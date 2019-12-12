Zuora: Bound For A Breakout

The company is also finding more success outside of the high technology vertical, particularly with heavy manufacturers - showing us that the company has a broad TAM across industries.

Analysts have already muted their expectations, giving Zuora an easier hurdle to cross. The company beat consensus on the top and bottom line in Q3.

As we near year-end and the stock market continues to hover around all-time highs, I'm positioning my portfolio for market turbulence next year by buying growth stocks that also represent good value. Sitting firmly in this bucket is Zuora (ZUO), the enterprise software company that's dedicated to providing an ERP tool for fellow subscription businesses to manage their recurring billings. Though Zuora was an instant hit right after its IPO, it was among a slew of software companies to declare that it was undergoing growing pains and "sales execution issues" earlier this year, throwing the stock into a rut from which it has never yet recovered.

The company just reported Q3 results, however, and I believe the company is capable of making a gradual turnaround into next year. With Zuora's sales execution issues quarter (Q1, announced in May and immediately dropping the stock ~45%) now two quarters behind us, Wall Street analysts and the investment community have more or less muted their expectations for Zuora, resetting the bar and giving Zuora an easier time at surpassing expectations. In my view, the company is long overdue for a relief rally:

There are several positive qualitative factors that we want to highlight since last quarter, which continue to support the bullish thesis in Zuora's stock.

The first is that Zuora continues to strengthen its sales force and simplify its go-to-market approach. The company added a tenured Chief Revenue Officer from Adobe (ADBE) to its team this quarter, arguably one of the most important jobs in an enterprise SaaS company that can hopefully bring stability and structure to a sales team that has experienced growing pains this year. In addition a CRO, Zuora has also installed a new global head of alliances, indicating the company's push toward deeper connections with resellers and systems integrators. Such partners greatly broaden a company's market reach, take on less-profitable implementation work that removes the need for in-house professional services, and provide a "free" source of marketing and deal closures - all positive tailwinds for Zuora's growth. In addition, Zuora has made moves to integrate its RevPro and Billings product into a single tool, giving its customers the benefit of managing all of their needs under a single application. Zuora has piloted several of its large customers on this integrated product already, with the goal of moving its entire customer base over by "early next year."

Another positive driver we like about Zuora is that the company continues to find success beyond the high-technology vertical. When Zuora was a younger company, the majority of its clients were enterprise SaaS companies like itself, because that's where the subscription billings model is most prevalent. But more recently, Zuora has signed on Fortune 500 heavyweights outside of the tech sector - this quarter, the company brought on Fiat Chrysler (FCA), Stanley Black & Decker, and Johnson Controls as new clients - adding to an already-considerable non-tech portfolio that includes Caterpillar (CAT) and Ford (F). These wins highlight the fact that Zuora has become a true "horizontal" software company with broad use cases across industries, and with a large potential TAM.

In spite of these strengths, Zuora still remains a cheap stock. At present share prices near $14, Zuora trades at a market cap of just $1.58 billion. After netting out the $170.4 million of cash and $11.6 million of debt on Zuora's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $1.42 billion.

For the next fiscal year FY21, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $326.0 million for Zuora, representing ~17% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). Against this revenue estimate, Zuora trades at a valuation of just 4.4x EV/FY20 revenues - putting Zuora as one of the cheapest names in the software sector, along fellow bargain names like Box (BOX), Domo (DOMO), and Dropbox (DBX). With such an attractive valuation, the risk-reward profile is heavily tilted in favor of bulls - especially with a company so intent on regaining sales momentum.

Q3 download

Let's now look at Zuora's third-quarter results in further detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Zuora 3Q20 results

Source: Zuora 3Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 17% y/y this quarter to $71.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $70.3 million (+14% y/y) by a comfortable spread. Even though Zuora's revenues did decelerate four points from last quarter's growth rate of 21% y/y, we note that these expectations have already been baked into consensus results (and thus, Zuora's flagging share price).

We note as well that despite slowing revenue growth, Zuora's revenue mix has dramatically improved. Subscription revenue growth this quarter actually clocked in at 25% y/y, actually accelerating one point versus last quarter's 24% y/y growth rate - while professional services revenues slowed down to negative growth. As a reminder, for Zuora and for most other SaaS companies, we want to avoid professional services as much as possible. In Zuora's case, the company performs professional services below cost, as shown in the earnings table above. The fact that Zuora is engaging more systems partners means it's intentionally cannibalizing its own professional services revenue.

But this has strong gross margin implications. Zuora's pro forma gross margins lifted two points this quarter to 58%, owing largely to a favorable subscription mix within the company's total revenue base.

One potential red flag in the quarter was the fact that Zuora's dollar-based net retention rate, a closely-watched metric among SaaS companies that gauges upsell trends, dropped to 106% - a one-point sequential decrease from last quarter. However, in CFO Tyler Sloat's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, he chalks this up to a temporary headwind from the company's product integration:

Looking at how we expand with our customers, our dollar-based retention ended at 106%, slightly down from the prior quarter. This is partially due to stronger compares for the prior periods and also result of the past cross sell activity, and so we work through the RevPro integration of finance and get our customers' operations live. We believe that this metric will increase in the long run as we strengthen our customer success efforts and develop additional platform features. But this metric will see near-term pressure as we work to improve our upsell across our execution."

We note as well that Zuora's pro forma operating losses have pared down, which is an important feat in a market environment that has put more emphasis on tech companies' profitability. Zuora managed to slim down non-GAAP operating losses to -$7.3 million, representing a -10% margin; versus losses of -$9.8 million and a -16% margin in the year-ago quarter. As Zuora continues to wring out efficiencies in its sales expenses and engages more partners to take over margin-negative professional services work, we expect Zuora to be able to close to gap to breakeven (at least on a pro forma basis) in the short-to-medium term. Note as well that the company's pro forma EPS of -$0.06 this quarter beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.09.

Another positive indicator - Zuora's cash burn is also slowing down, which is relieving news for a company with a fairly thin cash balance on hand. FCF losses this quarter slowed down to -$5.1 million, less than half the FCF loss from the prior-year quarter:

Figure 2. Zuora FCF

Source: Zuora 3Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Zuora remains an overlooked SaaS company with a unique product proposition that isn't easily replicated in the software sector. Despite its status as a small-cap software company, it has found tractions with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies - both within and outside the technology vertical. With shares trading at just over ~4x forward revenues, I'm keen to invest in the hopes of a rebound in 2020. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.