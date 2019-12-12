J.M. Smucker: Why I Changed My Mind And Sold My Shares

As the stock has lost momentum and no longer suits my goals, I have sold my position in the company.

Since then the company's pet food segment's growth has stalled. The dividend hike was also lower than I expected.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

A few months ago I purchased shares of J.M. Smucker (SJM) on the basis that it had good dividend potential and strong momentum. Since then, the stock increased the dividend by half what I was expecting, lost all momentum and slashed guidance for the upcoming two quarters. SJM now has a dividend yield of 3.28% & trades around $107.30. Based on my M.A.D Assessment SJM has a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 68.

SJM has been one of my few bad calls in 2019, I'm now down 14% on the investment. In light of the worsened prospects for the dividend, and given the opportunity to offset any short term capital gains incurred this year, I have deemed it worthwhile to rid myself of my position.

While this is the decision which makes sense for me, it might not be in your best interest to do so. You should consider your cost basis and any associated tax liability, as well as whether long term dividend growth prospects are more important to you than the stability and superior financial strength which SJM still offers.

I will run through SJM's dividend profile before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Robert and I always talk about "strong" dividend stocks. This obviously implies that there are also "weak" dividend stocks. What would a weak dividend stock look like?

The first answer, which everyone invariably agrees on, is that a weak stock's dividend would be at risk. The payout ratios would be high, management would have lacked commitment to increasing the dividend consistently over time, and the company's debt burden could force the company to cut its dividend. So inversely, we can conclude that a strong dividend stock is a safe dividend stock.

But for us, that's only half the equation. Dividend strength certainly includes dividend safety, but it also includes what we call dividend potential.

And by dividend potential, we mean a stock which offers a combination of dividend yield and dividend growth which will allow you to meet your income goals. You can read more about this in our article titled "Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You And Me." The higher the dividend yield, the less dividend growth you need. For stocks which yield around 3% (+/- 0.25%) I need mid to high single digit dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

70% of J.M. Smucker's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 27% of dividend stocks. SJM pays 34% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 38% of dividend stocks. J.M. Smucker has a free cashflow payout ratio of 38%, a better ratio than 57% of dividend stocks.

31/10/2015 31/10/2016 31/10/2017 31/10/2018 31/10/2019 Dividends $2.5900 $2.7600 $3.0300 $3.1900 $3.4300 Net Income $3.25 $6.13 $4.95 $11.78 $4.90 Payout Ratio 80% 46% 62% 28% 70% Cash From Operations $10.27 $10.74 $9.82 $10.82 $9.99 Payout Ratio 26% 26% 31% 30% 35% Free Cash Flow $9.28 $10.73 $9.17 $9.29 $8.96 Payout Ratio 28% 26% 34% 35% 39%

SJM's dividend is safe. The company generates vast amounts of operating cashflow, and since it incurs very little CAPEX, the company's operating cashflow can cover the dividend 2.5 times. What's more, SJM can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 58% of stocks.

Not only would these numbers suggest that SJM's dividend is safe, they would suggest that the dividend has a lot of room to grow, so why did I decide to get rid of it?

Dividend Potential

In short, I wasn't happy with the most recent dividend hike. Like I said above for stocks with this sort of yield I'm looking for mid to high single digit dividend growth.

So while SJM's dividend yield of 3.28% is higher than 67% of dividend stocks, the recent 3.5% dividend increase is considerably below the firm's 7% 5 year CAGR.

And this changes the profile entirely. A $0.03 increase shows that management is showing restraint in growing its dividend, restraint which will probably be maintained until top line growth returns.

Each of the two last quarters has seen revenues decrease year over year. The company has managed to increase earnings, mainly through improvements in gross margins and decreases of SG&A. It now looks like a 3% decrease of revenue for the full fiscal year, which ends in April, is to be expected. As SJM's legacy business continues to struggle, these two last quarters have introduced a new struggle for the company: pet food sales are declining too. Pet food was supposed to be the segment which fueled SJM's growth, yet this hasn't materialized in the past two quarters. Without a clear path to refueling growth from pet food sales, I fail to see how SJM will be able to grow its dividend at the rate which I need to be content with the investment. I see future dividend growth stagnate around the 3-5% mark. Therefore, SJM would be interesting for me if it yielded more than 4%. At the current yield however, it's going to have to be a pass.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives SJM a dividend strength score of 64/100. The dividend is super safe, and management are renowned for their conservative management of the company. If at 3.3% yield, you don't need much dividend growth to meet your financial goals, then maybe sticking with SJM is the right decision. For me, I believe I would be better off seeking a replacement stock.

Stock Strength

The only thing which could have changed my mind is if SJM was exceptionally undervalued and the stock was picking up momentum, in which case selling the shares would be a bad idea. I will go through the four factors which comprise my stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality, to explain why I don't believe SJM's capital appreciation prospects are great at current levels.

Value

SJM has a P/E of 21.90x

P/S of 1.60x

P/CFO of 10.74x

Dividend yield of 3.28%

Buyback yield of -0.54%

Shareholder yield of 2.79%

These values would suggest that SJM is more undervalued than 78% of stocks, which definitely doesn't suggest the stock is overpriced. However, it is hard to say that the stock is a bargain. As you can see in the stock below it is trading right around its 5 year average P/E, which would suggest that the stock is in fact, fairly priced.

The fact that the stock trades at slightly lower multiples to its sector median (which trades at 25x earnings, and 13x operating cashflow) shows that the market expects less from SJM than from peers.

I expect this to be reflected in the stock's momentum. As far as value is concerned, SJM looks slightly cheaper than the median consumer staple, but that alone doesn't make the stock a bargain. If anything the current price is fair at best, when you consider the declining top line.

Value Score: 78/100

Momentum

J.M. Smucker's price has increased 1.99% these last 3 months, is down -12.32% these last 6 months but remains up 6.42% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $107.30.

SJM has better momentum than 38% of stocks, which I find to be worrying. What started out as a great year for the stock (and pushed me to initiate a position), came back to bite me in the backside when the financial results simply didn't come in at the level of expectations.

The stock's six-month performance is among the worst quartile of all U.S. stocks. The 3 and 12 month numbers are similar to that of the median U.S. stock. These numbers tell us that SJM's price is probably going to trade sideways for a while from the current levels.

Investors will also want to keep a close eye on SJM's technicals, as the stock recently experienced a "death cross" in early November. The 20 day SMA has been acting as resistance for the past few months.

This makes it look like SJM would need a lot of good news for the stock price to gain any traction in upcoming months.

For investors who have a capital loss in SJM, it would be worth them employing a bit of tax-loss harvesting on their position, by selling, even if they have the intention to repurchase the security 30 days later.

Momentum score: 38/100

Financial Strength

SJM's gearing ratio of 1.1 is better than 60% of stocks. J.M. Smucker's liabilities have decreased by 5% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 13.1% of SJM's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that J.M. Smucker has better financial strength than 86% of stocks. SJM is a very stable and soundly run company, its low level of gearing makes it more recession proof. Investors will want to take this into account before selling the position.

Financial Strength Score: 86/100

Earnings Quality

J.M. Smucker's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -5.3% puts it ahead of 39% of stocks. 65.1% of SJM's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 26% of stocks. Each dollar of SJM's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 46% of stocks. Based on these findings, SJM has higher earnings quality than 33% of stocks. The levels of depreciation are concerning, especially in light of the firm's low levels of capex. This could potentially lead to asset writedowns downs the line which would negatively impact the company's earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 33/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 68/100, which tells the story of a stock with a fair price, mostly good fundamentals but for which the investment community has a lack of enthusiasm.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64 and a stock strength of 68, J.M. Smucker is turning out to be not as great a dividend stock as I might have thought. I might once again change my mind if the business perspectives turn around, but without strong growth from the pet food segment, my initial thesis comes apart. As a consequence I have sold my position in SJM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.