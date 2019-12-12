AMD Short Interest Drops Again

Last week, I discussed how I thought chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was under a bit of pressure to perform in 2020. With shares having surged and a gap widening between this year's and next year's revenue estimates, I thought it was time for management to deliver when it came to the growth story. As part of that article, I discussed a major drop in short interest, which I want to follow up with today because of what happened in the second half of November.

As I stated previously, the more than 24.4 million share decrease in short interest in the first half of November was the second-largest since I started tracking this key item for AMD, only trailing a larger drop from back in March 2016. With the latest data now in, we can see that this was not just a one-time thing, with the recent trend continuing as seen below.

(Source: NASDAQ AMD short interest page - Last data point on chart is for settlement date of 11/29/19)

In the second half of the month, the number of shares short dropped by another 14.44 million shares. This means that for November in total, short interest dropped by almost 39 million shares, which I believe is the most I've seen while tracking this item. The number of shares short is now down to a little more than 104 million, which is the lowest point since February 2017.

Now, it is certainly possible that a number of short sellers have decided to cover. With shares up so much this year and strong revenue growth expected for next year, bears may not want to hold on for much longer. But there's another angle to this story, and it may have to do with an item detailed in a recent filing produced by the company:

From November 22 through 27, 2019, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (the "Company") entered into agreements to issue a total of 28,470,206 shares of its common stock and an aggregate cash payment of $22,380,865 to certain holders of the Company's 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in exchange for an aggregate principal amount of $227,756,000 of Notes.

A couple of years ago, the company issued a large amount of convertible debt as it worked to refinance its debt and improve its balance sheet. It is certainly possible that along with that transaction, some of those that were long the bonds also shorted the stock as a hedge or perhaps as an arbitrage situation. With a chunk of those bonds having been converted to stock now, the decline in short interest could be an unwinding of these trading scenarios.

I mentioned in that article last week about the growing divide between 2019 and 2020 revenue estimates. For the most part, this year's expectations have been coming down, especially given some weak guidance from management, while next year's projections have been rising. I updated the table from that article, shown below, to show that the gap has increased a little more, now standing at a $1.82 billion difference. AMD has to prove it can grow as fast as the Street hopes, or the huge surge in the stock won't be sustained.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page. *2020 growth rate based on 2019 estimate on that specific date)

In the end, AMD saw another meaningful drop in short interest during the second half of November. I would think that some of this had to do with the conversion of some bonds to equity, but it also could be short sellers giving up due to the major rally in this stock. One thing is certain and that is that next year's expectations continue to rise. Now, it is up to AMD to deliver or we will likely see short interest rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.