Yrs Div DGR 5 Ratio Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth 5 Yr Historical Sales Growth TOTAL WEIGHT Bank OZK (OZK) 3.97 Finance- Banking 3.25 30.77 34.15 -9.90% 23 17.17 29.33 20.8 12.0 32.17 62.86 Methanex Corporation (MEOH) 2.73 Chemicals-commodity 4.01 35.89 61.66 -41.79% 9 10.95 48.00 15.6 22.2 9.88 56.85 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 7.63 Industrial 2.05 46.79 56.49 -17.17% 26 27.00 40.00 23 5.9 6.83 54.59 CyrusOne Inc (CONE) 7.25 REIT - Specialized 3.12 64.05 79.33 -19.26% 7 30.26 55.91 14.9 22.6 26.33 51.63 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) 4.61 Energy/ Partnership 9.02 19.74 21.76 -9.28% 5 24.36 98.71 20.8 10.4 25.94 51.34 Average 4.29% -19.48% 14 21.95 54.39 19.02 14.62 20.23 55.45

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. Also, please note that all of these companies are mid cap and would have a higher downside risk during any recessionary period. They should be mixed with large-cap stocks.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies would form a solid group of mid-cap dividend companies that could be appealing to income-seeking investors who are also looking for long-term growth. Our final list of five has, on average, 14 years of dividend history (including one dividend aristocrat, and another one in the making), with nearly 22% (average) dividend growth over the last five years, and trading on an average of 23% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.29%, which is a whopping 81% higher than what it was just 24 months ago (beginning of last year). Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Table-3A:

Ticker/Symbol Company Name Industry Segment Close Price on 12/06/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount (OZK) Bank OZK Finance- Banking 30.77 34.34 -10.40% (MEOH) Methanex Corporation Chemicals-commodity 35.89 62.97 -43.00% (AOS) A. O. Smith Corporation Industrial 46.79 56.66 -17.42% (CONE) CyrusOne Inc REIT - Specialized 64.05 79.73 -19.67% ( SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Energy/ Partnership 19.74 21.99 -10.23% Average 39.45 51.14 -22.86%

Table-3B:

Ticker/Symbol Forward Dividend Yield on 12/06/2019 Dividend Yield in Jan. 2018 Difference in Yield (OZK) 3.25% 1.57% 106.9% (MEOH) 4.01% 1.91% 109.8% (AOS) 2.05% 1.17% 75.3% ( CONE) 3.12% 2.87% 8.7% ( SHLX) 9.02% 4.39% 105.2% Average 4.29% 2.38% 81.20%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks (as a group) was only 2.38%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts substantially. Also, the stock prices of many of these stocks have come down. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.29% dividend, which is a whopping 81% increase over what it was at the beginning of last year (about 24 months ago). Price wise, they are on an average 23% below their 52-week highs and 25% below their prices at the beginning of 2018. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So, we think that this group makes an excellent watch list amongst mid-cap stocks or further research.





